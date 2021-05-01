Arab News’ ‘Frankly Speaking’ show now available as a podcast

You are here

‘Frankly Speaking’ dives into the insights of some of the most important policymakers. (AN Photo)
Updated 01 May 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: The video-based online interview show hosted by the award-winning Dubai-based business journalist Frank Kane is now available in podcast format.

“Frankly Speaking” dives into the insights of some of the most important policymakers and business leaders in the Middle East and worldwide, including the former PM of Pakistan, Shaukat Aziz and Saudi Arabia’s ministers of investment, tourism and sport, as well as Careem CEO Mudassir Sheikha and Lebanese businessman Bahaa Hariri.

Season one’s nine episodes — already on Arab News’s website, official YouTube and Facebook pages as videos — are also available as podcasts on Spotify, Podbean and Amazon, with Apple and Google podcasts to come soon.

The show’s host, veteran correspondent and senior Arab News business columnist Frank Kane, has interviewed influential business leaders and politicians from around the world, including Emirati tycoon Khalaf Al-Habtoor, president of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, and Anthony Scaramucci, the former communications director under former US President Donald Trump.

Topics: Frankly Speaking Arab News podcast

Yemen journalists union demands release of 10 journalists held by Houthi militia

Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

  • The union said among the 10 journalists, four are facing an ‘unfair death sentence’
  • The statement was released on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on Monday
LONDON: The Yemeni Union of Journalists on Sunday demanded the release of 10 journalists held by the Houthi militia in Sanaa.
In a statement released on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on Monday, the union called for an end to the “war on journalism.”
The union said among the 10 journalists, four are facing an “unfair death sentence,” including Abdul Khaliq Omran, Akram Al-Walidi, Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, and Harith Hamid. Another journalist had been held by Al-Qaeda affiliated militants in Hadramout since 2015 in “mysterious circumstances.”
The union said it demanded the release of all those kidnapped, especially in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in the war-torn country.
The statement blamed the Houthi militia for its “intransigence and its persistence” in not releasing journalists and exchanging them for prisoners of war.
The union outlined the “tragic” situation of “Yemeni journalists who had lost their jobs or were cut off from their salaries.
“The war has dealt with journalists as their enemies and have launched incitement campaigns against them,” the union said. At least 39 have been murdered and hundreds have been arrested or kidnapped.

Topics: Yemen Yemeni Union of Journalists journalism Houthi World Press Freedom Day

Interview: Spotify’s MENA MD reveals how the company is supporting more creators

Claudius Boller, Spotify’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region spoke to Arab News. (Supplied)
Updated 30 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Spotify initiatives aims to put regional Arab talent on global stage
DUBAI: Spotify, which started as a small startup in Sweden, is now a leading audio streaming company across 178 markets.

The company recently posted financial results for the first quarter of this year, revealing that its monthly active users had grown by 24 percent year-on-year (YOY) to 356 million.

Audiences’ appetite for premium content had also grown as reflected in a 21 percent YOY growth in premium subscribers.

However, Claudius Boller, Spotify’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, told Arab News that the upsurge was not just about an increase in the number of users.

“It’s very much across the parameters of discoverability, experience, and engagement, and we are truly leading on the engagement side,” he said.

Spotify’s integration with more than 2,000 types of software and devices, including Google Maps and PlayStation, had also played a significant role in increasing user engagement, he added.

For example, engagement on Spotify via PlayStation was particularly high in the MENA region, with gamers using the app to “customize and localize their gaming experience with Arabic music.”

READ MORE

Marking the next chapter of its program in the Middle East region, Spotify collaborated with Jordanian viral sensation Issam Al-Najjar as its latest RADAR artist in the MENA region. More here.

Boller said: “These trends encourage us to double down on our investments and our commitment to the region and to further localize on a country-by-country basis.”

But, for now, the company has no plans to open any more offices in the region and will continue to operate out of its Dubai office.

In February, Spotify launched its Work From Anywhere program, which enables employees to work full time from home or the office or a mix of the two. Boller quoted the company’s founder and CEO, Daniel Ek, as saying, “work is not a place that you go to; work is something that you do.” And for now, that work is focused on attracting and working with talent from all countries – whether from home or an office.

