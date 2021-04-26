You are here

Global military spending rises 2.6% in 2020 despite pandemic hit

Global military spending rises 2.6% in 2020 despite pandemic hit
With the world’s biggest defense budget, the US accounted for 39% of total global military expenditure in 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 26 April 2021
Reuters

Global military spending rises 2.6% in 2020 despite pandemic hit

Global military spending rises 2.6% in 2020 despite pandemic hit
  • Several others including Brazil and Russia spent considerably less than their initial military budgets for 2020
Updated 26 April 2021
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Global military expenditure rose by 2.6 percent to $1.98 trillion last year even as some defense funds were reallocated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said in a report issued on Monday.

The five biggest spenders in 2020, which together accounted for 62 percent of military spending worldwide, were the United States, China, India, Russia and Britain in that order.

“We can say with some certainty that the pandemic did not have a significant impact on global military spending in 2020,” SIPRI researcher Diego Lopes da Silva said in a statement.

As global GDP declined because of the pandemic, military spending as a share of GDP reached a global average of 2.4 percent in 2020, up from 2.2 percent in 2019.

However, some countries such as Chile and South Korea redirected part of their planned military spending to their pandemic response. Several others including Brazil and Russia spent considerably less than their initial military budgets for 2020.

US military expenditure reached an estimated $778 billion last year, 4.4 percent more than in 2019. With the world’s biggest defense budget, the United States accounted for 39 percent of total global military expenditure in 2020.

It was the third consecutive year of growth in US military spending, following seven years of continuous reductions.

China’s military expenditure, the second highest in the world, is estimated to have totaled $252 billion in 2020, a rise of 1.9 percent from the previous tear.

Chinese military spending has risen for 26 consecutive years, the longest series of uninterrupted increases by any country in SIPRI’s database.

Stocks gain on optimism over recovery

Stocks gain on optimism over recovery
Updated 27 April 2021
Reuters

Stocks gain on optimism over recovery

Stocks gain on optimism over recovery
  • That MSCI’s helped gauge of stocks across the globe, which gained 0.39 percent
Updated 27 April 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Global stock markets made moderate gains on Monday as increasing confidence about the rapid recovery of economies from the COVID-19 pandemic offset concerns about the speed of the market’s rally.

The start to the week was quiet as investors refrained from taking on large positions before a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve that will begin on Tuesday and the impending release of US quarterly gross domestic product data.

Investors have been ebullient in recent weeks, with Wall Street hitting another intraday record high on Friday and European shares not far off their own record highs.

In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.86 points, or 0.19 percent, to 34,108.35, the S&P 500 gained 12.33 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,192.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.01 points, or 0.36 percent, to 14,067.81.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.32 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.39 percent.

Asian shares rallied. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.58 percent higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.36 percent.

That MSCI’s helped gauge of stocks across the globe, which gained 0.39 percent.

Stocks — as well as most other risk assets — have ridden a massive rally. The MSCI world index has registered only three down months in the past 12 and is up nearly 5 percent this month and 9 percent for the year as investors bet on a rapid post-pandemic economic rebound turbocharged by vast government and central bank stimulus.

Analysts, however, say stocks look a little over-valued and that the rally will run into hurdles after setting such a lightning pace and with so much of the economic recovery and fiscal stimulus splurge already priced in.

“The real crux of the issue, however, is ‘What’s in the price?’ The year-to-date rally has increasingly eliminated upside to our targets,” noted Andrew Sheets, a strategist at Morgan Stanley.

“Across four major global equity markets (the US, Europe, Japan and emerging markets), only Japan is currently below our end-2021 strategy forecast.

Saudi mortgage finance firm eyes US debut issuance

Saudi mortgage finance firm eyes US debut issuance
Updated 27 April 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi mortgage finance firm eyes US debut issuance

Saudi mortgage finance firm eyes US debut issuance
  • The SRC may tap international markets to boost liquidity by the end of 2021
Updated 27 April 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), the mortgage finance giant owned by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is considering an international bond issuance this year, possibly in the US, its CEO told Arab News.

The SRC issued an SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) domestic sukuk — the Islamic equivalent of a bond — last month, designed to provide liquidity to the Kingdom’s housing market. CEO Fabrice Susini said that the SRC’s current balance sheet had more than tripled between the end of 2019 and the end of 2020, but he did not rule out going back to the market for another capital injection.

“We are following a strategy of diversification and access to liquidity and capital markets. We may tap the market again. At the moment, we are working on an international program because, alongside the domestic issuance, we are considering the possibility of issuing in the US market. We may go with an inaugural issuance before the end of the year,” he said.

Established in 2017 and fully owned by the PIF, the SRC is often referred to by Reuters as the Saudi equivalent of US mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae.

In its review this week of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programs, the Council of Economic and Development Affairs pointed out that the rate of homeownership in the Kingdom had risen increased to 60 percent, compared to 47 percent five years ago.

HIGHLIGHT

The SRC issued an $1.07 billion domestic sukuk — the Islamic equivalent of a bond — last month, designed to provide liquidity to the Kingdom’s housing market.

