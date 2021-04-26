Muslims in Berlin take COVID-19 tests before Friday prayers

You are here

BERLIN: Outside the House of Wisdom mosque in Berlin, a medical team made up of Libyans, Syrians and Armenians carried out free rapid testing for a steady stream of worshippers lining up with prayer mats on Friday.

Imam Abdallah Hajjir, wearing a gold-rimmed cap, says encouraging the congregation to get tested is a way “to contribute” in the fight against the pandemic.

“By protecting the members of our community, we are protecting those they come into contact with, so society as a whole,” he told AFP.

BENGHAZI: The Libyan government postponed the prime minister’s first visit to the east of the country late on Sunday, hours after an advance security team was turned back from Benghazi airport, a source said.
A Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday in the city would also have marked national unity government leader Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s first trip to Libya’s east, a bastion of military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
But on Sunday a spokesperson said preparations were underway to arrange another date, without giving a reason for the postponement.
The announcement came several hours after a government security team was turned away by local authorities at Benghazi airport, forcing them to get back on their plane and return to the capital Tripoli, a local security source said.
Dbeibah was selected earlier this year through a UN-backed inter-Libyan dialogue to lead the country to national elections in December 2021.
Libya has been mired in chaos since its leader Muammar Qaddafi was deposed and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.
Dbeibah’s government replaced two rival administrations based in Tripoli and the country’s east, the latter loyal to Haftar, whose forces tried but failed to seize the capital in a 2019-20 offensive.
The rival authorities have given their backing to the new administration, adding to tentative hopes that Libya can exit a decade of crisis.
Dbeibah had previously announced his intention to hold Cabinet meetings in different cities across the country, most notably in Benghazi, Libya’s second city and one of Haftar’s strongholds.

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s health minister has urged heath workers who live in Houthi-controlled areas to head to liberated provinces to receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines, after the Iran-backed group refused to run an inoculation program in densely populated areas.  

“Health colleagues who were deprived of the coronavirus vaccine in the Houthi-controlled areas can get vaccinated in the provinces under the authority of the legitimate government,” Dr. Qasem Buaibeh said on his official Facebook page. 
Shortly after receiving 360,000 dozes of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine last week, war-torn Yemen started a vaccination campaign in southern provinces with the aim of inoculating thousands of health workers, the elderly and people with serious health problems, with government officials, health workers and journalists receiving their shots first to convince the public of its safety.
But Yemeni health officials told Arab News on Monday that the Houthis, having first agreed to take 10,000 doses, later demanded just 500 for 250 health workers despite reports of numerous deaths in the capital Sanaa alone.
“The (Houthis) have never disclosed the real numbers of COVID-19 (cases) and deny the existence of the virus in their areas,” Dr. Ishraq Al-Subaee, a spokesman for the Aden-based National Coronavirus Committee, said.
This prompted Yemeni health officials to urge doctors to travel to government-controlled areas such as Aden, Hadramout or Taiz.
“They can show up at any health facility here in the south, and get their shots of the vaccine,” Al-Subaee said.
The National Coronavirus Committee reported on Monday that 46 new cases of the virus had been confirmed alongside 18 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in government-controlled areas to 6,183.
On Sunday, the committee recorded 32 news cases and 12 deaths in the provinces of Taiz, Hadramout, Shabwa, Aden and Dhale. Yemen recorded the first case of COVID-19 in April last year in the southeastern province of Hadramout.
Health experts believe the real number is more than triple the official figure, due to poor testing resources and Houthi refusals to reveal accurate numbers in areas under their control.
Despite their rejection of media reports about the transmission of the virus in Sanaa and elsewhere in northern Yemen, the militia recently announced the deaths of several leaders from undisclosed causes.
On Monday, Al-Masdr Online and other local media publications reported that Gen. Yahiya Al-Shami, a Houthi military leader, died of complications arising from COVID-19.
Al-Shami was described as “the mastermind” of the Houthi coup against internationally-recognized President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in late 2014, and the later military expansion across Yemen.
In 2017, the Arab coalition placed Al-Shami, along with 44 Houthi leaders, including his son Zakaria, at the top of its wanted list, and announced a $20 million reward for information leading to his location and arrest.
On social media, Houthi affiliate accounts recently announced the death of several other military leaders and politicians from the disease.
Meanwhile, a group of Yemeni doctors based overseas has demanded the immediate and rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across Yemen to protect health workers.
Yemeni Doctors in the Diaspora said that 153 health workers, including veteran doctors, had died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We are urgently calling (on) the international community, the region, UN organizations and the local authorities to take action to deliver the vaccine to all health sector workers in all parts of Yemen,” the group said, warning that “the escalating (number of) deaths of health workers will lead to the collapse of the dilapidated health system in Yemen.”
Abdulla bin Ghouth, an epidemiology professor at Hadramout University’s College of Medicine, and an adviser to the Yemeni health minister, told Arab News that Yemen is going through its second wave of the virus, which started in the first week of February this year, and reached its peak earlier this month, with 720 cases and 100 known fatalities.
“The situation is still grave given the high number of deaths,” bin Ghouth said.

