You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League

Istiklol's goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov (L) vies for the ball with Hilal's forward Bafetimbi Gomis during their AFC Champions League group A match in Riyadh on April 21, 2021. (AFP / Fayez Nureldine)
Istiklol's goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov (L) vies for the ball with Hilal's forward Bafetimbi Gomis during their AFC Champions League group A match in Riyadh on April 21, 2021. (AFP / Fayez Nureldine)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6rsj

Updated 25 April 2021
AFP

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Updated 25 April 2021
AFP

RIYADH: Saudi giants Al Hilal crashed to a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Istiqlol in the Asian Champions League on Saturday, a result that boosted the Tajik side’s chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.
Three-times continental champs Al Hilal had beaten Istiqlol 3-1 on Wednesday but were in for a massive shock in the return.
Russian-born midfielder Manuchekhr Dzhalilov and Manuchehr Safarov each grabbed a brace at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium in Riyadh.
Al Hilal, who last won the tournament in 2019 but were kicked out last year following a spate of coronavirus infections in the squad that left them without enough players, showed early intent on Saturday.
They opened their account through a header from French striker Bafetimbi Gomis in the 34th minute.
But that was the only bright moment for the Saudi side as Dzhalilov struck twice in the span of six minutes to give Istiqlol a 2-1 lead at half-time.
When play resumed, Istiqlol continued to build pressure and it paid off with Safarov taking charge this time.
The 19-year-old defender made it 3-1 in the 49th minute with his intended cross from the right dropping into the goal stunning goalkeeper Abdulla Al-Maiouf.
Safarov completed his double four minutes later with a powerful low shot after receiving a pass from Rustom Soirov to leave the Saudis, who were hugely favored to top Group A, stunned.
In another match, the UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli defeated Uzbekistan’s AGMK 3-1 to join Al Hilal and Istiqlol on seven points and leave Group A wide open.
Only the group winners and three best second-placed teams make the last 16 phase.
Harib Suhail, Carlos Eduardo and Ahmed Hashmi scored for Shabab in the first half while Shohruh Gadoev accounted for AGMK’s only goal of the match.
In Group C, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase with a 2-1 win over Iraq’s Al Shorta.
Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s 79th minute goal clinched three points for the two-time runners-up at their home ground at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, one of the three bio-secure hubs in Saudi Arabia where the west zone matches of the tournament are being played.
Syrian striker Omar Al-Somah had given the Saudis a fifth minute lead, scoring from inside the six-yard box off a Driss Fettouhi corner.
But their joy was short-lived as Fahad Youssef restored parity in the 26th minute after he gathered the ball following a free-kick and blasted it past goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais.
After several close chances for both teams, Ghareeb made amends for his miss earlier with a low shot from a pass from Al-Somah to seal Al Ahli’s second victory over the Iraqis, who crashed out of the tournament with their fourth consecutive defeat.
Also in Group C, Qatar’s Al Duhail and Iran’s Esteghlal played out a 2-2 draw at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
Michael Olunga, who had scored a hat-trick against Esteghlal three days ago when Al Duhail won 4-3, again excelled for the Qataris.
He scored two goals with the result consolidating his team’s position at the top with eight points.

Topics: AFC Champions League Al Hilal Istiqlal

Related

Al-Nassr continue fine form with AFC Champions League win over Foolad
Sport
Al-Nassr continue fine form with AFC Champions League win over Foolad
Saudi Arabia’s footballers to take on Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast at Tokyo Olympics
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s footballers to take on Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast at Tokyo Olympics

Klopp: Liverpool don’t ‘deserve’ Champions League next season

Klopp: Liverpool don’t ‘deserve’ Champions League next season
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

Klopp: Liverpool don’t ‘deserve’ Champions League next season

Klopp: Liverpool don’t ‘deserve’ Champions League next season
  • Reds blow chance to move into top four with 1-1 draw against Newcastle
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool are not playing like a side who “deserve” Champions League football next season after blowing the chance to move into the Premier League’s top four with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring after just three minutes, but Liverpool wasted a host of chances to extend their lead and paid in stoppage time.

