You are here

  • Home
  • Red carpet glamour returns as stars put on a show at the Academy Awards

Red carpet glamour returns as stars put on a show at the Academy Awards

Carey Mulligan shimmered on the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards. (AFP)
Carey Mulligan shimmered on the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wgf4v

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News and The Associated Press

Red carpet glamour returns as stars put on a show at the Academy Awards

Carey Mulligan shimmered on the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News and The Associated Press

DUBAI: Red carpet glam was back at the Oscars with Andra Day and Carey Mulligan shimmering in award-worthy gold and Maria Bakalova among several stars in bright white princess gowns during the pandemic era’s first big parade of fashion.

 

E! News host Giuliana Rancic looked ethereal in a pale pink, beaded look by Lebanese designer Rami Al-Ali, complete with decadent draping on one shoulder. Another Arab offering saw US actress Nicolette Robinson show off an all-black look by Zuhair Murad, with a bow detail on the waist.

Meanwhile, South Korean actress Youn Yuh-Jung accepted the Best Supporting Actress Award for her internationally-acclaimed role in “Minari” wearing an elegant dress by Dubai-based Egyptian womenswear label Marmar Halim. The quilted, navy blue gown was plucked from the brand’s Fall 2017 collection and featured two oversized pockets on the skirt.

Renowned costume designer Trish Summerville, who is best known for her work on “The Hunger Games” and “Mank,” also opted to wear a creation from a designer from our neck of the woods. For her part, Summerville chose a black and silver mesh gown from Lebanese designer Tony Ward’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear offering. 




Nicolette Robinson showed off an all-black look by Zuhair Murad. (AFP)

TV host Erin Lim showed off a striking red number, with fringe detailing on the skirt, by Lebanese couturier Georges Chakra.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erin Lim Rhodes (@erinlim)

In fact, there was a strong showing of reds, along with belly-baring midriffs, the latter including Zendaya in standout yellow by Valentino and more than 183 carats of Bulgari diamonds from ears and neck to her fingers at the Los Angeles ceremony.




Zendaya (AFP)

Day dressed all the way up in a daring look cut to the thigh on one side with a cutout at the waist. It was custom Vera Wang made of actual metal, paired with a dainty pair of drop earrings tipped with yellow diamonds from Tiffany & Co. Mulligan stunned in gold Valentino couture, a midriff look with a tiny metallic top and a huge ball skirt.

With nominees scattered around the world, the red carpet was far less hectic.

“Calm. If people were here they would know how absolutely groundbreaking calm is,” said Viola Davis, dressed in a stunning white custom look with intricate cutouts in a snug bodice that fell to a princess skirt.

The designer? “Alexander McQueen, baby,” Davis told E!.




Viola Davis. (AFP)

Bakalova, the breakout star of “Borat: Subsequent Movie Film,” also brought princess, also in white, with a bit of subdued sparkle and a plunging neckline that fell to a tulle skirt, thanks to Louis Vuitton. She snagged a pair of stunning chandelier diamond earrings for the evening.

Regina King, who opened the show, went for light blue Louis Vuitton with winged shoulders and silver stripe embellishments.




Regina King. (AFP)

“Regina King delivered the red carpet fantasy that award season viewers have been missing when she showed up in a sculptural, custom-made masterpiece from Louis Vuitton. While the baby blue color and the wing-like shoulders gave off an ethereal vibe, the modern neckline screamed high-fashion,” said Irina Grechko, senior fashion editor for the millennial-focused lifestyle site Refinery29.com.

Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Kaluuya, in a Bottega Veneta tux, were among many of the guys who went without ties. Ahmed was in Prada and Odom in Brioni.




Riz Ahmed and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza. (AFP)

Travon Free, who co-directed the short live-action winner “Two Distant Strangers,” mixed Hollywood fantasy with real life. He wore a black-and-yellow Dolce & Gabbana tux lined with the names of those killed by police brutality in the United States.

Reese Witherspoon got the red memo, in Dior, along with Angela Bassett in a red look with statement poofy shoulders and Chopard rubies and diamonds. Bassett’s train gown was by Alberta Ferretti.

