You are here

  • Home
  • Interview: Spotify’s MENA MD reveals how the company is supporting more creators

Interview: Spotify’s MENA MD reveals how the company is supporting more creators

Claudius Boller, Spotify’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region spoke to Arab News. (Supplied)
Claudius Boller, Spotify’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region spoke to Arab News. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/58qn3

Updated 21 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Interview: Spotify’s MENA MD reveals how the company is supporting more creators

Claudius Boller, Spotify’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region spoke to Arab News. (Supplied)
  • Spotify initiatives aims to put regional Arab talent on global stage
Updated 21 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Spotify, which started as a small startup in Sweden, is now a leading audio streaming company across 178 markets.

The company recently posted financial results for the first quarter of this year, revealing that its monthly active users had grown by 24 percent year-on-year (YOY) to 356 million.

Audiences’ appetite for premium content had also grown as reflected in a 21 percent YOY growth in premium subscribers.

However, Claudius Boller, Spotify’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, told Arab News that the upsurge was not just about an increase in the number of users.

“It’s very much across the parameters of discoverability, experience, and engagement, and we are truly leading on the engagement side,” he said.

Spotify’s integration with more than 2,000 types of software and devices, including Google Maps and PlayStation, had also played a significant role in increasing user engagement, he added.

For example, engagement on Spotify via PlayStation was particularly high in the MENA region, with gamers using the app to “customize and localize their gaming experience with Arabic music.”

READ MORE

Marking the next chapter of its program in the Middle East region, Spotify collaborated with Jordanian viral sensation Issam Al-Najjar as its latest RADAR artist in the MENA region. More here.

Boller said: “These trends encourage us to double down on our investments and our commitment to the region and to further localize on a country-by-country basis.”

But, for now, the company has no plans to open any more offices in the region and will continue to operate out of its Dubai office.

In February, Spotify launched its Work From Anywhere program, which enables employees to work full time from home or the office or a mix of the two. Boller quoted the company’s founder and CEO, Daniel Ek, as saying, “work is not a place that you go to; work is something that you do.” And for now, that work is focused on attracting and working with talent from all countries – whether from home or an office.

Working with creators has become an increasingly high priority for the platform. “We provide them (creators) with direct access to the data and put the power in their hands. So, we’re equally focused on not just the consumers, but also on the creators,” Boller added.

Spotify has been criticized for not paying artists more – especially in relation to the number of streams. On its website, the company said: “In the streaming era, fans do not pay per song, so we don’t believe a per stream rate is a meaningful number to analyze. Instead, we’re focused on maximizing the total size of the payments we are able to make to rights holders.”

The MD said: “We never pay artists directly, which also helps us to treat all creators equally.”

Up to last year, Spotify had paid more than $23 billion in royalties to rights holders, including in excess of $5 billion in 2020 alone, up from $3.3 billion in 2017.

Boller reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting creators through programs such as RADAR, Sawtik, and EQUAL.

Launched in March 2020, RADAR is a global emerging artist program localized on a market-by-market basis. In the MENA region, Spotify partnered with Jordanian artist, Issam Al-Najjar, who was then promoted across billboards in the US and Canada.

READ MORE

Spotify is launching “Equal,” a global commitment dedicated to fostering equity for women in audio and celebrating their contributions. Click here for more.

The initiative is aimed “at spotlighting rising talents from around the globe” and also giving regional artists a global stage, added Boller. “This really puts young Arab talent on the global world stage of music, which is truly exciting.”

Both of Spotify’s other programs, Sawtik and EQUAL, are aimed at supporting and amplifying female talent.

Sawtik was launched in November for the MENA region, while EQUAL is a global program introduced in March.

According to a Nielsen study, 60 percent of aspiring female artists in the MENA region feel stigmatized for pursuing a career in music. Yet, 86 percent of the labels agreed that there was a demand for Arab female artists but finding them was a challenge. “We believe this needs to change,” said Boller.

Under the Sawtik program, Spotify worked with 16 young regional artists and launched a regional campaign that included female artists taking over the covers of 18 flagship playlists. It also partnered with Tunisian pop singer Latifa – a “godmother” as Boller described her – who took the young artists under her wing.

These initiatives are regarded by Spotify as a testament to its commitment not only to creators but also to the region.

While Boller did not reveal the company’s exact plans for the future, he said it was growing its team, especially on the partnerships front, and that there were “some very interesting things to come.”

