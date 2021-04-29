You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC profits surge as product prices strengthen

SABIC profits surge as product prices strengthen

SABIC profits surge as product prices strengthen
The SABIC headquarters building in Riyadh. The company has benefited from rising demand for petrochemicals. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2s6dj

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC profits surge as product prices strengthen

SABIC profits surge as product prices strengthen
  • Kingdom's petchem producers report stronger selling prices
  • Comes as global demand for petrochemicals rises
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC said first quarter profit more than doubled to SR4.86 billion ($1.3 billion) compared to the previous quarter as average sales prices jumped.
The Riyadh-headquartered company had made a loss of SR1.05 billion in the year earlier period.
It said average sales prices increased by 22 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
The shares were about 2 percent lower in early trade on Thursday.
“The financial performance of SABIC improved in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the previous quarter due to increased margins driven by higher product prices, supported by a rise in the oil price, healthy demand and tightness in the supply for most of the key products,” the company said.
The first quarter 2021 profit was above an average forecast of SR3.68 billion, based on five analysts in Refinitiv Eikon, Reuters reported.
Brent crude oil prices increased by about 39 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Kingdom’s petrochemical sector has benefited from rebounding global demand for petrochemicals driven by a rise in consumption as economies emerge from a year of lockdowns.
SABIC Agri-Nutirents, the SABIC unit formerly known as SAFCO, on Wednesday said its first quarter net profit surged 39 percent to SR423 million.
Meanwhile Advanced Petrochemical Company also reported a 64 percent jump in first quarter net income to SR171 million — helped by a 36 percent rise in polypropylene sales.

Topics: petrochemicals Saudi

Related

SABIC shows how it is ‘thriving responsibly’ in new report
Corporate News
SABIC shows how it is ‘thriving responsibly’ in new report

Savola net profit declines as sales, margins decrease

Savola net profit declines as sales, margins decrease
Updated 11 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Savola net profit declines as sales, margins decrease

Savola net profit declines as sales, margins decrease
  • Savola approved a cash dividend of SR400.5 million
  • Follows a bumper year of frozen food sales in 2020
Updated 11 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Savola reported a year-over-year decline in net profit as sales and margins in the retail sector fell, it received a smaller share of profit from associates and operating expenses increased.
First-quarter net profit slipped 11 percent to SR153.8 million ($41 million) from a year earlier, the Jeddah-based food group said in a filing to the stock exchange. However, profits surged from SR44.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 when it wrote down the value of some of its assets amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Profit per share was SR290,000, down from SR320,000, while total shareholder equity after deducting minority equity was SR8.51 billion, an increase of 11.79 percent from a year earlier.
Savola said on Thursday it approved a cash dividend of SR400.5 million, or SR0.75 per share, to be distributed on May 24. The company also approved the buyback of 1.2 million shares to cover the second and third tranches of the Employees Long Term Incentive Plan.
The company behind some of the Kingdom’s best known supermarket brands saw a 92 percent jump in profits last year driven by rising demand for frozen foods.

Related

Savola profits surge as Gulf shoppers fill their freezers
Business & Economy
Savola profits surge as Gulf shoppers fill their freezers
Savola Group to capitalize on growth opportunities
Corporate News
Savola Group to capitalize on growth opportunities

Dubai-based companies shrink office space, move upmarket, Savills says

Dubai-based companies shrink office space, move upmarket, Savills says
Updated 46 min 8 sec ago

