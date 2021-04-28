Kylie Minogue stuns in leopard look by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” hitmaker this week wore an off-the-shoulder leopard print dress with puffed sleeves and a long cape. The dress is from the label’s “Silence in the Mirror” Fall/Winter 2019/2020 couture collection.
In November, she shared a snap on Instagram wearing an all-white, feather couture jumpsuit from the fashion house during a shoot for her 15th studio album “Disco.”
International team to produce documentary about late Egyptian icon Omar Sharif’s life
Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
DUBAI: Egyptian filmmaker Mark Lotfy and Swedish director Axel Petersén are set to document the eventful career of the late Egyptian actor Omar Sharif.
According to Variety, the documentary, titled “The Life and Times of Omar Sharif,” will follow events that show how the 1950s politics in Egypt shaped the star’s character.
The documentary will be produced by Sigrid Helleday’s Stockholm-based Fedra in co-production with Lotfy’s Alexandria-based Fig Leaf Studios and Corniche Media in London.
Sharif, who died in 2015 at the age of 83, was one of the few Arab actors to make it big in Hollywood, and was known for his charismatic looks and bridge-playing prowess. Born as Michel Demitri Shalhoub in 1932, Sharif was the son of a lumber merchant in Egypt’s second city Alexandria.
He was raised a Roman Catholic but converted to Islam and began acting in the 1950s.
“The Life and Times of Omar Sharif” will show how the policies of President Gamal Abdel Nasser, who ruled Egypt from 1954 to 1970, and the political climate of the time led him to convert to Islam and change his name.
Sharif garnered an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role in “Lawrence of Arabia” and went on to win Golden Globe awards for the same role, as well as his turn in “Doctor Zhivago.”
Fluent in English, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, Greek and French, Sharif sent hearts aflutter around the world.
His most high-profile roles were in the 1960s when he also starred opposite Barbara Streisand in “Funny Girl.”
“Omar Sharif was a conversation piece that we could always come back to,” Petersén told Variety. “Quite early on in our relationship we realized that we had two very, very different perceptions of Omar Sharif. Me, representing the West, I saw him as some Hollywood superstar, playboy, glamour man, while Mark, representing the East and Egypt, had a completely different perception. He knew him as a persona non grata, like an Egyptian Judas. … We couldn’t figure it out. How could our views be so different?”
Lebanese fashion star Nathalie Fanj collaborates with L’Atelier Nawbar on retro rings
Updated 28 April 2021
DUBAI: Lebanese fashion blogger Nathalie Fanj and jewelry label L’Atelier Nawbar have teamed up to create a 1990s-inspired capsule collection of six unique rings that launched this week.
Titled “Jem Pop,” the vibrant new capsule is a chic spin on the plastic jewelry trend that has taken over our social media feeds, with the likes of British-Albanian popstar Dua Lipa and part-Palestinian models Gigi and Bella Hadid showing off their own plastic statement pieces.
The six rings in the nostalgic collection are gold-plated statement pieces that are handmade by fine jewelry artisans. Featuring enameling techniques and intricate detailing, the collection drew inspiration from nostalgic ‘90s elements such as cassette tapes, yin-yangs and smiley faces.
Meanwhile, the rings have quirky names that serve as a playful nod to the era, such as “Mo Money Mo Problems” and “Nothing Compares 2U.”
Fanj and the L’Atelier Nawbar’s creative directors, sisters Dima and Tania Nawbar, are ‘90s kids who grew up loving and admiring the decade’s trends.
“I remember growing up in the ‘90s and being so inspired by my sisters who were teenagers then and how they dressed,” said Fanj in a released statement. “I own a lot of clothing items and jewelry from the ‘90s that I will never stop wearing,” she added.
It’s the first time that the fashion influencer has collaborated with a jewelry company on a collection, and she chose a brand close to her heart.
“The wait is over! So happy to finally reveal my collection with @lateliernawbar, ‘Jem Pop,’” wrote Fanj to her 925,000 Instagram followers.
“Six fun designs that will take you back to the ‘90s and put you in a happy mood! We poured so much creativity, love and happy memories from our childhood into this and the process was as fun and vibrant as the rings look. From three happy nineties kids to you all, we hope you enjoy wearing them as much as we enjoyed making them,” she added.
Expert advice on staying active without burning out this Ramadan
Updated 28 April 2021
DUBAI: Staying active during Ramadan can be tricky.
After a day of fasting, the last thing many people want to do is exercise — and finding the energy, and time, to work out can be difficult.
