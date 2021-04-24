You are here

  • Home
  • Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border

Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border

Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border
An exchange of fire between Guard forces and a “terrorist team” resulted in the deaths of the three militants in Sistan and Baluchistan province. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nzr3c

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border

Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border
  • An exchange of fire between Guard forces and a “terrorist team” resulted in the deaths of the three militants in Sistan and Baluchistan province
  • The border area between Iran and Afghanistan has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Members of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard shot dead three militants and dismantled their cell in eastern Iran near the border with Afghanistan, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.
An exchange of fire between Guard forces and a “terrorist team” resulted in the deaths of the three militants in Sistan and Baluchistan province, according to the report.
Tasnim also said Guard troops confiscated explosives and weapons from the team, which it said was planning militant activities in the region. The report provided no details on the group.
The border area between Iran and Afghanistan has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces. Security forces have also clashed with drug traffickers in the province, which is on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

Topics: Iran Afghanistan terrorism

Related

Gunmen kill two Guard members in Iran’s Kurdish area
Middle-East
Gunmen kill two Guard members in Iran’s Kurdish area
Iran to bar travelers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say
Middle-East
Iran to bar travelers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say

Kuwait suspends all commercial flights with India over high COVID-19 cases

Kuwait suspends all commercial flights with India over high COVID-19 cases
Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait suspends all commercial flights with India over high COVID-19 cases

Kuwait suspends all commercial flights with India over high COVID-19 cases
  • The region’s busiest international air hub, the UAE, earlier suspended flights to and from India
Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait has suspended all flights from India until further notice after the south Asian nation ‘due to the current health condition in the republic,’ state news agency KUNA reported.
The region’s busiest international air hub, the UAE, earlier suspended flights to and from India from Sunday.
The decision stipulates a ‘ban of entry to Indian nationals to the country, namely those coming from the Republic for at least 14 days, and until further notice,” KUNA said.
India reported 346,786 coronavirus infections over the past day, bringing its caseload total past 16 million, behind only the United States.
“In view of the health situation, it has been decided to suspend direct commercial air links with India until further notice,” the Kuwaiti government also tweeted late Friday.
Kuwait residents would only be allowed to return via third countries if they stopped over for at least 14 days. Expatriate workers make up some 70 percent of Kuwait’s population and include hundreds of thousands of Indians.
As the clock ticked down to the shutdown of the air corridor between India and the UAE – one of the world’s busiest – fares soared as Indians who could afford it scrambled to escape the COVID surge.
Price comparison websites showed one-way commercial flights from Mumbai to Dubai on Friday and Saturday costing as much as 80,000 rupees ($1,000) – around 10 times the usual rate.
No tickets were on offer from Sunday when the 10-day flight suspension comes into force.
The UAE is home to roughly 3.3 million Indians who make up a third of the population – most of them in Dubai.
Beyond the Gulf, Canada suspended flights from both India and Pakistan for 30 days, while the US State Department urged Americans to avoid travel to India, even if they are vaccinated.
Concern has focused on one new strain of the virus in particular that has spread rapidly in India and has already been detected in Europe.

– with AFP

Topics: Kuwait India Coronavirus

Related

Iran to bar travelers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say
Middle-East
Iran to bar travelers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say
India’s daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record as shortages bite
World
India’s daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record as shortages bite

Iran to bar travelers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say

Iran to bar travelers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say
Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Iran to bar travelers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say

Iran to bar travelers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say
Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Iran said on Saturday that it would bar travelers from India over a COVID-19 variant to avert its spread in the already stricken country.
Officials, however, did not say if any cases of the variant first identified in India in late March had been detected in Iran, the epicenter of the pandemic in the Middle East.
“The Indian coronavirus is a new threat we face,” President Hassan Rouhani said in remarks broadcast on state TV.
“The Indian virus is more dangerous than the English and Brazilian variants,” he added.
“All the eastern provinces should make sure people infected with the virus do not cross the borders into the country,” Rouhani said. Iran’s eastern provinces border with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Visitors can also travel Iran by way of the Gulf.
Iran’s civil aviation organization announced on local media that all flights to and from India and Pakistan would be halted from midnight Sunday.
Health Minister Saeed Namaki has asked the interior minister to “halt the direct and indirect transport of travelers from India”, Iranian media reported.
Most of Iran, whose coronavirus cases have surpassed 2 million, has been under a lockdown for the past two weeks as it grapples with a fourth wave of the pandemic.
The health ministry has reported a daily average of over 20,000 infections. Nearly 70,000 have died.
The country’s vaccination drive, meanwhile, has been slow going.

