Ramadan recipes give a taste of Tabuk's incredible heritage

Ramadan recipes give a taste of Tabuk’s incredible heritage
The Ramadan table in Tabuk contains mjallah, maqtouta, mansaf, grain soup, lentil soup, freekeh soup, mutabbaq, feteer, luqaimat, and kunafa. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

Ramadan recipes give a taste of Tabuk’s incredible heritage

Ramadan recipes give a taste of Tabuk’s incredible heritage
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: A history of civilizations stretching back thousands of years, along with a distinctive landscape and terrain, have left the Tabuk region in Saudi Arabia’s northwest with a host of popular dishes that are central to its everyday culture.
But during the holy month many dishes take on a special significance as residents of Tabuk, its governorates and centers prepare the Ramadan table with iftar and suhoor meals, such as mjallah or khamiaa, a saj dough made from wheat.
The dough is cut once ready and has ghee or olive oil, milk and honey added.
Maqtouta is another dish also known as mouqalqal or hamis, while mansaf are dishes made of meat or chicken with rice and bread, and served for sahoor.
The Ramadan table in Tabuk also contains a grain soup. Wheat is soaked overnight, then water is added, along with meat and onions. Special spices or herbs, such is black pepper and Artemisia argentea, can be added, then water is gradually added while constantly stirring. When the grain is cooked, some families add milk to increase the soup’s nutritional value. The mix is then stirred and served.
Lentil soup, another favorite, is prepared by pouring water over the lentils with vegetables added to taste, until they are cooked. The ingredients are then mashed and served as soup.
Freekeh soup is also made with wheat. Green ears of wheat are picked around six weeks before harvest, then grilled to separate the grains from the peel. Afterward, the grains are ground with millstones and cooked with water along with meat, salt and black pepper.
Some cities on the region’s coasts are known for mutabbaq, a dough cut into rectangles and stuffed with chopped leek, eggs, tomatoes, black pepper and salt. The sides are then well-folded before they are cooked on saj (a convex metal griddle) and flipped until golden.
The Tabuk table is also famous for feteer, which is made from wheat flour, water and salt, and then cooked on saj, with some ghee added when served.
Desserts are also part of the variety of dishes adorning Ramadan tables, most notably luqaimat, a dough kneaded by hand until it becomes consistent and soft.
The dough is put in a hot place for some time, then small pieces are shaped into balls, fried in hot oil and constantly flipped until they become golden. Some people add to them sesame and honey.
Kunafa, a well-known dessert in the Arab world, is made of two layers of equally small vermicelli with cream/cheese in between. It is decorated with pistachios and cooked in the oven with sugar syrup on top once served.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tabuk

Saudis more confident as Vision 2030 on the right track

Saudis more confident as Vision 2030 on the right track
Updated 29 April 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudis more confident as Vision 2030 on the right track

Saudis more confident as Vision 2030 on the right track
  • MBS’s interview has left positive impact, not only in the hearts of Saudis but also in the minds of expats
Updated 29 April 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi citizens say they have become more confident that the country’s Vision 2030 plan is on the right track, after watching Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on TV marking the vision’s fifth anniversary.
The crown prince reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to removing extremism. In his Tuesday interview, he made it clear that the Qur’an and Sunnah are the main sources of the legislative system in the country, adding that for a country to attract capital and grow on all levels, extremist projects must be eradicated.
Faisal Al-Bugami, a National Guard employee, said: “The Saudi leadership has always been reiterating this fact, and all Saudi citizens know well that this country was first built on Islam, and it will always be an Islamic country.”
The crown prince’s comments on the Value Added Tax were received positively and reflected the government’s interest in protecting the citizens in the long run.
In a tweet, Mahfouz Al-Ghamdi, a columnist at Makkah online newspaper, said that the interview emphasized his keenness to secure a good future for the coming generations in Saudi Arabia.
“The speech also showed that he is keen to not pour any more money without a clear plan. Moreover, it stressed the continuation of good life to the people of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Millions of viewers were glued to the screens to see where their country’s vision 2030 was going and what has been done, especially with regard to housing, which the crown prince described as “one of the biggest challenges we have faced has been the need to increase housing ratios which we’ve seen huge demand on from citizens.”
Speaking to Al-Arabiya TV channel, Fadhl Al-Buainain, member of the Shoura Council, recalled the speech made by King Salman when he came to the throne.
“King Salman pointed out that one of the most important issues he would consider was housing. When Vision 2030 started, one of its essential goals was to help every citizen have their own house, and increase the house ownership ratio. Today, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman repeats and stresses this goal,” Al-Buainain said.
He added: “I think having a house is key to family security, and overall security and stability. With the support of the leadership, the Ministry of Housing has succeeded in achieving this goal.”
Meanwhile, Khaled Al-Salem, a teacher for over 22 years and a beneficiary of the services of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing in Taif, told Arab News that he had lost hope after being on the waiting list of the Real Estate Development Fund for over 15 years.

