You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Payments enables non-bank entities to join national payment system

Saudi Payments enables non-bank entities to join national payment system

Saudi Payments enables non-bank entities to join national payment system
Short Url

https://arab.news/yh8cj

Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Payments enables non-bank entities to join national payment system

Saudi Payments enables non-bank entities to join national payment system
  • Saudi Payments said it would continue to work to enable financial technology companies to provide innovative payment solutions
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Payments, owned by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), sais Geidea Solutions and STC Pay have joined the national payment system, “Mada” as the first two non-bank entities, SPA reported.
STC Pay will be able to issue Mada cards (digital and plastic), which will allow customers to make electronic payments through points of sale and websites, or to withdraw cash through ATMs inside the Kingdom.
Geidea Solutions will be able to provide hosting services for point of sale (POS) devices to merchants directly, and provide them with POS devices with full services.
Saudi Payments said it would continue to work to enable financial technology companies to provide innovative payment solutions.
This has a direct impact on enhancing competitiveness among banks and non-banking financial institutions to provide the best offers of electronic payment solutions, it said.

Topics: Saudi Payments Saudi Arabia

Related

Alhokair adds Fnac Darty, Apple reseller and Decathlon stores across Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Alhokair adds Fnac Darty, Apple reseller and Decathlon stores across Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia scoops 4 medals at chemistry olympiad
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia scoops 4 medals at chemistry olympiad
Drive planned to increase awareness on IP rights in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Drive planned to increase awareness on IP rights in Saudi Arabia

Egypt economy pandemic losses top $23.6bn

Egypt economy pandemic losses top $23.6bn
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Egypt economy pandemic losses top $23.6bn

Egypt economy pandemic losses top $23.6bn
  • Social spending boosted to counter hardship
  • Debt stands at 88 percent of GDP
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian economic losses arising from the pandemic have reached 370 billion Egyptian pounds ($23.6 billion).
Finance minister Mohamed Maait also revealed the country’s deficit for the current fiscal year is about 500 billion Egyptian pounds, while overall debt is within 88 percent of GDP, Al Arabiya reported.
“More than 100 billion Egyptian pounds have been spent to support the sectors affected by the pandemic,” he said.
He said that 132.5 billion Egyptian pounds had been transferred from the state treasury to the Insurance and Pensions Fund between July and March of the fiscal year 2020/2021.
Egypt has spent 388.5 billion Egyptian pounds on social protection programs, over the period, representing a 17 percent increase on a year earlier.

Related

Special Egypt economic reboot ‘on track’
Business & Economy
Egypt economic reboot ‘on track’

Dubai launches incubator for health tech startups

Dubai launches incubator for health tech startups
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai launches incubator for health tech startups

Dubai launches incubator for health tech startups
  • It will connect entrepreneurs to investors, as well as to a network of specialists and mentors to help them develop their ideas
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai SME has launched a new incubator in the emirate that will focus on developing health technology businesses.
Located in the city’s dedicated health care zone, “Ztartup” will help businesses in the field of digital media, augmented and virtual reality, as well as digital emergency and safety technology.
It will connect entrepreneurs to investors, as well as to a network of specialists and mentors to help them develop their ideas. There will also be specialized laboratories that can help entrepreneurs design prototypes of their projects.
Dubai SME, which is a unit of the city’s economic department that looks after small and medium-sized businesses, said incubators play an important role in ensuring startups can maximize their potential, in turn contributing to national economy.
“There should be balanced support from the public as well as private sectors to enhance the role of small and medium enterprises, create new market opportunities start-ups, open diverse financing channels for entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, and formulate systems and laws for crowdfunding,” its CEO Abdul Baset Al-Janahi said in a statement.
He added the UAE is keen to harness the power of the startup community to further drive its growth, especially after a challenging year for the global economy.

Topics: Dubai Healthcare startup

Related

Dubai bank joins robo-advisory investment trend with new app
Business & Economy
Dubai bank joins robo-advisory investment trend with new app
UAE telecom company du profits fall
Business & Economy
UAE telecom company du profits fall

UAE telecom company du profits fall

UAE telecom company du profits fall
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

UAE telecom company du profits fall

UAE telecom company du profits fall
  • The Dubai-listed company reported profits of about 257.1 million dirhams ($70 million)
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the UAE telecom company better known as du, reported a 27 percent fall in first quarter profit compared to a year earlier.
The Dubai-listed company reported profits of about 257.1 million dirhams ($70 million) for the period with overall sales only marginally lower at 2.88 billion dirhams.
Still, the company said profits had quadrupled compared to the previous quarter as the UAE economy slowly rebounds from the depths of last year’s lockdowns.
Recent growth has been driven by a rise in Du’s broadband customers, which grew by about 13,000 in three months, as well as a jump in iPhone 12 sales and other 5G-enabled devices.

“The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is hitting its stride with over 10 million vaccine doses administered to the nation’s residents.” said Du CEO Fahad Al-Hassawi. "Mobility is increasing with the hospitality sector opening up, international tourism improving and people adapting their lives to COVID-19 situation.”

Du’s revenues gained 5.2 percent measured on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to improved economic activity in the UAE.
The company’s mobile subscriber base increased to 6.9 million customers.

