Cannes watch: ‘The French Dispatch’ starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri finally has a premiere date
French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri features alongside a star-studded cast, including Timothee Chalamet. File/ Instagram
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri is almost ready for her Hollywood debut as US filmmaker Wes Anderson’s highly-anticipated “The French Dispatch” finally has a premiere date.

After several COVID 19-related delays, the Lyna Khoudri-starring film is set to join the Cannes line-up in July.

The film was originally slated for release in July 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the release was pushed to October 2020, it was later postponed indefinitely.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lynakhoudri (@lynakhoudri)

“The French Dispatch” will join the line-up of this summer’s Cannes Film Festival, alongside the other films that were meant to premiere at the 2020 edition of the festival before it was canceled.

Anderson’s tenth feature sees Khoudri star alongside a cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe and more.

The comedy revolves around a group of journalists at a fictional American newspaper bureau based in a fictional 20th century French city, led by Bill Murray in a starring role as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the editor of the French Dispatch.

Tracing three separate storylines, the whimsical film brings to life a collection of stories from the journal with the support of a stellar cast that also includes Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Kate Winslet and Elisabeth Moss.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lynakhoudri (@lynakhoudri)

Khoudri is set to play a student activist and Chalamet’s love interest in the film.

The 27-year-old actress first rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ Most Promising Actress category.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lynakhoudri (@lynakhoudri)

Khoudri also starred in the 2019 miniseries “Les Sauvages” and in 2016’s “Blood on the Docks.”

But that’s not all — the rising star recently joined the cast of a new two-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic French novel “The Three Musketeers,” and she has a major role.

The up-and-comer joined a star-studded cast that includes François Civil, Eva Green and Vincent Cassel as D’Artagnan, Milady and Athos.

Khoudri will star opposite Civil as his love interest, taking on the role of Constance D’Artagnan.

