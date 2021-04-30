Female judges take on the banks in Lebanon

You are here

Judge Ghada Aoun was previously dismissed from an investigation into possible breaches of currency export rules. (Twitter Photo)
Updated 30 April 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Judges Ghada Aoun, Amani Salameh and Rania Rahme have all issued decisions against the country’s major financial establishments in recent weeks
BEIRUT: Two Lebanese judges, Ghada Aoun and Amani Salameh, have become overnight heroes in recent days for a generation of young people rising up against a ruling authority they perceive as corrupt.

On Thursday, a third judge, Rania Rahme, joined them, issuing a decision to impose a fine of 200 million Lebanese pounds (nearly $133,000) after Byblos Bank refused to implement her decision to transfer university tuition fees to a Lebanese student studying abroad. That decision was based on the Student Dollar law passed by parliament last October but not implemented by the banks.

Rahme’s decision is reportedly the first fine to be issued by the Lebanese judiciary against banks to compel them to implement that law.

A judicial source speaking to Arab News described promoting the decisions of the three judges on social media and in some media outlets as a heroic battle as “a dish of pebbles and a populist parade.” The source said the decisions are likely to be reversed on appeal.

Activist and attorney Hassan Bazzi said the decisions against the banks are a sign that the Lebanese Judges Association — with which all three judges are affiliated, according to Bazzi — is fighting corruption and wants the judiciary to be its own master.

“Those judges do not have a political agenda,” he said. “They are close to the people. They do not visit politicians in their palaces and they do not seek the blessings of (political) leaders. I know them well.”

He continued: “Young judges are courageous. It is inaccurate to say that the decisions will be dropped in the appeal stage. There are many examples of female judges who have had their decisions approved.”

On Wednesday, Salameh — Bekaa’s first investigating judge — issued a decision ordering the seizure of defendants’ stocks and shares in companies and real estate and of their money inside and outside Lebanese territory.

Her decision was based on a complaint filed by depositors from the “People Want to Reform the System” civil society group against the chairpersons of banks, accusing the banks of “breach of trust, fraud, negligent and fraudulent bankruptcy, forms of fraud, the smuggling of funds to harm depositors, undermining the state’s financial reputation, money laundering, exchanging money without a license, and establishing criminal associations.”

Lebanese banks froze the accounts of dollar depositors and banned international transfers after the dollar shortage crisis in the country began at the end of 2019.

The banks decided to pay the seized deposits in Lebanese pounds based on a dollar-exchange rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds and imposed ceilings on withdrawals at a time when the exchange rate on the black market was three times that figure.

Activists and lawyers on social media have described Salameh’s decision as “a precedent in the history of criminal cases filed against banks and their boards of directors.” Others in the judiciary, however, have played down the significance of the decision.

Salameh is the head of the Lebanese Judges Association, a representative body that was formed during the Oct. 2019 uprising and is separate from existing judicial bodies.

It has been the subject of controversy, especially after its famous statement in the aftermath of the Beirut Port blast in Aug. 2020, in which Salameh accused the judicial body of being “absent” and of “accepting being rendered invisible by the politicians.”

She also accused “the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation and the Financial Public Prosecutor’s Office of concluding settlements with banks and remaining silent about investigating suspicious accounts.”

Salameh’s decision regarding bank chairpersons was noted by Aoun, the appellate public prosecutor in Mount Lebanon, who had earlier been accused by the Supreme Judicial Council of “rebelling” against a decision by the Court of Cassation’s public prosecutor to dismiss her from an investigation into possible currency export breaches and refer her to the Judicial Inspection following a number of complaints against her.

Aoun has been the subject of controversy over the past two weeks after raiding the offices of the Mecattaf foreign exchange company in the company of supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).

The last of these raids was at midnight last Monday, when she learned that Judge Samer Lisha, who was appointed to replace her, was on the company’s premises.

Aoun reportedly went there to prevent Lisha from interfering with the case and explained that she was not concerned about any decision issued against her.

Aoun has attracted considerable backing for her actions from the general public.