Topics: Coronavirus Iran India Travel

Related

India’s daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record as shortages bite
World
India’s daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record as shortages bite

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange
Updated 24 April 2021
AP

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange
  • Israeli aircraft and tanks struck rocket launchers and unspecified underground infrastructure for Hamas
  • A military unit affiliated with the leftist PFLP claims it fired some missiles on Israeli targets
Updated 24 April 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Tensions in Jerusalem sparked the worst round of cross-border violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip in months on Saturday, with Palestinian militants firing at least 30 rockets and Israel striking back at targets operated by Gaza’s Hamas rulers.
Skirmishes have spiked in recent days in Jerusalem, which has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. Residents braced for possible further unrest as police stepped up security and the US Embassy appealed for calm.
On Friday, Israeli police said 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were wounded in a night of chaos in Jerusalem, where security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists who held an anti-Arab march nearby.
The incidents in Jerusalem triggered a flare-up in Gaza. Hamas’ armed wing warned Israel “not to test” its patience and militants in the Palestinian enclave started firing rockets into southern Israel late Friday and continued through Saturday morning.
The Israeli military said its aircraft and tanks struck rocket launchers and unspecified underground infrastructure for Hamas. The militant group did not claim responsibility for the rocket attacks, but a small military formation affiliated with the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said it fired some of the missiles.
Sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza kept blaring in southern Israel. Air defenses intercepted some of the rockets. There were no reports of injuries on either side.
At dawn, hundreds of people in Gaza challenged nightly curfews imposed by Hamas to curb the coronavirus outbreak and took to the streets in an act of solidarity with fellow Palestinians in Jerusalem, burning tires.
There were concerns the violence could reignite following Friday noon prayers at a major holy site in Jerusalem, but thousands of worshippers dispersed peacefully after Muslim religious leaders called for restraint.
But in the evening, dozens of Palestinians marched toward an entrance to the walled Old City of Jerusalem and clashed with Israeli police, which said the protesters had thrown stones and other items at officers. Six Palestinians were injured with two hospitalized.
Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The tensions began when police placed barricades outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate, where Muslims traditionally gather to enjoy the evening after the daytime fast.
The clashes intensified Thursday evening when hundreds of Palestinians hurled stones and bottles at police, who fired a water cannon and stun grenades to disperse them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in the melee.
At the same time, a far-right Jewish group known as Lahava led a march of hundreds of protesters chanting “Arabs get out!” toward the Damascus Gate. The show of force came in response to videos circulated on TikTok showing Palestinians slapping religious Jews at random. Other videos made in response to them appear to show Jews assaulting Arabs. After keeping them a few hundred yards away from Damascus Gate, police used water cannon, stun grenades and mounted police to push far-right protesters back toward mostly Jewish west Jerusalem.
The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Its fate has been one of the most divisive issues in the peace process, which ground to a halt more than a decade ago.
Early Saturday, Jordan strongly condemned “the racist attacks on Palestinians.” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi tweeted: “As the occupying power under international law, Israel is responsible for stopping these attacks & for the dangerous consequences of failing to do so.”
The US Embassy said it was “deeply concerned” about the violence in recent days. “We hope all responsible voices will promote an end to incitement, a return to calm, and respect for the safety and dignity of everyone in Jerusalem,” it said in a statement.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians attended weekly prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.
Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, condemned the “police and settlers’ attack on Palestinians in Jerusalem” in his sermon. But he called on worshippers to remain calm and not to give the other side an excuse to storm the compound. They dispersed peacefully after prayers and there were no immediate reports of unrest.
The sprawling hilltop compound has seen clashes on a number of occasions over the years and was the epicenter of the 2000 Palestinian intifada, or uprising.
Hamas meanwhile staged demonstrations across Gaza after Friday prayers, reiterating its support for armed struggle. “After a long series of protests and demonstrations, we have reached the conclusion that without weapons, we cannot liberate our land, protect our holy sites, bringing back our people to their land or maintain our dignity,” senior Hamas official Mahmoud Zahar said.

