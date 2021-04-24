Who’s Who: Einas Al-Shahwan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador-designate to Sweden and Iceland

Einas Al-Shahwan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador-designate to Sweden and Iceland, has become the Kingdom’s third female envoy.
Al-Shahwan was among a number of newly appointed ambassadors who took the oath in a virtual meeting with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The ceremony was also attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister.
Al-Shahwan expressed thanks and gratitude to the king and crown prince for her appointment, and said that she hoped to meet the expectations of the leadership in serving the Kingdom, and strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the two friendly countries.
Al-Shahwan noted the unprecedented empowerment of women in the Kingdom under the guidance of leadership, with achievements and successes in various fields, including diplomatic work and representing the Kingdom abroad as well as at international forums.
“On this occasion, I would like to mention that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was a pioneer in the field of empowering women. From the early years of women joining the diplomatic work, they’ve received training and qualification, and have had opportunities to participate in representing the Kingdom abroad,” she said.
Al-Shahwan joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007, becoming the first woman to be an ambassador from the diplomatic corps. She held a number of positions in the ministry, the most recent of which was adviser to the deputy foreign minister for political affairs.
She is also the first woman to hold a department manager position at the ministry’s department for political and economic affairs.
She holds a master’s degree in international relations from an Australian university. She also holds the Emerging Leadership Program certificate from Harvard University.