“I failed to receive a loan to help me build a house for my family. However, with the support of the Ministry of Housing, I am soon moving to my own house,” he said, adding: “The support I received from the government helped me buy a piece of land and build my dream house on it.”
Al-Salem has now secured a home for his children. He said it was one of the benefits of Vision 2030, highlighting the fast, flexible and easy procedures he went through.
Dr. Alyaa Omar Al-Marwaey, a lecturer of curricula and methods of teaching English at Umm Al-Qura University, said the crown prince’s interview has left a positive impact, not only in the hearts of all Saudis but also in the minds of all expats residing in this country.
“It has shown us that there were systematic plans to integrate the efforts of the different ministries in a way that could effectively assist in securing comfort and prosperity to both citizens and residents,” she told Arab News.
She added that the reform plans are pouring investment opportunities on various educational, social, military and environmental levels, as well as many other vital opportunities.
“It is a great chance for Saudi citizens to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman present what has so far been achieved in the Vision 2030,” Al-Marwaey said, adding: “We are proud to be part of this development dream that is coming true.”
She said that the leadership has continued what the Saudi founder King Abdul Aziz started in creating ministries to better serve citizens and expats.
“These ministries have recently been reshaped to better achieve the same goals set by the late founder. The combined efforts of the ministries are now showing greater performances on all levels. Various sectors such as education, health, security, culture, tourism and the environment are witnessing huge leaps in their performance,” Al-Marwaey said.
For the tourism sector, she said that it is doing a “great job” and is expected to draw the attention of millions of people to the green Saudi Arabia.
“This sector is moving with the pride of the deep-rooted Arab and Islamic identity of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Vision will certainly develop the unique Arab and Islamic heritage, which is a key component of the Saudi culture. This heritage will attract tourists from different parts of the world,” Al-Marwaey concluded.

Topics: Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund approves 28 new professional certificates

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund approves 28 new professional certificates
Updated 29 April 2021
SPA

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund approves 28 new professional certificates

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund approves 28 new professional certificates
Updated 29 April 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has approved 28 new professional certificates, increasing the overall number to 106.
New qualifications include tourism, hospitality, auditing, accounting and engineering basics. The certificates also cover ICT, project management, human resources and professional visual designs and montage.
With its focus on professional training and certification, the fund is aiming to boost labor market productivity to reach international standards, and create career opportunities. Each candidate can receive a maximum of two certificates. For payment, the applicant has to file an application through the taqat.sa website along with a copy of the professional certificate.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Saudi Arabia launches global iftar charity projects

Saudi Arabia launches global iftar charity projects
Updated 29 April 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia launches global iftar charity projects

Saudi Arabia launches global iftar charity projects
Updated 29 April 2021
SPA

KATHMANDU: More than 16,000 Muslims in Nepal will benefit from 466 Ramadan food baskets distributed by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministry has launched a similar initiative in Australia, Fiji and the Solomon Islands, where the religious attaché office at the Saudi Embassy will distribute 300 food baskets and 25,000 iftar meals.

The religious attaché office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will also distribute 2,000 food baskets and 11 tons of dates to more than 15,000 beneficiaries.

In Gabon, the ministry has inaugurated King Salman’s iftar program by distributing food baskets to 300 families.

As part of the iftar program, the religious attaché office at the Kingdom’s Embassy in Jakarta donated Ramadan food baskets and dates in Indonesia.

