Christian parties demand restoration of Lebanon’s sovereignty from Hezbollah
Moawad called for “the formation of a clear, capable and united opposition to face the mafia and the militia.” (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • “The Lebanese are paying the price of the coexistence between the state and the statelet,” Moawad said
  • He demanded that Hezbollah “leave us alone”
BEIRUT: Christian parties in Lebanon called for the collective resignation of Parliament on Wednesday, accusing Hezbollah of dominating the country.
The head of the Independence Movement, Michel Moawad, a former MP and son of former President Rene Moawad, said at a press conference: “With each passing day, we are more convinced that we are dealing with a criminal, corrupt and conspiratorial authority.
“The Lebanese are paying the price of the coexistence between the state and the statelet,” he added, demanding Hezbollah “leave us alone.”
Moawad, who resigned from Parliament following the Beirut Port explosion on Aug. 4, noted that “retaking the state from the mafia and the militia happens through the restoration of sovereignty over all our borders and regaining control over the decision making.
“What interest do we have in belonging to one axis against the other? What interest do we have in being hostile toward countries that do not attack us? What interest do we have in being hostile toward Arabs or the international community and fighting in Yemen and elsewhere? What interest do we have in exporting rockets, militias and drugs? How do we build a productive economy? How do we protect Lebanese nationals abroad?”
He added: “Sovereignty means enforcing the Lebanese state’s authority, using its own capabilities, over the entirety of the territory. This means that there should not be guarded areas, illegal weapons inside or outside of refugee camps, weapon warehouses, rockets, camps to train Houthis and non-Houthis and Captagon factories.” 
Moawad called for “the formation of a clear, capable and united opposition to face the mafia and the militia and focus on retaking the state.”
After meeting Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi, the parliamentary bloc of the Lebanese Forces’ MPs renewed their calls for the holding of early parliamentary elections.
Sethrida Geagea MP expressed her support for Al-Rahi’s call for neutrality. “Our country is a small one located in a troubled region. It was not wise to place it in the middle of the region’s conflicts, leading to it being completely isolated from its Arab surroundings and its international friends.
“There is no hope from any government that the ruling majority forms because, even if formed, it will be an exact replica of the ones that came before, which means that true reforms are not an option with this majority. The solution resides in reproducing the ruling class in order to put an end to this parliamentary majority’s hegemony over the country following the disastrous situation they lead us to. This can be done through the only practical step available, which is the holding of early parliamentary elections.”
The Kataeb Party’s political office stressed that “the prevailing state of chaos confirms the blatant collusion between the mafia and the militia, which is aimed at turning Lebanon into a failed state, dragging it into agendas that serve foreign interests at the expense of the country’s identity and historic role, and isolating it from countries that can help it overcome the current crisis in order to further stifle it.
“The situation will not change as long as Lebanon has a parliament that has surrendered to Hezbollah’s will, is unable to prevent violations and has lost its national legitimacy.”
Camille Chamoun, new head of the National Liberal Party, added “Lebanon is in trouble.”
Arab News asked the former opposition MP Fares Saeed if the steps being taken by Christian political parties are an attempt to establish a new Lebanese Front in the face of the authorities and Hezbollah, which would be similar to the Lebanese Front that was established during the civil war.
“The steps taken by these parties are natural. However, I think that the main goal should be to put an end to the Iranian occupation of Lebanon, and anything else would be less than what is required,” Saeed answered.
“What is required is for Hezbollah to hand over its weapons in line with the constitution and the resolutions of international legitimacy. This solution is not feasible currently, which is why Al-Rahi called for an international conference to be held to ensure Lebanon’s neutrality. This is a serious proposition that could lead us to the desired solution. Late Patriarch Nasrallah Sfeir demanded the departure of the Syrian forces that were occupying Lebanon in 2000. This demand was fulfilled in 2005,” he added.
Regarding the Free Patriotic Movement’s position in light of the Christian parties’ call to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty away from Hezbollah, Saeed said there is no doubt that Hezbollah still has a lot of supporters among the Christians due to the alliance in place. “If this alliance is broken, the political scene could change.”

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah

Iran’s Zarif holds talks with Houthi leader in Oman

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met Houthi militia representatives in Oman on Wednesday. (Reuters via WANA/File Photo)
Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met Houthi militia representatives in Oman on Wednesday. (Reuters via WANA/File Photo)
Updated 17 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Iran’s Zarif holds talks with Houthi leader in Oman

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met Houthi militia representatives in Oman on Wednesday. (Reuters via WANA/File Photo)
  • Several meetings have taken place in past years between Iran’s chief diplomat and the Houthi spokesman in Muscat
Updated 17 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Iran's foreign minister met Houthi militia representatives in Oman on Wednesday, to express Tehran’s support for a cease-fire and a return to talks to end the country’s long conflict.

