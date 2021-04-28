Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres awards $70m contract to build Madinah Walk

DUBAI: Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres has awarded a SR257.3 million ($70 million) contract to start construction of Madinah Walk.
Lynx Contracting Company was awarded the main contract, the mall operator said in a filing on Wednesday.
Only the second project of Arabian Centres in Madinah, the new destination will add 57,000 square meters of gross leasable area.
It is part of a wider push to tap retail opportunities from Madinah’s growing population, as well as capitalizing on the gradual return of pilgrim traffic in the province.
Arabian Centres said it was also part of its strategy of seizing opportunities and prime locations in areas where there is still an elevated demand for modern lifestyle destinations such as outdoor shopping centers.
Saudi Arabia has seen massive developments in its entertainment scene in recent months, as part of the Kingdom’s push to modernize the economy.
Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco; sees expansion potential in other sectors
The crown prince said there were discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in the world's biggest national oil company
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in Saudi Aramco, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has revealed.
In a wide-ranging TV interview to mark the fifth anniversary of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy, the crown prince said there were discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in the world's biggest national oil company.
"There are other discussions on the way for buying different shares, part of the shares of Aramco will be transformed to the Public Investment Fund and others will also be for the Saudi market," he said in a 90-minute interview on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show on Rotana Khalijiya TV.
The Aramco initial public offering in 2019 was a cornerstone of the Kingdom's economic diversification program which also aims to boost foreign investment. It coincided with upheaval in global energy markets which has forced many global oil majors to rethink their businesses.
The crown prince said there were huge opportunities for Aramco to prosper in different sectors - from shipping to pipelines and cables.
"We want to increase the benefit we reap from the oil to manufacturing industries and others and then to produce other opportunities away from the oil sector to diversify our economy," he said.
Saudis claim bigger share of workforce in first quarter
The crown prince said that unemployment in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of Vision 2030 was about 14 percent
Updated 46 min 24 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia stepped up localization efforts in the first quarter as the proportion of Saudis in the Kingdom’s workforce rose to 22.75 percent.
That compares with 20.37 percent during the same period a year ago, according to the National Labor Observatory (NLO) of the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf).
It represents a steady increase from 2017 when the localization rate was 16.46 percent, rising to 18.61 percent a year later and 20.21 percent in 2019, SPA reported.
Gulf states are stepping up efforts to reduce reliance on expatriates and provide more jobs for citizens as part of wider economic reform efforts aimed at reducing reliance on the oil industry. That process is especially visible in Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy.
In a wide-ranging TV interview to mark the fifth anniversary of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday highlighted the Kingdom’s progress in tackling unemployment.
The crown prince said that unemployment in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of Vision 2030 was about 14 percent.
“In the first quarter of 2020 we reached 11 percent. Because of the pandemic unemployment increased. We were the sixth best country in the G20 in terms of performance and unemployment, but in the last part of the fourth quarter of 2021 we were back to 12 percent,” he said, adding that figure would continue to fall as more Saudis enter the workforce.
The new NLO data reveals that the Eastern Region achieved first place in job localization efforts with a rate of 25.7 percent.
It was followed by Riyadh at 24.5 percent and Makkah at 21.4 percent.
Madinah and Asir rounded out the top five regions for localization at 19.3 percent and 17.5 percent respectively.
Saudi Arabia to invest $5.2bn developing first phase of AlUla heritage site: CEO
Royal Commission for AlUla in talks with potential private investors, hospitality brands for participation in $15 billion masterplan
Updated 37 min 36 sec ago
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has invested $2 billion in initial seed funding for the development of the AlUla historical development area.
And a further $3.2 billion has been earmarked for spending on priority infrastructure ahead of the completion of phase one of the project in 2023, the chief executive officer overseeing the development told Arab News.
“We are well into executing phase one. This includes the upgrade of the airport, which has been completed. We will start our low-carbon tram development infrastructure as well. And, so far, our visitor experience centers in the heritage and nature site are being upgraded,” said Amr AlMadani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), the entity set up by the Saudi Ministry of Finance in July 2017 to manage the development of the site.
Around $2 billion has already been invested in the project and $3.2 billion is set to be spent on priority infrastructure. This will include the first 22 kilometers of a 46-kilometer low-carbon tramway system, the development of a renewable energy network, and the upgrading of the water supply system and wastewater treatment plant.
