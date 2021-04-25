Saudi Arabia sends condolences for victims of Iraq hospital fire

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it was deeply saddened over a fire that broke out in a hospital in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, leaving several people dead and injured.
A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at the Ibn Khatib hospital on Saturday that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients.
“The Kingdom expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to Iraq, the leadership, government and people,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Kingdom also wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The UAE also offered its “sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Iraq over the victims of the painful accident,” and affirmed its solidarity with the country. (With Reuters)
Who’s Who: Khalid Fahad Al-Huzaim, deputy minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
Updated 5 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Khalid Fahad Al-Huzaim was recently appointed as deputy minister for shared services at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia.
He also serves as an independent board member at the SITE company and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.
Al-Huzaim has been an executive board member for the Saudia Medical Services since 2019.
Prior to that, he served as the executive vice president of the management and regulations holding group at Saudia airline from May 2019 to April 2021.
Al-Huzaim also worked as group chief human resources officer for Al-Rajhi Bank from 2015 to 2019.
Al-Huzaim is a senior human resources leader with more than 20 years of generalist and specialist experience gained mostly with top banks in the Kingdom.
Al-Huzaim was the vice president of human resources at the Riyad Bank from 2008 to 2014 where he developed HR strategy and operating plans, achieving integration between HR and the business division.
He began his career as a supervisor in Vela Marin, Saudi Aramco in 1999.
He has been instrumental in leading, designing and implementing a variety of HR initiatives focused on partnering the human resource function with operational and business requirements. These initiatives spanned the entire range of HR function, from leadership development agenda through Al-Rajhi Academy to improving the overall quality and service of HR function.
Al-Huzaim also led large-scale recruitment initiatives and employer branding campaigns.
He earned an MBA in business from George Washington University in 2005, and a bachelor of computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1999.
Dr. Amr Al-Maddah of Saudi Ministry of Hajj & Umrah addressed frequently answered questions on the pilgrimage in interview with Arab News
Operational capacity of Grand Mosque is predetermined on the basis of the pandemic measures adopted by Saudi health ministry
Updated 14 min 54 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced guidelines for issuing Umrah and prayer permits for the month of Ramadan. Vaccinations are at the top of the priority list, with no worshippers allowed into either Makkah’s Grand Mosque or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah without having received at least one dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
Additionally, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has highlighted the need to follow all precautionary measures to ensure the safety, health and security of those visiting the two holy mosques. Millions of worshippers have visited the mosques while wearing masks and maintaining physical distance since a seven-month suspension of prayers and Umrah was lifted last October.
An estimated 1.5 million worshippers have been to the Grand Mosque in the first 10 days of Ramadan alone. In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, answered all possible questions of pilgrims and worshippers who wish to perform the Islamic ritual this Ramadan.
What is the operational capacity of Makkah’s Grand Mosque?
The Grand Mosque can welcome up to 50,000 pilgrims and 100,000 worshippers every day.
Are pilgrims from outside the Kingdom allowed to perform the Umrah during Ramadan?
Yes, pilgrims from several countries will be performing the Umrah.
Do the same health requirements apply to domestic and foreign pilgrims and worshippers?
A royal decree issued on Aug. 20, 2020, stated that all those wishing to enter the Grand Mosque are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visitors and pilgrims coming from abroad must hold certificates that show they have been vaccinated.
Are there any acceptable vaccines other than the ones approved by Saudi Arabia, notably the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca shots?
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah operates based on the approved vaccines and reports of the Ministry of Health. The vaccine approval process is regularly updated on the basis of the reports provided by the health ministry.
The ministry’s assessment process takes into consideration the World Health Organization’s evaluation, the evaluation of the risks of new vaccines and the health ministry’s evaluation of the effectiveness of these vaccines.
As a service provider, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah totally depends on the information it receives from the government bodies capable of evaluating the vaccines and their efficacy. While the health certificate of every country follows a specific system, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah handles the matter based on the input from the health ministry and issues permits accordingly.
How is the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah dealing with pilgrims from countries experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases?
The Kingdom has stopped flights from the countries from which entry for Umrah or any other purpose has been halted due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.
Flights from other countries have not been suspended despite an increase in coronavirus cases there because vaccines can prevent the transmission of the virus, mitigate the pandemic’s impacts and reduce the possibility of spreading the virus to other people. If the incoming pilgrim has already received a COVID-19 vaccine, the risk is assumed to be much lower.
How does a pilgrim’s journey go from the moment of arrival in Saudi Arabia to completion of the Umrah?
It is important to bear in mind that the operational capacity of the Grand Mosque is predetermined on the basis of the preventive measures adopted by the Ministry of Health. A pilgrim’s spot can be reserved using the Eatmarna app and the Tawakkalna app. Once a spot has been reserved, an entry permit is issued to the worshipper or pilgrim, who can show credentials to a reception center.
At the reception center, the date and validity of the permit are checked and the immunization status of the permit holder is verified. Before arriving in Makkah, the pilgrim must pay the charge for transportation services to licensed transport companies that ensure a safe transit by disinfecting vehicles and leaving spaces between the seats. Then the pilgrims are transported to designated bus stops at the Grand Mosque.