Presenter Laura Dern wore a look with a white feathered skirt and a black, long-sleeve mock turtleneck top, while Margo Robbie went full Hollywood in body hugging silvery Chanel.

Oscar performer H.E.R. made a red carpet appearance in cobalt blue custom Dundas. It included a hooded cape and a flared jumpsuit. Her round signature shades were by Bonnie Clyde.




H.E.R. (AFP)

Diane Warren and Odom kicked off the carpet in two trend colors: white and gold, Warren in a Valentino tuxedo white with a sequin turtleneck and Odom in a glistening gold double-breasted tux — gold shirt included.

“I’ve never been dressed by a designer before,” Warren told E!. “How cool is that?” A small Swarovski frog adorned her collar.

Odom walked the carpet with spouse Nicolette Robinson. They recently welcomed a second child.

“I am a lucky, lucky man,” he said, while Robinson was grateful for no baby spit up.

Amanda Seyfried chose vibrant red from Armani Prive, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept updo. It was among a slew of classic princess cuts, hers a strapless look with a plunging neckline. Halle Berry was a loner in mauve, unfurling her light-as-air train on the carpet with her hair in a short crop.




Amanda Seyfried. (AFP)

New mom Emerald Fennell, best director nominee for “Promising Young Woman,” smiled bright in a flowing spring green and lilac gown. Lately, she’s been making up personas to match her outfits. She topped off the look with sparkly lilac eye shadow. Her look included all-over sequin embroidery and ruffle details.

“So tonight I am Susan your pottery teacher who has a business opportunity for you which is absolutely not a pyramid scheme,” she said.

This pottery teacher wore Gucci.




Emerald Fennell. (AFP)

Other stars chose elegant black for the pandemic-era Oscars. Some were in bright oranges and pinks.

Nominee LaKeith Stanfield chose a custom black jumpsuit with a belt and wide-lapeled button-down underneath by Saint Laurent. Another statement maker among the men: Colman Domingo of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” in a hot pink suit by Versace.

All told, Grechko said, Hollywood was due for the final and splashiest carpet of the Zoom-heavy, leisurewear-accented pandemic awards season.

“After a year of virtual red carpet shows, it’s clear that celebrities were ready to bring their A-game to the red carpet, with high-on-glamor looks dominating the night. From Maria Bakalova’s Grace Kelly-esque look, made with 100 meters of tulle, to Carey Mulligan’s oversized, liquid gold-like skirt train, celebrities understood the assignment and brought back fashion in a big way,” she said.

Topics: Academy Awards Oscars fashion red carpet

Huda Beauty sponsors NASCAR’s first female Arab driver Toni Breidinger

Toni Breidinger (left) and Huda Kattan shared a released statement on the new venture. (Composite photo: Arab News/ Getty Images)
Toni Breidinger (left) and Huda Kattan shared a released statement on the new venture. (Composite photo: Arab News/ Getty Images)
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Huda Beauty sponsors NASCAR’s first female Arab driver Toni Breidinger

Toni Breidinger (left) and Huda Kattan shared a released statement on the new venture. (Composite photo: Arab News/ Getty Images)
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan has announced that her brand Huda Beauty will sponsor NASCAR's first female Arab driver Toni Breidinger for her track debut at General Tire 200 at Talladega Speedway. 

Breidinger will drive the Huda Beauty 02 Chevrolet SS for Young's Motorsports at the events and will work with Kattan to shine a light on the importance of cultural representation and women’s empowerment, according to a released statement.

“Toni Breidinger is a bad a** woman setting an incredible example for people around the world,” Kattan said in a released statement. “I am in awe of her accomplishments and so excited to watch her grow and continue to break barriers. Her efforts and successes are second to none and I couldn’t be prouder to support her during this incredible moment in her career and in her life. She is a walking representation of what our brand, Huda Beauty, stands for: Passion and Purpose. It was a no brainer for us to want to support her on this day – she is an absolute rock star! We’re rooting for you big time, Toni,” she added.

