Saudi UN envoy chairs meeting for OIC members about Rohingya crisis

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, and the UN’s special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, chaired a virtual meeting about the Rohingya crisis on Tuesday.
Representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Contact Group on the Rohingya Muslim Minority were briefed on the latest developments in the humanitarian situation, and discussed how best it might be addressed, taking into account the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The delegates also talked about the latest political developments in Myanmar.
Saudi female students excited over opening of admissions to KFUPM
The university also announced launch of 32 new master’s programs in a range of subspecialties
Updated 28 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi
RIYADH: In a historic announcement, the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Dhahran announced on Tuesday that it would start admitting female students for the first time in the 2021/2022 academic year.
The university, established in 1963 by a royal decree as the College of Petroleum and Minerals, is widely renowned for its strong science, engineering, business, and management programs. KFUPM is ranked fourth in the top 100 worldwide universities granted US Utility Patents in 2018.
However, until now, the university was exclusively open to male students, making the announcement a cause of celebration for Saudi female students seeking admission to its elite programs.
Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, who is also chairman of the university’s board of trustees and a graduate of KFUPM, issued a statement on the announcement in which he expressed thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for their support of the decision, saying that it would strengthen the educational sector in general, and university education in particular.
It would be thrilling to be one of the first female students at such a prestigious university.
Sarah Al-Shammari
“This decision will constantly push the university to pursue distinguished achievements and take steps to contribute to the development of the competencies and capabilities of the nation’s sons and daughters, contributing to the building of a bright and promising future for our country,” he said.
The minister also highlighted that the decision comes at a time when the Kingdom is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its Vision 2030, calling it “an important step” towards achieving a number of the vision goals, particularly those which seek to empower women.
The university aims in the coming year for female students to make up 20 percent of new students, based on the available capacity, and hopes to raise that number to 40 percent in the following year. After that, admission will continue based purely on “competence and ability.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• The university, established in 1963 by a royal decree as the College of Petroleum and Minerals, is widely renowned for its strong science, engineering, business, and management programs.
• However, until now, the university was exclusively open to male students. • KFUPM is ranked fourth in the top 100 worldwide universities granted US Utility Patents in 2018.
Sarah Al-Shammari, a resident of Riyadh, is hoping to secure one of those coveted first spots. She told Arab News that she could think of nothing more exciting than to be one of the university’s first female students.
“KFUPM is famous for its programs, and its reputation speaks for itself. It would be thrilling to be one of the first female students at such a prestigious university, and I intend to apply as soon as I can,” she said.
Noha Altuwaijri, another hopeful student, said that she had always secretly hoped for the chance to enroll in the university, as her father is a proud alumnus.
“My dad went to KFUPM, and he always spoke very positively about the experience. It would be so amazing to be able to make him proud by going to the same school, and to follow in his footsteps. I think it would mean so much to both of us,” she said.
The decision was also welcomed by some of the university’s current students and graduates, who took to Twitter to congratulate future female students and offer them advice on how to cope with the university lifestyle.
“I found it rough to live away from my family, in the university’s dorms,” said Hamza Taibah, a recent graduate of KFUPM. “Not to mention the overload of work, and the overall competitiveness of the college. But my experience molded me into a much stronger person, much more disciplined. Although I think they can pull it off, I’m
really interested to see how this will play out.”
Ahmad Jameel, a marketing student at KFUPM, is working on a series of YouTube videos related to the university that he hopes will help female students learn more about the school and its environment.
I have always secretly hoped for the chance to enroll in the university, as my father is a proud alumnus.
Noha Altuwaijri
“We were all happy to hear about the decision to allow female students to enroll at the university,” he said. “My advice to the girls wanting to apply is to take the opportunity to join the university for the huge opportunities it will provide to them. My best wishes to them all.”
The university also announced the launch of 32 new master’s degree programs in a range of subspecialties that “keep pace with the transformation of the national economy into a diversified, digital and knowledge-based economy.”
The new master’s degrees will be offered in the fields of: Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Blockchain Software, Autonomous Robotics, Data Science, Quantum Computing, Computational Analytics, Materials Science and Engineering, Petrochemical Engineering, Polymer Science and Engineering, Industrial Catalysis, Computational Materials and Modeling, Wireless Communication Networks, Sustainable and Renewable Energy, Engineering Vitality, and Supply Chain Management.
What Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan has achieved at the five-year mark
Experts say the programs have addressed structural challenges since the plan’s launch
Plans in the offing for transforming the Kingdom’s health sector among other targets
Updated 28 April 2021
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Five years ago, Saudi Arabia’s then Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled a strategic plan designed to transform the Kingdom’s economy, reduce its dependence on oil, and nurture a “vibrant society ... characterized by strong roots and strong foundations that emphasize moderate Islam, national pride, Saudi heritage and Islamic culture.”