For example, pilgrims at the Kudai Center are transported to the King Abdul Aziz Gate, while those at the Al-Zahir Center are transported to Al-Shabika Gate. Pilgrims are dropped off according to their designated centers. Their permits are then checked once again for security reasons before they are allowed to perform the Umrah and pray during the time allotted to them.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has provided another path for pilgrims to perform the Umrah. This is done by booking a room at any hotel overlooking the Grand Mosque and the central area. Hotels can now assist individuals with room bookings to apply for performing Umrah during the course of their stay. Worshippers interested in this service can initiate the process by making a reservation at a hotel, which can then help the guest reserve a spot within the predetermined capacity of the Grand Mosque.
As for pilgrims coming from abroad, if their health status has not been entered into the Tawakkalna system, they will need to visit a healthcare center where they will receive all the help they need. Their health status will be updated according to the vaccination certificate provided by their home country. A suitable date is then reserved for the visitor to perform Umrah in accordance with the Grand Mosque’s operational capacity.
What provision has been made for the safe transportation of foreign pilgrims arriving via Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport and Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport?
There is a high level of coordination between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Health as well as security and service providers, namely the Public Transport Authority, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites and the Madinah Region Development Authority. There are unified standards and protocols for transportation. This includes pilgrims traveling between cities or within the city or accommodations for pilgrims who need to be quarantined after testing.
All these standards and protocols have been formulated and clarified to ensure the safety of both local and foreign pilgrims and provide them with an uninterrupted experience. The risk-control measures are aimed at reducing incidents that might lead to a reduction in the number of pilgrims or a possible suspension of Umrah.
Have any permit violations been recorded since the beginning of the Umrah season?
Some violations have been committed. Every system will witness violations and all such cases are being dealt with on site in a timely manner. Security and service bodies are heavily deployed at the Grand Mosque, service centers and gathering points to monitor the situation.
Violators will be fined SR10,000 ($2,666) for performing Umrah without a permit and SR1,000 ($267) for worshipping at the Grand Mosque without a permit. This shows that the formal mechanisms to punish violators have been established and are being used when required. However, most people are observing the current regulations and health protocols.
What is the objective of the fines for Umrah permit violations?
The fines system was developed so the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and Makkah, as a whole, do not become a source for the spread of the virus. That is why there is a predetermined pilgrim-handling capacity at each site.
The desire to perform Umrah, Tarawih prayers or night prayers at the Grand Mosque is understandable. However, the world is witnessing an exceptional situation and everyone should come together under these circumstances. Simply put, the fines are meant to prevent people from committing violations that would pose a danger both to pilgrims and those working at the Grand Mosque.
Can a pilgrim’s compliance with the coronavirus transmission-prevention protocols be monitored and assessed?
There are field teams working around the clock to follow up on the condition of pilgrims and their adherence to the health protocols and requirements. The security bodies are cooperating with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in this regard. Raising awareness is continuously made by all the bodies concerned.
Is the steady increase in the number of immunized people being taken into account in determining the number of permits?
The predetermined operational capacity is being updated every day. It has now reached between two and a half and three times what it used to be and will continue to increase in the coming days.
What will be taken into account is the overall health situation. The operational capacity is bound to increase in tandem with the increase in people’s awareness of the exceptional circumstances the world is facing. These circumstances require exceptional measures to be taken.
The more people get vaccinated, the lower the risk. Soon people will be able to go back to normal life and all will be welcome to visit the Grand Mosque.
Disinfection operations are currently taking place at the Grand Mosque. Are the buses for transporting worshippers and other facilities getting disinfected as well?
All buses, ticket counters, along with sorting and gathering points, are regularly being disinfected. The process was studied by companies and a specialized team has set the disinfection and sterilization intervals. The buses are disinfected after every cycle while the reception centers are disinfected every half hour as these are considered essential safety measures.
Will the vaccination requirement continue into this year’s Hajj season?
No royal decree has been issued yet on this matter. Once such a decree has been issued, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will take action accordingly.
Could the experience of organizing the Umrah prompt the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to increase the number of Hajj pilgrims this year compared with last year?
Last year, the risk was high during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis. However, the methods of dealing with the pandemic have changed and the situation is completely different this time around.
The dates for the holding of the founding assemblies of the Arbab Al-Tawaif Establishments have been announced. How will these entities contribute to an improvement in the services provided to pilgrims and worshippers this year?
The holding of the founding assemblies and the transformation of these establishments into companies will open doors for qualified people from outside of the system, which in turn will contribute to turning these entities into massive national entities.
The hope is they will become “national champions” in serving the pilgrims. These companies, by virtue of their anticipated institutional reforms, will become huge entities that operate by widening the range of their services, acquiring assets and raising the profitability rates of their shareholders and employees.
They will, at the same time, start developing the existing local content of the service industry, from developing the capabilities and cadres working in this area to improving the quality of the services they deliver by adopting international standards instead of relying on just practice and experience.