Topics: media Streaming Spotify Middle East

Related

Spotify collaborates with Jordanian viral star Issam Al-Najjar
Media
Spotify collaborates with Jordanian viral star Issam Al-Najjar
Spotify to support more women creators
Media
Spotify to support more women creators

MEPRA steps in to help small and medium agencies in the Middle East

MEPRA steps in to help small and medium agencies in the Middle East
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

MEPRA steps in to help small and medium agencies in the Middle East

MEPRA steps in to help small and medium agencies in the Middle East
  • Survey reveals 60% of clients do not pay SMEs according to contract agreement
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) has established a working group to address the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and consultants in the region.

This followed its survey of 30 independent communication agencies in the UAE, which showed that the four top challenges are managing overdue receivables, cash flow, accessing market reports and managing the request for proposal (RFP) process.

“While the survey revealed many of our small independent members benefit from MEPRA’s free training, wellness support and branding opportunities, we realized there was still a lot of work to do in developing support which specifically addressed unique challenges faced by this group,” said Kate Midttun, the chair of the MEPRA working group and CEO of Acorn Strategy.

The working group also includes Brazen MENA’s Managing Partner Louise Jacobson, Matrix PR CEO Hilmarie Hutchison, Shakespeare Communications CEO Ananda Shakespeare, Sticky Ginger Managing Partner Kiera Purdue and Tales & Heads Co-Founder Margaret Flanagan.

Together, they have developed a series of support activities that will be rolled out starting next month. The support includes bi-monthly workshops on cash flow management; legal support; building company culture and how to prepare for growth; a resource center for independent SMEs and consultants, which includes a list of recommended supplier contacts, and tailored tips and guides; quarterly digital drop-ins and networking events to discuss challenges and opportunities; industry partner discounts negotiated by MEPRA; an industry rate cards guide to assist with pricing and budget development; lobbying efforts to help assist with delayed payments; and special payment terms on MEPRA memberships and events.

“Small and medium independents and consultants are vital to our industry and its future. Supporting their specific needs and ensuring they have access to resources and tools they need is an important contribution to the economy,” said Midttun.

FAST FACTS

• 60 percent of respondents said clients don’t pay according to contract agreements

• Almost 90 percent of respondents said that they are challenged on price either at the pitch stage or by existing clients and that it is “untenable”

• Almost 40 percent of respondents say they hope to expand their businesses by 20 percent in terms of the number of employees

Online uproar as Facebook hides 12,000 posts with #ResignModi hashtag

When searching for the hashtag, users were taken to a message that “some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards.” (Screenshot)
When searching for the hashtag, users were taken to a message that “some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards.” (Screenshot)
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Online uproar as Facebook hides 12,000 posts with #ResignModi hashtag

When searching for the hashtag, users were taken to a message that “some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards.” (Screenshot)
  • Facebook users in the country took to Twitter to show Facebook’s restrictions of all posts that contained the hashtag
  • “We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it,” a Facebook spokesperson said
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Facebook temporarily hid more than 12,000 posts containing the hashtag #ResignModi, following the Indian government’s poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the country.

Facebook users in the country took to Twitter to show Facebook’s restrictions of all posts that contained the hashtag.

When searching for the hashtag, users were taken to a message that “some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards.”

“We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

This comes after Twitter censored or removed more than 50 tweets that were critical of India’s handling of the pandemic under a government emergency order to the microblogging site.

India set another record on Thursday, with 379,257 new cases of the virus and 3,645 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the totals to 18.3 million cases and 204,832 deaths.

Experts believe both figures are an underestimate, but it is unclear by how much.

Topics: Facebook Narendra Modi India Coronavirus

Related

A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies on a stretcher outside a hospital in New Delhi on April 24, 2021. (AFP)
Media
Twitter censors tweets critical of India’s handling of the pandemic at government request
Industry giants come to India’s rescue
Business & Economy
Industry giants come to India’s rescue

Facebook benefits from pandemic ad spending but Apple could spoil its party

Facebook benefits from pandemic ad spending but Apple could spoil its party
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

Facebook benefits from pandemic ad spending but Apple could spoil its party

Facebook benefits from pandemic ad spending but Apple could spoil its party
  • Total revenue, primarily consisting of ad sales, hit $26.17 billion in the first quarter
  • Facebook said it expects the iPhone privacy change to impact its revenue growth
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