Working with creators has become an increasingly high priority for the platform. “We provide them (creators) with direct access to the data and put the power in their hands. So, we’re equally focused on not just the consumers, but also on the creators,” Boller added.

Spotify has been criticized for not paying artists more – especially in relation to the number of streams. On its website, the company said: “In the streaming era, fans do not pay per song, so we don’t believe a per stream rate is a meaningful number to analyze. Instead, we’re focused on maximizing the total size of the payments we are able to make to rights holders.”

The MD said: “We never pay artists directly, which also helps us to treat all creators equally.”

Up to last year, Spotify had paid more than $23 billion in royalties to rights holders, including in excess of $5 billion in 2020 alone, up from $3.3 billion in 2017.

Boller reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting creators through programs such as RADAR, Sawtik, and EQUAL.

Launched in March 2020, RADAR is a global emerging artist program localized on a market-by-market basis. In the MENA region, Spotify partnered with Jordanian artist, Issam Al-Najjar, who was then promoted across billboards in the US and Canada.

READ MORE

Spotify is launching “Equal,” a global commitment dedicated to fostering equity for women in audio and celebrating their contributions. Click here for more.

The initiative is aimed “at spotlighting rising talents from around the globe” and also giving regional artists a global stage, added Boller. “This really puts young Arab talent on the global world stage of music, which is truly exciting.”

Both of Spotify’s other programs, Sawtik and EQUAL, are aimed at supporting and amplifying female talent.

Sawtik was launched in November for the MENA region, while EQUAL is a global program introduced in March.

According to a Nielsen study, 60 percent of aspiring female artists in the MENA region feel stigmatized for pursuing a career in music. Yet, 86 percent of the labels agreed that there was a demand for Arab female artists but finding them was a challenge. “We believe this needs to change,” said Boller.

Under the Sawtik program, Spotify worked with 16 young regional artists and launched a regional campaign that included female artists taking over the covers of 18 flagship playlists. It also partnered with Tunisian pop singer Latifa – a “godmother” as Boller described her – who took the young artists under her wing.

These initiatives are regarded by Spotify as a testament to its commitment not only to creators but also to the region.

While Boller did not reveal the company’s exact plans for the future, he said it was growing its team, especially on the partnerships front, and that there were “some very interesting things to come.”

Topics: media Streaming Spotify Middle East

MEPRA steps in to help small and medium agencies in the Middle East

Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

  • Survey reveals 60% of clients do not pay SMEs according to contract agreement
DUBAI: The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) has established a working group to address the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and consultants in the region.

This followed its survey of 30 independent communication agencies in the UAE, which showed that the four top challenges are managing overdue receivables, cash flow, accessing market reports and managing the request for proposal (RFP) process.

“While the survey revealed many of our small independent members benefit from MEPRA’s free training, wellness support and branding opportunities, we realized there was still a lot of work to do in developing support which specifically addressed unique challenges faced by this group,” said Kate Midttun, the chair of the MEPRA working group and CEO of Acorn Strategy.

The working group also includes Brazen MENA’s Managing Partner Louise Jacobson, Matrix PR CEO Hilmarie Hutchison, Shakespeare Communications CEO Ananda Shakespeare, Sticky Ginger Managing Partner Kiera Purdue and Tales & Heads Co-Founder Margaret Flanagan.

Together, they have developed a series of support activities that will be rolled out starting next month. The support includes bi-monthly workshops on cash flow management; legal support; building company culture and how to prepare for growth; a resource center for independent SMEs and consultants, which includes a list of recommended supplier contacts, and tailored tips and guides; quarterly digital drop-ins and networking events to discuss challenges and opportunities; industry partner discounts negotiated by MEPRA; an industry rate cards guide to assist with pricing and budget development; lobbying efforts to help assist with delayed payments; and special payment terms on MEPRA memberships and events.

“Small and medium independents and consultants are vital to our industry and its future. Supporting their specific needs and ensuring they have access to resources and tools they need is an important contribution to the economy,” said Midttun.

