Thousands of Myanmar villagers poised to flee violence to Thailand, group says

General view of Myanmar's Ee Thu Hta displacement camp on the Thanlwin riverbank seen from Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, on April 29, 2021. (REUTERS)
General view of Myanmar's Ee Thu Hta displacement camp on the Thanlwin riverbank seen from Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, on April 29, 2021. (REUTERS)
Villagers who fled Myanmar's Ee Thu Hta displacement camp rest in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, near the border. (REUTERS)
Villagers who fled Myanmar's Ee Thu Hta displacement camp rest in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, near the border. (REUTERS)
  • Karen fighters on Tuesday overran an Myanmar army unit on the west bank of the Salween, prompting a ferocious response by the military
  • The Karen Peace Support Network says thousands of villagers are taking shelter on the Myanmar side of the Salween
MAE SARIANG, Thailand: Thousands of ethnic Karen villagers in Myanmar are poised to cross into Thailand if, as expected, fighting intensifies between the Myanmar army and Karen insurgents, joining those who have already escaped the turmoil that followed a Feb. 1 coup.
Karen rebels and the Myanmar army have clashed near the Thai border in the weeks since Myanmar’s generals ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi, displacing villagers on both sides of the border.
“People say the Burmese will come and shoot us, so we fled here,” Chu Wah, a Karen villager who crossed over to Thailand with his family this week from the Ee Thu Hta displacement camp in Myanmar, told Reuters.
“I had to flee across the river,” Chu Wah said, referring to the Salween river that forms the border in the area.
The Karen Peace Support Network says thousands of villagers are taking shelter on the Myanmar side of the Salween and they will flee to Thailand if the fighting escalates.
“In coming days, more than 8,000 Karen along the Salween river will have to flee to Thailand. We hope that the Thai army will help them escape the war,” the group said in a post on Facebook.
Karen fighters on Tuesday overran an Myanmar army unit on the west bank of the Salween in a pre-dawn attack. The Karen said 13 soldiers and three of their fighters were killed. The Myanmar military responded with air strikes in several areas near the Thai border.
Thai authorities say nearly 200 villagers have crossed into Thailand this week. Thailand has reinforced its forces and restricted access to the border.
Hundreds of Thai villagers have also been displaced, moving from their homes close to the border, to deeper into Thai territory for safety.
“The situation has escalated so we can’t go back,” said Warong Tisakul, 33, a Thai villager from Mae Sam Laep, a settlement, now abandoned, opposite the Myanmar army post attacked this week.
“Security officials won’t let us, we can’t go back.”

EU report accuses Russia, China of sowing mistrust in Western vaccines

  • Study documented instances of fake news promoted online by the two countries' state media from December to April
  • The EU and NATO regularly accuse Russia of covert action, including disinformation, to try to destabilize the West by exploiting divisions in society
BRUSSELS, Belgium: Russian and Chinese media are systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in their latest disinformation campaigns aimed at dividing the West, a European report said on Wednesday.
From December to April, the two countries’ state media outlets pushed fake news online in multiple languages sensationalizing vaccine safety concerns, making unfounded links between jabs and deaths in Europe and promoting Russian and Chinese vaccines as superior, the EU study said.
The Kremlin and Beijing deny all disinformation allegations by the EU, which produces regular reports and seeks to work with Google, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft to limit the spread of fake news.
Russian and Chinese vaccine diplomacy “follows a zero-sum game logic and is combined with disinformation and manipulation efforts to undermine trust in Western-made vaccines,” said the EU study released by the bloc’s disinformation unit, part of its EEAS foreign policy arm.
“Both Russia and China are using state-controlled media, networks of proxy media outlets and social media, including official diplomatic social media accounts, to achieve these goals,” the report said, citing 100 Russian examples this year.
The EU and NATO regularly accuse Russia of covert action, including disinformation, to try to destabilize the West by exploiting divisions in society.
“A disinformation report that has no factual basis is in itself an example of disinformation,” the Chinese mission to the EU said in a statement dated Thursday in response to the report.
Russia denies any such tactics and President Vladimir Putin has accused foreign foes of targeting Russia by spreading fake news about the coronavirus.
Vaccine supply issues with AstraZeneca, as well as very rare side effects with AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been seized upon, the report said.
“Both Chinese official channels and pro-Kremlin media have amplified content on alleged side-effects of the Western vaccines, misrepresenting and sensationalizing international media reports and associating deaths to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Norway, Spain and elsewhere,” the report said.
Last year, China sought to block an EU report alleging that Beijing was spreading disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters investigation.
While the EU has not vaccinated its 450 million citizens as fast as Britain, which is no longer a member of the bloc, shots are now gaining speed, led by US drugmaker Pfizer’s shots and its German partner BioNTech.
Russian media reported that “Brexit saved the UK from the ‘vaccine chaos’ engulfing the EU,” the EU said. “Such narratives indicate an effort to sow division within the EU,” it added.
In the report, released online at https://euvsdisinfo.eu/, the EU said Russia’s official Sputnik V Twitter account sought to undermine public trust in the European Medicines Agency.
Sputnik V responded that the disinformation campaign is against Russia and its vaccine, not the other way around.
“We will continue to fight disinformation campaign against Sputnik V in the interests of protecting lives around the world and avoiding vaccine monopoly that some vaccine producers may strive for,” it said on Twitter.
The Twitter account is managed by the Russian sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for marketing and promoting the Sputnik V vaccine.
China meanwhile promoted its vaccines as a “global public good” and “presenting them as more suitable for developing countries and also the Western Balkans,” the report found. Western Balkan countries are seen as future EU members.