Facebook Inc. beat Wall Street expectations for both quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday but warned that growth later this year could “significantly” decline as new Apple Inc. privacy policies will make it more difficult to target ads.
A surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic when consumers shopped online, along with higher ad prices, helped Facebook revenue surge 48%. Looking ahead, the world’s largest social network said it will focus on building e-commerce features to expand beyond its ad business.
Shares of Facebook rose 6.5% to $326.00 in extended trading.
“We have a long way to go to build out a full-featured commerce platform ... but I am very committed to getting there,” Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told analysts on a conference call to discuss earnings.
Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, hit $26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of $23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The digital advertising industry has boomed during the pandemic, benefiting Facebook and others including Google, whose parent company Alphabet Inc. reported record quarterly profit on Tuesday.
“Despite several headwinds — such as ongoing antitrust scrutiny, lingering privacy concerns, as well as looming changes which could negatively impact its advertising business — Facebook delivered another blockbuster quarter,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.
Zuckerberg said the company plans to focus on three key areas: building augmented and virtual reality, e-commerce features and helping content creators earn money on Facebook’s platforms.
Monthly active users on Facebook rose 10% to 2.85 billion.
Net income for the first quarter came in at $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared with $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.37 per share.
Facebook said its total expenses for the year would be in the range of $70 billion to $73 billion, as it invests in consumer hardware products like Oculus virtual reality headsets and infrastructure.

Apple changes
On Wednesday, Facebook said it expects the iPhone privacy change to impact the second quarter, but third- and fourth-quarter revenue growth could slow sequentially.
Facebook has blasted Apple over its requirement that iPhone app developers begin asking users’ permission to collect certain data for ads. Facebook says the change would harm its business and hurt small companies that rely on personalized advertising.
Its push to build shopping and e-commerce features within Facebook and Instagram are expected to bring additional revenue to the company and make its ad inventory more valuable.
The company recently teased a slew of new features, including an affiliate program to let content creators earn a cut of sales generated from recommending products on Instagram.
Earlier this month, Facebook announced it was building a bevy of audio products including live audio rooms to rival the popular app Clubhouse plus in-app music and podcast players.
The company remains under scrutiny over its power as it faces major antitrust lawsuits from a large group of US states and the Federal Trade Commission, and is under regular fire from lawmakers and rights groups for its content moderation policies, algorithmic systems and handling of users’ data.

Topics: Facebook Apple Inc

Related

UTURN, Facebook sign content partnership for Ramadan
Media
UTURN, Facebook sign content partnership for Ramadan
Study: Facebook delivers biased job ads, skewed by gender
Media
Study: Facebook delivers biased job ads, skewed by gender

Laila Alhusini among most influential Arab Americans in marketing and media

Laila Alhusini among most influential Arab Americans in marketing and media
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Laila Alhusini among most influential Arab Americans in marketing and media

Laila Alhusini among most influential Arab Americans in marketing and media
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Syrian-American journalist Laila Alhusini has been named as one of the six most influential Arab Americans in marketing and media. 

Alhusini, an award-winning journalist, radio host and content creator, is the founder and CEO of US Arab Radio. The radio program reaches more than 3 million afﬂuent listeners in North America and also delivers radio and television coverage linking Arab-Americans in the Middle East with programming in English and Arabic.

A former reporter for the BBC World Service and the Associated Press, Alhusini hosted three US Arab Radio programs.

With more than 20 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism, Alhusini has earned several awards, including the Broadcaster Award from the Arab American Magazine’s Today, the Community Leadership Award from Life for Relief and Development and the Arab American Business Woman of the Year Award.

 

Topics: Laila Alhusini US Arab Radio

Related

Access denied: Female Arab journalists face unique challenges on the ground
Lifestyle
Access denied: Female Arab journalists face unique challenges on the ground
Dubai selected as ‘Capital of Arab Media’ for 2020
Media
Dubai selected as ‘Capital of Arab Media’ for 2020

Experts discuss Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide on the Ray Hanania Show

Experts discuss Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide on the Ray Hanania Show
Updated 29 April 2021
RAY HANANIA

Experts discuss Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide on the Ray Hanania Show

Experts discuss Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide on the Ray Hanania Show
  • Expert guests on the Ray Hananina radio show welcomed the US president’s announcement and said it puts pressure on Turkey to accept its responsibilities
  • They said it will give other, smaller nations courage to ‘speak truth to power;’ but added that it must be backed up by policy, otherwise it is merely symbolic
Updated 29 April 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Leaders and activists from the Armenian community in the US applauded the recent decision by President Joseph Biden to formally acknowledge the genocide of the Armenian people in 1915 by Ottoman Forces and said it adds to the pressure on Turkey to begin a process of reparations.

Biden made his announcement on April 24. On that date in 1915, he said, a genocide began during which an estimated 1.5 million people were “deported, massacred or marched to their deaths.”

