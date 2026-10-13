DUBAI: UAE players Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Rohid, Aayan Khan and Vriitya Aravind have welcomed the growing investment in local talent at the DP World ILT20, highlighting the opportunities the competition offers to play alongside international stars and build their careers.

The investment was evident at the DP World ILT20 Season Five Player Auction, where Waseem became the highest-priced UAE player in the league’s history after the MI Emirates secured him for $210,000 through their Right-to-Match option.

The franchises’ faith in UAE talent also extended to Alishan Sharafu ($110,000) and Muhammad Rohid ($95,000) who were secured by the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, while Dubai Capitals acquired Khan for $95,000.

The Desert Vipers signed Khuzaima Bin Tanveer for $75,000 and Aravind for $70,000.

Waseem’s record signing is backed by an impressive record across four seasons of the DP World ILT20. In 46 matches for MI Emirates, the opener has scored 1,241 runs, making him the competition’s third-highest run-scorer.

His 68 sixes trail only Nicholas Pooran (84) and Alex Hales (69). Waseem also won the Blue Belt, awarded to the best UAE player, last season.

Waseem said recently: “I am extremely grateful to MI Emirates for showing such belief in me. It is a proud moment for me and a reflection of the hard work that has gone into my journey.

“With that belief comes responsibility, and I want to repay the franchise by contributing to the team’s success and showcasing what UAE players can achieve.”

Sharafu, who will feature for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for a fourth consecutive season, said: “It is very encouraging to see UAE players attracting this level of investment and trust from the franchises.

“The DP World ILT20 has created a fantastic platform for local players to play alongside and learn from some of the best cricketers in the world.

“This will mean a lot for younger players coming through, showing them that they can build a career in cricket and make a good living playing the sport here in the UAE.”

Rohid added: “It is a proud moment for me to receive this kind of faith from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. There is a lot of talent among fast bowlers in the UAE, and it is great to see more of us getting opportunities like this at our doorstep.

“I want to keep improving my game, learn from the experienced players around me and show what UAE fast bowlers can achieve on the DP World ILT20 stage.”

Khan, who has taken 24 wickets in 35 matches for the Gulf Giants, is the leading wicket-taker among UAE bowlers in the league.

Looking ahead, he said the investment “is a tremendous sign for the future of cricket in the country and reflects the progress being made in developing local talent and creating pathways for players to succeed at the highest level.”

Aravind, who was part of the Desert Vipers squad that won the title last season, said it was “a special experience, and I’m keen to be part of another successful campaign. I hope the growth of the game at this level translates to more interest in the game at the grassroots.

“The more they see local players competing and succeeding on a stage like this, the more they can believe that a career in cricket is within their reach.”

The demand for UAE talent reiterates the confidence in local players and their ability to compete at the highest level and aligns with the Emirates Cricket Board’s long-term vision for the growth and development of UAE cricket.

The fifth edition of the DP World ILT20 will be played from Saturday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Dec. 20, 2026.

Top UAE signings at the DP World ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction:

Muhammad Waseem — MI Emirates — $210,000

Alishan Sharafu — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders — $110,000

Muhammad Rohid — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders — $95,000

Aayan Khan — Dubai Capitals — $95,000

Khuzaima Bin Tanveer — Desert Vipers — $75,000

Vriitya Aravind — Desert Vipers — $70,000

Ibrar Ahmed — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders — $46,000

Haider Ali — Dubai Capitals — $38,000

Zuhaib Zubair — Dubai Capitals — $26,000