On the same day, in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, he talked about the Saudi government having targets, key performance indicators, and project management offices, thus charting a new course for a nation with 60 percent of its population aged under 35.
Five years on, in a review of Vision 2030’s results, Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs highlighted on Tuesday the achievements covering the three major themes of “vibrant society,” “prosperous economy” and “ambitious nation.”
The council noted that access to emergency health services within 4 hours has improved from 36 percent when Vision 2030 was first inaugurated to 87 percent today. Better road management and enforcement has seen annual traffic accident fatalities fall to 13.5 deaths per 100,000, down from 28.8 when the reforms began.
The number of people participating in sports activities at least once a week has risen from 13 percent prior to the reforms to 19 percent in 2020.
“It helped develop sectors related to life quality, such as sports, entertainment, culture, tourism, and others,” Khalid Albaker, acting chief of marketing and communications at the Quality of Life Program, told Arab News.
“It has also created job opportunities and diversified sources of income and contributed to GDP (gross domestic product).”
With regard to housing, the council noted that the number of homeowners has increased from 47 percent five years ago to 60 percent today as a result of more easily accessible housing assistance.
“This is in parallel with increasing the supply of housing units at reasonable prices, implementing programs specialized in securing housing for society’s underprivileged, developing and improving the legislative and regulative environment for the housing sector, and maximizing the sector’s impact on the overall economy,” Meshaal Al-Shammary, director of Housing VRP 2030’s studies and research department, told Arab News.
Separately, the number of heritage sites that can be visited in Saudi Arabia has risen from 241 in 2017 to 354 last year, creating new jobs in the tourism sector and contributing significantly to GDP, according to the council.
To promote tourism, including religious pilgrimages to the Two Holy Mosques, the Kingdom has streamlined travel documentation. An Umrah visa, which previously took 14 days to process, can now be obtained within 5 minutes, while the tourist e-visa is just a few clicks away, according to the council.
During the same period, seven royal natural reserves to help preserve plant and animal species have been established.
As part of its commitment to combating climate change, the Kingdom has encouraged the concept of a circular carbon economy, adopted by the G20, and expanded its solar, hydrogen and ammonia projects.
Saudi Arabia hopes to obtain 50 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030. This comes alongside the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, designed to boost vegetation, reduce carbon emissions, and combat pollution and land degradation.
On the financial front, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has doubled to approximately SR1.5 trillion in five years while foreign direct investment has increased from SR5.321 billion to SR17.625 billion.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
To simplify foreign investment, Vision 2030 has developed the financial sector, adding the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) to the emerging market indices MSCI and Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones.
With the establishment of the Fintech Saudi Center, the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) has become one of the 10 largest financial markets around the world, according to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs.
“The (coronavirus disease) COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the speed of adoption of modern solutions and technologies in various financial transactions, especially in financial payments, lending and financing services,” Abdullah Al-Jaidan, a member of the National Committee for Information Technology and Communication at the Council of Saudi Chambers, told Arab News.
One of the overriding goals of Vision 2030 is economic diversification. Long dependent on oil exports, Saudi Arabia’s economy is now branching out. Its non-oil GDP ratio rose from 55 percent in 2016 to 59 percent in 2020. Non-oil revenues also rose from SR166 billion in 2015 to SR369 billion last year.
Saudi Arabia is now a digitally competitive nation. It is ranked sixth among the G20 states in the Global Cybersecurity Index of the International Telecommunication Union, having expanded connectivity from 1.2 million homes in 2017 to 3.5 million by 2020.
“Saudi innovation in digital payments wouldn’t be possible without a visionary investment in the entire information and communications technology infrastructure,” Ibrahim Al-Hudhaif, a business development specialist at Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al-Rajhi Holding Co., told Arab News.
“Both residents and corporations in Saudi have benefited from well-established infrastructure. The majority of government transactions are made online, enhancing services delivery and easing business transactions.”
Through legislation designed to protect their personal and professional rights, workforce participation among Saudi women increased from 19.4 percent in 2017 to 33.2 percent in 2020.
The five years since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 has also seen greater accessibility to public institutions and progress in the fight against corruption.
The total money recovered by the public treasury following anti-corruption settlements reached SR247 billion in the past three years, representing 20 percent of total non-oil revenues, in addition to tens of non-cash assets transferred to the finance ministry.
The council also said that law courts have become more effective and accessible, and a culture of accountability is becoming entrenched within government and among citizens.
Vision 2030 planners want to increase public participation and private-sector partnerships in the next phase, with plans in the offing for a health-sector transformation among other ambitious targets.
As Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has noted, much more remains to be done on various fronts to achieve Vision 2030’s goals.
Eid shoppers urged to avoid peak hours in Saudi Arabia
Ministry steps up efforts to reduce crowding, curb virus spread
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has urged consumers to avoid peak hours while shopping for Eid Al-Fitr in order to avoid crowding and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Shopping at off-peak times reduces time spent waiting at the cashier, and increases the safety of society by reducing overcrowding,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry previously directed malls and commercial establishments to extend working hours to enable shopping at all times “to meet the needs of consumers.”
