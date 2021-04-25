Saudi private sector leads surge in female employment, study shows

You are here

As of the end of 2020, the labor participation rate of Saudi women stood at 33 percent from just 20 percent in late 2018. (Shutterstock)
  • Between the beginning of 2019 and the end of 2020, Saudi women in the labor market grew by 64 percent
DUBAI: The Saudi private sector is hiring women at twice the rate of the public sector, a new study reveals.
Between the beginning of 2019 and the end of 2020, Saudi women in the labor market grew by 64 percent, as the Kingdom underwent several social reforms, particularly for its female population.
The study, commissioned by US think tank Brookings Institute, showed the surge was “genuine, private-sector-led,” as female employment in these sectors rose by about 10 percent, twice as quickly as in the public sector, where it grew 5 percent.
As of the end of 2020, the labor participation rate of Saudi women stood at 33 percent from just 20 percent in late 2018.


The study also noted a trend in Saudi women joining labor-intensive sectors including construction, manufacturing, and food and accommodation where the rate all grew considerably.
Women of all ages were participating in this increased activity, but the largest growth was from among Saudi women between the ages of 40 and 54.
These women would find jobs faster than normal pace, the Brookings report said, so the inflow of Saudi women “did not translate into more unemployment.”
“The employment rate—the share of the labor force that has a job—of Saudi women has been steadily increasing from 68 to 76 percent between the end of 2018 and 2020; and the female unemployment rate has decreased, from 32 to 24 percent,” the report showed.
This upward momentum for Saudi women in the labor force is part of wider campaigns for the Kingdom’s female population, outlined in its ambitious Vision 2030 roadmap.
In fact, Saudi Arabia emerged as a top performer in the World Bank’s Women, Business, and the Law Report 2021.
Other recent reforms included allowing women to drive, as well as changes in guardianship laws.

UAE’s Sharjah economy to rebound by 4% in 2021

UAE’s Sharjah economy to rebound by 4% in 2021
  • Recovery is supported by a faster return to “domestic normalcy in the UAE” due to the country’s accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations
DUBAI: The emirate of Sharjah’s economy is expected to rebound by 4 percent in 2021, ratings agency S&P Global said.
This recovery, which will remain steady at 2.2 percent on average until 2024, is further supported by a faster return to “domestic normalcy in the UAE” due to the country’s accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations.
But the ratings agency said Sharjah’s headline fiscal deficit will widen further this year because of high levels of capital spending – 10 percent of GDP, compared to 8 percent in 2020.
“We expect Sharjah to remain in fiscal deficit averaging 7.4 percent of GDP over our forecast period through 2024,” the report said, adding it does not expect capex to decrease over the forecast period.
Despite large fiscal deficits, S&P said net general government debt will remain below 60 percent of GDP through 2024 given some moderation in government expenditure.
S&P affirmed its ‘BBB-/A-3’ rating of the northern emirate maintaining a stable outlook.

 

Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds

Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds
Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds

Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds
  • Overall merchandise exports increased by 3 percent in February 2021 to SR65.8 billion ($17.5 billion) compared to a year earlier
DUBAI: Saudi exports rose in February led by the plastics sector, according to new government trade data.
Overall merchandise exports increased by 3 percent in February 2021 to SR65.8 billion ($17.5 billion) compared to a year earlier, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics said on Sunday.
It said the increase originated mainly from non-oil exports.
A raft of recent trade trade data from around the world has pointed to a strong global rebound as consumers start to increase spending as some economies emerge from lockdown. However the resurgence of the coronavirus in major economies such as India has tempered optimism.
The share of oil exports in total exports decreased to 71.7 percent (February  2021) from 74.9 percent (February  2020).
The value of imports amounted to SR40.4 billion in February 2021 compared to SR43 billion a year earlier.
Vehicles and transport equipment imports fell by almost 28 percent as the pandemic kept more people at home and reduced the need for transportation.

Abu Dhabi to create new research and innovation hub

Abu Dhabi to create new research and innovation hub
Abu Dhabi to create new research and innovation hub

Abu Dhabi to create new research and innovation hub
  • The 820,000 square-meter purpose-built development will cater to sectors such as health care, computer science, robotics and renewable energy
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi will be home to a new business park dedicated to research and innovation across cutting edge industries.
The 820,000 square-meter purpose-built development will cater to sectors such as health care, computer science, robotics and renewable energy.
UAE-based companies ZonesCorp and Block 7 Investments have signed an agreement to build the specialized hub in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD). It will be called the Block 7 Innovation Hub.
The new industrial area will be a breeding ground for innovation-driven industries with modern infrastructure, according to a statement.
It will also include a host of dedicated IT facilities, smart office complexes, exhibition centers, as well as retail and entertainment spaces.
The move comes as the UAE capital explores ways to create a more sustainable economy, banking on its strength in the industrial sector.
“This project fits well with our existing plans to advance Abu Dhabi’s industrial and manufacturing sectors bringing R&D, education and technology to the world as well as a model for others to emulate,” Mohamed Al-Khadar Al-Ahmed, ZonesCorp chief, said