FAST FACTS

• 60 percent of respondents said clients don’t pay according to contract agreements

• Almost 90 percent of respondents said that they are challenged on price either at the pitch stage or by existing clients and that it is “untenable”

• Almost 40 percent of respondents say they hope to expand their businesses by 20 percent in terms of the number of employees

Online uproar as Facebook hides 12,000 posts with #ResignModi hashtag

When searching for the hashtag, users were taken to a message that “some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards.” (Screenshot)
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

  • Facebook users in the country took to Twitter to show Facebook’s restrictions of all posts that contained the hashtag
  • “We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it,” a Facebook spokesperson said
DUBAI: Facebook temporarily hid more than 12,000 posts containing the hashtag #ResignModi, following the Indian government’s poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the country.

Facebook users in the country took to Twitter to show Facebook’s restrictions of all posts that contained the hashtag.

When searching for the hashtag, users were taken to a message that “some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards.”

“We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

This comes after Twitter censored or removed more than 50 tweets that were critical of India’s handling of the pandemic under a government emergency order to the microblogging site.

India set another record on Thursday, with 379,257 new cases of the virus and 3,645 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the totals to 18.3 million cases and 204,832 deaths.

Experts believe both figures are an underestimate, but it is unclear by how much.

Topics: Facebook Narendra Modi India Coronavirus

Facebook benefits from pandemic ad spending but Apple could spoil its party

Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

  • Total revenue, primarily consisting of ad sales, hit $26.17 billion in the first quarter
  • Facebook said it expects the iPhone privacy change to impact its revenue growth
Facebook Inc. beat Wall Street expectations for both quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday but warned that growth later this year could “significantly” decline as new Apple Inc. privacy policies will make it more difficult to target ads.
A surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic when consumers shopped online, along with higher ad prices, helped Facebook revenue surge 48%. Looking ahead, the world’s largest social network said it will focus on building e-commerce features to expand beyond its ad business.
Shares of Facebook rose 6.5% to $326.00 in extended trading.
“We have a long way to go to build out a full-featured commerce platform ... but I am very committed to getting there,” Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told analysts on a conference call to discuss earnings.
Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, hit $26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of $23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The digital advertising industry has boomed during the pandemic, benefiting Facebook and others including Google, whose parent company Alphabet Inc. reported record quarterly profit on Tuesday.
“Despite several headwinds — such as ongoing antitrust scrutiny, lingering privacy concerns, as well as looming changes which could negatively impact its advertising business — Facebook delivered another blockbuster quarter,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.
Zuckerberg said the company plans to focus on three key areas: building augmented and virtual reality, e-commerce features and helping content creators earn money on Facebook’s platforms.
Monthly active users on Facebook rose 10% to 2.85 billion.
Net income for the first quarter came in at $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared with $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.37 per share.
Facebook said its total expenses for the year would be in the range of $70 billion to $73 billion, as it invests in consumer hardware products like Oculus virtual reality headsets and infrastructure.

Apple changes
On Wednesday, Facebook said it expects the iPhone privacy change to impact the second quarter, but third- and fourth-quarter revenue growth could slow sequentially.
Facebook has blasted Apple over its requirement that iPhone app developers begin asking users’ permission to collect certain data for ads. Facebook says the change would harm its business and hurt small companies that rely on personalized advertising.
Its push to build shopping and e-commerce features within Facebook and Instagram are expected to bring additional revenue to the company and make its ad inventory more valuable.
The company recently teased a slew of new features, including an affiliate program to let content creators earn a cut of sales generated from recommending products on Instagram.
Earlier this month, Facebook announced it was building a bevy of audio products including live audio rooms to rival the popular app Clubhouse plus in-app music and podcast players.
The company remains under scrutiny over its power as it faces major antitrust lawsuits from a large group of US states and the Federal Trade Commission, and is under regular fire from lawmakers and rights groups for its content moderation policies, algorithmic systems and handling of users’ data.

Topics: Facebook Apple Inc