Indonesian president meets families of sunken submarine crew

  • Government to pay housing for families of 53 fallen soldiers, Widodo says
JAKARTA: The government will pay for the housing of families of the 53 fallen soldiers who died inside the submarine KRI Nanggala 402 that sunk last week north of Bali during a torpedo-launching exercise, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.

This is the first time Widodo has met with the grieving families, following an announcement by the military on Sunday that the German-made submarine was found on the seabed, at a depth of more than 800 meters, and broken into three pieces.

The find came after days of searching since the submarine lost contact with its base. The 44-year-old sub was about to be given clearance to fire the torpedo before dawn on Wednesday.

Widodo again expressed his condolences to the families and told them that the submariners’ military ranks had been raised posthumously and that they had been conferred with honorary state medals.

“We will build houses for you at your preferred location,” Widodo said during the gathering held at a military base in Sidoarjo, in the province of East Java.

“The state will also arrange for your children’s education so that they can go to college.”

The Indonesian Navy on Monday released a video of the submariners, including the submarine’s commander Lt. Col. Heri Oktavian, singing a rendition of a song titled “Till We Meet Again” on board the Nanggala.

The military said the footage was recorded last month as a tribute to an outgoing commander, but it has become a poignant reflection of the soldiers’ and submarine’s fate.

“Even though I am not ready to miss you, even though I am not ready to be without you, I wish you all the best,” the crewmen sang as one of them played an acoustic guitar.

Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said on Sunday that underwater visual images confirm the submarine had sunk, showing it had split into three pieces at 838 meters deep, far below the limit the hull can withstand.

“With deep sorrow, as the military chief I declare that all 53 personnel on board the submarine, the finest members of the Golden Shark Corps, died on duty in the waters north of Bali,” he said, referring to the Indonesian Navy’s submarine corps.

Among the fallen seamen was a nephew of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, 2nd Lt. Rhesa Tri Sigar.

Subianto posted on Monday a black and white photo of a smiling Sigar wearing his uniform on his official Instagram account, with a caption that paid tribute to his nephew, whom he described to have “perished for the Red and White,” referring to the colors of Indonesia’s national flag.

Subianto, himself a retired three-star army general, said the young sailor was a son of his maternal cousin, Lt. Col. Godfried Sigar, who died also on duty in June 1998 during an operation in East Timor when the former Portuguese colony was still occupied by Indonesia.

An underwater image of the submarine’s rear vertical rudder taken by Singapore’s remotely operated vehicle, which took part in the international search efforts, featured a timestamp that showed it was taken at 838 meters deep. Another photo of a torn, floating escape suit had a timestamp showing it was captured at 840 meters deep.

In another reflection of the crewmen’s fate, Oktavian posted a clip on his Instagram account from November last year of his participation in a submarine escape training exercise, showing two divers watching a seaman emerge from a hull wearing the bright orange escape suit.

“If you don’t read about this on the news, then we’re fine. But if you find it on the news, please pray for us,” Oktavian wrote in the caption.