Saudi Arabia sees over $200bn in savings from energy reforms plan

Saudi Arabia sees over $200bn in savings from energy reforms plan
Saudi Arabia sees over $200bn in savings from energy reforms plan

Saudi Arabia sees over $200bn in savings from energy reforms plan
  • The world’s top oil exporter has embarked on an ambitious reforms program in recent years to modernize its economy
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia could save over $200 billion over the next decade by replacing liquid fuel used for domestic consumption with gas and renewable energy sources, the finance minister said, as the kingdom seeks to cut costs to fund investments.
The world’s top oil exporter has embarked on an ambitious reforms program in recent years to modernize its economy, create jobs, and reduce its dependence on oil revenues.
“One initiative we’re about to finalize is the displacement of liquids,” said Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.
“This program would represent savings for the government of about 800 billion riyals ($213.34 billion) over the next 10 years which can be utilized for investment.”
Saudi Arabia this month signed power purchase agreements with seven new solar projects, part of plans to optimize the energy mix used for electricity production.
“Instead of buying fuel from the international markets at $60 and then selling it at $6 for Saudi utilities, or using some of our quota in OPEC to sell at $6, we’re going to actually displace at least 1 million barrels a day of oil equivalent in the next 10 years and replace it with gas and renewables,” said Jadaan.
Hit hard by lower crude prices and the coronavirus crisis last year, the kingdom has recently announced plans to accelerate domestic investment, in a multi-trillion-dollar spending push led by state oil giant Aramco and the powerful $400 billion sovereign fund, Public Investment Fund.
In an attempt to shift the burden of some of the planned investments away from the treasury, some companies have been asked to lower the dividends they pay to the government to boost capital spending.
“Between now and 2025, and possibly until 2030, fiscal sustainability is a priority for us. We believe that until we achieve all the targets that Vision 2030 has set, we need to maintain fiscal sustainability and control government expenditure,” said Jadaan.
Vision 2030 is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to shake up Saudi Arabia by weaning the economy off oil and building new industries and mega projects with the private sector to generate millions of jobs.
Unemployment was at 12.6% at the end of 2020, down from a record high of 15.4% in the second quarter last year when the economy was in the throes of the pandemic, but well above the 7% rate the kingdom wants to reach by 2030.
“We are maintaining our unemployment target for 2030 but because we are not out of the woods yet it is very difficult to say what the unemployment rate is going to be for 2021,” said Jadaan.
“Our aim is to reduce the number so we will end up the year below where we ended up in 2019, pre-COVID, but I can’t tell you this is going to happen for certain.”

Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy

Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy
Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy

Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy
  • Contribution of all sectors to GDP to significantly increase by 2030
RIYADH: Economists forecast that the Saudi economy will grow significantly bigger over the coming decade with the size of every sector expected to increase.

The Kingdom’s finance, insurance, real estate and business sectors are likely to expand by 9 percent annually and their relative share to overall economic activity will grow by 12.7 percent.

A paper titled “Economic Diversification Under Saudi Vision 2030: Sectoral Changes Aiming at Sustainable Growth,” published by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), discussed the macroeconomic and structural transformation of the Saudi economy under the Vision 2030 program.

KASPARC’s researchers in the energy and macroeconomic programs, David Havrlant and Abdulelah Daradary, explained that economic diversification would make the Kingdom’s economy more resilient to external demand shocks, help to create higher-skilled jobs, and establish a knowledge-based economy.

Havrlant said that the research findings showed that the relative share of the Kingdom’s wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotel sectors to the gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to reach 16 percent by 2030, followed by transport, storage and communication.

HIGHLIGHTS

● The Kingdom’s finance, insurance, real estate and business sectors are likely to expand by 9 percent annually.

● The relative share of the wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotel sectors to GDP was expected to reach 16 percent by 2030.

● The services sector is expected to grow about 10 percent annually on average.

“The continued growth in the basic oil and gas sector is expected to become somewhat milder than the rapid expansion of the diversification focal sectors,” he said.

Meanwhile, the services sector is expected to grow about 10 percent annually on average, implying that its relative GDP share will climb to almost 40 percent in 2030.

Darandary said that the manufacturing and services sectors would become one of the strongest pillars of sustainable economic growth and lead the diversification process.

“The main thing that changes is the way the economy is segmented, letting the initially tiny sectors increase their share in comparison with the larger ones. The relative sizes of the economic sectors will be more evenly distributed, yielding a more diversified economy,” he said.

The researchers said that as the economy transformed into a more advanced and diversified one, the private sector was set to take the lead, being the carrier of high-level knowledge and skills, innovative capabilities, and research and development.

Household income and private consumption are expected to benefit from these adjustments, with private consumption likely to account for more than 40 percent of overall expenditure in 2030, they said.