RIYADH: As the holy month of Ramadan reaches the halfway point, Saudi health authorities are warning citizens to avoid large gatherings and to follow important anti-coronavirus guidelines, including social distancing.

Both the ministries of interior and health have repeatedly warned Saudis of the consequences of ignoring safety procedures, saying that authorities are prepared to take “drastic measures” and do “whatever is necessary” to curb coronavirus outbreaks in the Kingdom.
The Saudi Ministry of Health announced 958 new coronavirus cases today, 1,047 new recoveries and 13 coronavirus-related deaths. Factoring in today’s numbers, the Kingdom’s total case count has risen to 413,174 cases overall, with 396,604 total recoveries and 6,913 deaths over the course of the pandemic.
The Riyadh region continued to report the highest number of cases, with 364 recorded today. It was followed by the Makkah region with 234 and the Eastern Province with 145.
The regions reporting the lowest number of new cases were Najran with 10, Jouf with eight and Baha with seven.

FASTFACTS

• The Saudi Ministry of Health announced 958 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

• Authorities report 1,047 new recoveries and 13 coronavirus-related deaths.

• The Riyadh region continued to report the highest number of cases.

• The total number of active cases in the Kingdom declined to 9,657.

• The Kingdom’s recovery rate is still holding steady at 95.9 percent.

The total number of active cases in the Kingdom declined to 9,657, but severe cases remain high after 44 new patients were admitted to critical care units in the past 24 hours, raising the number of critical patients to 1,290. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is still holding steady at 95.9 percent.
Meanwhile, about 8.37 million vaccinations have been administered in the Kingdom. It means that Saudi Arabia is vaccinating people at a rate of about 1.75 per second, or 151,326 per day. About 24 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million people have received a vaccination so far.
The Kingdom has also conducted 57,483 PCR tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 16,643,921 over the course of the pandemic.
People should visit designated health clinics to deal with coronavirus-related issues, the Ministry of Health has said.
Taakad (make sure) clinics provide PCR tests for individuals who may have been exposed to the virus or begin to show mild symptoms such as fever, loss of smell and taste, and breathing difficulties. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatments for people with more serious symptoms.
Appointments to either clinic can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

KUALA LUMPUR: Two weeks into the holy month of Ramadan, and despite supporting the government’s decision to reopen traditional food bazaars, several Malaysians say they now fear a spike in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, citing poor implementation of health protocols at the highly popular markets. 

Unlike last year, when the government had canceled the famous bazaars in the early days of the pandemic to limit the spread of the outbreak, the markets are now allowed to operate, provided traders and visitors adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOP) and checks. 

Earlier this month, the Kuala Lumpur City Council said that 65 bazaars would be allowed to operate from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Ramadan, before reiterating that compliance with SOPs was of utmost importance, especially those set by the National Security Council, such as mandatory face masks, body temperature scans and checking in with a dedicated mobile application. 

Malaysia’s Ramadan bazaars date back to the 1980s. Eddin Khoo, a cultural activist focusing on Malay cultures, said that the concept gained popularity for its “food sharing culture.”