At the talks with Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam, Mohammad Javad Zarif “once again stressed our country's view regarding the political solution being the only solution to the crisis of Yemen,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign minister “emphasised our country’s support for a cease-fire and Yemeni-Yemeni talks,” it added.

Several meetings have taken place in past years between Iran’s chief diplomat and the Houthi spokesman in the Omani capital.

Zarif’s comments came a day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called on the Houthis to stop fighting and enter peace negotiations.

The war in Yemen, in which tens of thousands of people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014, has flared anew in the past two months with a Houthi campaign to seize Marib.

Saudi Arabia has proposed a “comprehensive” cease-fire and a return to the negotiating table, a proposal that the Houthis immediately rejected.

Topics: Middle East Iran Yemen Houthis Mohammad Javad Zarif

Egypt ‘will not give up a single drop of Nile water,’ vows PM

Updated 57 min 59 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt ‘will not give up a single drop of Nile water,’ vows PM

  • Egypt fears the GERD will threaten its supplies of water from the Nile
  • Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and water flow through its own dams and water stations
CAIRO: Egypt will not give up a single drop of water from its share of the Nile, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly warned amid increasing efforts by Cairo to resolve the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute.
Madbouly said that Egyptian agencies and ministries are doubling their efforts to preserve all water supplies as the country seeks to protect and maximize the essential resource.
Ethiopia began building the 1.8 km-long dam in 2011. However, Egypt fears the GERD will threaten its supplies of water from the Nile.
Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and water flow through its own dams and water stations.
Both Cairo and Khartoum stress the need to reach a binding and comprehensive deal that guarantees the rights and interests of all three countries.
Ethiopia has adopted a defiant tone toward both Egypt and Sudan, describing the water-sharing agreements as unacceptable.
Egypt has intensified international efforts in an attempt to strengthen its position and reach an acceptable solution to all parties.
In the latest move, Ahmed Abu Zeid, Egypt’s ambassador to Canada, held meetings with members of the House of Commons and Canadian Senate representatives of all political parties to present Egypt’s case.
Abu Zeid said in a statement that the meetings with the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, the members of the Canadian House of Commons and the Senate, and the chairman and members of the Canada-Egypt Parliamentary Friendship Group in parliament reflected a full understanding of the importance of the Nile River to Egypt, and stressed of the need to adhere to international law related to international rivers.
The envoy discussed several proposals and ideas with MPs aimed at enhancing Canada’s role in reaching a comprehensive and urgent agreement on the rules for filling and operating the dam.
Abu Zeid explained details of the tripartite negotiations over the past 10 years, and the reasons for their failure due to what he described as the absence of political will for a solution on the Ethiopian side.
Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister, recently conducted an African tour that covered several countries as part of Egyptian efforts to find a solution to the crisis, and to inform countries about the Egyptian efforts to reach a fair agreement.

Topics: Egypt Grand Renaissance Dam Sudan Ethiopia

El-Sisi reviews efforts to implement Japanese education systems in Egypt

Updated 28 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi reviews efforts to implement Japanese education systems in Egypt

  • Some 120 teachers and principals have visited Japan from the new schools
  • Japanese experts emphasized their keenness to work on consolidating the foundations of the Japanese education system in Egypt
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Wednesday a group of Japanese experts supervising the Egyptian-Japanese school system in Egypt, in the presence of Tarek Shawky, minister of education, and Nevin Farouk, supervisor of the Egyptian-Japanese Schools Unit.
The meeting reviewed the efforts of the experts, who are working in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Education, to implement the education model called “Tokkatsu” at the schools.
“The president praised the great efforts exerted by the Japanese experts in this vital national project that comes within the framework of the state’s strategy to build the Egyptian character since the early stages,” said the presidential spokesperson.
The statement added that it is part of Egypt’s strategy to create a comprehensive educational system that strikes a balance between the academic aspect and the development of individuals’ ability to think and innovate.
It said that the system aims at preparing students that have a balanced personality and possess human and moral values.
The Japanese experts emphasized their keenness to work on consolidating the foundations of the Japanese education system in Egypt, including the process of training teachers and developing educational curricula in coordination with the Ministry of Education.
They praised the seriousness of the Egyptian state to develop its education system according to the highest standards.
They said recent performance evaluations reflected the success of the new system and establishing the basic principles of Japanese education systems.
The experts praised Egyptian teachers for their ability to comprehend the concepts and principles of the Japanese education system and inculcate them in children swiftly.
Shawky discussed the training of Egyptian teachers who were sent to Japan to learn the system and gain the necessary qualifications and experience.
Some 120 teachers and principals have visited Japan from the new schools and work is underway to send more after the end of the pandemic.

