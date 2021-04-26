You are here

HRW slams Iran’s ‘undeserved’ nomination to UN women’s committee

Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus, Tehran, Iran, February 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

  • Human Rights Watch: Iran has ‘deplorable women’s rights records’
  • Rights group also criticized UN body’s ‘uncompetitive’ election
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has denounced Iran’s nomination to the UN women’s committee, citing the country’s “deplorable women’s rights records.”

Last week, Iran was elected by 54 UN member states to the Commission on the Status of Women, a New York-based body aimed at promoting gender equality and female empowerment.

On its website, HRW lists a plethora of regressive Iranian laws that disproportionately target women.

For example, Iranian law allows girls to marry at 13 and boys at 15, there are widespread travel restrictions aimed exclusively at women, and female human rights campaigners are systematically targeted.

HRW also criticized the way the UN body’s nominations were made. It said normally elections to UN bodies are made through competitive votes between member states, but “last week, the 54 member countries of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) did things the wrong way by holding uncompetitive elections.”

The result “was undeserved prizes to abusive governments, notably Iran,” HRW said. “UN delegations shouldn’t be giving credibility to abusive states by rewarding them with human rights posts.”

Their records “should now receive extra scrutiny,” it added. “In the future, UN member states should avoid voting for abusive governments whenever possible and insist on competitive slates for all. Anything less only undermines the standing of UN bodies on human rights.”

Iran Human Rights Watch (HRW) United Nations (UN)

Human Rights Watch denounces Iran’s ‘abusive charges against rights defenders’ 
Middle-East
Human Rights Watch denounces Iran’s ‘abusive charges against rights defenders’ 

EU chief felt ‘hurt,’ ‘alone’ at meeting with Turkish leader

Updated 18 min 39 sec ago
AP

EU chief felt ‘hurt,’ ‘alone’ at meeting with Turkish leader

AP

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she felt hurt and alone during a meeting with Turkey’s president earlier this month and that she was treated poorly simply because she is a woman.
Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara for talks on tense EU-Turkey relations earlier this month. But only two chairs were set out in front of the EU and Turkish flags for the three leaders. Michel took the chair next to Erdogan.
Von der Leyen stood looking at the seated men, expressing her astonishment with an “ehm” sound, and a gesture of disappointment. She was later seen seated on a large beige sofa, away from her male counterparts.
“I am the first woman to be president of the European Commission. I am the president of the European Commission, and this is how I expected to be treated when visiting Turkey two weeks ago. Like a commission president, but I was not,” von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.
“I cannot find any justification for (how) I was treated in the European treaties. So, I have to conclude that it happened because I am a woman,” she said. “Would this have happened if I had worn a suit, and a tie?”
Von der Leyen, who didn’t publicly blame either Erdogan or Michel for the incident, said she saw no shortage of chairs in other similar meetings in the past, or many women for that matter.
“I felt hurt, and I felt alone, as a woman, and as a European. Because it is not about seating arrangements or protocol. This goes to the core of who we are. This goes to the values our union stands for, and this shows how far we still have to go before women are treated as equals, always and everywhere,” she said.
The apparent protocol gaffe at the Turkish presidential palace ignited a public uproar. Turkey insisted that the EU’s own protocol requests were applied but the European Council head of protocol said his team didn’t have access, during their preparatory inspection, to the room where the incident happened.
Michel apologized Monday for the incident. He said he should have given up his seat but that he was concerned about sparking a broader diplomatic incident, especially given the poor state of relations between Turkey and the 27-nation bloc.
Von der Leyen said that fortunately cameras were present at the meeting and that the images made headlines around the world, but she said that many women aren’t so lucky, and she noted the increase in violence against women and children during the coronavirus pandemic.
The head of the EU’s executive branch, whose speech was praised by several lawmakers, also said that during the talks with Erdogan she raised Turkey’s decision to abandon the Istanbul Convention, which is aimed at combating violence against women.
“The withdrawal of one of the founding members of the Council of Europe is a terrible signal,” von der Leyen said, but she also noted that several EU member countries haven’t ratified the convention and that others are even considering pulling out.
“This is not acceptable. Any kind of violence against women and children is a crime. We must call it a crime and it must be punished as such,” she said.
Von der Leyen said she wants the EU itself to join the convention, but that the move is being blocked by some member countries. She said that by the end of the year the European Commission “will put forward alternative legislation to prevent and combat violence against women and children, offline and online.”