The Reds even had a reprieve when Callum Wilson’s equalizer was ruled out after a VAR review for handball, but still could not hold on as Willock’s deflected strike secured a vital point in the Magpies’ bid for top flight survival.

Liverpool move up to sixth but are a point behind Chelsea and West Ham.

Two more dropped points is a blow to Liverpool’s chances of a place in next season’s Champions League after their owners’ plans for ensuring they have top level European football every season without having to earn it on the field collapsed this week.

Liverpool were one of 12 clubs to initially sign up to proposals for a European Super League (ESL) last weekend, only to withdraw within 48 hours after a backlash from their own players and fans.

“If you deserve it, you deserve it,” said Klopp, echoing the critics of the ESL as a closed shop for Europe’s big clubs.

“I didn’t see us today playing like we deserve Champions League next year. We have another five games and we will see. We learn or we don’t play Champions League, that’s it.”

A protest outside Anfield on Saturday was more muted than the ones seen ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal’s home matches in recent days, but a number of flags and banners were attached to the gates around the ground calling out the “greed” of the club’s American owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

John Henry’s FSG helped deliver Liverpool’s first Premier League title for 30 years last season.

But many of the problems Klopp’s men have encountered in defending their title were in evidence again as they failed to see off Newcastle long before a nervy finale.

“I don’t think you can create much more chances, better chances than we did today and we don’t finish the game off,” added Klopp.

The hosts could not have made a better start as a brilliant touch and finish from Salah opened the scoring after just three minutes.

Salah should have had a second but fired too close to Martin Dubravka when clean through on goal, while Sadio Mane also failed to round the Slovakian goalkeeper with a glorious chance.

Dubravka then made a string of fine saves after the break to deny Roberto Firmino, Mane and James Milner.

The tension in the Liverpool players was clear late in the game and Newcastle capitalized after manager Steve Bruce sent on Wilson and Willock.

Wilson bundled home after Alisson had saved his initial effort, but the ball had rebounded off the Brazilian goalkeeper onto the former Bournemouth striker’s hand before he stabbed it into an unguarded net.

Seconds later, Liverpool failed to deal with another long ball into their box and it fell for on-loan Arsenal midfielder Willock, whose strike deflected in off Fabinho to leave Alisson helpless.

A third late goal in recent weeks from Willock edges Newcastle ever closer to survival. Bruce’s men are now nine points clear of the bottom three in 15th.

Topics: Jurgen Klopp Liverpool champions league

Related

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool under pressure
Sport
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool under pressure
Liverpool need Klopp to rediscover magic touch to climb out of 3-1 hole
Sport
Liverpool need Klopp to rediscover magic touch to climb out of 3-1 hole

Nadal storms into 12th Barcelona final, seeks Tsitsipas revenge

Nadal storms into 12th Barcelona final, seeks Tsitsipas revenge
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

Nadal storms into 12th Barcelona final, seeks Tsitsipas revenge

Nadal storms into 12th Barcelona final, seeks Tsitsipas revenge
  • Rafael Nadal defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2018 Barcelona final for the loss of just three games
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

BARCELONA: Rafael Nadal trounced compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta to reach his 12th Barcelona final where he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek star who stunned the great Spaniard from two sets down in this year’s Australian Open.

Top seed Nadal, an 11-time champion in Barcelona, eased to a 6-3, 6-2 win over world number 13 Carreno Busta in 90 minutes.

It was Nadal’s eighth win in eight meetings against his 29-year-old Davis Cup teammate and his 65th in Barcelona.

Nadal defeated Tsitsipas in the 2018 Barcelona final for the loss of just three games.

However, world No. 5 Tsitsipas beat Nadal on clay in the Madrid semifinals in 2019.

The 22-year-old Greek then recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Nadal in the last eight at the Australian Open in February.

Tsitsipas, winner of his first Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo last week, booked his place in a second successive final when he beat Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in his semifinal on Saturday.

