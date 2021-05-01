US food chain Chuck E. Cheese to expand in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Unique Hospitality has been a Chuck E. Cheese franchise partner in Saudi Arabia since 2012. (Supplied)
  • The firm currently has two franchisee partners in the Kingdom, with a total of 21 outlets throughout the country
CEC Entertainment, the parent company of American fast-food brand Chuck E. Cheese, is planning to open 100 new outlets around the world over the coming years, with at least 25 in Saudi Arabia.

The firm currently has two franchisee partners in the Kingdom, with a total of 21 outlets throughout the country.

Brian Bell, senior director of public relations, told Arab News: “We will be opening our first store in Bahrain soon and have a pipeline of over 50 more stores across the Middle East region over the next five to seven years. Specifically, Saudi will account for 50 percent of this growth.”

Unique Hospitality has been a Chuck E. Cheese franchise partner in Saudi Arabia since 2012.

In a website franchisee testimonial, Unique Hospitality’s general manager for Saudi Arabia, Talal Azhari, said: “Chuck E. Cheese has been a great addition to our portfolio, and we have been very profitable with the brand.

“The corporate international franchise team is engaged and willing to adapt the brand to local market needs, which creates a truly profitable model. We are in the process of acquiring more territory for future development in other countries.”

Ahead of its international expansion, CEC Entertainment recently relaunched its franchise development website. In addition to Saudi Arabia, it currently operates in many markets outside the US, including Mexico, Chile, Peru, Canada, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Panama, Colombia, Guatemala, the UAE, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Jordan, and India.

Topics: US restaurant Food Saudi Arabia

  • The data covers 11 listed banks and some foreign banks operating in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia-listed banks reported a 14 percent rise in aggregate net profit before Zakat and tax to the tune of SR 4.02 billion in March 2021 as against SR 3.53 billion a year earlier, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

The data covers 11 listed banks and some foreign banks operating in the Kingdom.

Banks' aggregate assets grew by over 11 percent year on year (YoY) to SR 3.035 trillion in March, combined deposits increased by 9 percent YoY to SR 1.980 trillion in the same month, whereas loans to the private sector saw an increase of 15 percent YoY to around SR 1.871 trillion by the end of March, financial news portal Argaam reported.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, financial analyst and banking expert, told Arab News: " the obvious reason for the aggregate reported net profit by Saudi banks to show a rise of 14 percent is the positive return back of the banking sector to the normal operations after a long period of lockdown (partially and completely) of more than than 70 days, between March and May last year due to the COVID19 pandemic as part of precautionary measures taken by the Saudi government to prevent the spread of the virus."

During the lockdown Saudi banks were able to serve its clients normally, despite the fact that in certain days of the lockdown the sector was operating with only 25 percent of its branches network capacity which exceeds in total 2000 branches Kingdom-wide, he added.

Saudi banks utilised technology and electronic payments to serve customers effectively as is evident from report by SAMA, which also indicated that the rate of e-payments for the retail sector - Individual Retail Payments by the end of July 2019, amounted more than 36 percent of all payments available, exceeding the targeted percentage of the financial sector development program (FSDP), one of the key programs of Saudi Vision 2030, he underlined.

FSDP stipulates that the share of non-cash transactions should be increased by 28 percent by 2020, he added.

"This achievement is based on SAMA's strategy for payment systems and the FSDP, which aims to enhance e-payment and reduce cash handling to reach 70 percent of total payments in the Kingdom by 2030," said Hafiz.

SAMA also pointed out that the record growth rates witnessed in the e-payments through the national payment system "Mada" is a result of Mada strategic plan, he added.

Launching Mada Atheer (NFC) service has had a major impact in enhancing e-payment, especially after the introduction of mobile payment services.