“In the 1970s, it was a smaller-scale home industry based on the idea of communal eating,” Khoo told Arab News. 

He added that the bazaars’ unique selling point is that they cater to both Muslims and non-Muslims in Malaysia. 

The bazaars are usually attended by thousands of people, who go out for late-night meals after breaking their fast at sunset or iftar time. 

They feature hundreds of stalls with hawkers and street vendors selling local delicacies and hot food.

FASTFACT

Unlike last year, when the government had canceled the famous bazaars in the early days of the pandemic to limit the spread of the outbreak, the markets are now allowed to operate.

“Last year, everyone sorely missed the bazaars when they were canceled due to the pandemic. That was when we realized how important they are to the Malaysian community,” he said. 

Adit Rahim, 44, told Arab News that the bazaars were smaller compared to those of the past few years. 

Still, he has “adapted to the situation,” hoping for things to improve in the country. 

On Monday, Malaysia had registered 395,718 COVID-19 cases and 1,449 deaths, while 369,556 people had recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic last year. 

Rahim said that while the SOPs are in place, they are not “well-explained, documented and disseminated” at the bazaars. 

“When I arrived at the check-in counter, I had to remind the enforcement officer to enforce physical distancing, especially with children present,” he explained. 

Nurul Syazwani Yahi, 29, said she was “excited to visit a bazaar” but “genuinely concerned” about the spike in infections as well. 

“I believe basic hygiene needs to be emphasized more at the bazaar because it is still very poor,” she told Arab News. 

Meanwhile, City Mayor Mahadi Che Ngah told Arab News that health protocols are necessary for the bazaars to run smoothly. To control the crowds at the bazaars, the mayor said an enforcement team comprising officials from various departments within the council had been deployed at the bazaars. 

“We are also working closely with the police and immigration departments throughout the period,” he added. 

Authorities in Malaysia are aiming to more strictly enforce the SOPs, while one bazaar in the state of Selangor has already been ordered to shut down due to compliance failures.

ISLAMABAD: The supply of COVID-19 vaccines from private health facilities in Pakistan has run out and bosses say that they are struggling obtain more doses from manufacturers in the face of high global demand.

In the past two months, two privately owned pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan, AGP and AJM Pharma, imported 50,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and 10,000 of the single-dose Chinese Convidecia vaccine. They have all now been used at private hospitals and other medical facilities in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to inoculate 35,000 people.

“Our first shipment of 50,000 doses has been fully used, but now we are facing supply issues for further imports from the manufacturer in Russia,” Muhammad Kamran Mirza, a nonexecutive director of AGP, told Arab News.

He added that efforts are continuing to obtain more doses from the manufacturers but “we are not sure when we will get them.”

Sultan Khan, a marketing executive with AJM Pharma, told Arab News: “Our imported vaccine has been administered in the hospitals where the vaccine’s trials were conducted earlier this year.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is in high demand in the global market and we are trying to help the government as much as we can (to help fight the virus).”

Demand in Pakistan for vaccines from private health providers is increasing as a third wave of the pandemic sweeps through the South Asian nation of 220 million people. The Sputnik V and Convidecia vaccines are authorized for emergency use in the country. AGP and AJM administer them at a cost of 8,449 rupees ($55) for two doses of Sputnik and 4,225 rupees for the single-dose Convidecia. The prices are set by the federal Cabinet.

In addition to imports by private companies, the government has procured six million doses of the Sinopharm and Convidecia vaccines from China, and so far more than 1.8 million people above the age of 60 have been inoculated. A number of vaccination centers have been set up across the country with the aim of vaccinating at least 70 million people by the end of the year.

In a message posted on Twitter on Monday, Planning Minister Asad Umar — who heads the National Command and Operation Center, the federal body tasked with dealing with the pandemic — said that the government will open the vaccine registration process on Tuesday to all residents above the age of 40, and that walk-in vaccinations will be available to all registered citizens age 50 and older.

Pakistan has conducted phase-III clinical trials of the Convidecia vaccine and plans are under way to begin manufacturing it in partnership with China.