“It feels great to be back in the final. I will try to redeem myself from last time,” said Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas could only convert one of six break points in the first set but it was enough for him to take it in 41 minutes.

He had to save two break points at 1-2 in the second before going on to break Sinner twice to seal the match. Tsitsipas has now won nine straight matches without dropping a single set.

He leads 2-1 in his head-to-head with Sinner, with all of the meetings coming on clay.

Topics: Rafael Nadal Barcelona

Related

It'll be Thiem-Medvedev, not Djokovic-Nadal, at ATP Finals
Sport
It'll be Thiem-Medvedev, not Djokovic-Nadal, at ATP Finals
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal moves within three wins of Grand Slam titles record
Sport
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal moves within three wins of Grand Slam titles record

What would it take for Jose Mourinho to head east?

What would it take for Jose Mourinho to head east?
Updated 24 April 2021
John Duerden

What would it take for Jose Mourinho to head east?

What would it take for Jose Mourinho to head east?
  • After being let go by Tottenham, few top jobs in Europe are open for the legendary Portuguese coach
  • His next move could be one of the most intriguing of his career
Updated 24 April 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: If it had happened a few days previously, the departure of Jose Mourinho from Tottenham Hotspur might have been the football story of the year so far.

For obvious reasons it was overshadowed but it still remains significant and not just for a big-name coach being fired from a big European club, a founding member of the ill-fated, short-lived European Super League no less.

Mourinho remains football box office, and his next move could be one of the most intriguing of his career.

And it might, just might, be significant for football in Asia, Middle East or even Saudi Arabia, now home to arguably one of the continent’s biggest and most attractive leagues.

There have been some big-name coaches at club level in Saudi Arabia over the years.  In fact, a few have also been in charge of the world’s most successful national football team, Brazil. Mano Menezes is in charge of Al-Nassr, having previously coached Brazil. Back in the 1990s Luiz Felipe Scolari managed Al-Ahli before going on to win the 2002 World Cup as Brazil’s coach, and the Jeddah club had in the mid-1980s also hired the coach of the legendary 1982 Brazil World Cup team, Tele Santana.

But there has never been a coach in Saudi Arabia with anywhere near the global profile and record of Jose Mourinho. His reputation may not be quite what it was, but he is still regarded as one of the very best in the world. The former Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United coach will no doubt still believe he has a lot to offer in Europe.

“It could be a little early but if Jose wants to take a step back from the big leagues in Europe, and there is a reasonable chance he may feel that way or just want a real change, then there are limited options,” said a leading European agent who regularly deals in the Middle East told Arab News. “In Asia, Saudi Arabia and perhaps UAE and Qatar would be possible. Mourinho has some close ties with Chinese football but the financial situation there means that now is not the right time.”

The Portuguese coach was linked with two-time Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande most recently in July 2019. The amounts mentioned were insane, with a salary not far short of $1 million a week. There have been denials from China that any offer was made but with the financial situation in China now precarious and clubs being forced to adopt a total annual outlay of $190 million a season for the entire squad, staff, fees and salaries, it seems unlikely.

Mourinho’s stock has fallen a little since such talk and, after mixed spells with Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs, the options in the big leagues of Europe are limited, if he wants a top job.

“I don’t see Mourinho back in the Premier League, I think that ship’s sailed now,” said former Liverpool star and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher. “I struggle to think of any club, he’s been at Spurs, so he’s not going to Arsenal, he’s been at United so he’s not going to City, Liverpool wouldn’t have him.

“Would he go to a middle-of-the-table club? I just don’t see him there, I really don’t. It’s either international football or maybe Italy.”

The Portuguese boss has already done it in Italy. If international football, with the World Cup not far away, does not suit, then a new destination could give him the salary, funds, freedom and adulation that he seems to crave. The thing is, there are not that many options.

There is Major League Soccer of course, with football in the US on the up. There are some big names there and cities such as Los Angeles and New York could prove attractive.

“When I can and when the time difference allows me, I watch sometimes MLS matches,” Mourinho said in January. “I know that you have in this moment also lots of foreign players coming from Central American countries and others, but there are still good [homegrown] players coming and you give them the opportunity.”

