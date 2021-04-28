Saudi crown prince briefs Cabinet on Vision 2030 achievements

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince briefed the Cabinet on the many achievements of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program at a virtual session on Tuesday evening.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman outlined the most important achievements of the initiative which was launched on Apr. 25, 2016.
The numerous reforms under the program include infrastructure building, developing the institutional and legislative structures of the Kingdom as well as improvements in public policies. The program also aims to improve the health services, boost home ownership and diversify the national economy with an aim to increase non-oil GDP growth.
King Salman, who chaired the session from NEOM, praised government agencies and partners of Vision 2030, which aims to build a better future for the country and citizens. The king urged them to continue to exert all efforts to make the program successful during its next phase.
What Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan has achieved at the five-year mark
Experts say the programs have addressed structural challenges since the plan’s launch
Plans in the offing for transforming the Kingdom’s health sector among other targets
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Five years ago, Saudi Arabia’s then Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled a strategic plan designed to transform the Kingdom’s economy, reduce its dependence on oil, and nurture a “vibrant society ... characterized by strong roots and strong foundations that emphasize moderate Islam, national pride, Saudi heritage and Islamic culture.”
On the same day, in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, he talked about the Saudi government having targets, key performance indicators, and project management offices, thus charting a new course for a nation with 60 percent of its population aged under 35.
Five years on, in a review of Vision 2030’s results, Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs highlighted on Tuesday the achievements covering the three major themes of “vibrant society,” “prosperous economy” and “ambitious nation.”
The council noted that access to emergency health services within 4 hours has improved from 36 percent when Vision 2030 was first inaugurated to 87 percent today. Better road management and enforcement has seen annual traffic accident fatalities fall to 13.5 deaths per 100,000, down from 28.8 when the reforms began.
The number of people participating in sports activities at least once a week has risen from 13 percent prior to the reforms to 19 percent in 2020.
“It helped develop sectors related to life quality, such as sports, entertainment, culture, tourism, and others,” Khalid Albaker, acting chief of marketing and communications at the Quality of Life Program, told Arab News.
“It has also created job opportunities and diversified sources of income and contributed to GDP (gross domestic product).”
With regard to housing, the council noted that the number of homeowners has increased from 47 percent five years ago to 60 percent today as a result of more easily accessible housing assistance.
“This is in parallel with increasing the supply of housing units at reasonable prices, implementing programs specialized in securing housing for society’s underprivileged, developing and improving the legislative and regulative environment for the housing sector, and maximizing the sector’s impact on the overall economy,” Meshaal Al-Shammary, director of Housing VRP 2030’s studies and research department, told Arab News.
Separately, the number of heritage sites that can be visited in Saudi Arabia has risen from 241 in 2017 to 354 last year, creating new jobs in the tourism sector and contributing significantly to GDP, according to the council.
To promote tourism, including religious pilgrimages to the Two Holy Mosques, the Kingdom has streamlined travel documentation. An Umrah visa, which previously took 14 days to process, can now be obtained within 5 minutes, while the tourist e-visa is just a few clicks away, according to the council.
During the same period, seven royal natural reserves to help preserve plant and animal species have been established.
As part of its commitment to combating climate change, the Kingdom has encouraged the concept of a circular carbon economy, adopted by the G20, and expanded its solar, hydrogen and ammonia projects.
Saudi Arabia hopes to obtain 50 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030. This comes alongside the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, designed to boost vegetation, reduce carbon emissions, and combat pollution and land degradation.
On the financial front, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has doubled to approximately SR1.5 trillion in five years while foreign direct investment has increased from SR5.321 billion to SR17.625 billion.
To simplify foreign investment, Vision 2030 has developed the financial sector, adding the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) to the emerging market indices MSCI and Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones.
With the establishment of the Fintech Saudi Center, the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) has become one of the 10 largest financial markets around the world, according to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs.
“The (coronavirus disease) COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the speed of adoption of modern solutions and technologies in various financial transactions, especially in financial payments, lending and financing services,” Abdullah Al-Jaidan, a member of the National Committee for Information Technology and Communication at the Council of Saudi Chambers, told Arab News.
One of the overriding goals of Vision 2030 is economic diversification. Long dependent on oil exports, Saudi Arabia’s economy is now branching out. Its non-oil GDP ratio rose from 55 percent in 2016 to 59 percent in 2020. Non-oil revenues also rose from SR166 billion in 2015 to SR369 billion last year.
Saudi Arabia is now a digitally competitive nation. It is ranked sixth among the G20 states in the Global Cybersecurity Index of the International Telecommunication Union, having expanded connectivity from 1.2 million homes in 2017 to 3.5 million by 2020.
“Saudi innovation in digital payments wouldn’t be possible without a visionary investment in the entire information and communications technology infrastructure,” Ibrahim Al-Hudhaif, a business development specialist at Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al-Rajhi Holding Co., told Arab News.
“Both residents and corporations in Saudi have benefited from well-established infrastructure. The majority of government transactions are made online, enhancing services delivery and easing business transactions.”
