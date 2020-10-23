You are here

  Human Rights Watch denounces Iran's 'abusive charges against rights defenders' 

Human Rights Watch denounces Iran's 'abusive charges against rights defenders' 

Earlier this month, Iran’s judicial authorities charged Niloufar Bayani (L), an environmental conservationist lawyer already serving a 10-year sentence. n a separate case, imprisoned student activist Parisa Rafiee was charged with “propaganda against the state.” (Social Media/NCRI)
Updated 23 October 2020
Arab News

Human Rights Watch denounces Iran's 'abusive charges against rights defenders' 

  • Two women already serving long jail terms face additional charges after revealing abuses in jail
  • A student activist who was given a virginity test by her interrogator faces further charges for speaking up
Updated 23 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) have condemned Tehran’s decision to level additional charges against two detained human rights defenders who alleged mistreatment while in detention.  

Earlier this month, Iran’s judicial authorities charged Niloufar Bayani, an environmental conservationist lawyer already serving a 10-year sentence, with an additional crime of “publishing false information.”

In a separate case, imprisoned student activist Parisa Rafiee was charged with “propaganda against the state” after releasing a letter about her detention conditions.

“Punishing people reporting mistreatment in Iranian detention facilities shows a warped sense of justice,” said Tara Sepehri Far, Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch. “The judiciary’s recent rhetoric on ‘transparency’ rings especially hollow if prosecutors silence alleged torture victims rather than impartially investigating their claims.” 

Bayani, a former UN employee, made headlines in February after she released a letter detailing her mistreatment at the hands of prison authorities. She spoke of “1,200 hours of interrogations,” “long hours of interrogation while standing,” being threatened “with a hallucinogenic injection” and “sexual insults” at the hands of the state.

She and several of her colleagues from the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, an environmental conservation group, were charged with “using environmental projects as a cover for espionage.”

Seven of them were sentenced to jail time of between six and ten years each for “cooperating with the hostile state of the US.” One member of the group has since died in custody. 

HRW said that over the past two years, several senior Iranian government officials have indicated that they did not find any evidence to suggest that the detained activists are spies. 

Similarly, Parisa Rafiee, a student activist at the University of Tehran, was already serving a sentence of seven years behind bars on charges of “assembly and collusion to act against national security,” “propaganda against the state” and “disturbing public order” — charges that her lawyer claims she faced for activities such as participating in peaceful protests on campus.

In a letter published in May 2019, Rafiee wrote that she had been kept in solitary confinement for 21 days, had been given a virginity test by her interrogator, and said she had not been allowed to file a complaint about her degrading treatment.

In response to the letter, the judiciary opened a new case against the student, charging her with propaganda against the state.

Despite their track record as one of the worst human rights abusers in the world, Iran’s judiciary recently published documents that emphasize human rights issues such as the prohibition of torture and arbitrary arrests and the right to access a lawyer. 

Sepehri Far said: “If the judiciary actually wants to curb ongoing abuse, it can start by quashing abusive charges against human rights defenders who are already unfairly behind bars, investigate their torture allegations, and hold those responsible to account.”

Iran human rights Human Rights Watch

Algerian actresses call on femicide

Students, wearing face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain social distance as they arrive on the first day of school following the resumption of classes in the Algerian capital Algiers on October 21, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

Algerian actresses call on femicide

  • The North African country, like its neighbors Tunisia and Morocco, does not publish official nationwide figures on murders of women
Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

TUNIS: Algerian actresses angered by murders and violence targeting women have launched a campaign to fight the phenomenon — but not everyone has welcomed their initiative.
After the gruesome rape, torture and murder of a 19-year-old woman sparked angry demonstrations earlier this month and calls for a return to capital punishment, 22 actresses published a photo of themselves dressed in black.
“We, Algerian actresses, unite today to say enough to violence and killings of women. We are calling for more awareness and a general mobilization to stop this violence,” said a statement by the women, many of them household names in Algeria.
The North African country, like its neighbors Tunisia and Morocco, does not publish official nationwide figures on murders of women.
But campaign group Femicides Algeria recorded 75 such killings in 2019, with a further 41 so far this year.
The group says the actual figure is much higher.
And while the government last year registered some 7,000 complaints of violence against women, activists say it has done little in response — prompting the actresses to launch their own initiative.
“This campaign is aimed at everyone, men and women. It’s not to accuse Algerian men but to make everyone responsible,” said Salima Abada, a popular actress in the North African country who is among those involved. She said it was already having an impact.

NUMBER

75 women were murdered in 2019 with a further 41 so far this year, according to the campaign group Femicides Algeria.

“There’s debate, anger, people are fed up — but it’s already a beginning,” she said. But a video of one of the actresses has already triggered a bitter backlash on social media.
Mounia Benfeghoul published a video on Instagram early this month following the news of the grim killing of the 19-year-old, identified as Chaima.
In an angry monologue, Benfeghoul slammed people who had made excuses for the killer: “There are no excuses for rapists! It was a rape! She didn’t consent!”
Well-known as a TV presenter, Benfeghoul said she was against the death penalty — but favored castrating sex offenders.
She also criticized a culture of street harassment and called for children to be provided with “a good example.”
Her outburst set loose a wave of insults on social media, with men mocking her dress, calling her a “whore” and one man publishing a video in which he threatened her with physical violence.
Those reactions were simply “because she’s a woman,” said Abdellah Benadouda, founder of the US-based Radio Corona Internationale.
“She said nothing new. She confirmed what we already know: That taboos in Algerian society are at the source of the silence around rape, incest and paedophilia,” he wrote on Facebook. “The truth hurts.”