For her part, the race driver said: “Huda was a big inspiration to me growing up. When I was younger, I used to sit in my room and pretend to make YouTube videos just like her and it feels like a full circle moment now that I get to work alongside her. I am beyond honored to continue to tell the story of the importance of inclusivity and diversity through our work together.”

 At just 21 years old, Breidinger holds 19 USAC wins — an all-time record high for any female driver.

 

Topics: Huda Beauty NASCAR Toni Breidinger

Oscars watch: 93rd Academy Awards show thrills movie lovers across the world

Oscars watch: 93rd Academy Awards show thrills movie lovers across the world
The lack of a host and audience did not deter Hollywood’s glitterati from putting on a show at Los Angeles’ Union Station. (AFP)
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Oscars watch: 93rd Academy Awards show thrills movie lovers across the world

Oscars watch: 93rd Academy Awards show thrills movie lovers across the world
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Film lovers across the Arab world set their alarms to catch the 93rd Academy Awards this morning — and they weren't disappointed as shock wins and a glittering red carpet added some much needed glamour to 2021.

The lack of a host and audience did not deter Hollywood’s glitterati from putting on a show at Los Angeles’ Union Station — this year's hub for a show usually broadcast from the Dolby Theatre. In contrast with the largely virtual Golden Globes, Zoom boxes have been closed out — though numerous international hubs and satellite feeds were connected for nominees who were unable to travel.

Chloé Zhao won best director for “Nomadland.” (AFP)

Chloé Zhao made history at the 2021 Academy Awards for winning the Oscar for best director for “Nomadland,” becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award.

“My entire ‘Nomadland’ company, what a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey we’ve all been on together,” Zhao said.

Oscar-nominated actress Frances McDormand plays a disenfranchised widow in the film “Nomadland.” (Supplied)

This was the only year in Oscar history with two female nominees, Zhao and “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell. Only seven women have ever been nominated.

The film also won the coveted Best Picture award in a culmination of its months-long tour of success on the international awards circuit.

Director Thomas Vinterberg (L) dedicated part of his acceptance speech to his late daughter who died a couple of years ago. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Frances McDormand won the Best Actress prize for her role in "Nomadland" and Anthony Hopkins beat out British actor and the first-ever Muslim nominee in the category Riz Ahmed, among others, to take home the Best Actor trophy.

Danish film “Another Round” won the Best International Feature Oscar — director Thomas Vinterberg wiped away tears while dedicating part of his acceptance speech to his late daughter who died a couple of years ago.

“Another Round” stars Mads Mikkelsen as one of a group of Danish school teachers. (AFP)

“We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument,” a tearful Vinterberg said from the stage at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The film stars Mads Mikkelsen as one of a group of Danish school teachers who attempted to stay slightly drunk all day to break out of their malaise and it edged out Tunisian nominee “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” directed by Kaouther Ben Hania.

Palestinian-British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi’s “The Present” was bested by “Two Distant Strangers.” (Supplied)

Another Arab nominee was narrowly edged out in the Best Live Action Short category, where Palestinian-British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi’s “The Present” was bested by “Two Distant Strangers” by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe.

The most ambitious award show held during the pandemic, the Oscars rolled out a red carpet and restored some glamour to the nearly century-old movie institution, but with a much transformed — and in some ways downsized — telecast. It was a year when, to paraphrase Norma Desmond, the pictures got smaller were overwhelmingly seen in the home, not in the big screen, during a pandemic year that forced theaters close and prompted radical change in Hollywood.

Anthony Hopkins beat out British actor and the first-ever Muslim nominee Riz Ahmed, among others, to take home the Best Actor trophy. (AFP)

It was also perhaps the diverse Academy Awards ever, with more women and more actors of color nominated than ever before — and Sunday brought a litany of records and firsts across many categories, spanning everything from hairstyling to composing to acting. It was, some observers said, a sea change for an awards harshly criticized as “OscarsSoWhite” in recent years, leading the film academy to greatly expand membership.