But Saudi Arabia could be one possibility down the line.

There are, as always, the two questions. Would he come? And with three of the biggest teams in the country changing coaches this year already, would there be any interest? The agent believes that the latter is probable, with the former possible.

“We all know that coaches come and go, and the recent appointments could be short-term appointments anyway with the season ending soon. Like everything, it depends on timing.”

Mourinho is not one to build teams or develop players and stick around too long but the same can be said of many coaches who come through Riyadh or Jeddah. What he can offer is the kind of international attention that Saudi Arabian football has never had before, and that may be hard to resist.

Topics: Jose Mourinho football English Premiere League sport

Related

Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho
Sport
Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho
Super League dead as Italian, Spanish clubs follow English exodus
Sport
Super League dead as Italian, Spanish clubs follow English exodus

Al-Nassr continue fine form with AFC Champions League win over Foolad

Al-Nassr continue fine form with AFC Champions League win over Foolad
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Al-Nassr continue fine form with AFC Champions League win over Foolad

Al-Nassr continue fine form with AFC Champions League win over Foolad
  • The Riyadh club lead Group D and could progress to knockout stages as early as Monday
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Al-Nassr took a big step toward qualifying for the 2021 AFC Champions League knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Foolad Khouzestan at King Saud University Stadium, which puts the Saudi team top of Group D.

The match was a personal triumph for Abderrazak Hamdallah, the competition’s top scorer last year, who set up Abdulfattah Asiri’s 54th minute opener before sealing the points with spectacular solo goal of his own as Mano Menezes’ side climbed to eight points from four matches, one point ahead of Al-Sadd, who beat Al-Wehdat 2-0 at King Fahd International Stadium in the group’s other match.

Foolad’s first defeat in the competition leaves the Iranian club three points adrift of the top spot, and they have to win Monday’s game against Al-Sadd if they are to have any hopes of progress.

The lack of a killer instinct ensured that neither side managed a breakthrough in an even but uninspiring first half. Foolad’s Mohamad Miri had the first sight of goal on the half-hour mark, but his effort was not firm enough to beat Waleed Ali in goal. The defenses also deserved credit for their work, with Foolad’s Mehran Mousravi and Aref Aghasi successfully handing Hamdallah’s threat. However, they couldn’t maintain that control after the break, however.

The match, and Hamdallah’s role in it, turned sharply in the 54th minute, with the Moroccan forward playing a major part in setting up the opening goal.

Having struggled to find top form in recent months, Hamdallah rediscovered his spark first by intercepting Mousavi’s pass out of defense and then slipping a fine pass to Asiri, who finished emphatically from 12 yards to give Al-Nassr the lead.

Foolad grew increasingly desperate for an equalizer, but Ali proved inspired in stopping whatever came his way in the Al-Nassr goal.

The rampant Hamdallah settled the match five minutes from time after cutting inside Mohammad Ghaseminejad, poking the ball through Moussa Coulibaly’s legs and delightfully chipping goalkeeper Mohsen Foroozan for one of the best goals of the competition so far.

The win means Al-Nassr could win the group by the end of Monday’s match against Al-Wehdat of Jordan, though that would depend on the outcome of Foolad’s meeting with Al-Sadd the same night.

Topics: football Al-Nassr

Related

Al-Nassr go top in AFC Champions League group
Sport
Al-Nassr go top in AFC Champions League group
COVID-19-hit Al-Nassr take on Foolad in must-win AFC Champions League clash
Sport
COVID-19-hit Al-Nassr take on Foolad in must-win AFC Champions League clash

Japan declares virus emergency 3 months before Olympics

Japan declares virus emergency 3 months before Olympics
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

Japan declares virus emergency 3 months before Olympics

Japan declares virus emergency 3 months before Olympics
  • Despite the uptick in COVID-19 cases, the government and Olympic organizers insist this summer’s Games will go ahead
  • The Games, initially scheduled in March and April 2020, were postponed as COVID-19 began to spread worldwide
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Japan announced a new virus state of emergency in Tokyo and three other regions on Friday, as the country battles surging infections just three months before the Olympic opening ceremony.

