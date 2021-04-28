You are here

Turkish jets, troops hit PKK targets in new Iraq incursion

Turkish jets, troops hit PKK targets in new Iraq incursion
A member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) carries an automatic rifle on a road in the Qandil Mountains, the PKK headquarters in northern Iraq, on June 22, 2018. (File/AFP)
Turkish jets, troops hit PKK targets in new Iraq incursion

Turkish jets, troops hit PKK targets in new Iraq incursion
  • Turkey’s military on Friday launched a new ground and air offensive against militants of the banned PKK
  • It was the first Turkish incursion into the region since February
ANKARA: Turkish warplanes were continuing on Wednesday to strike suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq, while commando troops were conducting a search and sweep operation, Turkey’s defense ministry said, as the military pressed ahead with its latest incursion into the neighboring region.
Turkey’s military on Friday launched a new ground and air offensive against militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which maintain bases in northern Iraq and have used the territory for attacks against Turkey.
It was the first Turkish incursion into the region since February, when 13 Turkish citizens, who were abducted by Kurdish insurgents, were found dead in a cave complex in an apparently botched operation to rescue them.
Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border aerial and ground operations against the PKK over the past decades and the latest offensive was centered in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avashin-Basyan regions.
A defense ministry statement said the operation was continuing “as planned,” with suspected PKK targets being struck “from both the air and from the ground.”
Commando troops, who were airlifted into the region, were meanwhile “leaving no stone unturned” while destroying suspected PKK shelters, caves, weapons, ammunition, handmade explosives and mines, according to the statement.
The PKK has described the latest incursion as a “genocidal attack” and called on “world democracies” to take a stance against Turkey.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union, began an insurgency in Turkey’s majority Kurdish southeast region in 1984.

Egyptologists uncover rare tombs from before the Pharaohs
Updated 28 April 2021
Egyptologists uncover rare tombs from before the Pharaohs

Egyptologists uncover rare tombs from before the Pharaohs
CAIRO: Egyptian archaeologists working on the Nile Delta have uncovered dozens of rare predynastic tombs dating to the period before Egypt’s Pharaonic kingdoms first emerged more than 5,000 years ago.
They also found tombs nearby from the later Hyksos period (1650 to 1500 B.C.), when Western Asian migrants took over the country, putting an end to Egypt’s Middle Kingdom.
The findings in the Dakahlia province north of Cairo could shed light on two important transitional periods in ancient Egypt, Egyptologists said.
The tombs include 68 from the Buto period that began around 3300 B.C. and five from the Naqada III period, which was just before the emergence of Egypt’s first dynasty around 3100 B.C., according to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
They also include 37 tombs from the time of the Hyksos, who first began migrating across the Sinai into Egypt around 1800 B.C.
“This is an extremely interesting cemetery because it combines some of the earliest periods of Egyptian history with another important era, the time of the Hyksos,” said Salima Ikram, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo.
“Egyptologists are working to understand how the Egyptians and the Hyksos lived together and to what degree the former took on Egyptian traditions.”
The Buto tombs were oval-shaped pits with the corpses placed inside in a squatting position, mostly on their left sides with the head pointing west, the ministry statement said.
Some of the tombs from the Naqada period contained cylindrical and pear-shaped vessels.
The Hyksos tombs were mainly semi-rectangular with the corpses lying in an extended position and the head also facing west.
“The mission also found a group of ovens, stoves, remnants of mud brick foundations, pottery vessels and amulets, especially scarabs, some of which were made of semi-precious stones and jewelry such as earrings,” the statement said.

Top Iran diplomat offers regret over leak of frank comments

Top Iran diplomat offers regret over leak of frank comments
Top Iran diplomat offers regret over leak of frank comments

Top Iran diplomat offers regret over leak of frank comments
  • Mohammad Javad Zarif offered his first public comments about the recording
  • However, the top diplomat stopped short of apologizing for his remarks directly
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s top diplomat expressed regret Wednesday that a recording leaked out of him making frank comments about the limits of his power in the Islamic Republic, while the country’s president describing the incident as a means to derail ongoing talks with world powers over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal.

