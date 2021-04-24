You are here

Ramadan recipes: Saudi chef Faisal Al-Deleigan's roasted pumpkin soup

It’s a quick soup that doesn’t need fussy prep or hours of stirring on the hob. (Shutterstock)
MANAMA: If you’re struggling to find the perfect creamy — but not too heavy — soup to open your iftar with, this dish is a winner.

The roasted pumpkin gives this satisfying soup an extra kick of smokiness, while the lemongrass cuts through with its signature freshness, adding an unexpected twist to a comfort food staple.

It’s a quick soup that doesn’t need fussy prep or hours of stirring on the hob and the imaginatively combined ingredients ensure that it’s far from your average bland pumpkin-based pot fillers.

Ingredients:

Olive oil, 1 tbsp

White onion (chopped), 10 gm

Garlic (chopped), 5 gm

Pumpkin (roasted), 200 gm

Lemongrass (chopped), 5 gm

Ginger (chopped), 2 gm

Coriander, 2 gm

Black pepper powder, 1/8 tsp

Sea salt, 1/8 tsp

Water, 1 cup

Garnish ingredients:

Sumac, 1/8 tsp

Coconut cream, 1 tbsp

Dill leaves, 1 piece

Method:

1.   In a preheated oven at 220 Celsius, roast the pumpkin for 18 minutes after removing the skin and separating the pulp.

2. Add olive oil into a saucepan. Add onion, garlic, ginger, lemongrass and sautee until color changes. Add roasted pumpkin and water and cook for 5 minutes on a medium flame. Finally, add coriander.

3. Blend for one minute or until it reaches your preferred consistency.

4. Garnish with coconut cream, dill and sumac and enjoy!

Topics: Ramadan recipes soup

Fashion stars celebrate Gigi Hadid’s birthday with poignant posts

Gigi Hadid turned 26 over the weekend. (File/ Getty Images)
Gigi Hadid turned 26 over the weekend. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 7 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Fashion stars celebrate Gigi Hadid’s birthday with poignant posts

Gigi Hadid turned 26 over the weekend. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 7 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The world’s fashion It-crowd took to social media this weekend to wish US-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid a happy birthday.

Hadid, who turned 26 on Friday, celebrated her birthday with her partner, British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik, and their daughter Khai.

Although her celebrity friends couldn’t throw the catwalk star a model-worthy bash, they did take to Instagram in droves to share their best wishes.

Gigi’s younger sister Bella Hadid kickstarted the well wishes with a flurry of poignant posts on Instagram Stories, including throwback photos of the sisters as children.

“My favorite napping buddy for life,” she captioned one sweet shot of the sisters taking a snooze when they were children. “Thank you for protecting me since the womb,” she captioned another shot of Gigi cradling a newborn Bella.

Bella then passed the torch to models from around the world, who all shared throwback photos with Gigi and wished her a happy birthday.

From Russian model Irina Shayk to US stars Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge, Hadid’s fans were out in full force and took to Instagram Stories to share touching messages.

“I think this was the day we fell in love… and I’m so grateful for it because you are such a sweet, kind, caring friend,” Aldridge shared on Instagram. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski paid tribute to Hadid’s role as a new mother, writing: “Happy (birthday) to this lovely person and fellow mama. Through my pregnancy and now with baby (Sylvester), your support and care packages have meant so much. I hope you’re surrounded by love today, you deserve it!”

Catwalk mainstays weren’t the only ones to celebrate Hadid on her big day, however. A clutch of leading designers also took to social media to laud the young star.

“Happy birthday, my Versace queen,” Donatella Versace wrote on Instagram, while Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh shared a snap of Hadid in a colorful ensemble, complete with a bevy of amusing Instagram stickers — including a dancing Elmo character from “Sesame Street” and exploding fireworks.  

To top it off, Gigi’s father, real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, took to Instagram to share little known facts about his famous daughter.

“She has the highest number of Vogue magazine covers worldwide, around 50,” Hadid wrote, adding “she was an accomplished equestrian, junior Olympic contender and (won) hundreds of first place and national championships… (she) still rides today.”

He also described Gigi as “self-made,” noting: “She never took a single dollar from her parents.”