Dubai-based companies shrink office space, move upmarket, Savills says

Dubai-based companies shrink office space, move upmarket, Savills says
Updated 46 min 8 sec ago
DUBAI: Companies in Dubai are leasing less office space while spending more per square foot as they position themselves for post-pandemic recovery, according to Savills.
Demand for co-working space and serviced offices has also increased as companies look to retain flexibility amid what remains a uncertain economic environment, the global real estate agent said in a report.
“There has been an increase in the number of companies that have reduced their office space across whilst relocating to newer high-quality developments as they adopt a hybrid working model,” Swapnil Pillai, associate director research at Savills Middle East, said in the report. “Their new office space, in many cases 30 percent to 40 percent smaller than their previous take-up, helps to balance a reduction in size against the higher rental levels of better quality and more sustainable space.”
Dubai office rents in the secondary market continued to decline in the first quarter, said Savills, which saw signs of stability in the more central, mature free zones.
DIFC remains the most expensive office space in the emirate with rents ranging from about 120 dirhams ($32.68) per square foot to about 330 dirhams, Savills said.
Sheikh Zayed is next with maximum rents of about 270 dirhams. The lowest rents can be found at Dubai Investments Park where rents are no more than 65 dirhams per square foot.

Saudi pharma sector takes leap forward with Hoffmann La Roche localization deal

Saudi pharma sector takes leap forward with Hoffmann La Roche localization deal
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi pharma sector takes leap forward with Hoffmann La Roche localization deal

Saudi pharma sector takes leap forward with Hoffmann La Roche localization deal
  • Localization first for Kingdom's pharma sector
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO ADDWAEIH) has struck a deal with Swiss pharma giant Hoffmann La Roche to localize manufacturing of its immunosuppressive drug.
It represents the first complete localization in the Kingdom of manufacturing capacity for this type of advanced drug used to prevent the body from rejecting new organs after organ transplantation, the company said in a Saudi stock exchange listing.
The pharmaceuticals sector is a key part of the Kingdom's economic diversification plan as it aims for greater self-sufficiency in the manufacture of medicines and other medical products.
SPIMACOs pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is located in the industrial zone of Qassim, some 320 kilometers north west of Riyadh.

Related

Roche’s tocilizumab cuts deaths in hospitalized COVID-19 patients — study
World
Roche’s tocilizumab cuts deaths in hospitalized COVID-19 patients — study

King’s College to be first UK independent school to open in Saudi Arabia

King’s College to be first UK independent school to open in Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

King’s College to be first UK independent school to open in Saudi Arabia

King’s College to be first UK independent school to open in Saudi Arabia
  • Part of RCRC’s flagship International Schools Attraction Program
  • Education sector set to boom in Kingdom
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The UK’s top-ranked King’s College is to open an international school in the Saudi capital this year in a deal agreed with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).
It will be the first British independent school brand to open in Saudi Arabia.
King’s College will also be the first school to open under RCRC’s flagship International Schools Attraction Program, launched with the Kingdom's Ministries of Education and Investment.
“As part of our city’s strategy in enhancing the education sector, our partnership with the Ministry of Education along with the Ministry of Investment reflect RCRC’s commitment to providing education and learning opportunities for Saudi and foreign students,” said RCRC President Fahd Al-Rasheed.
The new school will cater exclusively to students from KG to Grade 12 and benefit from access to the King’s College international network of teachers, RCRC said.
Among its alumni are nobel laureates, world leaders, policymakers, olympians, authors and musicians.
British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton said the announcement reflected the strengthening of ties between Britain and Saudi Arabia in the education sector.
“Not only does the education sector in its current state represent a massive opportunity for international institutions to take a foothold, but the wider economic growth and momentum of Saudi Arabia in general, and Riyadh in particular, represents an addressable market that will grow exponentially for years to come,” he said.

Topics: Education Schools UK

Related

Saudi parents welcome possible schools reopening but concerns remain
Saudi Arabia
Saudi parents welcome possible schools reopening but concerns remain

Reflecting on crown prince’s interview, Saudi business leaders see great opportunities ahead

Reflecting on crown prince’s interview, Saudi business leaders see great opportunities ahead
Updated 29 April 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Reflecting on crown prince’s interview, Saudi business leaders see great opportunities ahead

Reflecting on crown prince’s interview, Saudi business leaders see great opportunities ahead
  • Experts praise the crown prince for his economic plans and execution thus far
Updated 29 April 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi experts across various fields welcomed comments made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a televised interview on Tuesday to mark the fifth anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030. 

Naif Aldandeni, an energy strategy specialist, said the crown prince raised numerous points with regard to the future of oil as part of the Kingdom’s economic plans. 