Ani Tchaghlasian, a board member of the Armenian National Committee of America, said the killings were documented after the First World War by American and the German historians and government leaders. Biden’s decision puts Turkey on notice that it must accept its responsibility and face up to its obligation and make reparations to the descendants of the victims, she added.

 

“There are many countries that have already recognized the genocide: France, Germany — most of Western Europe, minus the United Kingdom,” Tchaghlasian said during a discussion on the Ray Hanania radio show on Wednesday.

“I think what this does is give other smaller players in the world courage to speak truth to power. All of this is only relevant once it becomes policy. The first step is to say the word and then to back up the word with policy.”

She said that the Turkish authorities, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, can no longer avoid the issue because genocide is a well-defined legal term and cases that involve it have the full power of the rule of law behind them.

“The (Turkish) state has an issue with it and that’s where the problem is. The state doesn’t want to embrace this, even though it is a part of their history, because it has legal consequences,” said Tchaghlasian, who is a descendant of genocide survivors.

 

She added that while she recognizes the fact that the Ottoman Empire carried out the genocide and not the Turkish Republic, “The issue is that successor states still have legal responsibility for their predecessors.

“Just because you change the name of your state, just because you elect a new body, like Germany did after the Second World War … that doesn’t mean the new government says, ‘Oh, I had nothing to do with this, so Germany bears no responsibility in the holocaust.’ That’s not how state responsibility works.”

During his speech at the White House this week, Biden said: “Beginning on April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by Ottoman authorities, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination.

“We honor the victims of the Meds Yeghern so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history. And we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms.” Meds Yeghern, which translates as “great evil crime,” is the Armenian term for the genocide.

Journalist Lara Setrakian, the CEO and founder of News Deeply, said Biden’s announcement reflects his personal support of the Armenian community in its efforts to force Turkey to acknowledge the genocide. It opens the door for Armenians to gain additional international support for their attempts to get Turkish authorities to acknowledge the genocide and begin the process of reparations.

 

“It is an incredibly important statement from President Biden and the United States,” she said. “It’s not just a question of the moral authority or the weight of the American word. In this case, two countries had an up close, front seat (view) to what was happening during the Armenian genocide: the United States and Germany.”

The eyewitness accounts diplomats from the two nations, including Henry Morgenthau, the US ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, are primary source materials, she added.

“They saw this happening before their eyes. They interacted with the Ottoman officials who basically said straight up, ‘This is our strategy, we are getting rid of the Armenians,’” Setrakian said.

Germany has officially recognized the Armenian genocide and apologized for its role in it, she added, but the political successor to the Ottomans, the Turkish government, refuses and is “pretending that it did not happen.”

Tchaghlasian also believes that more countries will follow Biden’s lead and put greater pressure on Turkey to acknowledge the massacre and begin the process of reparations.

 

“We are glad that finally the time came,” she said. “The statement is very powerful. President Biden has a long history of being on the right side of this issue. It was time; the time has come.

“I think what is significant for the Armenian community is what comes next. I think having the declaration is very important; putting that word on paper is very important.

“But now we have to turn that into policy for the United States. Because putting the word on paper is only a word on paper and it needs to convert. We are pretty confident that the Biden administration will do that and will pursue that. But without converting that statement into policy, it really doesn’t have much teeth.”

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington DC on WDMV AM 700 on the US Arab Radio Network. The show is sponsored by Arab News and streamed live to millions of followers at Facebook.com/ArabNews. 

Topics: media Ray Hanania Show The Ray Hanania Show Armenia Armenian Genocide

Related

Special US recognition of Armenian genocide is a victory in ‘fight against denialism,’ UN told
World
US recognition of Armenian genocide is a victory in ‘fight against denialism,’ UN told
Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden’s genocide announcement
World
Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden’s genocide announcement

Latest updates

Interview: Spotify’s MENA MD reveals how the company is supporting more creators
Claudius Boller, Spotify’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region spoke to Arab News. (Supplied)
Over 700 teachers die of coronavirus after poll duty in Indian state
India on Friday reported over 386,000 new coronavirus cases and over 3,500 related deaths, its highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic. (AFP)
France’s Le Drian to head to Lebanon May 5-6 for crisis talks
France’s Le Drian to head to Lebanon May 5-6 for crisis talks
Russia supports stance of Saudi crown prince, Kremlin says
Russia supports the stance of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on international relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. (SPA/Reuters/File Photos)
Human rights groups say calling Papua insurgents ‘terrorists’ may escalate violence
s their votes were cast under a heavy military presence, Papuan separatists, including the Free Papua Movement (OPM), have since called for a fresh vote on self-determination, prompting military operations and retaliatory attacks. (AP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.