Activists from the Free Patriotic Movement have described as “bolder than male judges in issuing judgments on behalf of the people and in their interest.”

But she has also been the subject of campaigns against her from other activists and public figures.

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival
  • The tomb is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and it is an annual pilgrimage site
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

MOUNT MERON, Israel: Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a “heavy disaster.”
Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had thronged to the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for annual Lag B’Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.
The ecstatic crowds packed the Mount Meron slope in defiance of COVID-19 warnings by health officials. Witnesses said people were asphyxiated or trampled in a passageway, some going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse.
“We thought maybe there was a (bomb) alert over a suspicious package. No one imagined that this could happen here. Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness,” a pilgrim who gave his name as Yitzhak told Channel 12 TV.
“Rabbi Shimon used to say that he could absolve the world ... If he didn’t manage to cancel this edict on the very day of his exaltation, then we need to do real soul-searching.”
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said 103 people had been injured, including dozens fatally. Channel 12 put the number of dead at 40. These included children, witnesses said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “heavy disaster,” adding on Twitter: “We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties.”
The Lag B’Omer event at Mount Meron was thought to be one of the largest gatherings of people — certainly in Israel and perhaps farther afield — since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago.
As rescue workers tried to extricate the casualties, police shut down the site and ordered revellers out. The Transportation Ministry halted roadworks in the area to enable ambulances and pilgrims’ buses to move unhindered. Military helicopters ferried some casualties to hospitals.
The Mount Meron tomb is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and it is an annual pilgrimage site.
Videos posted on social media showed chaotic scenes as Ultra-Orthodox men clambered through gaps in sheets of torn corrugated iron to escape the crush. Bodies lay on stretchers in a corridor, covered in foil blankets.
Private bonfires at Mount Meron were banned last year due to coronavirus restrictions, but lockdown measures were eased this year amid Israel’s rapid COVID-19 vaccination program that has seen more than 50% of the population fully vaccinated.

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator
Updated 30 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator
  • The 20-year-old model and actress and two other actresses were abducted from a Sanaa street on Feb. 20
Updated 30 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis dismissed a prosecutor who ordered the release of the abducted Yemeni model Entesar Al-Hammadi as they intimidated her lawyer to quit the case.

Khaled Mohammed Al-Kamal said the Houthi judicial authorities on Wednesday replaced Riyadh Al-Aryani, a prosecutor who questioned the model and found out she was not guilty of a crime and ordered her release, and threatened to put her on trial.

“They want to tell him that he should say she committed a crime instead of ordering her release,” Al-Kamal said, adding that an unidentified man stopped him in the street and threatened to punish him if he continued to defend the model.

“I alerted my colleagues at Yemen Lawyers Union about the death threat. My client is not a criminal and was arrested on the street,” he said.

The 20-year-old model and actress and two other actresses were abducted from a Sanaa street on Feb. 20 when they were heading to a film set.

Since the Houthis refuse to give clear reasons for abducting the model, her lawyer suspects that Entesar might face charges of violating Islamic dress codes or showing her hair.

“I challenge them to give us any clear charge against my client. She was arrested on the street. She did nothing wrong.”

A breadwinner for a mother, a blind father and a handicapped brother, Entesar has long expressed her wish to become an international model and has frequently posted images of herself in traditional dress to thousands of her social media followers.

The Yemeni lawyer said extensive media coverage of the case has irritated the Houthis, prompting them to put the abducted model into solitary confinement and replacing the investigator.

The model threatened to launch a hunger strike when the Houthis refused to release her or allow local prosecutors to question her.

Yemeni right groups and government officials fear that the model and her colleagues might face the same fate as hundreds of people who have been abducted from the streets of Sanaa and other Houthi-controlled areas and subjected to psychological and physical torture inside prisons.

“We demand that she be released, even on bail, so she can live with her family,” the lawyer said.