Ursula von der Leyen Recep Tayyip Erdogan Charles Michel

Turkey’s chair snub riles EU chief as she defends women’s rights
Middle-East
Turkey’s chair snub riles EU chief as she defends women’s rights
EU chiefs express deep concerns on human rights in Turkey to Erdogan
World
EU chiefs express deep concerns on human rights in Turkey to Erdogan

PM’s trip to eastern Libya delayed after security row

Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah . (Supplied)
Updated 27 April 2021
AFP

PM’s trip to eastern Libya delayed after security row

  • Dbeibah was selected earlier this year through a UN-backed inter-Libyan dialogue to lead the country to national elections in December 2021
AFP

BENGHAZI: The Libyan government postponed the prime minister’s first visit to the east of the country late on Sunday, hours after an advance security team was turned back from Benghazi airport, a source said.
A Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday in the city would also have marked national unity government leader Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s first trip to Libya’s east, a bastion of military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
But on Sunday a spokesperson said preparations were underway to arrange another date, without giving a reason for the postponement.
The announcement came several hours after a government security team was turned away by local authorities at Benghazi airport, forcing them to get back on their plane and return to the capital Tripoli, a local security source said.
Dbeibah was selected earlier this year through a UN-backed inter-Libyan dialogue to lead the country to national elections in December 2021.
Libya has been mired in chaos since its leader Muammar Qaddafi was deposed and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.
Dbeibah’s government replaced two rival administrations based in Tripoli and the country’s east, the latter loyal to Haftar, whose forces tried but failed to seize the capital in a 2019-20 offensive.
The rival authorities have given their backing to the new administration, adding to tentative hopes that Libya can exit a decade of crisis.
Dbeibah had previously announced his intention to hold Cabinet meetings in different cities across the country, most notably in Benghazi, Libya’s second city and one of Haftar’s strongholds.

Libya

130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast
Middle-East
130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast
Foreign Minister Najla El-Mangoush, Libya’s first woman foreign minister, speaking in a hearing of the Italian Chamber of Deputies’ foreign affairs committee attended by Arab News. (AN Photo/Francesco Bongarrà)
Middle-East
Libyan FM calls for ‘stability, peace, security’

Houthis deprive medical workers of COVID-19 vaccines as disease spreads

A health worker receives a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Taez. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis deprive medical workers of COVID-19 vaccines as disease spreads

  • 153 health workers, including veteran doctors, died of COVID-19 since beginning of pandemic 
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s health minister has urged heath workers who live in Houthi-controlled areas to head to liberated provinces to receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines, after the Iran-backed group refused to run an inoculation program in densely populated areas.  

“Health colleagues who were deprived of the coronavirus vaccine in the Houthi-controlled areas can get vaccinated in the provinces under the authority of the legitimate government,” Dr. Qasem Buaibeh said on his official Facebook page. 
Shortly after receiving 360,000 dozes of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine last week, war-torn Yemen started a vaccination campaign in southern provinces with the aim of inoculating thousands of health workers, the elderly and people with serious health problems, with government officials, health workers and journalists receiving their shots first to convince the public of its safety.
But Yemeni health officials told Arab News on Monday that the Houthis, having first agreed to take 10,000 doses, later demanded just 500 for 250 health workers despite reports of numerous deaths in the capital Sanaa alone.
“The (Houthis) have never disclosed the real numbers of COVID-19 (cases) and deny the existence of the virus in their areas,” Dr. Ishraq Al-Subaee, a spokesman for the Aden-based National Coronavirus Committee, said.
This prompted Yemeni health officials to urge doctors to travel to government-controlled areas such as Aden, Hadramout or Taiz.
“They can show up at any health facility here in the south, and get their shots of the vaccine,” Al-Subaee said.
The National Coronavirus Committee reported on Monday that 46 new cases of the virus had been confirmed alongside 18 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in government-controlled areas to 6,183.
On Sunday, the committee recorded 32 news cases and 12 deaths in the provinces of Taiz, Hadramout, Shabwa, Aden and Dhale. Yemen recorded the first case of COVID-19 in April last year in the southeastern province of Hadramout.
Health experts believe the real number is more than triple the official figure, due to poor testing resources and Houthi refusals to reveal accurate numbers in areas under their control.
Despite their rejection of media reports about the transmission of the virus in Sanaa and elsewhere in northern Yemen, the militia recently announced the deaths of several leaders from undisclosed causes.
On Monday, Al-Masdr Online and other local media publications reported that Gen. Yahiya Al-Shami, a Houthi military leader, died of complications arising from COVID-19.
Al-Shami was described as “the mastermind” of the Houthi coup against internationally-recognized President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in late 2014, and the later military expansion across Yemen.
In 2017, the Arab coalition placed Al-Shami, along with 44 Houthi leaders, including his son Zakaria, at the top of its wanted list, and announced a $20 million reward for information leading to his location and arrest.
On social media, Houthi affiliate accounts recently announced the death of several other military leaders and politicians from the disease.
Meanwhile, a group of Yemeni doctors based overseas has demanded the immediate and rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across Yemen to protect health workers.
Yemeni Doctors in the Diaspora said that 153 health workers, including veteran doctors, had died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We are urgently calling (on) the international community, the region, UN organizations and the local authorities to take action to deliver the vaccine to all health sector workers in all parts of Yemen,” the group said, warning that “the escalating (number of) deaths of health workers will lead to the collapse of the dilapidated health system in Yemen.”
Abdulla bin Ghouth, an epidemiology professor at Hadramout University’s College of Medicine, and an adviser to the Yemeni health minister, told Arab News that Yemen is going through its second wave of the virus, which started in the first week of February this year, and reached its peak earlier this month, with 720 cases and 100 known fatalities.
“The situation is still grave given the high number of deaths,” bin Ghouth said.