 The Oscars took place at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Supplied)

The ceremony — fashioned as a movie of its own and styled as a laidback party — kicked off with opening credits and a slinky Regina King entrance, as the camera followed the actress and “One Night in Miami” director in one take as she strode with an Oscar in hand into Los Angeles’ Union Station and onto the stage. Inside the transit hub (trains kept running), nominees sat at cozy, lamp-lit tables around an intimate amphitheater. Some moments — like Glenn Close getting down to “Da Butt” — were more relaxed, but the ceremony couldn't just shake off the past 14 months.

“It has been quite a year and we are still smack dab in the middle of it,” King said.

Topics: Academy Awards Oscars Hollywood

London-based Iraqi coach Rachael Sacerdoti empowers working moms with fitness app

London-based Iraqi coach Rachael Sacerdoti empowers working moms with fitness app
Updated 17 min 12 sec ago
Hams Saleh 

London-based Iraqi coach Rachael Sacerdoti empowers working moms with fitness app

London-based Iraqi coach Rachael Sacerdoti empowers working moms with fitness app
Updated 17 min 12 sec ago
Hams Saleh 

DUBAI: “I was not the mother I wanted to be, I was not the wife I wanted to be and maybe I was a little depressed,” Iraqi fitness coach Rachael Sacerdoti, founder of online coaching platform It’s SO Simple, said as she opened up about what prompted her to launch a women-dedicated workout app.

The platform, which she launched last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and is available in Saudi Arabia, is based on her own journey and struggles with her fitness after giving birth to three children.

“The most important thing for me was to change my mindset because I am a very ‘all or nothing’ person. So, for me it's like three hours of exercise or nothing,” she said. “That’s not sustainable. We are mothers. We are busy. We’ve got careers. We’ve got children. We need something that can fit into our lives.” 

When the pandemic hit, Sacerdoti’s friends started asking her for advice to help them reach their fitness goals, especially with the gyms being shut and social distancing measures in place. 

“That’s where this business was born,” she said, recalling that it all began with a WhatsApp group where she would virtually train friends and help keep them accountable.

“Before I knew it, there were 12 women in the group. All my friends heard about it. Everyone wanted to join, and I just did it. I didn’t charge for it because it was my pleasure to do it.”

And that’s how It’s SO Simple was born. As part of the program, participants have access to easy-to-make recipes that the whole family can enjoy and to make it as straightforward as possible, Sacerdoti provides a grocery shopping list with items that are available in stores in the Middle East. 

Some of the online exercises include routines that the whole family can try — an aspect that the coach was keen to focus on considering this is first and foremost a platform for busy mothers. 

The platform features full-body workouts that include exercises for the core, legs, shoulders, back and more in both video and illustration formats. 

After working for luxury label Christian Dior, Sacerdoti says she found her true passion with the launch of the app.

“I grew up in fashion. My parents did the franchises for a lot of the big lifestyle brands such as Gucci, Fendi, Givenchy, Celine, and all of these brands. So, that’s the world I grew up in and I thought that that was my passion, but I was so wrong because now I found my passion,” she said.

Topics: Rachael Sacerdoti

New photo exhibition in Riyadh combines calligraphy and natural landscapes

New photo exhibition in Riyadh combines calligraphy and natural landscapes
Waleed Almarhoum grew up practicing calligraphy from a young age, later branching out into other mediums, specifically photography, through which he would often focus on light and shadows. (Photo/Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 26 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

New photo exhibition in Riyadh combines calligraphy and natural landscapes

New photo exhibition in Riyadh combines calligraphy and natural landscapes
  • The event showcases the power behind the written word accompanied by some natural landscape photos
Updated 26 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, and that written words can drive behavior.

Waleed Almarhoum, a seasoned Saudi photographer and self-described “novice calligrapher” has taken both messages to heart, and has set out to combine the two mediums in an exhibit titled “Al-Khulasah.”
Opening at Riyadh’s prestigious Naila Art Gallery, “Al-Khulasah” showcases the true power behind the written word accompanied by some of his famed natural landscape photos.