The full $15 billion AlUla masterplan will be developed in three phases in 2023, 2030, and 2035. Located 1,100 kilometers from Riyadh, AlUla consists of 22,561 square kilometers of lush oasis valleys, sandstone mountains, and ancient cultural heritage sites, including Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean kingdom and is comprised of nearly 100 tombs with elaborate facades cut into the sandstone.
The “Journey Through Time Masterplan” was recently announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Upon completion in 2035, the development project aims to create 38,000 new jobs, attract 2 million visitors a year, expand the population of the area to 130,000, and contribute $32 billion to the Kingdom’s economy.
“We’re in the market. We are already actively engaged with multiple investing firms and fund structures to participate starting today. The business plans for these investments are becoming more viable for investors to look at. This is an interactive journey with investors, and our portal online invites all investors to register and seek to engage today,” added AlMadani.
One of the first opportunities for private participation in the project is in the hospitality sector. The site will have 9,400 hotel rooms when complete, with work on the first resorts set to start in October.
“A key item for the private sector to participate in, we expect that the rollout requires around 1,000 resort keys (in phase one) for the anticipated travel numbers.
“We have invested in 200 (hotel rooms) that will hit the market this year. Currently, the private sector has already participated in another 150, so huge opportunity,” AlMadani said.
International hospitality brands such as Accor/Banyan Tree, and Habitas have already confirmed their participation, and more are set to be added by the end of this year.
“We are actually in talks with at least two to three unique hotel operators. We can’t actually mention the names without fully reaching content management agreement, but I can assure you that, from the big players, the unique nature resort operators, the interest is amazing.
“At least two of the large hotel chains that have luxury brands fit for AlUla will be announced by end of this year,” the CEO added.
AlMadani said the majority of initial investment interest had so far come from domestic players, but as the project begins to take shape international players were expected to come on board in partnership with local developers and investors.
“I think generally it’s all about credibility of the plans. People want to make sure that there is consistency, the vision is clear, but delivery is the key item as well.
“Definitely the investment appetite is building up quite fast in the local market. Saudi Arabia’s investment capabilities in the private sector aren’t small, and it’s a major player in global investment as well. I think the first ones will be local, but with huge international participation, and soon enough we think international funds will play a role,” he added.
The Kingdoms Institute – AlUla’s global hub for archaeological and conservation research – has conducted extensive excavations at the site and this week announced significant archaeological discoveries. The team has discovered more than 1,000 mustatils which were previously unknown. Mustatils, which means rectangular in Arabic, are ancient stone-walled structures.
Mustatil research is a priority for the RCU and the process of uncovering them is currently the focus for a Discovery Channel documentary series. The parallel processes of excavation and commercial development at the ancient site could be challenging, but AlMadani noted that it was one of the most exciting elements of working on the project.
“Having to realize the potential of this amazing cultural landscape, bringing it out to the world as a living museum, while ensuring that we give residents new economic opportunities and travelers unique experiences, having this all come together in an integrated manner is actually the challenge that we are today enjoying, celebrating and sharing the masterplan with the world,” he said.
“It’s about developing correctly, having to break the stigma that development comes at the price of nature. How can we make sure development is actually complementary and is a plus? It’s a plus to the place that we are developing.
“This is what we are excited about, to issue to the world a new model for sustainable development that respects culture, heritage, and the people of the land.”
Ajman hotels busier than Dubai as staycationers head north
The UAE's northern emirates recorded some of the best hotel occupancy across the entire region last month
Updated 28 April 2021
DUBAI: Ajman hotels were busier than Dubai in the first quarter as staycationers escaped the city and headed north.
New data from hospitality research group STR, reveals that the UAE's northern emirates recorded some of the best hotel occupancy across the entire region last month.
Dubai occupancy for the first quarter of 2021 was 61.7 percent while Ajman raced ahead with occupancy of 74.8 percent, the company told Arab News.
The northern emirates benefited as popular getaways for staycationers, STR said.
Overall, the region’s occupancy came in at 54 percent for March. That was a 52.4 percent increase in comparison with March 2020, but more importantly, a 26 percent decrease from the pre-pandemic March 2019, STR said. Because year-over-year comparisons have become skewed due to the earliest pandemic impact last year, STR uses 2019 as the recovery benchmark.