It added that buying Eid items before the end of the holy month provides wide options for the consumer, and enables them to benefit from the after-sales services (exchange or return).
The ministry also encouraged online shopping through “reliable” stores/websites, adding it is one of the best options to avoid crowding and help prevent the spread of the virus. Commercial establishments have been urged to adhere to the precautionary measures, with the ministry warning that if a facility fails to activate the “Tawakkalna” app for gatherings management, the maximum penalties will be applied.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 6,922.
The Ministry of Health reported 1,045 new cases, meaning that 414,219 people have now contracted the disease. There are 9,710 remaining active cases, with 1,277 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 419 of the newly recorded cases were in the Riyadh region, 221 in the Makkah region, 155 in the Eastern Province and 37 in the Madinah region.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Ministry of Health reported 1,045 new cases on Tuesday.
• Saudi Arabia reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths.
In addition, 983 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 397,587 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 16,708,703 PCR tests, with 64,782 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while the Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either services can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, with 8,585,070 people having been inoculated so far.
In TV interview, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses Aramco, unemployment and the environment
Mohammed bin Salman outlines economic and social developments to mark five years since launch of Vision 2030
Crown prince appeared as guest on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was in talks to sell another 1 percent of Saudi Aramco to a foreign investor, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a TV interview broadcast on Tuesday night.
The wide-ranging discussion covered a number of economic and social targets within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
He said there would be no income tax introduced and that the government aimed to reduce unemployment to 11 percent this year compared to 14 percent five years ago, when Vision 2030 was launched.
The prince was talking on the Liwan Al-Mudaifer Show, presented by Saudi host Abdullah Al-Mudaifer, on the Rotana Khaleejiah channel to mark the fifth anniversary of the reform program, which aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil dependence.
In March, Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the “Shareek” plan, which aims to develop stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors, while also announcing investments led by Aramco of SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion) for the latter.
Saudi Arabia has launched an ambitious 12 trillion riyal ($3.2 trillion) program to boost the role of the private sector in diversifying the economy, increasing resilience and supporting sustainable growth. Click here to read more.
Saudi craftsmen: Keeping ages-old tradition alive with modern tools
The manufacturing process begins with cutting the ore, refining the edges and making holes in the middle to form the beads. The beads are then sanded, polished and threaded
Updated 28 April 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: From weaving to bead making, Saudi handicrafts are a vital part of the Kingdom’s culture and heritage.
The practice of making beads is known in Arabic as “subha,” which is a string of beads commonly used to track the counting of tasbih. It has developed into a cultural handicraft industry rich in social heritage and passed down through successive generations.
Subha epitomizes national identity and is famous in the Arab and Islamic worlds. Some Saudi families make these goods to earn a living.
Craftsman Ibrahim Al-Obaida, one of the most famous bead makers in Hail since the late 1990s, said that he began learning when he was a child. Bead making soon turned into a passion, and he mastered its secrets through a small shop in the popular Barzan Market.
His beads are available in many countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council, Europe and the US.
“My passion for beads started some 20 years ago. I was fond of buying beads and doing minor works such as choosing the appropriate thread and tail, known locally as the ‘tarboosh’,” he said. “Five years ago, I started bead making, leveraging my experience, having been trained by bead master Jamal Al-Jahni.”
FASTFACTS
• Making a bead is a multi-stage process and each piece is tailored to the customer’s needs.
• The manufacturing process begins with cutting the ore, refining the edges and making holes in the middle to form the beads.
• The beads are then sanded, polished and threaded.
• Beads can be made from many materials such as ivory, hardwoods and precious stones, while others are semi-natural, using organic materials.
• Beads can also be made from industrial materials such as Bakelite, fiber and plastic.
Making a bead is a multi-stage process and each piece is tailored to the customer’s needs. The manufacturing process begins with cutting the ore, refining the edges and making holes in the middle to form the beads. The beads are then sanded, polished and threaded.
Beads can be made from many materials. Some are natural, such as ivory, hardwoods and precious stones, while others are semi-natural, using organic materials. Beads can also be made from industrial materials such as Bakelite, fiber and plastic.
Skilled craftsmen have mastered producing different bead types, colors and patterns. Some pieces may take up to a month, depending on the type of materials used and the workmanship required.
Acquiring a bead is not like purchasing any accessory. It is rather an investment as the value of a well-crafted piece may double over time, and is used by different segments of society — sheikhs and youth alike — as well as by all genders. The sole purpose of the bead used to be for worship but nowadays is used as a luxury accessory, especially on official occasions, and is a good gift or souvenir.
Al-Obaida has participated in several events and festivals, including the Janadriyah Festival, as well as the Souq Okaz, during which he took part in a competition and came second in the Kingdom during his first participation.