Arabic calligraphy: Ancient craft, modern art
For the Saudi Ministry of Culture's Year of Arabic Calligraphy in 2020/21, we take an in-depth look at how the craft has developed from ancient to modern times.
Enter
keywords
From the golden deserts of the Arabian Peninsula to the thick misty forests of Europe and the lush green jungles of the Philippines, Almarhoum’s photographs capture the light in a special way that mixes and matches lines, to create abstract visions and let the viewer’s imagination run wild, forging new shapes and figures along the way.

HIGHLIGHT

From the golden deserts of the Arabian Peninsula to the thick misty forests of Europe and the lush green jungles of the Philippines, Waleed Almarhoum’s photographs capture the light in a special way that mixes and matches lines.

“‘Al-Khulasah’ refers back to a poem my father read to me, and I chose three verses that spoke to me,” Almarhoum told Arab News. “They explain the purpose of the exhibit and the connotations the images contain.”
Almarhoum grew up practicing calligraphy from a young age, later branching out into other mediums, specifically photography, through which he would often focus on light and shadows, and how they coexist harmoniously in nature.
His calligraphy, meanwhile, is simple, but each brush stroke is influenced by the magnificence of the colors, the tones and the softness of the images they adorn.
“With the right angle and time, sometimes the sun’s rays reflecting off the soft sands can give the illusion of gold. The image is as soft as silk and I mimicked the soft strokes found in (the) image to repeatedly draw the word ‘harir’ (Arabic for silk), to reflect on the similar movement of the sand with similar colors as well,” he said.

Topics: Naila Art Gallery Saudi arts

Related

Saudi photographer captures beauty of Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia
Saudi photographer captures beauty of Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Saudi artist follows in pioneering father’s footsteps with unique painting technique
Art & Culture
Saudi artist follows in pioneering father’s footsteps with unique painting technique

Legendary Morocco-born designer Alber Elbaz dies after contracting COVID-19

Legendary Morocco-born designer Alber Elbaz dies after contracting COVID-19
Alber Elbaz died on Saturday aged 59. File/AFP
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Legendary Morocco-born designer Alber Elbaz dies after contracting COVID-19

Legendary Morocco-born designer Alber Elbaz dies after contracting COVID-19
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Legendary fashion designer Alber Elbaz has died at the age of 59 in Paris.

The Israeli-French, Morocco-born visionary’s death was confirmed by Compagnie Financière Richemont, his joint venture partner in AZ Factory, his latest fashion outing. He died on Saturday at The American Hospital in Paris and, according to WWD, the cause of his death was COVID-19.

“I have lost not only a colleague but a beloved friend,” Richemont founder and chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement published on April 25, the day after the designer’s sudden passing.

“Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry’s brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity. He was a man of exceptional warmth and talent, and his singular vision, sense of beauty and empathy leave an indelible impression.”

Elbaz was born in Casablanca, Morocco and moved to Israel with his family when he was 10-years-old. He studied design at the Shenkar College of Engineering and Design, before immigrating to New York then Paris to pursue a career in fashion.

He is best known for his tenure at Lanvin, where he spent a 14-year-spell during 2001 to 2015 rejuvenating the storied French maison.

After departing from Lanvin, Elbaz took a five-year hiatus. He returned to fashion on the Spring 2021 couture schedule with his just-launched, Richemont-backed venture AZ Factory.

Topics: Alber Elbaz Coronavirus

Latest updates

Delek may sell Israeli gas field stake to UAE’s Mubadala for $1.1bn
Delek may sell Israeli gas field stake to UAE’s Mubadala for $1.1bn
Mercedes-EQ leads Formula E championship after Valencia E-Prix double-header
Mercedes-EQ leads Formula E championship after Valencia E-Prix double-header
Indonesian brigadier general killed in 2-week Papua clash
Indonesian brigadier general killed in 2-week Papua clash
Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over rocket fire
Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over rocket fire
Abu Dhabi’s IHC boosts health care portfolio with new acquisition
Abu Dhabi’s IHC boosts health care portfolio with new acquisition

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.