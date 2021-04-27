You are here

'No toll gates in our lanes': UAE's Khaleej Times trolls Gulf News after paywall announcement

"No toll gates in our lanes," Khaleej Times promised in a tweet on its official account, promoting its free news service that does not force readers to pay to continue. (Twitter)
“No toll gates in our lanes,” Khaleej Times promised in a tweet on its official account, promoting its free news service that does not force readers to pay to continue. (Twitter)
  Gulf News, one of the two leading UAE English-language daily, announced last week that it would begin asking readers to subscribe to its news service to gain access to the full site
  Between them, Gulf News and Khaleej Times hold the lion's share of the English language daily newspaper market in the UAE
DUBAI: UAE English language daily Khaleej Times held back no punches as it seized the opportunity to knock its rival Gulf News following the latter’s announcement of going behind a paywall.

“No toll gates in our lanes,” Khaleej Times promised in a tweet on its official account, promoting its free news service that does not force readers to pay to continue.

And in case readers still didn’t get it, they included a picture of a computer with the term “unlimited reading” in bold red across the center of the screen.

Gulf News, one of the two leading UAE English-language daily, announced last week that it would begin asking readers to subscribe to its news service to gain access to the full site - similar to paying a toll to continue driving on certain road.

“People think that when you go behind the wall, you’re preventing readers from reading. No, in fact, you’re opening a gateway for them for trusted journalism,” Gulf News’ CEO Abdul Hamid Ahmad, told Arab News in a previous interview.

“That’s important, you know, and in today’s world you don’t know how many websites there are, how many on social media, how many of this false, fake news. We are here to give good journalism, trusted journalism,” he said.

Between them, Gulf News and Khaleej Times hold the lion’s share of the English language daily newspaper market in the UAE. Both newspapers were established in Dubai in 1978 and have been competing since for the lucrative expat readers segment, which form a majority in the country.

There are other English language dailies in the UAE, such as Gulf Today and Abu Dhabi based The National. Apart from Gulf News, none of the other local Emirati newspapers require a paid subscription

DUBAI: This year, more than 10 million tweets were monitored about Ramadan in the 30 days leading up to the holy month. Building on this interest, Twitter launched جمعات_رمضان# (Ramadan Gatherings), a series of live audio conversations focused on reflections around topics that arise during the month, as well as those which have taken center stage over the past year.

The sessions took place over five days on Spaces, Twitter’s new live audio conversations feature that is being tested. “Keeping Connected” discussed the importance of human connectivity amid the pandemic; “Ramadan Nights” delved into the world of creativity in music during Ramadan; “Audio Literature” had authors talking about their latest works and inspirations; “Food Waste” featured guests in conversation about the impact of waste and how to manage it during the holy month; and “Managing Work-Life Balance,” where women shared their thoughts about balancing Ramadan and family traditions alongside work.

Hosted by Kinda Ibrahim, Twitter’s Director of Media Partnerships in MENA & Turkey, and moderated by media personality Zeina Soufan, the guests included Saudi author Sultan Al-Mousa, Kuwaiti novelist Abdul Wahab Al Refai, Egyptian musician Mohamed Mohsen, Saudi social & behavioral sciences consultant Mohammed Alhajji, Egyptian author Mirna El Helbawi, Saudi content creator Hatoon Kadi, sports coach and health expert Dr Rayan Karkadan, communication specialist Muath Almusallam, UAE film director Nahla Al Fahad, Saudi pianist Daleen Khalid, Saudi media personality Sara Murad, UAE TV presenter Jasem Alsheheimi, Saudi pastry chef Abdulaziz Alhumedan, Kuwaiti influencer Rawan bin Hussain, UAE content creator Abdullah Raesi, and UAE pianist and opera singer Fatima Alhashmi.

The campaign ended with a song created by musician Bandar Mohammad.