Susini said he was confident the Kingdom could achieve its target of 70 percent homeownership by the end of the decade. “It’s a long-term target that the housing ecosystem was given in 2017 when the process was launched. There was an intermediary objective to reach 60 percent homeownership by 2020 and at the moment, we are ahead of the objective.”

The SRC had also set its own target of reaching a 10 percent share of total residential mortgage loans by the end of 2020. However, it is currently below that target as it has taken longer than expected for the market to take off.

“We are reaching a level that is satisfactory at the moment. There is an element of market development that will allow us to reach the market share level. We are a bit late in our 10 percent target by 2020, but we are confident of achieving the 20 percent target by 2027,” Susini said.

The market is certainly evolving quickly. The total value of mortgage loans surged 88 percent to SR 105.52 billion in the first 10 months of 2020, according to figures from the Saudi Central Bank, and the SRC CEO said he predicts even more growth in 2021. “As long as we provide the supply, we have a demand. So, I see a big fundamental trend that will keep going for a few years,” he said.

A recent endorsement of the SRC’s strategy came earlier this month when it received an A2 long-term issuer credit rating from influential rating agency Moody’s. At the same time, the SRC also received an A long-term issuer credit rating from Fitch Ratings.

“These ratings illustrate the SRC’s continuous efforts in providing the necessary liquidity to the Kingdom’s housing sector, contributing to the rising rate of Saudi citizens owning their first homes,” Susini said.

Bahrain-GCC trade up 6% to $1.76bn in Q1

Bahrain-GCC trade up 6% to $1.76bn in Q1
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Bahrain-GCC trade up 6% to $1.76bn in Q1

Bahrain-GCC trade up 6% to $1.76bn in Q1
  • Saudi Arabia was the largest trade partner, accounting for $789 million in the first three months
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Trade between Bahrain and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members rose 6 percent year-on-year to $1.76 billion during the first quarter of 2021, according to the latest official figures.

Data from Bahrain’s Information & eGovernment Authority found that trade between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain accounted for 45 percent of the total Bahrain-GCC trade and amounted to $789 million. No percentage figure for the change in Saudi-Bahrain trade was given.

Trade between the UAE and Bahrain accounted for 36 percent of all trade between Bahrain and the other six GCC members and in the first three months of this year increased 15 percent to $639 million.

Trade between Oman and Bahrain increased by 27 percent to $230 million in the same period, while trade with Kuwait amounted to $98 million.

“The fact that Bahrain’s trade with the GCC continues to grow strongly reflects the resilience of Bahrain’s supply chains. Bahrain offers the region’s best value operating costs, great connectivity and advanced logistics infrastructure. Throughout 2020 and into 2021, Bahrain has been working closely with public and private sector partners to find creative solutions to keep business flowing across our borders,” Ali Al Mudaifa, Executive Director of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, said in a press statement.

The figures also showed that the total value of global imports to the kingdom increased by 4 percent, reaching $3.52 billion in Q1 2021. Global exports increased 18 percent to $1.811 billion over the same period.

UAE's Dana Gas cancels plan to sell Egypt assets

Established in December 2005, Dana Gas is listed on the ADX. It owns gas exploration and production assets in the UAE, Egypt, Kurdistan and Iraq. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Established in December 2005, Dana Gas is listed on the ADX. It owns gas exploration and production assets in the UAE, Egypt, Kurdistan and Iraq. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Updated 26 April 2021
Mohamed Abu Zaid

UAE’s Dana Gas cancels plan to sell Egypt assets

Established in December 2005, Dana Gas is listed on the ADX. It owns gas exploration and production assets in the UAE, Egypt, Kurdistan and Iraq. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
  • Dana Gas started negotiations with potential buyers in the second quarter of 2019
Updated 26 April 2021
Mohamed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The UAE’s Dana Gas announced on Monday it has decided to cancel plans to sell its onshore assets in Egypt.

The company said last October that following a strategic review of its businesses in Egypt, it had concluded a binding deal with IPR Wastani Petroleum Ltd., a member of the IPR Energy Group, to sell its onshore oil and gas assets in the North African country for $236 million.

Dana Gas started negotiations with potential buyers in the second quarter of 2019.

In a bourse statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the company said it had terminated the deal after the parties were unable to agree on conditions within the agreed time frame, which expired on April 14.

Established in December 2005, Dana Gas is listed on the ADX. It owns gas exploration and production assets in the UAE, Egypt, Kurdistan and Iraq.

Al-Madinah issued 45,396 commercial registrations in Q1 2021

Al-Madinah issued 45,396 commercial registrations in Q1 2021
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Al-Madinah issued 45,396 commercial registrations in Q1 2021

Al-Madinah issued 45,396 commercial registrations in Q1 2021
  • The report revealed that tourism activities have been among the most prominent activities affected by the pandemic
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Madinah issued 45,396 commercial registrations in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 7 percent compared to the same period of last year. according to the quarterly economic report issued by the Madinah Chamber.

The report revealed that tourism activities have been among the most prominent activities affected by the pandemic, while transportation, storage, communications and information activities have been less affected.

Restaurant and catering activities have witnessed a steady growth, especially after the decision to lift the restrictions on movement imposed during the pandemic, said the report.

Commercial activities in Khaybar Governorate witnessed a 2.6 percent decline in the number of registrations during March 2021.