The nation’s virus outbreak remains much smaller than in many countries, but a recent uptick in cases has officials and medical professionals worried, even as the government and Olympic organizers insist this summer’s Games will go ahead.

“Today we decided to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo prefectures,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced, citing the rise in infections involving new virus variants. The measure will run from April 25 to May 11.

“We have accumulated knowledge ... we have weapons called vaccines. I’m certain there will be an end to this difficult battle,” Suga said.

Japan’s minister for virus response, Yasutoshi Nishimura, earlier warned of a “strong sense of crisis,” saying current restrictions were not sufficient.

The measures will be tougher than Japan’s last state of emergency, imposed in parts of the country from January, but still far short of the harsh lockdowns seen in some parts of the world.

Authorities want bars and restaurants to shut their doors completely or to stop selling alcohol and close by 8 p.m., and to shutter major commercial facilities like malls.

The measure will coincide with the Golden Week holiday that is Japan’s busiest travel period of the year, and could involve cutting some public transport services to discourage movement.

Spectators will also be barred from sports events, which can continue behind closed doors, and remote working will be encouraged.

Although the measures start from Sunday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents to start taking precautions immediately, including not gathering to drink in the street.

She even urged businesses to turn their lights off in the evenings to encourage people to stay away.

“After 8 p.m., we ask that bright signage on streets, neon signs and illumination be turned off,” she said.

“It will be dark at night, with only street lights on,” she added.

Japan has had some success containing COVID-19, with fewer than 10,000 deaths despite never imposing strict lockdown measures.

But cases surged over winter and have rebounded since the previous state of emergency was lifted in March.

Tokyo on Friday logged 759 cases, while Osaka recorded 1,162 new infections, slightly down on record numbers earlier in the week.

Authorities in Osaka have said health facilities there are overwhelmed and beds for seriously ill patients are running short.

Officials insist the situation will not affect preparations for the Games, with Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto telling reporters: “We’re not thinking about cancellation.”

“We’re thinking about how we can prepare in a way that prioritises safety and makes people feel it can be held safely, and makes them want it to be held.”

But the spike in infections is already disrupting everything from the Olympic torch relay — which has been forced off public roads in several regions — to test events and qualifiers.

Australia’s diving team on Friday withdrew from the Diving World Cup scheduled for May 1-6 in Tokyo, saying it was “not safe” to travel to Japan.

And Tokyo 2020 said on Friday evening that another part of the torch relay would take place without spectators, in Okinawa’s Miyakojima island.

Japan’s vaccine program is moving slowly, with just over 1.5 million people given a first shot and only around 827,000 fully vaccinated.

Suga said Friday that the country’s 36 million elderly residents should be vaccinated by the end of July.

Japan’s public remains opposed to holding the Games this year, favoring a further delay or outright cancellation.

“I’m for (the Olympics) in the sense that we need to keep the economy going,” 48-year-old Koji Yokoi told AFP in Tokyo.

“But when I see elderly people hospitalized on TV I say to myself, ‘This is not possible’.”

Topics: Tokyo Olympic Games Coronavirus COVID-19 Yoshihide Suga

Related

Japan faces new coronavirus emergencies, three months before Olympics
World
Japan faces new coronavirus emergencies, three months before Olympics
Tokyo Olympics must be ‘reconsidered’ due to Japan’s failure to contain pandemic — health experts
Sport
Tokyo Olympics must be ‘reconsidered’ due to Japan’s failure to contain pandemic — health experts

Latest updates

India reports record rise in coronavirus infections of 349,691
India reports record rise in coronavirus infections of 349,691
Thailand sets daily record of COVID-19 deaths for second day
Thailand sets daily record of COVID-19 deaths for second day
‘Common ground’ at premium as Cyprus rivals head to Geneva
‘Common ground’ at premium as Cyprus rivals head to Geneva
ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue
ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.