"These positive indicators were the result of SAMA's efforts to support use of electronic channels in cooperation with the local banking sector with the participation of relevant private service providers, as well as the constant cooperation of SAMA with government entities to promote e-payment," he added.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, Advisor and Professor of economic law at the Institute of Public Administration, Riyadh told Arab News: "The increase in net profits of Saudi banks and foreign banks operating in the Kingdom is due in part to corporate credit growth which picked up substantially in 2021 after the Public Investment Fund (PIF) programs helped generate additional business for contractors and credit to small and medium enterprises (SME)."

He said: "Saudi banks and foreign banks operating in the Kingdom outperformed their regional counterparts. This reflects the relatively low impact of the pandemic on the performance of Saudi banks loan books and higher growth of mortgage lending."

The outlook for Saudi banks and foreign banks operating in the Kingdom is expected to remain positive, he added.

This rise in net profits is also due to lower impairments and higher fees and commissions which is indicative of the Saudi economy’s resilience and recovery from the pandemic impact, he reasoned.

"Saudi banks have also benefited from an increase of their total operating income due to higher net commission income, invested related income and higher fees from banking services. Also mergers between Saudi banks such as the merger between the National Commercial Bank and Samba financial group will help increase such profits," said Al-Obaidy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia banking

3D-printed home in Dutch city expands housing options

A view of a house made of 3D printed concrete, as part of Project Milestone. (AFP)
  • Salet believes 3D printing can help by digitizing the design and production of houses
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands: Elize Lutz and Harrie Dekkers’ new home is a 94-square meter two-bedroom bungalow that resembles a boulder with windows.
The curving lines of its gray concrete walls look and feel natural. But they are actually at the cutting edge of housing construction technology in the Netherlands and around the world: They were 3D printed at a nearby factory.
“It’s special. It’s a form that’s unusual, and when I saw it for the first time, it reminds me of something you knew when you were young,” Lutz said Friday. She will rent the house with Dekkers for six months for €800 ($970) per month.
The house, for now, looks strange with its layers of printed concrete clearly visible — even a few places where printing problems caused imperfections.
In the future, as the Netherlands seeks ways to tackle a chronic housing shortage, such construction could become commonplace. The country needs to build hundreds of thousands of new homes this decade to accommodate a growing population.
Theo Salet, a professor at Eindhoven’s Technical University, is working in 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, to find ways of making concrete construction more sustainable. He figures houses can be 3D printed in the future using 30 percent less material.
“Why? The answer is sustainability,” he said. “And the first way to do that is by cutting down the amount of concrete that we use.”
He explained that 3D printing can deposit the material only where you need it.
A new generation of startups in the US also are among the companies looking to bring 3D-printed homes into the mainstream.
Fittingly, Lutz and Dekkers’ new house is in Eindhoven, a city that markets itself as a center of innovation.
The home is made up of 24 concrete elements “printed” by a machine that squirts layer upon layer of concrete at a factory in the city before being trucked to a neighborhood of other new homes. There, the finishing touches — including a roof — were added.
The layers give a ribbed texture to its walls, inside and out. The house complies with all Dutch construction codes and the printing process took just 120 hours.
The home is the product of collaboration between city hall, Eindhoven’s Technical University and construction companies called Project Milestone. They are planning to build a total of five houses, honing their techniques with each one. Future homes will have more than one floor.
The process uses concrete the consistency of toothpaste, Salet said. That ensures it is strong enough to build with but also wet enough so the layers stick to another. The printed elements are hollow and filled with insulation material.
The hope is that such homes, which are quicker to build than traditional houses and use less concrete, could become a factor in solving housing shortages in a nation that is one-third of the size of Florida with a population of 17.4 million people and rising.
In a report this month, the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency said that education and innovation can spur the construction industry in the long term. But other measures are needed to tackle Dutch housing shortages, including reforming zoning.
Salet believes 3D printing can help by digitizing the design and production of houses.
“If you ask me, ‘will we build 1 million of the houses, as you see here?’ The answer is no. But will we use this technology as part of other houses combined with wooden structures? Combined with other materials? Then my answer is yes,” he said.
Dekkers has already noticed great acoustics in the home even when he’s just playing music on his phone. And when he’s not listening to music, he enjoys the silence that the insulated walls provide.
“It gives a very good feel, because if you’re inside you don’t hear anything from outside,” he said.