Posting to his Instagram account, Mohammad Javad Zarif offered his first public comments about the recording, which caused a political firestorm across Iran ahead of the country’s June 18 presidential election. While Zarif has said he does not want to run in the election, some have suggested him as a potential candidate to stand against hard-liners in the vote.

Zarif’s post included video of him at a memorial in Baghdad for Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top commander in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Zarif’s leaked remarks included cutting references to the limits of his power and Soleimani’s decisions overriding his priorities at the Foreign Ministry.

“I am very sorry how a secret, theoretical discussion about the necessity of increasing cooperation between diplomacy and the field (the Guard) – in order for the next officials to use the valuable experiences of the last eight years – became an internal conflict,” Zarif wrote.

However, the top diplomat stopped short of apologizing for his remarks directly. He said honest and compassionate remarks about what he perceived as wrong were being interpreted as personal criticism.

“I did not censor myself, because this is a betrayal of the people,” Zarif wrote.

At a weekly Cabinet meeting, term-limited President Hassan Rouhani lashed out over the release of the recording. He said the interview was part of a wider project of interviews with government officials for posterity as he ends his eight years in office.

The Intelligence Ministry “must to do its best to find out how this tape was stolen, and publish a report to people,” Rouhani said. “There will be no mercy for those who made a mistake on this.”

He also directly linked the timing of the leak to the Vienna talks about the nuclear deal.

“It was published just when Vienna was on the road to success, to create conflicts in the country,” Rouhani said.

Portions of the leaked interview first aired earlier this week on Iran International, a London-based, Farsi-language satellite news channel once majority owned by a Saudi national. Tehran has criticized Iran International in the past over its coverage.

Israel says downed drone from Lebanon

Israel says downed drone from Lebanon
Israel says downed drone from Lebanon

Israel says downed drone from Lebanon
  • Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war
JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said Tuesday it shot down a drone that crossed into its airspace from Lebanon, and located another drone it had downed previously.
“Troops downed a drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace in the eastern part of the Blue Line,” an army statement said, referring to the UN-demarcated border.
“The drone was monitored by the IDF throughout the incident,” it added, using an acronym for the army.
Separately, troops earlier in the day “located a drone in the western sector that was downed by the IDF a few weeks ago after crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the army said, identifying the drone as belonging to Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.
There was no immediate comment from Lebanon or Hezbollah.
Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war, and a United Nations force, UNIFIL, patrols the border between the two.
In February, Hezbollah said it had downed an Israeli drone that flew over the Blue Line, with Israel acknowledging an unmanned aircraft had crashed.

Congressional leaders urge Biden to take tough stand on Iran

Congressional leaders urge Biden to take tough stand on Iran
President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19, on the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
Congressional leaders urge Biden to take tough stand on Iran