Topics: Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid

Drawings by Nelson Mandela, Matisse painting to be auctioned for UAE’s 100 Million Meals campaign

A collection of rare finds is set to go under the hammer for the UAE’s 100 Million Meals initiative in Dubai on Saturday. (Shutterstock)
A collection of rare finds is set to go under the hammer for the UAE’s 100 Million Meals initiative in Dubai on Saturday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Drawings by Nelson Mandela, Matisse painting to be auctioned for UAE’s 100 Million Meals campaign

A collection of rare finds is set to go under the hammer for the UAE’s 100 Million Meals initiative in Dubai on Saturday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A collection of rare finds is set to go under the hammer for the UAE’s 100 Million Meals initiative in Dubai on Saturday.

A live art auction is set to be held at Dubai’s Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah in a bid to raise funds for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ campaign, which aims to deliver meals to those in need across 30 countries this Ramadan.'

A rare piece of the Kaaba cover, embroidered in gold and silver, donated by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum will headline the action.

Other highlights include two rare drawings by the late South African President Nelson Mandela, Henri Matisse’s “Fleurs dans un vase,” a set of seven 23-carat gold medallions by Pablo Picasso as well as Salvador Dali’s “Etude de visages: Madonna, enfant et profile d’homme.”

David Hockney’s “In Front of House Looking West” and “Matelot Kevin Druez 2” will also go up for auction, alongside two works by Joan Miró.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority will head the list of attendees that include Florian Picasso, the great grandson of the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso; Sacha Jafri, Guinness World Records Holder and British Artist; Mona Kattan, Co-Founder of Huda Beauty & Kayali Fragrances; German Tennis Player Borris Becker; and Marjorie Harvey, wife of American TV host Steve Harvey.

Topics: 100 million meals Dubai UAE Ramadan

Demi Lovato champions Lebanese eyewear label By Karen Wazen

Demi Lovato champions Lebanese eyewear label By Karen Wazen
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

Demi Lovato champions Lebanese eyewear label By Karen Wazen

Demi Lovato champions Lebanese eyewear label By Karen Wazen
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: American pop star Demi Lovato has been spotted wearing a pair of sunglasses from Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen’s eponymous accessories line By Karen Wazen.

The two-time Grammy nominee opted for the Glamorous shades, a pair of cat-eye-shaped sunglasses in green lenses and a clear frame.

Wazen took to her Instagram to express her excitement with her 5.9 million followers. “The one and only @ddlovato spotted in @bykarenwazen. I love her and feel so happy seeing this (sic),” said the influencer and entrepreneur, who shared a video on her Stories of the 28-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wearing her shades.

Instagram/ @karenwazen

Dubai-based Wazen launched her debut collection of eyewear in December 2018. The first line of five styles came in acetate and stainless steel and in an array of colors, from neon to tortoiseshell.

Less than a year after the official launch of her brand, her designs were picked up by major e-tailer Farfetch, which became the first online platform to offer her eyewear collection.

Now with a large collection of stylish shades, the label has gained the nod of approval from international celebrities including British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa, reality television star Kourtney Kardashian, French model Cindy Bruna, and American singer Becky G, along with a number of regional influencers and trendsetters such as Lebanese blogger Nathalie Fanj, Lebanese-Canadian actress Cynthia Samuel, and Iraqi influencer Deema Al-Asadi.

It is not the first time that Lovato has championed an Arab designer. In August, she wore a pair of sandals by Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, who is famous for her signature flared heels.

Topics: Demi Lovato Karen Wazen

Movie maestros: Who will win this year’s Academy Awards?

Movie maestros: Who will win this year’s Academy Awards?
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

Movie maestros: Who will win this year’s Academy Awards?