A quantitative and qualitative transformation of these entities will ensure high-quality services. The transformation of the Arbab Al-Tawaif Establishments into Arbab Al-Tawaif Companies are expected to create the conditions for attracting the finest minds and skilled workers while providing pilgrims with better services and shareholders with higher profits.
‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition
“AlUla: Journey Through Time” features 27 shots of the ancient city, including monuments carved in rock and imposing relics
AlUla is located deep within the vast desert of northwest Arabia, 1,100 kilometers from Riyadh
Updated 25 April 2021
Francesco Bongarrà
ROME: The historic Saudi city of AlUla is being showcased in a Rome art exhibition by world-famous Canadian-American photographer Robert Polidori.
Hosted in one of Rome’s famous squares, “AlUla: Journey Through Time” features 27 shots of the ancient city, including monuments carved in rock and imposing relics.
The square is nestled just 100 meters from the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps, some of Rome’s most well-known landmarks after the Colosseum and St. Peter’s Basilica.
The artistic shots retrace AlUla’s evolution over 200,000 years. They include shots of prehistoric relics, ancient graffiti found on rocks and evidence of the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms.
AlUla is located deep within the vast desert of northwest Arabia, 1,100 kilometers from Riyadh. The city has been termed as a “cultural oasis” and “living museum” after relics spanning several civilizations were discovered there.
The city is home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, which contains relics dating back to the Nabataean Kingdom, as well as modern landmarks including Maraya, an award-winning, multi-purpose concert and entertainment venue that is the largest mirrored venue in the world.
Each of the photos featured in “AlUla: Journey Through Time” delve into the destination’s ancient mystique, including exceptional landscapes and contoured mountains, where inhabitants left traces of their language, culture and way of life.
Tombs carved into the outcrops of Hegra, nature-carved rock sculptures including Jabal Al-Fil (also known as Elephant Rock), and petroglyphs (rock art) showcasing animals that inhabited AlUla thousands of years ago are all showcased in the photos.
Captions for the images were written by archaeologist Romolo Loreto, a professor at the Orientale University of Naples, who has conducted many excavation missions in the region.
“The spectacular funerary architectures, the imposing urban areas of Dadan and AlUla, as well as the skill with which the ancients were able to devise different forms of control and the supply of water demonstrate how ancient people and their environment knew how to mold each other”, Loreto said Arab News.
He added that visitors “will not only be able to admire a panorama that is the result of a unique cultural feeling in the world, literally sculpted in the rock, but will also be able to immerse themselves in the context of an oasis that has perpetuated throughout the Islamic era.”
QR codes are also printed under each image, providing valuable audio guides to the exhibition, which runs until May 9.
Robert Polidori said that working in AlUla, which he had never visited before, was a “unique experience.”
He added: “The naturalistic context of AlUla is simply wonderful and incomparable, and I was fascinated by it. It is as if it had been sculpted by a divine power.
“I try to make what I call as an ‘emblematic image’ encapsulating the totality of a subject, often showing a detail of it to represent the whole, and vice versa. Even if every photograph comes from a precise moment fixed in time, I try to untie it from it by giving it infinite aspects. For me, these environments full of history are containers of memory.”
The photographer has twice won the Alfred Eisenstaedt Award for Magazine Photography and has published more than 12 books. He began his career in the mid-1980s when he documented renovations in the Palace of Versailles. Since then, he has photographed famous sites all over the world.
Saudi Ambassador to Italy Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud said he was happy to support the exhibition, calling it “an enchanting look at the great cultural wealth of AlUla that will offer Italian friends the opportunity to learn about cultural heritage of the Kingdom, and to grasp a vivid image of a land that bears witness to cultural ties between the peoples of the Arabian and Italian peninsulas.”
Phillip Jones, chief destination management and marketing officer of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “Robert Polidori’s shots are an excellent way to get a first glimpse of the vast desert landscapes, and the geological and archaeological wonders of this region of Saudi Arabia.”
1.5 million people visit Makkah’s Grand Mosque during first ten days of Ramadan
Strict measures including social distancing and the wearing of face masks are being observed at the holy mosques
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has been handing out umbrellas to visitors
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Approximately 1.5 million worshippers and pilgrims visited the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the first ten days of Ramadan.
Strict measures including social distancing and the wearing of face masks are being observed to ensure that visitors to the Grand Mosque can worship in safety, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Measures to ensure the comfort of visitors include the area around the Kaaba being allocated to Umrah pilgrims and creating special paths for the elderly and those who have disabilities.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has also been handing out umbrellas to visitors of the holy mosques to help them beat the heat.
Temperatures in Makkah and Madinah this week are expected to reach highs of 38 degrees Celsius.
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince contacts head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council
Prince Mohammed bin Salman says he wishes for peace and stability in Chad
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to the chairman of the Transitional Military Council of Chad, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
During the call, the crown prince offered his “sincere condolences to him and the people of Chad on the death of his father, Idriss Deby, president of Chad.
Prince Mohammed said he wished for peace and stability in Chad and for the council to succeed in its work to achieve the aspirations of the Chadian people.
The head of the council thanked the crown prince for his “noble sentiments.”