The officials distributed more than 1,750 food baskets, 6,500 breakfast meals, and 15 tons of luxurious dates.

Saudi Arabia has launched iftar programs in 16 countries this Ramadan, with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance arranging for the initiative to reach all continents through coordination with Saudi Arabia’s embassies and Islamic centers.

 

DiplomaticQuarter: US Embassy celebrates Earth Day by joining Saudi Green Initiative 

DiplomaticQuarter: US Embassy celebrates Earth Day by joining Saudi Green Initiative 
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: US Embassy celebrates Earth Day by joining Saudi Green Initiative 

DiplomaticQuarter: US Embassy celebrates Earth Day by joining Saudi Green Initiative 
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Chargé d’Affaires of the US Mission to Saudi Arabia Martina Strong, together with representatives of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), the Green Riyadh Project, and the American Chamber of Commerce joined the Saudi Green Initiative’s effort to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom by planting 21 trees in the Diplomatic Quarter’s National Park.
The event coincided with this year’s Earth Day celebration on April 22 and underscored the close partnership between Saudi Arabia, the US, and the American business community on environmental protection and sustainable development.
Strong emphasized that the US and Saudi Arabia have made bold commitments to lead the fight against climate change, also highlighting the economic benefits of putting sustainability at the top of the agenda.
Strong said: “Our cooperation with Saudi Arabia on climate and environment adds another dimension to our bilateral partnership. On Thursday, President Biden, His Majesty King Salman, and leaders of 40 other nations came together in the Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change to press for more ambitious national goals to reduce emissions and mobilize public and private sector resources.”
Representing the RCRC and the Green Riyadh Project, adviser Anas Najmi highlighted the impact that tree planting would have saying, “We are here to plant trees, (which) represent well-being, not only to the environment but also to the  residents and visitors of this great community and city.”  
Tarik Solomon, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce, said: “With its green initiatives — including the largest afforestation project in the world to date — Saudi Arabia is sending a clear signal that it seeks to lead the charge  on climate change. This is also a call to business leaders to improve their sustainability practices. The American business community in Saudi Arabia stands ready to do its part.”  
The tree planting followed a panel discussion on April 21 titled, “Green Initiatives and a Renewable Energy Future in Saudi Arabia.” Speakers from the Green Riyadh Project discussed the sustainable development practices of the city and noted that the economic benefits of the project are projected to exceed SR70 billion ($18.6 billion) by 2030. 

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Saudi female engineer hails peers’ role in satellite industry

Saudi female engineer hails peers’ role in satellite industry
Updated 29 April 2021
SPA

Saudi female engineer hails peers’ role in satellite industry

Saudi female engineer hails peers’ role in satellite industry
  • Al-Tuwaim started her career in 2012 with a cooperative training program
Updated 29 April 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi female engineers have played a prominent role in the country’s “great scientific achievements” said Noura Saud Al-Tuwaim, an engineer, who leads the optics department at the National Satellite Technology Center.
“The high rate of participation of young talents in the space sector reflects the wise Saudi leadership’s interest in empowering the nation’s women,” said Al-Tuwaim, who works within the developing team of the two Saudi satellites.
“They are activating their role as partners in the development and prosperity process that the Kingdom is witnessing.”
She noted that the center aims to raise national capabilities for developing, manufacturing, testing, launching and operating satellite systems to serve the national need.
Al-Tuwaim also sent a message to aspiring Saudi women interested in a technology career.
“You are the creators of the future and are worthy of the nation’s trust,” she said. “Knowledge and working with sincerity are the best that we can offer in light of our constant endeavor to return the favor to our homeland. We have the supreme goal of advancing our society and nation.”
Al-Tuwaim started her career in 2012 with a cooperative training program, which was one of the requirements for graduation from Prince Sultan University as a trainee in the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology.
After graduating first in her class in 2013, Al-Tuwaim then completed her postgraduate studies in the US and secured her master’s degree from the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University in 2017.
While working at the National Center for Satellite Technology, Al-Tuwaim participated in the Saudi Sat 5A/5B project, one of the prominent national projects that was successfully launched into space in 2018.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Female empowerment

