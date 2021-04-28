Saudi petrochemical earnings jump on higher selling prices

You are here

Global polypropylene consumption is on the rise led by soaring demand from the packaging sector that has been supported by the increase in online shopping during the pandemic. (Shutterstock)
  • SABIC Agri-Nutirents, the SABIC unit formerly known as SAFCO, said net profit surged 39 percent to SR423 million ($112.7 million)
  • Advanced Petrochemical Company reported a 64 percent jump in first quarter net income to SR171 million
DUBAI: Saudi petrochemical companies reported a jump in first-quarter earnings as prices for key products rose on recovering global demand.
SABIC Agri-Nutirents, the SABIC unit formerly known as SAFCO, said net profit surged 39 percent to SR423 million ($112.7 million) on sales that doubled to SR1.51 billion. It said both sales and prices rose over the period. The shares gained 0.7 percent in early afternoon trade in Riyadh.
Meanwhile Advanced Petrochemical Company reported a 64 percent jump in first quarter net income to SR171 million.

It attributed the improved performance to a 36 percent rise in polypropylene sales.

The stock was up by more than 2 percent.

The company earlier this month agreed a deal to build two new plastics plants in Jubail at a total cost of $485 million.
Saudi Arabia, already one of the world’s biggest suppliers of petrochemicals and fertilizers, has stepped up spending in the sector as it adds investments in higher value industries and reduces its overall reliance on crude oil sales.
Global polypropylene consumption is on the rise led by soaring demand from the packaging sector that has been supported by the increase in online shopping during the pandemic. Demand for the material is also on the rise in the auto sector as more metal parts are replaced in the quest for lighter electric vehicles.

Goldman sees oil at $80-a-barrel on biggest demand jump ever

Goldman sees oil at $80-a-barrel on biggest demand jump ever
Updated 58 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Goldman sees oil at $80-a-barrel on biggest demand jump ever

Goldman sees oil at $80-a-barrel on biggest demand jump ever
  • Easing of travel restrictions to spur jet fuel demand
  • Copper could hit $11,000 per ton
Updated 58 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: US bank Goldman Sachs expects commodities to rally another 13.5 percent over the next six months on a worldwide reversal of coronavirus curbs, lower interest rates and a weaker dollar, its commodities research team said on Wednesday.
The bank now sees Brent prices rising to $80 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices to $77 a barrel over the six month period.
“We expect the biggest jump in oil demand ever, a 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd) rise over the next six months,” Goldman said, citing acceleration of vaccinations in Europe and an unleashing of pent-up travel demand.
The easing of international travel restrictions in May will lead global jet demand to recover by 1.5 million bpd, it said.
The bank sees gold prices at $2,000 an ounce over the next six months and said it is too early for Bitcoin to compete with gold for safe haven demand, adding that the two can co-exist.
“While Bitcoin benefits from greater liquidity, it suffers from lack of real use and weak environmental, social, governance (ESG) scoring, due to its high energy consumption,” it said.
Such extensive energy use made the cryptocurrency vulnerable to losing its “store of value” demand to another, better-designed contender, it added.
Goldman also upgraded its copper price forecast, setting a 12-month target of $11,000 per ton, citing an under-invested supply side.
“The only way this record-sized and fast approaching supply crunch can be solved is via a surge in price to new record highs,” the bank said.
While China will maintain its major role in commodity demand, the bank added, it is not expected to be the only major source of growth in the coming decade.

Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul

Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul

Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul
  • The National Program for Structural Reforms aims at increasing industry’s contribution to GDP to 15 percent by 2024
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt wants to boost the economic contribution of manufacturing, telecoms and agriculture while adding as many as 460,000 industry jobs each year, said Planning Minister Hala Al-Saeed.
Its current reform program aims to boost the contribution of manufacturing, agriculture, telecommunications and information technology sectors to as much as 35 percent of GDP by 2024, compared to 26 percent in the 2019-2020 period, said the planning minister, Asharq Business reported.

The National Program for Structural Reforms aims at increasing industry’s contribution to GDP to 15 percent by 2024.

The country plans to provide 400,000 to 460,000 new job opportunities in the sector annually over the period, she said.
Egypt is also aiming to increase agricultural productivity by 40 percent within three years, creating  430,000 to 530,000 new small farming jobs.
Al-Saeed added that the program aims to double the share of the agricultural sector in total exports to reach 25 percent in 2024

Topics: Egypt economy

Egypt signs $700 renewable energy contracts in Kom Ombo Complex

Egypt signs $700 renewable energy contracts in Kom Ombo Complex
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

Egypt signs $700 renewable energy contracts in Kom Ombo Complex

Egypt signs $700 renewable energy contracts in Kom Ombo Complex
  • Kom Ombo is located about 10 kilometers from the Benban Solar Energy Complex in Aswan Governorate
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has signed $700 million worth of contracts for the Kom Ombo Solar Energy Complex, the chairman of the New and Renewable Energy Authority said.
Kom Ombo is located about 10 kilometers from the Benban Solar Energy Complex in Aswan Governorate, NREA chairman Mohammed El Khayat told Asharq Business.
It includes 32 solar energy projects with total foreign direct investment exceeding $2 billion. It has helped to create 10,000 jobs, he said.
The latest addition to  Kom Ombo is a 200-megawatt Build-Own-Operate (BOO) facility, he said.
El Khayat also said that Egypt is working on a number of wind energy projects.
The sector has attracted financing from several different sources which he said reflected the attractiveness of the renewables sector in Egypt.
El Khayat said that there were current studies into the idea of linking the power networks of Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The country was also looking at a potential link to Europe through Greece, but this was still at an early stage.

Topics: Egypt Renewable Energy energy

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco; sees expansion potential in other sectors

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco; sees expansion potential in other sectors
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco; sees expansion potential in other sectors

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco; sees expansion potential in other sectors
  • The crown prince said there were discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in the world's biggest national oil company
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in Saudi Aramco, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has revealed.
In a wide-ranging TV interview to mark the fifth anniversary of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy, the crown prince said there were discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in the world's biggest national oil company.
"There are other discussions on the way for buying different shares, part of the shares of Aramco will be transformed to the Public Investment Fund and others will also be for the Saudi market," he said in a 90-minute interview on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show on Rotana Khalijiya TV.

The Aramco initial public offering in 2019 was a cornerstone of the Kingdom's economic diversification program which also aims to boost foreign investment. It coincided with upheaval in global energy markets which has forced many global oil majors to rethink their businesses.

The crown prince said there were huge opportunities for Aramco to prosper in different sectors  - from shipping to pipelines and cables.
"We want to increase the benefit we reap from the oil to manufacturing industries and others and then to produce other opportunities away from the oil sector to diversify our economy," he said.

 

Topics: Aramco Oil Saudi Arabia