US envoy meets Saudi crown prince in fresh Yemen peace push

US envoy meets Saudi crown prince in fresh Yemen peace push
Updated 30 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

US envoy meets Saudi crown prince in fresh Yemen peace push

US envoy meets Saudi crown prince in fresh Yemen peace push
  • Lenderking called the battle for the Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts
  • Lenderking is expected to also travel to Oman
Updated 30 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking met Saudi Arabia’s crown prince as he pushes efforts to end Yemen’s civil war.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the diplomat discussed the latest Yemeni developments and reviewed the joint efforts exerted by both countries to reach a comprehensive political solution for the Yemeni crisis.
The meeting was attended by the Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber.
They were also joined by the chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Riyadh, Martina Strong, and the US Ambassador to Yemen, Christopher Henzel.
Lenderking is expected to also travel to Oman, the US State Department said in a statement.
Lenderking’s “discussions will focus on ensuring the regular and unimpeded delivery of commodities and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen, promoting a lasting ceasefire, and transitioning the parties to a political process,” the statement said.
Lenderking “will build on the international consensus to halt the Houthi offensive on Marib, which only worsens the humanitarian crisis threatening the Yemeni people,” the State Department said.
Last week, Lenderking called the battle for the Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts. He said Iran’s support for the Houthi movement was “quite significant and it’s lethal.”
Separately, a team of US envoys is traveling to the Middle East this week for talks with key allies, a senior US official said, amid simmering concerns in the region about President Joe Biden’s attempt to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.
“A senior interagency delegation will be traveling over the coming week to discuss a number of important matters related to US national security and ongoing efforts toward a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East region,” the official said.
The delegation will be led by Brett McGurk, the White House National Security Council’s Middle East policy coordinator, and State Department counselor Derek Chollett, a source familiar with the trip said.
While the final itinerary was unclear, there were tentative plans for the team to visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Jordan. Bloomberg News was first to report the news of the trip.
Meanwhile, the Houthis dismissed a prosecutor who ordered the release of the abducted Yemeni model Entesar Al-Hammadi as they intimidated her lawyer to quit the case.
Khaled Mohammed Al-Kamal said the Houthi judicial authorities on Wednesday replaced Riyadh Al-Aryani, a prosecutor who questioned the model and found out she was not guilty of a crime and ordered her release, and threatened to put her on trial.
“They want to tell him that he should say she committed a crime instead of ordering her release,” Al-Kamal said, adding that an unidentified man stopped him in the street and threatened to punish him if he continued to defend the model.
“I alerted my colleagues at Yemen Lawyers Union about the death threat. My client is not a criminal and was arrested on the street,” he said.

Topics: Tim Lenderking Yemen Marib

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas
  • Abbas said the vote could not go ahead because Israel had provided no assurances regarding Jerusalem
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Friday that elections had been postponed until there was a guarantee voting can take place in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, further delaying polls in a society which last voted in 2006.
Addressing a meeting of Palestinian factions, Abbas said he had urged the international community to push Israel to allow campaigning and voting in east Jerusalem, an area annexed by the Jewish state in 1967 which Palestinians claim as their future capital.
But Abbas said the vote could not go ahead because Israel had provided no assurances regarding Jerusalem ahead of the legislative and presidential polls — called for May 22 and July 31 respectively.
“We decided to postpone the election until there is a guarantee on Jerusalem,” the 85-year-old Palestinian leader said.
Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza Strip have voiced hope that elections after a 15-year wait could help repair their fractured political system.
The polls were called following an agreement between Abbas’s secular Fatah movement, which controls the West Bank and its long standing rival Hamas, which runs the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip.
Hamas said Wednesday that it would reject “any attempt to postpone the elections.”
A delay risks inflaming tensions in the politically fractured Palestinian society and protesters in Ramallah swiftly denounced Abbas’s move.
“We have an entire generation of young people that doesn’t know what elections mean,” protester Tariq Khudairi told AFP.
“This generation has the right to elect its leaders,” he said.
Palestinians also clashed in Jerusalem with Israeli police, who used tear gas to disperse protesters outside the walled Old City.
Abbas critics have charged that he would use the Jerusalem issue to buy time as Fatah’s prospects have been threatened by splinter factions.
Hamas, considered a terrorist group by most Western state, was seen as better organized than Fatah and well placed to gain ground the West Bank.
Abbas also has faced challenges from Fatah splinter factions, including one led by Nasser Al-Kidwa, a nephew of iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, and another by a powerful, exiled former Fatah security chief, Mohammed Dahlan.

