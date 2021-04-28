Gulf Navigation expects return to profit after $54m debt restructuring

Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul

RIYADH: Egypt wants to boost the economic contribution of manufacturing, telecoms and agriculture while adding as many as 460,000 industry jobs each year, said Planning Minister Hala Al-Saeed.

Its current reform program aims to boost the contribution of manufacturing, agriculture, telecommunications and information technology sectors to as much as 35 percent of GDP by 2024, compared to 26 percent in the 2019-2020 period, said the planning minister, Asharq Business reported.

The National Program for Structural Reforms aims at increasing industry’s contribution to GDP to 15 percent by 2024.

The country plans to provide 400,000 to 460,000 new job opportunities in the sector annually over the period, she said.

Egypt is also aiming to increase agricultural productivity by 40 percent within three years, creating 430,000 to 530,000 new small farming jobs.

Al-Saeed added that the program aims to double the share of the agricultural sector in total exports to reach 25 percent in 2024