Through legislation designed to protect their personal and professional rights, workforce participation among Saudi women increased from 19.4 percent in 2017 to 33.2 percent in 2020.
The five years since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 has also seen greater accessibility to public institutions and progress in the fight against corruption.
The total money recovered by the public treasury following anti-corruption settlements reached SR247 billion in the past three years, representing 20 percent of total non-oil revenues, in addition to tens of non-cash assets transferred to the finance ministry.
The council also said that law courts have become more effective and accessible, and a culture of accountability is becoming entrenched within government and among citizens.
Vision 2030 planners want to increase public participation and private-sector partnerships in the next phase, with plans in the offing for a health-sector transformation among other ambitious targets.
As Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has noted, much more remains to be done on various fronts to achieve Vision 2030’s goals.
Arab coalition destroys drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Arab News
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said early Wednesday it had destroyed a drone launched by the Iranian backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state TV reported.
The coalition said it is taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.
Saudi UN envoy chairs meeting for OIC members about Rohingya crisis
Delegates discussed the humanitarian situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic
They also discussed political developments in Myanmar
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, and the UN’s special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, chaired a virtual meeting about the Rohingya crisis on Tuesday.
Representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Contact Group on the Rohingya Muslim Minority were briefed on the latest developments in the humanitarian situation, and discussed how best it might be addressed, taking into account the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The delegates also talked about the latest political developments in Myanmar.
Saudi Crown Prince says differences with US minimal, suggests peace with Houthi still possible
Mohammed bin Salman outlines economic and social developments to mark five years since launch of Vision 2030
Crown prince appeared as guest on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was in talks to sell another 1 percent of Saudi Aramco to a foreign investor, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a TV interview broadcast on Tuesday night.
The wide-ranging discussion covered a number of economic and social targets within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
He said there would be no income tax introduced and that the government aimed to reduce unemployment to 11 percent this year compared to 14 percent five years ago, when Vision 2030 was launched.
The prince was talking on the Liwan Al-Mudaifer Show, presented by Saudi host Abdullah Al-Mudaifer, on the Rotana Khaleejiah channel to mark the fifth anniversary of the reform program, which aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil dependence.
In March, Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the “Shareek” plan, which aims to develop stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors, while also announcing investments led by Aramco of SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion) for the latter.
Saudi craftsmen: Keeping ages-old tradition alive with modern tools
The manufacturing process begins with cutting the ore, refining the edges and making holes in the middle to form the beads. The beads are then sanded, polished and threaded
SPA
JEDDAH: From weaving to bead making, Saudi handicrafts are a vital part of the Kingdom’s culture and heritage.
The practice of making beads is known in Arabic as “subha,” which is a string of beads commonly used to track the counting of tasbih. It has developed into a cultural handicraft industry rich in social heritage and passed down through successive generations.
Subha epitomizes national identity and is famous in the Arab and Islamic worlds. Some Saudi families make these goods to earn a living.
Craftsman Ibrahim Al-Obaida, one of the most famous bead makers in Hail since the late 1990s, said that he began learning when he was a child. Bead making soon turned into a passion, and he mastered its secrets through a small shop in the popular Barzan Market.
His beads are available in many countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council, Europe and the US.
“My passion for beads started some 20 years ago. I was fond of buying beads and doing minor works such as choosing the appropriate thread and tail, known locally as the ‘tarboosh’,” he said. “Five years ago, I started bead making, leveraging my experience, having been trained by bead master Jamal Al-Jahni.”
FASTFACTS
• Making a bead is a multi-stage process and each piece is tailored to the customer’s needs.
• The manufacturing process begins with cutting the ore, refining the edges and making holes in the middle to form the beads.
• The beads are then sanded, polished and threaded.
• Beads can be made from many materials such as ivory, hardwoods and precious stones, while others are semi-natural, using organic materials.
• Beads can also be made from industrial materials such as Bakelite, fiber and plastic.
Making a bead is a multi-stage process and each piece is tailored to the customer’s needs. The manufacturing process begins with cutting the ore, refining the edges and making holes in the middle to form the beads. The beads are then sanded, polished and threaded.
Beads can be made from many materials. Some are natural, such as ivory, hardwoods and precious stones, while others are semi-natural, using organic materials. Beads can also be made from industrial materials such as Bakelite, fiber and plastic.
Skilled craftsmen have mastered producing different bead types, colors and patterns. Some pieces may take up to a month, depending on the type of materials used and the workmanship required.
Acquiring a bead is not like purchasing any accessory. It is rather an investment as the value of a well-crafted piece may double over time, and is used by different segments of society — sheikhs and youth alike — as well as by all genders. The sole purpose of the bead used to be for worship but nowadays is used as a luxury accessory, especially on official occasions, and is a good gift or souvenir.
Al-Obaida has participated in several events and festivals, including the Janadriyah Festival, as well as the Souq Okaz, during which he took part in a competition and came second in the Kingdom during his first participation.