Topics: 3D printing

In this file photo taken on February 10, 2020 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during an event at the World Bank in Washington, DC. (AFP)
  • US government data show nearly 2 million women over the age of 20 left the labor force during the pandemic and the unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in March compared to 3.1 percent in February 2020
WASHINGTON: A new IMF study confirms what many women already knew: Mothers shouldered much of the pain and suffered an outsized economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In “the world of work, women with young children have been among the biggest casualties of the economic lockdowns,” IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog post Friday.
The study by International Monetary Fund economists, which looked at the experiences of mothers in the US, Britain and Spain, showed why it is “crucial” to provide added support to mothers, Georgieva said.
That includes prioritizing reopening schools and providing monetary support for immediate needs and for retraining after some jobs disappeared, she said.
The report found that among all workers in the US, women were affected more than men, while in Britain, it was the other way around, and in Spain, men and women shared similar levels of pain, she said.

FASTFACT

The study, which looks at the experiences of mothers in the US, Britain and Spain, shows why it is ‘crucial’ to provide added support to mothers.

“Despite these differences, all three countries shared one thing in common: mothers of young children have been disproportionately affected by the lockdown and resulting containment measures,” Georgieva said.
With school closures and remote learning “many women — who were largely shouldering the weight of childcare and housework even before the pandemic — left their jobs or cut the number of hours they worked.”
US government data show nearly 2 million women over the age of 20 left the labor force during the pandemic and the unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in March compared to 3.1 percent in February 2020.

Topics: IMF

Tents of homeless people are seen in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
  • Monetary union is set for recovery as pandemic curbs are lifted amid accelerating vaccination campaigns
BRUSSELS: The eurozone economy dipped into a second technical recession after a smaller than expected contraction in the first quarter, but is now firmly set for recovery as pandemic curbs are lifted amid accelerating vaccination campaigns, economists said.

The EU’s statistics office Eurostat said the gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro contracted 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter for a 1.8 percent year-on-year fall, putting the single currency area in a second technical recession in 12 months. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent quarterly and a 2 percent annual decline.
“Underlying resilience shows that the economy is set for its (somewhat late) start to the pandemic rebound, meaning that the picture of a lacklustre eurozone economy is set to change quickly,” said Bert Colijn, eurozone economist at ING Bank.
“Domestic demand is set for a strong rebound when economies reopen and the manufacturing recovery seems to only be limited by its own supply at the moment. While late out of the starting blocks, the eurozone is set for its start to the pandemic rebound,” he said.
The first quarter contraction was caused mainly by a 1.7 percent quarterly slump in the biggest economy Germany, as a pandemic lockdown since November hit private consumption.
It was mitigated by a 0.4 percent quarterly growth in second biggest France, as consumer spending and business investment held up despite coronavirus curbs. The country only entered its third national lockdown at the end of March.
“The recession is a thing of the past. With progressive vaccinations and a seasonally slower spread of the coronavirus, infection figures should continue to fall in the coming weeks,” said Christoph Weil, senior economist at Commerzbank.
“With the shops open, social life will resume and economic activity will pick up noticeably. By summer, restaurants, hotels and other contact-intensive services should also be able to resume normal operations. We expect the economy to return to its pre-crisis level by the end of this year,” Weil said.
Eurostat also said eurozone consumer prices rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in April for a 1.6 percent year-on-year gain, as expected by economists. But rather than being driven by stronger economic activity, the acceleration of price growth was driven by a 10.3 percent year-on-year surge in energy prices.
Without the volatile energy and unprocessed food components, or what the European Central Bank calls core inflation, prices rose 0.5 percent month-on-month for a 0.8 percent year-on-year rise, a deceleration from the 1 percent year-on-year rate the month before.
This core inflation drop is likely to reinforce calls by ECB doves to maintain the stimulus to the economy and hold off on tapering pandemic bond purchases until growth firmly takes hold.
“The ECB will be challenged significantly in terms of communication over the coming meetings. With inflation approaching 2 percent, once the GDP growth jumps ... it will become key for the ECB to get the message across that inflationary pressures look to be transitory for now,” ING’s Colijn said.
Eurostat also said that eurozone unemployment fell in March to 8.1 percent of the workforce, or to 13.166 million people, from a downwardly revised 8.2 percent in February or 13.375 million people, defying expectations of a rise to 8.3 percent.