Movie maestros: Who will win this year’s Academy Awards?
  • Arab News assesses the nominees for the major awards in next week’s Oscars
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

BEST PICTURE

 

The essential, beautiful “Nomadland” is the clear favorite to pick up the Best Picture award this year, and deservedly so. Chloé Zhao’s movie about a middle-aged woman forced to pack up her belongings in a van and travel the States looking for temporary work to make ends meet — and about the ‘tribe’ of van-lifers she meets on the way — is thought-provoking, moving and perfectly formed. It would be a huge shock if it doesn’t win. Among the what must be considered also-rans (although they’re all fine films in their own right), “Sound of Metal” — the story of a heavy metal drummer losing his hearing — would be a great left-field choice, but is surely a rank outsider, as is the excellent “The Father,” starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman in a heartbreaking portrayal of a father and daughter struggling to cope with dementia. The rape-revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman” has plenty of buzz about it, the bittersweet, gentle “Minari” is a wonderful movie, and David Fincher’s biographical drama “Mank” is a film about the film industry (and a very good one), which always plays well with the Academy. Another biopic, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” is a timely, superbly acted, examination of racial injustice. But if any film is going to pip “Nomadland” to this prize, it will likely be the powerful “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” a historical legal drama based on the legal proceedings against a group of anti-Vietnam war protestors written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and starring a stellar ensemble cast.

OUR PREDICTION: Nomadland

BEST ACTOR

The Academy will surely take the opportunity to posthumously honor Chadwick Boseman, one of the most talented, popular and acclaimed actors of his generation, who died of cancer last year. Fortunately for the voters, Boseman was great in his last role, as cocky jazz trumpeter Levee Green in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Among his fellow nominees, British veterans Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins are both deservedly recognized for their star turns in “Mank” and “The Father” respectively (with Hopkins’ performance just ahead, in our view), while Steven Yeun is selected for his perfectly pitched performance as a frustrated but loving father trying to build a working farm for his family. Perhaps Boseman’s biggest challenge will come from Riz Ahmed who, in “Sound of Metal,” displayed a subtle, nuanced range as well as some serious technical chops — learning to play the drums and ‘speak’ sign language for the movie. You have to expect, though, that Ahmed, like the others, will ultimately lost out to Boseman. And they’re probably fine with that.

OUR PREDICTION: Chadwick Boseman

BEST ACTRESS

This may be one of the hardest categories to call this year, with no clear favorite yet apparent. What is apparent is that all five nominees turned in stellar performances. It could be the category in which “Promising Young Woman” picks up a ‘major’ award — Carey Mulligan is excellent in the lead role, adding nuance and humanity to a character it would have been easy to play at full throttle throughout. Frances McDormand is just wonderful in “Nomadland,” but the role might (deliberately) lack the flashy touches that often grab the Academy’s attention. Viola Davis certainly can’t be accused of that — as the eponymous lead in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” she dazzles and transfixes with her presence and vocal chops. As does Andra Day in her debut feature film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” turning in an electrifying performance as the eponymous legendary singer. This talent-filled category is rounded out by Vanessa Kirby, recognized by the Academy for her heart-rending, all-too-believable portrayal of a woman who loses her baby at birth in “Pieces of a Woman.”

OUR PREDICTION: Viola Davis

BEST DIRECTOR

For the first time in its 93-year history, the Academy has two female nominees for best director. Could one of them become only the second woman to win the award (following Kathryn Bigelow’s triumph with “The Hurt Locker” in 2009)? We think so. Otherwise, this would be an enormous missed opportunity for the Academy to show that it’s making some effort to move with the times. Chloé Zhao’s fantastic “Nomadland” is, as mentioned, the favorite to win Best Picture, and while that’s no guarantee of landing this award, it certainly doesn’t hurt — and Zhao did an undeniably brilliant job. She deserves to win. The second female nominee is Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.” It’s a very of-the-moment piece, and Fennell constructs it brilliantly, but being timely and socially relevant isn’t always a plus with the traditionally conservative Academy. Among the men, David Fincher might be feeling that his time has come. Widely recognized as one of the finest filmmakers of his generation, “Mank” has earned him his third nomination in this category. If anyone can beat Zhao to this year’s prize, it’s probably him. Both Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”) and Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) have made great movies, but it would be a big shock if either of them picked up the award this year.

OUR PREDICTION: Chloé Zhao

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

The region’s hopes in this category lie with Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, nominated for her dark satire “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” in which a Syrian refugee desperate for money allows a famous artist to use his skin as a canvas for his latest work. But she faces stiff competition, not least from Best Director nominee Thomas Vinterberg’s meditative comedy-drama “Another Round.” The harrowing Bosnian war drama “Quo Vadis, Aida?” may be the latter’s closest contender, closely followed by Alexander Nanau’s “Collective,” a documentary thriller about a shocking health-care fraud in Romania. Kwok Cheung Tsang’s compelling crime romance “Better Days” is an outsider here.