Congressional leaders urge Biden to take tough stand on Iran
  • More than 220 members of US Congress endorse HR 118, a resolution expressing support for Iranian people’s desire for a democratic republic
  • Resolution also condemns ‘violations of human rights and state- sponsored terrorism’ by Tehran
CHICAGO: Leaders of the US Congress urged President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council to hold Iran accountable for its abuse of diplomatic freedoms to support violence.
More than 220 members of Congress have endorsed HR 118, a resolution expressing support for “the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic of Iran” while condemning “violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism” by Tehran.
The Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) hosted a public zoom conference supporting the resolution on Tuesday, one day before Biden is scheduled to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress.
“HR 118 delivers a truly urgent message to the Biden administration within its first 100 days, that the Congress urges it to hold Iran’s corrupt regime accountable for its crime against its people and its continued sponsorship of global terrorism,” said Republican sponsor Tom McClintock (D-CA), who noted that more than 120,000 civilians have been murdered by the Iranian regime.
“This resolution expresses self-evident truths, not wishful thinking into the discussion over Iran’s conduct against its own people as well as against the peaceful nations of the world. It cites so many instances of human rights abuses and terrorist acts.”
McClintock said the bipartisan house majority “is telling the Iranian people and the world that it stands with the freedom fighters of Iran and it stands against the tyrannical rulers who have wrecked that country and vexed the Middle East through terrorism and brutality.”
Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) praised the efforts of the OIAC and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), which has spearheaded the resistance to the Iranian regime.
“HR 118 calls for the United Nations Security Council to work with the US partners and allies to condemn the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by the Iranian regime and establish a mechanism by which the UN Security Council can monitor human rights violations,” Sherman said.
“With such overwhelming support, Congress is sending a strong message to Iran that the US does not tolerate the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by the Iranian regime.”
Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC) said HR 118 reinforced previous resolutions which defined American opposition to Iran’s embrace of terrorism in the Middle East and throughout the world.
“It is critical to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its suppression of its citizens, human rights violations against its citizens, support for terrorism and nuclear weapons development,” Wilson said.
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said Iran cannot be trusted to live up to agreements to curb its nuclear weapons program or to end its export of terrorism.
“They are more focused on controlling citizens than they are governing. The current regime sponsors terrorism they oversee. They oppress their citizens and the Iranian citizens deserve the basic human rights that we enjoy here in America,” Burchett said.
“Iran must end their aggressive behavior throughout the world — escalating tensions in Yemen Iraq, the Levant and the Gulf. It is completely unacceptable. I am committed to deterring that regime’s hostile activities.”
NCRI President Maryam Rajavi said that HR 118 reflects the bipartisan consensus among the majority of the elected representatives of the American people.
“The resolution sends the message that the Iranian people are not alone in their struggle to achieve freedom, democracy, and human rights. That official policy notwithstanding, the American people’s elected representatives are standing with them and demand adopting a decisive policy against the regime,” Rajavi said.
“The resolution underscores that human rights and democracy must be at the core of any policy vis-à-vis Iran.”
The House Committee on Foreign Affairs is expected to hold public hearings on HR 118, which was introduced on Feb. 11 and will detail many alleged incidents of mass murder and terrorism directed by the Iranian regime.

UN's envoy for Yemen calls on Houthis to halt assault on Marib

UN's envoy for Yemen calls on Houthis to halt assault on Marib
UN's envoy for Yemen calls on Houthis to halt assault on Marib

UN's envoy for Yemen calls on Houthis to halt assault on Marib
  • Martin Griffiths concluded a two-day visit to Cairo during which he urged international cooperation to get Yemen back on path to peace
  • The UN has launched a humanitarian air service to Marib but warned of a $2.5 billion shortfall in funding for desperately needed aid
NEW YORK: The UN’s special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Tuesday called on the Houthis to halt their attack on Marib. He warned of the dire humanitarian consequences the continued assault is having and the risk it poses to the fragile peace process.
He was speaking at the end of a two-day visit to Egypt, during which he reiterated the importance of regional and international cooperation to get Yemen back on the path to peace.
In Cairo, Griffiths met Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry and Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul Gheit. He updated them on his ongoing attempts to achieve a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen, alleviate the suffering of people in the country and revive efforts to negotiate a political settlement of the conflict.  
He also held a series of meetings with representatives of Yemeni civil society, women’s groups and political parties, during which he called called on everyone to “prioritize the needs of the Yemeni people, stop fighting and engage seriously with the UN’s efforts.”
Griffiths also reiterated this during a virtual meeting with Sultan Barakani, the speaker of the Yemeni parliament, when he urged all parties “to agree on a ceasefire and confidence-building measures.”
Fierce fighting continues in Yemen’s Marib governorate. According to the UN, nearly 20,000 people have been displaced by the violence in the region since early February, and many people have been killed and injured.
Meanwhile, the UN launched a regular humanitarian air service to Marib on Tuesday.
“This will cut the journey down to two hours from seven and will help the humanitarian community to deliver quickly much-needed assistance,” said Farhah Haq, deputy spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
However, he warned that the 2021 humanitarian response plan for Yemen is only 34 percent funded, with just $1.32 billion received of the $3.85 billion required.
“The UN and its partners urgently need more support to sustain the life-saving response in Marib and across Yemen,” Haq added.