But Khloud Ibrahim, Asics frontrunner and part-time personal trainer, says it’s possible, with just a few tweaks from your normal workout schedule.
Timing-wise, Ibrahim is an advocate of the pre-suhoor workout.
“This is because you can eat directly after your workout, and the food will replenish the body and help your body recover,” she said.
The other option is two to three hours after iftar, when your body has had time to digest food and absorb enough energy.
Ibrahim said exercises should be adapted during Ramadan, by conducting them at a “slower pace.” Weight and strength training can be done, but with caution.
“The best advice would to shift to a lower intensity format, with exercises such as walking during fasting hours,” she said.
If you don’t have the time, or the energy, for a proper workout, Ibrahim said notching up 10,000 steps per day can be just as effective.
If you’re working out during Ramadan, you also need to be aware of your eating and fluid consumption. Ibrahim noted it’s important to eat nutritious meals that can provide long-lasting energy, and drink plenty of water after sunset. Eating fluid-rich foods can also help, as well as decreasing your salt consumption as salty snacks can stimulate thirst.
Here’s what a typical day for Ibrahim looks like:
“I spend my morning at my day job, which is followed by a one hour walk before iftar. In the evening I break my fast with one date and two cups of water, followed by a bowl of soup. After that, I take a break from food while I perform prayer.
“When I start to feel hungry again, I eat my main meal which consists of protein, carbs, fat and fiber. I take a two-hour break afterwards, then I have a snack. I go for prayer, then I go to the gym for 30 to 45 minutes and perform a high intensity workout. Then, for suhoor I usually eat a small meal such as eggs, oatmeal and yogurt with granola.”
UAE pavilion to present eco-friendly cement prototype at Venice Architecture Biennale
Updated 28 April 2021
DUBAI: The 17th Venice Architecture Biennale is set to feature a large-scale prototype structure by the UAE’s National Pavilion.
The salt-based prototype is created from an environmentally-friendly cement made of recycled industrial waste brine and it will be accompanied by commissioned photography by Emirati photographer Farah Al-Qasimi.
The structure is 2.7 meters tall and seven by five meters wide and features a walkable interior space. It is formed from up to 3,000 modules made of an MgO-based cement designed by the curators Wael Al-Awar and Kenichi Teramoto in a collaborative research process.
At the UAE’s National Pavilion, the prototype will be set against 4.5 meter wide, 3 meter high photographs of the Al-Ruwais sabkha (salt flats), taken by the New York-based artist Al-Qasimi.
Taken in her trademark style, the scenic photographs capture the tension between urbanization and nature in the country’s sabkha, which have been nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to their scale, cultural significance and ecological complexity.
According to a released statement, Al-Qasimi said: “The scenery of the sabkha sites presents a moment of conflict and resolution. On and below the earth, the sabkha is a serene living environment with many layers of water, sand, salt and micro-organisms which have evolved in harmony to create a delicate ecological system that absorbs more carbon per square meter than the rainforest.
“But directly above this natural phenomenon are high-tension voltage cables running to massive industrial facilities nearby, emitting an ear-splitting electrical buzz. My photographs of the site capture this tension between industrialization and the environment. I’m very proud to be contributing to the UAE’s pavilion, working with a cosmopolitan research team that really reflects the nation’s diversity,” she added.
The International Architecture Exhibition, which is set to open to the public from May 22 to Nov. 21, will include 110 participants from 46 countries, with increased representation from Africa, Latin America, and Asia.
Five countries are taking part in the Venice Biennale 2021 for the first time: Iraq, Azerbaijan, Grenada, and Uzbekistan.
Besides the UAE, the exhibition program includes pavilions from Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Hollywood’s Rachel Bilson, Rami Malek reconnect after viral high school story
Updated 28 April 2021
DUBAI: US actress Rachel Bilson opened up about the conversation she had with US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek after a high school story she shared went viral.
In March, Bilson had revealed that Malek asked her to delete a high school picture she posted on Instagram in 2019, which made her feel “super bummed because he was always so nice” and they were “good friends.”
Speaking on the LadyGang podcast on April 27, Bilson said: “Rami and I actually have talked since that came out. He connected with me, and we’re all good.
“He was so gracious, and I totally understood where he was coming from and he understood me. And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on.”
The actress said that she never thought the story would blow up.
“I was so mortified though. Like, I was having a panic attack,” she explained. “I had to go to therapy that day, and I was like, ‘I am having anxiety. I did not want this to resurface in this way. I feel so bad. Oh my god. Rami is going to think I'm doing this again.’”