During the last Palestinian election, east Jerusalem residents cast ballots on the outskirts of the city and thousands voted in post offices, a symbolic move agreed to by Israel.
Israel’s foreign ministry said this week that elections were “an internal Palestinian issue, and that Israel has no intention of intervening in them nor preventing them.”
But it made no comment on voting in Jerusalem, the city it describes as its “undivided capital” and where it now bans all Palestinian political activity.
Abbas told PLO leaders that he had received a message from Israel saying it could not offer guidance on the Jerusalem issue because the Jewish state currently had no government.
Israel is itself mired in its worst ever political crisis, with no government yet formed following inconclusive March 23 elections.
Abbas dismissed the Israeli message as “nonsense.”
Speaking to reporters before Friday’s announcement, Palestinian journalist and Abbas critic Nadia Harhash said using Jerusalem to justify postponement “is definitely not a smart move for the PA.”
Harhash, an election candidate in anti-Abbas faction, argued it would give Israel de facto veto power over the Palestinian right to vote.
Hamas said a delay amount to a surrender to “the (Israeli) occupation’s veto.”
Tensions in Jerusalem surged at the weekend as Palestinians clashed with Israeli police over the right to gather in an Old City plaza after evening Ramadan prayers.

Following several days of unrest that left dozens injured, Israeli police removed the barricades blocking the staired plaza at Damascus Gate, allowing Palestinians to resume their gatherings.
But heavier clashes resumed on Thursday following Abbas’s announcement, with two people were arrested, Jerusalem police said.
The elections have been seen in part as a unified effort by Hamas and Fatah to bolster international faith in Palestinian governance ahead of possible renewed US-led diplomacy under President Joe Biden, after four years of Donald Trump that saw Washington endorse key Israeli objectives.
Analysts argued that Abbas had hoped the elections would allow Fatah and Hamas to continue sharing power, but felt threatened by the emergence of strong splinter factions and the rise of new groups critical of his leadership.
The main challenges to Abbas include the “Freedom list” headed by Kidwa, which has been endorsed by Marwan Barghouti, a popular leader serving multiple life sentences in Israel prison.
Ex Fatah security chief Dahlan, who poses another threat, has been credited with bringing coronavirus vaccines into Gaza and distributing financial aid across the enclave, as well as in the West Bank.
 

Egypt: Ethiopia refuses mediation to solve Renaissance Dam crisis

Egypt: Ethiopia refuses mediation to solve Renaissance Dam crisis
Updated 30 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt: Ethiopia refuses mediation to solve Renaissance Dam crisis

Egypt: Ethiopia refuses mediation to solve Renaissance Dam crisis
  • Foreign Minister Shoukry briefs Senate committee amid concerns about 'water poverty'
Updated 30 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has confirmed that progress to resolve the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) crisis remained stalled after Addis Ababa rejected regional and international mediation to solve it.

The minister was speaking at a meeting of the Foreign, Arab and African Affairs Committee of the Egyptian Senate.

Egypt has a clear position on not impeding development in Ethiopia, but not at the expense of other countries, especially when the situation is related to the waters of the Nile, he said.

Shoukry briefed the Senate’s deputies on the results of his recent African tour, carrying messages from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the heads of other African countries about the developments over the GERD.

The minister stressed that there was understanding from other African states towards Egypt’s position.

“The world is witnessing changes, and Egyptian policy is based on strong foreign relations with countries in addition to our pioneering role in the region,” Shukry said.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly warned that his country was at risk of suffering from water poverty due to increases in its population.

He added that the average Egyptian’s share of water was around 600 cubic meters per year, while the water poverty limit is 1000 cubic meters per year.

Negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over the GERD have so far failed to reach a binding agreement.

Talks were held in early April in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa, with representatives from Cairo and Khartoum voicing their fears over the potential negative effects of the dam on the Nile and its dependents downstream.

Topics: Egypt Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