Topics: eurozone

Barclays’ approach contrasted with bullish moves by rivals such as HSBC and Lloyds to release big chunks of provisions set aside for potential soured loans. (AFP/File)
  • UK bank's January-March profit more than doubled to £2.4 billion from £923 million a year ago
LONDON: Barclays and BNP Paribas reported bumper first-quarter profits on Friday, as an equities trading boom offset a slump in demand for fixed income products.

The topsy-turvy trading results for two of Europe’s biggest remaining investment banks highlighted how volatile markets amid the global pandemic caused seesawing demand for different asset classes.
Barclays’ January-March profit more than doubled to £2.4 billion from 923 million a year ago, while its French rival said net profit rose 37.9 percent to €1.77 billion ($2.14 billion), both beating analyst forecasts.
But a relatively sluggish performance by their traditionally strong fixed income trading businesses lagged rivals, including Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.
Analysts expressed concerns about rising costs at both banks, which put pressure on their shares.
BNP Paribas shares fell 1 percent, while Barclays shares fell 6 percent.
Barclays said its 2021 costs would be higher than 2020, which CEO Jes Staley told reporters was partly due to the need to boost trader pay to compete with US rivals.
Fahed Kunwar, analyst at Redburn, said: “The concern on costs is not a new phenomenon for Barclays - the question is whether management can deliver the revenues, and ultimately higher levels of profitability, to justify these increased costs.”
Both Barclays and BNP benefited from lower than expected charges for bad loans, as government support measures in their domestic economies helped to defer the economic pain from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barclays took an impairment charge of just £55 million compared with £2.1 billion in the same period a year ago, while BNP Paribas said its similar measure fell 37 percent to €896 million.
Barclays’ approach contrasted however with bullish moves by rivals such as HSBC and Lloyds to release big chunks of provisions set aside for potential soured loans.
European banks have generally been more cautious on provisioning for bad loans than US peers such as JPMorgan, which earlier this month released more than $5 billion.

FASTFACT

Barclays took an impairment charge of just £55 million compared with £2.1 billion in the same period a year ago, while BNP Paribas said its similar measure fell 37 percent to €896 million.

The bumper equities performances from the two banks partly made up for thin returns from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC), where client demand slumped.
Barclays reported a 35 percent decline in FICC income, while at BNP Paribas it fell 16 percent as interest rate and foreign exchange-related products in particular fell out of favor.
“We would have liked to do better than we did on FICC, we take a prudent approach to risk,” Barclays CEO Staley told reporters.
The bank said that within FICC a strong performance in credit trading was undermined by weaker demand for macro-related products and lower overall demand compared with a year ago.
Rival banks which have already published first-quarter earnings seemed to dodge the fixed income decline, with Deutsche Bank’s fixed-income and currency sales revenue increasing 34 percent while Goldman Sachs reported a 31 percent rise in such trading.
For Barclays and BNP Paribas, the equities trading boom coincided with a flood of corporate listings in Europe. The turnaround in equities was timely for BNP Paribas in particular, after earnings in the first quarter a year ago were wiped out by losses related to dividend-linked derivatives as European companies suspended payouts.
The listing bonanza bolstered Barclays’ banking advisory business within its investment bank, as income rose 35 percent to £859 million from fees for advising on equity fundraisings.

Topics: Barclays

