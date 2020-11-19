You are here

Post-Brexit UK announces military spending boost

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised US President-elect Joe Biden that Britain was determined to remain a valuable military ally. (Reuters)
Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce an extra $22 billion for the military over the next four years
LONDON: Britain pledged to end the “era of retreat” by announcing a major increase in military spending, despite the coronavirus crisis pummeling the economy, as it seeks to define its post-Brexit role on the world stage.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the extra spending reflected the need to upgrade military capabilities, with plans for a new space command and artificial intelligence agency.
In a speech to parliament on Thursday outlining first conclusions from a big review of foreign policy and defense, Johnson will announce an extra $22 billion for the military over the next four years. The defense budget is now just under $56 billion a year.
The government did not set out where the money would come from at a time when the finance ministry has spent billions on trying to protect jobs during the COVID pandemic.
“I have taken this decision in the teeth of the pandemic because the defense of the realm must come first,” Johnson said in a statement.
“The international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War and Britain must be true to our history and stand alongside our allies. To achieve this, we need to upgrade our capabilities across the board.”
Britain was the main battlefield ally of the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan, and alongside France the principal military power in the EU. But its 2016 vote to leave the European Union has made its global role uncertain at a time when China is rising and President Donald Trump has cast doubt on US support for traditional allies.
The military spending announcement comes just a week after Johnson promised US President-elect Joe Biden that Britain was determined to remain a valuable military ally.
Christopher Miller, acting US defense secretary in Trump’s outgoing administration, welcomed the extra spending.
“The UK is our most stalwart and capable ally, and this increase in spending is indicative of their commitment to NATO and our shared security,” he said. “With this increase, the UK military will continue to be one of the finest fighting forces in the world.”
The government said the increase will cement Britain’s position as the largest defense spender in Europe and second largest in NATO.
Britain’s main opposition Labour’s Party said the increase was long overdue after the ruling Conservative government had cut the size of the armed forces by a quarter in the last decade.
Media reports said billions of pounds could be cut from Britain’s foreign aid budget. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the defense spending would not come at the expense of aid.
“It doesn’t mean to say we are abandoning the battlefield of international aid, we’re still one of the most generous givers of international aid,” Wallace told Sky News.

Topics: UK Brexit

Spanish road workers discover ancient Muslim burial site

Arab News

  • Archaeologist Rafael Laborda: We have discovered one of the oldest and best-preserved Muslim cemeteries in the Iberian Peninsula
  • Laborda: Even though this was a volatile frontier area, our work indicates that this necropolis belonged to a stable Muslim community that lasted for more than four centuries
LONDON: A Spanish road project has uncovered one of the country’s oldest Islamic-era burial sites, including more than 300 tombs, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

The discovery will provide historians with a treasure trove of new information about the eighth-century Islamic presence across the Iberian Peninsula.

Road workers initially came across human remains while working on a road in Tauste, a small municipality near the city of Zaragoza in northeast Spain.

Archaeologists were then called in and teams uncovered more than 300 tombs, some dating as far back as the eighth century.

“We have discovered one of the oldest and best-preserved Muslim cemeteries in the Iberian Peninsula,” said archaeologist Rafael Laborda.

“Even though this was a volatile frontier area, our work indicates that this necropolis belonged to a stable Muslim community that lasted for more than four centuries.”

An Arab campaign to conquer Roman-held North Africa was completed in 698. Soon after, Berber armies were launched across the Strait of Gibraltar in 711, conquering most of the Iberian Peninsula within three years.

Zaragoza was a tumultuous region of warring Christian and Muslim fiefdoms. “This cemetery is at the furthest limit of Islam, and they would have been threatened by Christian kingdoms,” Laborda said.

An initial analysis of the area showed that the Muslim population was larger than previously thought.

DNA analysis will determine the origins of the population and provide clues about the region’s conversion to Islam, archaeologists said.

Topics: Spain Zaragoza archaeology Rafael Laborda

