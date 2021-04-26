You are here

Suez Canal Authority hopes to reach deal with Ever Given owner

Suez Canal Authority hopes to reach deal with Ever Given owner
A view shows the ship Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, after it was re-floated in the Suez Canal. (Reuters)
  • Negotiations with owner continuing
  • Crew free to leave says Suez boss
RIYADH: The Suez Canal Authority is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the owner of the Ever Given cargo ship that became stuck in the key waterway last month, Al Arabiya reported.
The Authority is keen progress negotiations with the ship’s owner and insurance company, Chairman Osama Rabie said on Monday.
He also dismissed rumors suggesting the some of the crew of the ship had been arrested.
The Authority has no objection to crew leaving the vessel as long as there are enough sailors onboard to secure it, he added.
The megaship became wedged in the Suez Canal on March 23, blocking traffic in either direction for almost a week and causing massive disruption to the global supply chain.

  • Sovereign funds target sector
  • Pandemic accelerates digital transformation
DUBAI: A rush to fund digital startups in the region risks creating a valuation bubble, according to entrepreneur and Wamda CEO Fadi Ghandour.
It comes a mid a flurry of major funding announcements from regional startups in recent weeks as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh all compete to attract exciting new technology businesses.
But the weight of capital chasing such investments, including from sovereign wealth funds, could lead to valuation bubbles in some cases, Wamda chairman and CEO Fadi Ghandour told Bloomberg TV on Monday.
“Since the pandemic the whole digital ecosystem which we were predicting to happen within ten years actually happened within a couple of months, so everything digital is growing exponentially,” he told Bloomberg. “Everything that is digital is exploding. So lots of new money and lots of new startups.”
However the weight of funds targeting the sector may be pushing up valuations, he said.
“There is so much new money coming into the market. Sovereign wealth funds are starting to invest and they are seeding a lot of VCs and so I think yes there is a little bit of a valuation bubble,” he said.
The startup sector in the Gulf is thriving with a number of high profile funding deals announced in recent weeks.
Most recently, Riyadh-headquartered buy now pay later platform Tamara raised $110 million in a Series A round led by leading global payment processor Checkout.com.
Huspy, a Dubai-based PropTech startup, also raised a funding round for an undisclosed some this month.

Eid in Cyprus? Vaccinated tourists from UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon can visit

Eid in Cyprus? Vaccinated tourists from UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon can visit
  • Cyprus went into a two-week lockdown on Monday
  • Island economy relies heavily on tourism revenues
DUBAI: Vaccinated tourists from the UAE will be able to travel to Cyprus as part of a plan to open the island to some 65 countries worldwide.
Also included on the list are Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon. The change comes into effect on May 10 and means that tourists can enter without the need for a negative COVID-19 test or have to undergo quarantine.
“We will notify our partners in around 65 countries that from 10 May entry will be facilitated for travelers who have completed their vaccination with no need for negative COVID tests or quarantine,” Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said.
Cyprus went into a two-week lockdown on Monday, after a record surge in coronavirus cases. The island relies heavily on tourism and the 84 percent decline in arrivals last year has had a devastating impact on its economy.

Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season

Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season
  • Turkey has registered a total 4.63 million COVID-19 cases
  • Russia this month restricted flights to and from Turkey until June 1
ANKARA: Turkey’s cabinet will discuss adopting a tighter lockdown on Monday as President Tayyip Erdogan tries to prevent a second lost year of tourism revenues, officials said.
After the last cabinet meeting two weeks ago, as coronavirus cases surged, Erdogan reined in social activities and travel.
Total daily cases then peaked above 63,000 on April 16 before dropping sharply to below 39,000 on Sunday.
But government officials said the fall was not enough and ministers would look into imposing new measures to last through a May 13-15 holiday at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in a way that does not hit economic production.
“Cases ... have been falling for a few days but this is not enough. A full shutdown will be on the cabinet’s agenda and this option should be implemented,” one official told Reuters, requesting anonymity.
The measures, while careful to allow economic production to continue, could close shopping malls and require special permits for intercity travel, the person said. Cafes and restaurants are already shut.
Last Friday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the latest restrictions had shown some results including a 20 percent fall in cases in Istanbul and fewer hospital patients, though they were still a burden on intensive care units.
He also said measures would be tightened if the targeted fall in cases did not materialize.
Turkey has registered a total 4.63 million COVID-19 cases, with the death toll standing at 38,358. It is fourth globally in daily virus cases and first on a per-capita basis among major nations, while deaths peaked at 362 last week.
Both tallies have shot up since Erdogan launched a period of “controlled normalization” in early March.
In what it said was a response, Russia this month restricted flights to and from Turkey until June 1. Ankara said the move could cut tourist numbers by some 500,000.
A drop by two-thirds in tourism revenues last year ballooned Turkey’s current account deficit, putting pressure on its depleted FX reserves and sending the lira to a record low in November.
“Tourism is of critical importance for foreign exchange inflows,” the first official said. “So as not to miss out totally on the tourism season, these measures must be implemented strictly.”
The lira has fallen the last six straight trading days to near its low water mark over concerns about tense US ties, and also policy under a new central bank chief.
“If it’s the solution, we have to put up with a full shutdown. But this must be done without harming the production side,” a second official told Reuters.
“The closure of schools and shopping malls appears appropriate given the infection risk.”

Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector

Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector
  • The RCJY has so far attracted investment of about SR1.2 trillion ($319.9 billion) into the vast industrial cities
DUBAI: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said that every riyal the government spends on the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) attracts eight from the private sector.
The RCJY has so far attracted investment of about SR1.2 trillion ($319.9 billion) into the vast industrial cities at the heart of the Kingdom's petrochemical power, Al Arabiya reported.
Industrial investments reached SR934 billion with urban spending topping SR37 billion, it said.
Meanwhile commercial investments totaled SR17 billion.
The Ministry revealed 39 factories began production last month, with a growth rate of 26 percent compared to the previous month.

KSA to help cut cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh

KSA to help cut cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh
  • The coronavirus pandemic has added to the cost of recruiting workers from overseas
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia wants to reduce the cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
It follows similar measures undertaken to lower the cost of recruiting from the Philippines, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed official at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
The coronavirus pandemic has added to the cost of recruiting workers from overseas because of more expensive flight tickets and the need for PCR tests before travel.

 