Russia-Brazil spat erupts over Sputnik vaccine snub

  • Sputnik V’s makers accused Brazil's health regulator Anvisa of spreading false information about the vaccine
  • Anvisa says it had denied requests to import Sputnik V, saying its experts had flagged “uncertainties” about the jab
BRASILIA: Brazil’s health regulator said Thursday its decision to reject the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was based on the developer’s own data, after the latter threatened to sue for defamation.
Brazilian regulators’ decision Monday to deny emergency use authorization for the vaccine has blown up into an all-out international row, with Sputnik V’s makers accusing them of “knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information” without testing the vaccine themselves.
The Brazilian agency, Anvisa, based the decision on evidence the vaccine carried a live version of adenovirus, a common cold-causing virus.
It fired back defensively in a press conference that it had drawn that conclusion from information “submitted by the Sputnik V vaccine developer itself.”
“Anvisa was accused of lying, of acting unethically, of disseminating fake news about replicating adenovirus,” said the agency’s director, Antonio Barra Torres.
“We refute this grave accusation.”
The spat came three days after Anvisa announced it had denied a request from several states to import Sputnik V, saying its experts had flagged “uncertainties” about the jab.
The Brazilian government, which is struggling to secure enough vaccines for the hard-hit country’s 212 million people, had been negotiating the purchase of 30 million Sputnik doses.
The vaccine’s developers said Tuesday the decision was politically motivated, then upped their response Thursday.
“Sputnik V is undertaking a legal defamation proceeding in Brazil against Anvisa,” the developer said on the official Sputnik V Twitter account.
“Anvisa made incorrect and misleading statements without having tested the actual Sputnik V vaccine.”
The issue centers around an “adenovirus vector” — a virus that normally causes mild respiratory illness but in vaccines is genetically modified so that it cannot replicate, and edited to carry the DNA instructions for human cells to develop the spike protein of the virus that causes Covid-19.
This in turn trains the human system to be prepared in case it encounters the real coronavirus.
The Sputnik V vaccine uses two different adenovirus vectors to accomplish this task, administered in two shots.
According to a slideshow presented by Anvisa regulators, the agency determined that the booster shot was “replication competent” — meaning that once inside the body, the adenovirus can continue to multiply.
They added that this had likely occurred because of a manufacturing problem.
The Russian vaccine has been approved for use in at least 60 countries, including more than 10 in Latin America.
But it has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Some Western countries have been wary of Sputnik V — named after the Soviet-era satellite — over concerns the Kremlin would use it as a soft-power tool to advance its interests.
Moscow registered the jab in August before large-scale clinical trials, but leading medical journal The Lancet has since said it is safe and more than 90 percent effective.

Pakistan to get over 15 million doses of COVID vaccine in next two months

  • The vaccines were procured from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac, Faisal Sultan said
  • They will supplement around 2.4 million shots from the COVAX program for poorer nations that are expected to arrive during that period
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three Chinese companies and expects to receive them in the next two months, its health minister said on Thursday.
The vaccines were procured from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac, Faisal Sultan told Reuters.
They will supplement around 2.4 million shots from the COVAX program for poorer nations that are expected to arrive during that period.
“We will be continuously procuring from all available sources across the world,” Sultan said. “For now, China remains the primary source for vaccines to meet our present and ongoing needs but all our options are open for effective and safe vaccines.”
Sultan said around 2.4 mln doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, part of the first tranche of 14 mln doses under the COVAX program run by the World Health Organization and GAVI, would also be arriving and it would likely come from South Korea.
Only slightly more than 2 million people have been vaccinated so far in the country of 220 million people, the lowest rate in South Asia.
The COVAX program has committed 45 million doses to the country up to the end of 2021, and deliveries were meant to start in March. However India, making the AstraZeneca vaccination, halted supplies due to its own worsening COVID-19 situation.
“The delay in COVAX meant that our expected volume of vaccination could not materialize in February and March,” Sultan said. “But ...the drive is picking up speed.”
Pakistan — scrambling to secure any supplies — started a vaccination drive in February with 1.2 million doses donated by China, and was able to procure over 4 million doses from China in April.
It plans to start giving shots to people aged 40 and over from the first week of May.
Although Pakistan is not seeing the crisis suffered by neighboring India, cases have been steadily increasing and the death toll of 201 recorded on Tuesday was the highest daily toll since the pandemic began.
Pakistan has recorded 17,680 COVID-19 deaths and a total of 815,711 cases.
With the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Fitr approaching, when hundreds of thousands of people would normally attend religious gatherings, the country plans to close non-essential business, tourist spots, parks, entertainment venues and public transport for two weeks starting May 6.

France to bar entry to some Lebanese officials hindering progress

  • With the EU, Paris has been working on creating a sanctions regime for Lebanon
  • As part of efforts to raise pressure on key Lebanese actors, France intends to stop issuing visas to certain officials, diplomats have said
PARIS: France said on Thursday it had started putting in measures to limit some Lebanese officials from entering the country on the grounds that they were blocking efforts to find a solution to the political and economic crisis.
France has spearheaded international efforts to rescue Lebanon from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, but after eight months has failed so far to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap or form a new government to unlock international aid.
With the European Union, Paris has been working on creating a sanctions regime for Lebanon that could ultimately see asset freezes and travel bans.
However, that is likely to take time. As part of efforts to raise pressure on key Lebanese actors, France intends to stop issuing visas to certain officials, diplomats have said.
"On a national basis, we have started to implement restrictive measures in terms of access to French territory against personalities involved in the current political blockage, or involved in corruption," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in remarks alongside his Maltese counterpart.
Le Drian gave no names and it was not clear if the actual measures were already in place.
"It’s not just words in the air," said a French diplomat. They (Lebanese officials) can reassure themselves that it’s not just threats."
Two diplomats said a list of names had been put together and people were being made aware. The French foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
As many senior Lebanese politicians have homes, bank accounts and investments in the EU and France, and send their children to universities there, a withdrawal of that access could be a lever to focus minds.
"We reserve the right to adopt additional measures against all those who hinder the way out of the crisis and we will do so in coordination with our international partners," Le Drian added. 