At the country level, Qatar posted the highest absolute occupancy (71.2 percent) and came closest to the 2019 comparable (-0.4 percent). That means that Qatar was less than a percentage point away from a full occupancy recovery if looking only at that March data. The UAE (62 percent) ranked second in absolute occupancy, sitting 23.9 percent below the 2019 benchmark. On the other side of the spectrum, Jordan was the lowest occupancy performer in both absolute terms (21.3 percent) comparison with March 2019 (-65 percent).
No plans for income tax, VAT increase is temporary: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Crown Prince touched on a wide range of topics during appearance on Liwan Al Mudaifer Show on Rotana Khalijiya TV
He tallied the achievements of Vision 2030 to date and outlined what would come in the next phase of implementation
Updated 28 April 2021
RIYADH: In a wide-ranging TV interview to mark the fifth anniversary of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has identified increasing home ownership and falling unemployment as two signal achievements, ruled out introduction of income tax and described the current 15 percent value-added tax (VAT) as a temporary measure.
He also revealed that the Kingdom is in discussions to sell 1 percent of state oil firm Saudi Aramco to a leading global energy company. Aramco previously sold a sliver of its shares on the Saudi bourse in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering.
Appearing as a guest on the Liwan Al-Mudaifer Show late on Tuesday, presented by Saudi host Abdullah Al-Mudaifer and broadcast on Rotana Khalijiya TV and state media, the crown prince tallied the achievements of Vision 2030 to date and outlined what would come next.
It was on April 25, 2016, that Prince Mohammed bin Salman, then Saudi Arabia’s deputy crown prince, unveiled a strategic plan designed to transform the Kingdom’s economy, reduce its dependence on oil, and nurture a “vibrant society ... characterized by strong roots and strong foundations that emphasize moderate Islam, national pride, Saudi heritage, and Islamic culture.”
On the same day, in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, he talked about the Saudi government having targets, key performance indicators and project management offices.
Exactly five years on, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appeared on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show to say: “We had a housing problem for 20 years that we could not resolve. A citizen would be waiting to receive a loan or a housing subsidy for like15 years.
“The level of housing did not increase beyond 40 and 50 percent. Before Vision 2030 it was 47 percent. And during the reign of (the late) King Abdullah, about SR11 billion was allocated in 2011. From these SR20 to SR50 billion, only SR2 billion was disbursed but not used. The Ministry of Housing could not transfer them to existing projects because the condition of the states was quite weak.
“The ministries were scattered. There wasn’t a public policy, so the Ministry of Housing could not succeed without having a general policy for the state in coordination with the municipalities, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance for enacting legislation, private sector, etc.
“So, this SR 250 billion was returned to the treasury and an annual budget was disbursed. But the outcome was that the percentage of housing increased from 47 to 60 percent within four years alone, and this is quite an indicator of where we are heading.”
Moving on to the issue of jobs, the crown prince pointed out that unemployment in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of Vision 2030 was about 14 percent. “In the first quarter of 2020 we reached 11 percent. Because of the pandemic unemployment increased. We were the sixth best country in the G20 in terms of performance and unemployment, but in the last part of the fourth quarter of 2021 we were back to 12 percent. We shall break the 11 percent (barrier) and reach 10 percent and a fraction until we reach a better rate,” he said.
“In the non-oil (sector), we raised revenues from SR66 billion to SR350 billion. The commercial register used to take days to produce a commercial registration, going through six entries. Now (it happens) in a period of half an hour. Foreign investment tripled. The Saudi market was stuck between 4,000 points to 7,000 points. Now we have exceeded the 10,000 (mark), which means that the private sector has started to grow.”
The crown prince explained that these were huge numbers in comparison with past figures. “It would take a lot of time to explain this. Economic growth in the non-oil sector was within an average that was not quite as we were aspiring to. In the fourth quarter in 2019, when the non-oil economy grew about 4.5 percent, and then, if it weren’t for the pandemic in 2020, would have exceeded 5 percent in the non-oil sector. We shall recover these levels hopefully this year and the coming years, and even more in the future.”