OUR PREDICTION: “Another Round”

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

The only other nominee from the Arab world at this year’s Oscars is “The Present,” directed by Farah Nabulsi and telling the story of a man in the West Bank searching for a gift for his wife, accompanied by his young daughter. It’s already picked up a BAFTA and would be a worthy winner. “Feeling Through” — a touching tale of connection between a DeafBlind man and a homeless teen; “The Letter Room” (starring Oscar Isaac); the hyper-timely “Two Distant Strangers,” about a young black man repeatedly confronted and killed by a white NYPD officer, and Israeli contender “White Eye” make this a tough, tough category to win.

OUR PREDICTION: “Two Distant Strangers”

Topics: Oscars Academy Awards

Roka rocks: Dubai’s new Japanese restaurant

Roka rocks: Dubai’s new Japanese restaurant
Updated 23 April 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

Roka rocks: Dubai’s new Japanese restaurant

Roka rocks: Dubai’s new Japanese restaurant
  • Famed London eatery opens its doors in the Middle East
Updated 23 April 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Roka is the smaller, slightly more casual, sister of renowned Japanese restaurant Zuma. It’s branch in Dubai — housed in a building designed by the acclaimed late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid — is its first in the region, but another is scheduled to open soon in Riyadh.

Its entrance is marked by a white light sign on the gray floor spelling out the restaurant’s name. Simple and stylish. That’s a theme continued inside, where the cold concrete walls and pillars are warmed up by wooden accents and plenty of greenery. The mellow electro beats in the background and the dim lighting all add to the ‘contemporary jungle’ feel of the place — although the stunning views of the downtown skyline are a reminder that you’re in the heart of a city.

The mellow electro beats in the background and the dim lighting all add to the ‘contemporary jungle’ feel of the place. (Supplied)

There are a number of great dishes at Roka, but if you’re only going to order one thing, we would recommend the rosuto bone marrow; combined with the venue’s jungle vibes, you’ll feel like an ancient hunter-gatherer as you feast on this charred, cut bone served with garlic confit, mini miso buns and pickled shallots (admittedly, an upmarket hunter-gatherer). The smoky fattiness of the bone marrow combines perfectly with the creamy subtlety of the confit garlic, complemented by the fresh tang of the shallots. It’s a rare treat.

The age nasu no goma-ae (eggplant with sesame miso) is also excellent — and I speak as someone who doesn’t generally enjoy eggplant. This decadent dish offers a deep palette of flavors, balancing the strong hit of the warm eggplants with the faint sweetness of sesame and savory bonito fish flakes, which also add a welcome crunch to the juicy, tender aubergine.

Roka’s branch in Dubai is housed in a building designed by the acclaimed late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. (Supplied)

One of Roka’s signature dishes — made famous in its London branch — is the kampashi sashimi no salada. And it deserves its reputation: the thin, supple slices of yellowtail sashimi are drenched in a delicious yuzu truffle dressing and garnished with some fresh greens, creating a perfect marriage of raw fish and earthy umami flavor.

The presentation is simple and immaculate. (Supplied)

Roka is a Japanese restaurant, so of course we have to sample the sushi. We opt for the deluxe sashimi platter with tuna, yellowtail shashimi, scallop with green tea and sansho, and torched o-toro nigiri with caviar. The presentation is, once again, simple and immaculate — served up on a big slab of ice on bamboo and wooden plates and accompanied by several palette cleansers. Some of the sushi is stacked on the ice to remain cold, while the rest is presented in a beautiful shell. It is all delicious. Roka also serves fresh wasabi with its sushi, which tastes very different from the store-bought version. It has a mild earthy flavor, with a fleeting hot spicy aftertaste.

One of Roka’s signature dishes — made famous in its London branch — is the kampashi sashimi no salada. (Supplied)

All in all, our meal was superb, including the side dishes. Roka has quickly become one of our favorite spots in Dubai. The laidback, welcoming vibe certainly helps and, considering the top-notch quality of the food, the prices (somewhere between a casual family restaurant and a high-end venue) are reasonable overall.

If you’re in Dubai and fancy a Japanese meal, then Roka would be our number-one recommendation.

Topics: Roka Dubai