Topics: Jerusalem tensions Al-Aqsa Mosque Israeli-Palestinian conflict Orthodox Jewish terrorism Hamas

Related

Special Violence in Jerusalem as far-right Jewish extremists attack Palestinians video
Middle-East
Violence in Jerusalem as far-right Jewish extremists attack Palestinians

Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam

Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam
An aerial view of the River Nile valley pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Luxor, Egypt April 11, 2021. Picture taken April 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam

Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam
  • In March, Sudan said it has accepted an offer by the United Arab Emirates to mediate with Ethiopia over GERD and the contested border region
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan has warned it could take legal action against Ethiopia if it goes ahead with plans to fill a mega-dam on the Blue Nile without a deal with Khartoum and Cairo.
Water Minister Yasser Abbas also said in a tweet that Ethiopia has raised “objections” to an invitation by Sudan to attend three-way talks to discuss the controversial dam.
Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia have been locked in inconclusive talks for nearly a decade over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which broke ground in 2011.
Cairo has regarded the dam as an existential threat to its water supplies, while Khartoum fears its own dams would be harmed if Ethiopia fills the reservoir without a deal.
Last week, Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok invited his Egyptian and Ethiopian counterparts to a closed meeting after recent African Union-sponsored negotiations failed to produce a deal.
“Ethiopia has objected to the invitation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok for a three-way summit and we see that there is no justification for that,” Abbas tweeted.
Addis Ababa announced last July that it had filled part of the barrage with a second stage due to take place this coming July, even if no agreement has been made with Cairo and Khartoum.

FASTFACT

Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia have been locked in inconclusive talks for nearly a decade over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which broke ground in 2011.

If Ethiopia goes ahead with the filling, Sudan “would file lawsuits against the Italian company constructing the dam and the Ethiopian government,” Abbas warned.
He said the lawsuits would highlight that the “environmental and social impact as well as the dangers of the dam” have not been taken into adequate consideration.
The tensions over the dam come as Sudan’s relations with Egypt warm while its relations with Ethiopia have been hit by a dispute over the use of the Fashaga farmland near their common border.
In March, Sudan said it has accepted an offer by the United Arab Emirates to mediate with Ethiopia over GERD and the contested border region.
Abbas said the UAE’s initiative included investment opportunities in the Fashaga region as well as “unofficial bid to bridge the gap in views with regard to GERD.”

Topics: Ethiopia Sudan

Related

Update Sudanese commander says forces secured eastern border with Ethiopia
Middle-East
Sudanese commander says forces secured eastern border with Ethiopia
Special Ethiopia rejected 15 Egyptian ideas to resolve Nile dam dispute: Water minister
Middle-East
Ethiopia rejected 15 Egyptian ideas to resolve Nile dam dispute: Water minister

Bahrain, Israel to recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations

Bahrain, Israel to recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations
Technicians work at Healthcare Maintenance Organization (HMO) Maccabi's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) public laboratory, performing diverse and numerous tests, in Rehovot, Israel February 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

Bahrain, Israel to recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations

Bahrain, Israel to recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations
  • Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted that the deal would “increase tourism and boost our economies and help our common fight against the coronavirus”
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

MANAMA: Bahrain and Israel have signed an agreement to recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations in a bid to smoothe travel between the two countries which normalized ties last year.
“The governments of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel today reached an agreement regarding mutual recognition of vaccination and green passports,” Bahrain News Agency reported.
Bahrain and Israel both have inoculation rates that are among the highest in the world, according to German data agency Statista.
Under the agreement, people who have been inoculated in one country with “vaccinations recognized in the other country will be exempt from quarantine and be able to enter places that require a ‘green passport’,” BNA said.
Israel has eased many of its coronavirus restrictions but various measures remain in place.
, including a “green passport” system that grants access to certain sites only to those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.
The Bahraini report said arrangements would be made at a later stage for individuals who have been inoculated with a vaccine other than those recognized by one of the two countries, without providing start dates for the arrangements.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted that the deal would “increase tourism and boost our economies and help our common fight against the coronavirus.”
Last September, Bahrain signed a US-brokered agreement normalizing ties with Israel, in a break with decades of Arab consensus against doing so without a comprehensive peace deal.
Over five million Israelis, or more than half of its nine million population, have received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to Israeli health ministry figures.
More than half a million people in Bahrain, or nearly half the population, have received both doses of various vaccines, according to official figures.

Topics: Bahrain Israel

Related

Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries
US sending delegation to Bahrain, Israel for first direct flight
Middle-East
US sending delegation to Bahrain, Israel for first direct flight

Latest updates

Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border
Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border
Kuwait suspends all commercial flights with India over high COVID-19 cases
Kuwait suspends all commercial flights with India over high COVID-19 cases
Iran to bar travelers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say
Iran to bar travelers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say
‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA
‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA
SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards
SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.