Houthis Coronavirus

Special Houthis slammed for recruiting primary school students for war
Middle-East
Houthis slammed for recruiting primary school students for war
Special 45 Houthis dead in raging fighting in Marib province
Middle-East
45 Houthis dead in raging fighting in Marib province

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon says Kingdom’s security is a red line

Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon says Kingdom’s security is a red line

  • Bukhari’s tweet came after Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban import and transit of vegetables and fruits from Lebanon starting Sunday
  • Lebanese President asked security services on Monday to step up operations against smuggling
Arab News

BEIRUT: The Kingdom’s security is a red line, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Al-Bukhari said on Monday.

His tweet came after Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban the import and transit of vegetables and fruits from Lebanon starting Sunday.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported over the weekend that Jeddah Islamic Port’s customs authorities seized more than 5.3 million Captagon pills secretly hidden in a pomegranate consignment that arrived from Beirut.

“The Kingdom’s security under our wise leadership is a red line that cannot be messed with,” Al-Bukhari said in the tweet on Monday evening.

Meanwhile Al-Bukhari said on Sunday that in the past six years there were attempts to smuggle more than 600 million pills from Lebanon.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun asked the security services on Monday to step up operations against smuggling.

Aoun made his comments at the start of a meeting on the matter with caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab.

Interior minister Mohammad Fehmi was tasked to coordinate with Saudi Arabia to uncover the culprits and prevent a repeat of the previous incidents.

Lebanon also asked its public prosecutor to follow up with investigations on the issue and keep Saudi officials informed of results, said a presidential statement.

Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari President Michel Aoun Kingdom

Saudi Arabia bans fruits, vegetables from Lebanon after drug busts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia bans fruits, vegetables from Lebanon after drug busts
Aoun says Lebanon is keen to maintain best relations with Arab countries
Middle-East
Aoun says Lebanon is keen to maintain best relations with Arab countries

Palestinians celebrate short-term Damascus Gate victory as tensions bubble

Updated 27 April 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinians celebrate short-term Damascus Gate victory as tensions bubble

  • The victory over the metal barriers will be short-lived and the conflict will quickly return to square one regardless of what happened in the old city of Jerusalem
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinians celebrated at the Damascus Gate pavilion on Sunday night after forcing Israeli security authorities to remove metal barricades that were preventing Ramadan festivities outside the main entrance to the old city of Jerusalem.

Ofer Zalzberg, Middle East program director at Herbert Kelman Institute for Conflict Transformation, told Arab News that Israel removed the fences after recognizing that its limitation was fostering “an expansion of Palestinian protests across Jerusalem and the West Bank, nourishing Arab-Jewish altercations across Israel and prompting Hamas missiles attacks from Gaza.”

Israeli decision-makers hope this move will restore calm, Zalzberg said, adding: “However, they realize it might not because Palestinian protests have become entangled with other dynamics, including President Mahmoud Abbas’ unpopular intention to postpone elections and the desire of some in Hamas to publicly repudiate it.”

But some Palestinian analysts do not see a link between the protests and the elections.

Former Palestinian Labor Minister Ghassan Khatib told Arab News that: “The Jerusalem protests were connected to restrictions at Damascus Gate while elections are connected to a number of other issues, including Israeli restrictions on voting for Jerusalemites, the arrest by Israel of a number of Hamas candidates, and the internal Palestinian dynamic.”

Johnny Mansour, a historian and lecturer from Haifa, told Arab News that Israel “is totally engulfed in the post-election coalition discussions and will not make any decision quickly.”

Mansour said that the one decision that Israel will easily make is to ensure that Hamas does not get a foothold in the West Bank.

“The victory over the metal barriers will be short-lived and the conflict will quickly return to square one regardless of what happened in the old city of Jerusalem.”

Bir Zeit University political professor Ali Jarbawi believes that the participation of Jerusalem’s Palestinians in the upcoming elections was decided after the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem.

He said that it had become an issue of sovereignty for the Israelis, and that they will not give up on it easily.

While the current tensions might slowly rescind, another dramatic date is looming. 

With the last 10 days of Ramadan still to go, a greater number of Palestinian Muslims will come to the city.

Everyone is bracing for Lailat Al-Qadir (the night of destiny), which lands this year on May 10 — the same day that Israelis celebrate Jerusalem Day, which commemorates Israeli control over the Old City following June 67 War.

Palestinians Damascus Gate Israel

Special Violence in Jerusalem as far-right Jewish extremists attack Palestinians video
Middle-East
Violence in Jerusalem as far-right Jewish extremists attack Palestinians
Palestinians injured during clashes in Jerusalem
Middle-East
Palestinians injured during clashes in Jerusalem