Topics: Egypt Japan Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Kuwait distributes Ramadan meals in Rome

Updated 28 April 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

Kuwait distributes Ramadan meals in Rome

  • Hundreds of meals have been delivered since the start of the holy month to four mosques in Italy’s capital
  • Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio praised Kuwait’s $5.5 million donation to help Italy’s health service combat COVID-19
ROME: The Kuwaiti Embassy in Italy will distribute 3,000 meals to mosques in Rome so that they can be given to Muslims in need during Ramadan.

Hundreds of meals have already been delivered since the start of the holy month to four mosques in Italy’s capital.

The delivery took place at the headquarters of the Islamic Cultural Center and the Great Mosque of Rome, which undertook the meal preparations. The humanitarian initiative is being run under the patronage of the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

The Gulf state’s generosity toward people in need in Italy during the coronavirus pandemic has been recognized by Rome.

A few months ago, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio praised Kuwait’s $5.5 million donation to help Italy’s health service combat COVID-19.  

Topics: Italy Kuwait Ramadan Luigi Di Maio

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

Updated 28 April 2021
AP

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

  • The Navy said the Cyclone-class patrol ship USS Firebolt fired the warning shots after three fast-attack Guard vessels came within 62 meters of it
  • The last time a Navy vessel fired warning shots in the Arabian Gulf in an incident involving Iran was in July 2017
DUBAI: An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Arabian Gulf, the US Navy said Wednesday. It was the first such shooting in nearly four years.
The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Arabian Gulf near Kuwait, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. In it, lights can be seen in the distance and what appears to be a single gunshot can be heard, with a tracer round racing across the top of the water.
Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.
The Navy said the Cyclone-class patrol ship USS Firebolt fired the warning shots after three fast-attack Guard vessels came within 68 yards (62 meters) of it and the US Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Baranoff.
“The US crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio and loud-hailer devices, but the (Guard) vessels continued their close range maneuvers,” said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Mideast-based 5th Fleet. “The crew of Firebolt then fired warning shots, and the (Guard) vessels moved away to a safe distance from the US vessels.”
She called on the Guard to “operate with due regard for the safety of all vessels as required by international law.”
“US naval forces continue to remain vigilant and are trained to act in a professional manner, while our commanding officers retain the inherent right to act in self-defense,” she said.
The last time a Navy vessel fired warning shots in the Arabian Gulf in an incident involving Iran was in July 2017, when the USS Thunderbolt, a sister ship to the Firebolt, fired to warn off a Guard vessel. Regulations issued last year give Navy commanders the authority to take “lawful defensive measures” against vessels in the Mideast that come within 100 meters (yards) of their warships.
While 100 meters may seem far to someone standing at a distance, it’s incredibly close for large warships that have difficulty in turning quickly, like aircraft carriers. Even smaller vessels can collide with each other at sea, risking the ships.
The incident Monday marked the second time the Navy accused the Guard of operating in an “unsafe and unprofessional” manner this month alone after tense encounters between the forces had dropped in recent years.
Footage released Tuesday by the Navy showed a ship commanded by the Guard cut in front of the USCGC Monomoy, causing the Coast Guard vessel to come to an abrupt stop with its engine smoking on April 2.
The Guard also did the same with another Coast Guard vessel, the USCGC Wrangell, Rebarich said.
The interaction marked the first “unsafe and unprofessional” incident involving the Iranians since April 15, 2020, Rebarich said. However, Iran had largely stopped such incidents in 2018 and nearly in the entirety of 2019, she said.
In 2017, the Navy recorded 14 instances of what it describes as “unsafe and or unprofessional” interactions with Iranians forces. It recorded 35 in 2016, and 23 in 2015.
The incidents at sea almost always involve the Revolutionary Guard, which reports only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Typically, they involve Iranian speedboats armed with deck-mounted machine guns and rocket launchers test-firing weapons or shadowing American aircraft carriers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.
Some analysts believe the incidents are meant in part to squeeze President Hassan Rouhani’s administration after the 2015 nuclear deal. They include a 2016 incident in which Iranian forces captured and held overnight 10 US sailors who strayed into the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters.
The incident comes as Iran negotiates with world powers in Vienna over Tehran and Washington returning to the 2015 nuclear deal. It also follows a series of incidents across the Mideast attributed to a shadow war between Iran and Israel, which includes attacks on regional shipping and sabotage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility.

Topics: US navy Arabian Gulf Iran