Topics: UAE Telecom Du

Related

Horse racing authorities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain are set for talks in the coming months about enhanced coordination for the sport in the region. (Facebook/The Saudi Cup)
Sport
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain to discuss strategy for horse racing in region
Established in December 2005, Dana Gas is listed on the ADX. It owns gas exploration and production assets in the UAE, Egypt, Kurdistan and Iraq. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Business & Economy
UAE’s Dana Gas cancels plan to sell Egypt assets

Saudi Red Sea project secures $3.8bn ‘green’ loan for new hotels

Saudi Red Sea project secures $3.8bn ‘green’ loan for new hotels
Updated 27 April 2021
Reuters

Saudi Red Sea project secures $3.8bn ‘green’ loan for new hotels

Saudi Red Sea project secures $3.8bn ‘green’ loan for new hotels
  • The 15-year term loan and revolving credit facility was signed with Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi British Bank (SABB), Riyad Bank and Saudi National Bank (SNB)
Updated 27 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s flagship tourism project developer, The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), has raised a SR14.12 ($3.77 billion) ‘green’ loan from four Saudi banks for 16 new hotels, Chief Executive John Pagano told Reuters on Tuesday.
The hotels form part of a new high-end tourism development across islands, deserts and mountains near the country’s west coast, powered by renewable energy. It will include an airport and housing as well as businesses, shops and leisure facilities.
“It’s a green finance, which is the first of its kind in a Saudi riyal-denominated loan facility, so we’re very proud of that fact. It also helps the banks with their own ESG (environmental, social and governance) credentials,” he said.
The 15-year term loan and revolving credit facility was signed with Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi British Bank (SABB), Riyad Bank and Saudi National Bank (SNB), Pagano said in an interview.
It has an interest rate of roughly 1 percent over the Saudi Arabian Interbank Offered Rate.
The project, fully owned by sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund, is key to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, an economic transformation plan aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil.
The kingdom wants tourism to contribute 10 percent of gross domestic product by 2030. The renewable energy for the project will be provided via a public private partnership with a consortium led by ACWA Power.
The loan finances its first phase, with the 16 hotels due to be ready by the end of 2023, 14 of them on islands in an archipelago and two mainland hotels — one in the desert and one in the mountains.
By the end of next year, three hotels will open and the Red Sea International Airport will begin operating.
TRSDC first approached banks in 2019 about the loan for the first phase, which is worth roughly SR30 billion.
“It’s taken a while, but as I said, it’s a complex project, it’s a complex journey, but it’s perfectly timed.”
The company has entered into about a dozen letters of intent with hotel brands about management agreements and will announce in the next few months “the stable of brands that will be coming,” Pagano said, which will mostly be luxury brands.
The CEO said he continued to expect 300,000 tourists a year in the first phase and said he was optimistic global travel will rebound strongly.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Red Sea

Related

Red Sea Project uses smart light systems as it seeks dark sky accreditation
Business & Economy
Red Sea Project uses smart light systems as it seeks dark sky accreditation

Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting, India’s COVID surge weighs

Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting, India’s COVID surge weighs
Updated 27 April 2021
Reuters

Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting, India’s COVID surge weighs

Oil rebounds to $66 ahead of OPEC+ meeting, India’s COVID surge weighs
  • A technical meeting on Monday had voiced concern about surging COVID-19 cases, although it kept its 2021 oil demand forecast unchanged
Updated 27 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil rebounded to $66 a barrel on Tuesday on speculation that a meeting of producer group OPEC+ may tweak oil output policy to address India’s coronavirus crisis that could dent fuel demand.
OPEC and allies will hold a monitoring meeting on Tuesday instead of April 28 as planned earlier. A technical meeting on Monday had voiced concern about surging COVID-19 cases, although it kept its 2021 oil demand forecast unchanged.
Brent crude was up 58 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $66.23 a barrel by 0820 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent on Monday. US oil gained 79 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $62.70.
“Oil prices are ticking up today on trader hopes that OPEC+ may address India’s demand destruction with supply policy amendments in its coming meeting,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy.
The group known as OPEC+ is set to slightly ease oil output cuts from May 1, as demand further recovers from the coronavirus crisis. The easing plan was agreed before the surge in Indian cases.
India, the world’s third-largest crude importer, over the past 24 hours recorded 323,144 new cases, slightly below a worldwide peak of 352,991 reached on Monday. The number of deaths neared 200,000.
Others expect OPEC+ to stick to its easing policy.
“We still expect that the group will announce no changes to its plan,” ING Economics analysts said in a note.
Record OPEC+ supply cuts put in place last year have helped drive a recovery in oil prices from historic lows. About a year ago, US crude traded in negative territory due to a massive supply glut.
Also in focus this week will be the latest US oil inventory reports, which analysts expect will show a rise in crude stocks. The first report, from the American Petroleum Institute, is out at 2030 GMT.

Topics: Oil OPEC

Related

UAE oil storage company said to be in talks to buy green energy firm
Business & Economy
UAE oil storage company said to be in talks to buy green energy firm

Latest updates

Basra officially chosen to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup next year
Basra officially chosen to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup next year
Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey
Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey
Sharjah overcome Iraqi challenge to top Group B in AFC Champions League
Sharjah overcome Iraqi challenge to top Group B in AFC Champions League
Coach hails Al-Wehdat fighting spirit in win over Al-Nassr in Riyadh
Coach hails Al-Wehdat fighting spirit in win over Al-Nassr in Riyadh
‘No toll gates in our lanes’: UAE’s Khaleej Times trolls Gulf News after paywall announcement
“No toll gates in our lanes,” Khaleej Times promised in a tweet on its official account, promoting its free news service that does not force readers to pay to continue. (Twitter)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.