Referring to the decision on July 1 last year to triple value-added tax to 15 percent was temporary, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “This step was painful for me personally as I do not want to harm the Saudi citizen in any way shape or form. But my main job is to guarantee and build the citizens’ future in the long term, for the next 20-30 years.”
He added: “One of the measures to avoid cancelling allowances or reducing salaries was to increase VAT to 15 percent. Of course, it’s a painful measure. The last thing I want to do is to hurt any Saudi citizens. I have no interest in hurting anyone. But what I want is for our homeland to grow and our citizens to be happy and to prosper. It’s my duty to build for them a long-term future that will continue to grow — not just to satisfy them for three or four years, then exhaust all the saving opportunities of the country towards a better future.
“So, there were a number of decisions including the VAT. It’s a temporary decision. It will continue for a year, maximum five years, and then things will go back to what they were. We are targeting it to be between 5 to 10 percent, only till we reinstate our balance after the pandemic. Depending on the economic situation or what may transpire, but maximum five, minimum one year.”
Last month, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the Kingdom would spend more in the next 10 years than it had done in the past 300 years as he unveiled a new program to strengthen public-private sector partnerships. At the announcement of the program, named Shareek, he said Saudi Aramco would lead investments in the private sector to the tune of 5 trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) by 2030.
On Tuesday, he confirmed that “there is a discussion on the acquisition of 1 percent (of Aramco) by one of the world's leading energy companies, and this will be a very important deal to boost Aramco's sales in that country,” but he did not name the company or the country. He said further Aramco stake sale to international investors could happen in the next one year or two.
Talking about the sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “Our goal is to ensure that the fund achieves growth. We aim to increase the fund’s assets to SR10 trillion in 2030.”
Under the Vision 2030 strategic plan, Saudi Arabia has launched several multi-billion-dollar projects that aim to put it on the map as a major actor in the world of innovation, tech and youth-driven initiatives. The Kingdom’s non-oil revenues have increased by over 200 per cent since the start of the Vision 2030 plan. “If we look back, oil has helped develop our country for centuries, so we’ve always had that impression to depend on oil. But the increase in population will not be able to depend on oil production at the rate we are going,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.
He said Saudi Arabia’s oil revenues were becoming insufficient to cover the needs of the growing population, a fact that was the driving force behind the announcement of the Vision 2030 reform plan to diversify the economy. “We went from a population of 2 to 3 million, to nearly 20 million Saudis since the discovery of oil. So, oil revenues now barely cover the needs and the way of life that we have grown accustomed to since the 1960s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. So, had we continued on the same old path, there is no doubt that with the population growth, it would have affected us in the next 20 or 10 years in the quality of life that we have grown used to for the past 50 years,” he said.
The crown prince said the second need for the reform plan was the numerous opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in different sectors other than just the oil sector.
“In mining in tourism, in services, in logistics, in investment, etc. (Because of the) huge opportunities, even if we didn’t have any problem in terms of oil, there would still be enthusiasm and a big drive towards achieving these enablers that we aspire to benefit from as Saudis for our beloved country,” he said.
“So, I believe that was the main emphasis for the Vision 2030, in order to eliminate the challenges that we face and to exploit the untapped opportunities that may constitute 90 percent of our situation today, and we can continue to grow and prosper and compete at the world level.”
He added: “Oil is still the main source of income for the state. My intention is to make sure that the country is secure, safe and has a better future to look forward to.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also lauded the progress made in environmental protection, pointing out that vegetation cover across the Kingdom has increased over the past four years by 40 percent, which will likely have a direct impact on tourism and foreign investment. This is no small matter given that, as the crown prince said, the tourism sector alone is expected to create 3 million jobs by 2030.
Despite a challenging 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he believed Saudi Arabia is firmly back to growth. “We are close to achieving the overall aims and goals of Vision 2030. We are on the right track. We will see a strong rebound in our economic performance and achievements this year,” he said.
Looking back at the pre-Vision 2030 era, he described 2015 as a particularly difficult year. “We made some serious changes to many ministries and government sectors, including security and the economy by changing strategies and imposing the programs of Vision 2030. Lack of a strong state structure was one of the main challenges we faced in 2015,” he said.
“We managed to restructure various ministries by establishing new councils. The most important thing to have is integrity and passion when making these changes.”