“If we were to go back in history, oil no doubt has greatly served Saudi Arabia,” the crown prince said. “But we know that Saudi Arabia has been a country established before the oil.”

While the Kingdom has no plans any time soon to stop focusing on oil, it is looking to maximize the benefits it gets from the sector, such as the downstream industries, Aldandeni noted. 

“We should not rely on it,” the crown prince said during his 90-minute interview. “The other thing that is related to the oil sector, when you go to downstreaming your profitability increases.”

One of the highlights of the interview for energy analysts was when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed that the Kingdom’s officials are in discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in oil conglomerate Saudi Aramco. Initial public offering in 2019 for the world’s biggest oil company was a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s economic diversification program, which also aims to boost foreign investment.

While the crown prince did not name the country or company involved in discussions, he said there were also huge opportunities for Aramco to prosper in different sectors — from shipping to pipelines and cables. 

“We want to increase the benefit we reap from the oil to manufacturing industries and others and then to produce other opportunities away from the oil sector to diversify our economy,” he said.

If the Aramco sale is finalized, Aldandeni said it would lead to great opportunities for Aramco and the Kingdom.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Analysts praise plans to sell Saudi Aramco’s 1 percent stake.

• Experts see the Shareek program as a catalyst to spur the private sector’s growth.

• Government efforts to boost the real estate sector praised.

Waleed Bakarman, the CFO of Raseel Holding Co., said the new Shareek program is expected to help private sector companies create growth and expansion opportunities by interacting more with the public sector to create employment.

The public sector can benefit from the technical and financial capabilities of the private sector to accomplish its goals in areas such as health, education, infrastructure and others, Bakarman said. However, he said, the public sector needs to offer incentives to stimulate and encourage private companies to join the program.

Khaled Al-Mobaid, the CEO of Menassat Realty Co., said the real estate sector is the second-largest economic resource after oil. The government issued more than 50 laws and regulations on real estate over the past four years to stimulate the sector and encourage it to contribute to resolving the housing crisis, he said.

He believes that there are still big opportunities in the housing market, which has huge demand. 

Dr. Abdullah Baeshen, a financial adviser, said the crown prince tackled employment systematically from different angles in his interview, pointing to his comment that human resources were the most important pillar of development in the Kingdom, next to water and natural resources.

“The crown prince bravely admitted that it was not acceptable to see unemployment hit 14 percent in an economy that boasts huge human resources,” Baeshen said. 

Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, stressed that the country’s capital Riyadh is quickly becoming “a world leader in solar production and consumption while making great strides in preserving open space.” 

He congratulated the crown prince for investing “hundreds of millions of riyals to revitalize its buildings, parks, and neighborhoods while building some of the Kingdom’s most eco-friendly projects.”

Abdul Aziz Aloqail, a member of the board of directors at the Environmental Green Horizons Society, concurred with the crown prince when he said man is not isolated from the environment where he lives, rather, he
is part of it.

“Every human being has the right to live in a clean and sustainable environment that guarantees the quality of life and protects the rights of future generations to live in a similar clean environment,” Aloqail said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi business

Related

Saudi business leaders discuss SME funding initiatives
Saudi Arabia
Saudi business leaders discuss SME funding initiatives
Saudi Arabia promotes investment opportunities with Japan’s business leaders  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia promotes investment opportunities with Japan’s business leaders  

Latest updates

Savola net profit declines as sales, margins decrease
Savola net profit declines as sales, margins decrease
Dubai-based companies shrink office space, move upmarket, Savills says
Dubai-based companies shrink office space, move upmarket, Savills says
Biden to send US delegation to Saudi Arabia, UAE to discuss regional issues: Sources
Biden to send US delegation to Saudi Arabia, UAE to discuss regional issues: Sources
SABIC profits surge as product prices strengthen
SABIC profits surge as product prices strengthen
Jordan lifts Friday lockdown, partial daily curfew to remain
Jordan lifts Friday lockdown, partial daily curfew to remain

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.