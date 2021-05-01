You are here

Dubai-based 3F Music buys iconic memes for nearly $1m

date 2021-05-01
The disaster gilr meme was sold by Zoe Roth as a non-fungible token. (Supplied)
  • The music studio recently bought the non-fungible tokens (NFT) versions of the memes “Disaster girl” for nearly $500,000
DUBAI: 3F Music studio in Dubai has been making headlines for its digital collectibles shopping spree, with the recent purchase of four iconic Internet memes for about $993,000.

The music studio recently bought the non-fungible tokens (NFT) versions of the memes “Disaster girl,” “The overly attached girlfriend,” the two “Creepy chans” in crypto coin, ether.

The seller of the memes said that the purchases would change their lives forever, with Zoe Roth, “disaster girl” herself saying she would use the money to pay off student loans and give a portion to charity.

The sales were the latest addition to the studio’s shopping spree of NFTs, which included music albums, digital art works and the 1959 space exploration cover art of Time magazine.

NFTs allow digital content creators to stamp their “products” with a unique digital code. It is then stored on the blockchain, a ledger system that underlines bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Artists have recently explored selling their work as NFTs to take advantage of an unprecedented rise in popularity, especially to collectors who could be genuine supporters of their art.

In a statement to The New York Times (NYT) in March, 3F Music said it was always in cooperation with “some highly knowledgeable and experienced art advisers” who had told them buying NFTs could promote their business, and support artists and the art market.

3F Music owns more than a hundred NFTs, including an NYT column that it bought for 350 ether, or about $998,500.

Topics: NFT cryptocurrency

Saudi buy boosts Clorox sales

Saudi buy boosts Clorox sales
  • Still, overall sales remained flat in its third fiscal quarter
  • Clorox forecast full-year earnings below estimates and expected a drop in gross margins
DUBAI: A joint venture acquisition in Saudi Arabia last year helped to buoy earnings at global cleaning products giant Clorox.
Still, overall sales remained flat in its third fiscal quarter, it said.
The company increased its investment in each of the two entities comprising its joint venture in the Kingdom last July.
Clorox forecast full-year earnings below estimates and expected a drop in gross margins, blaming higher manufacturing, commodity and logistics costs.
Consumer product makers are battling higher prices for commodities, including pulp, resin and petrochemicals, as well as supply disruptions due to transportation bottlenecks caused by the pandemic. Some industries are also facing labor shortages.
Clorox, which uses pulp and petrochemicals in its products such as wipes and bleaches, said rising raw material costs coupled with higher freight and manufacturing expenses, resulted in the first contraction in its quarterly gross margins in 10 quarters.
While rivals Procter & Gamble and Unilever are raising prices, Clorox did not disclose plans to hike prices to counter the higher costs.
Clorox reported gross margins of 45.5 percent for fiscal 2020, boosted by feverish demand during the pandemic and a reduction in several product lines to focus on improving capacities for its wipes and bleaches.
Signs are emerging, however, that people are cutting back on using surface cleaners and other disinfectant products, as vaccinations gather pace.
Clorox said it shipped fewer shipments of cleaning and disinfecting products to retail and professional customers in the third quarter, when compared to the same period a year earlier.
Supply constraints for some key products and tough comparison to last year led to flat sales growth in the quarter, at $1.78 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.62, above the average analyst estimate of $1.48, according to Refinitiv data.
For the full year, Clorox expects adjusted profit of $7.45 to $7.65 per share.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Clorox

Turkey adds crypto firms to money laundering, terror financing rules

Updated 01 May 2021
  • The country’s latest expansion of rules governing cryptocurrency transactions would take immediate effect and cover “crypto asset service providers”
ISTANBUL: Turkey added cryptocurrency trading platforms to the list of firms covered by anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regulation, it said in a presidential decree published early on Saturday.
The Official Gazette said the country’s latest expansion of rules governing cryptocurrency transactions would take immediate effect and cover “crypto asset service providers,” which would be liable to the existing regulations.
Last month Turkey’s central bank banned the use of crypto assets for payments on the grounds such transactions were risky. In the days that followed two Turkey-based cryptocurrency trading platforms were halted under separate investigations.
The probe into one of them, Thodex, led to the jailing on Thursday of six suspects including the siblings of its chief executive, Faruk Fatih Ozer, who Turkish authorities are seeking after he traveled to Albania.

Topics: Turkey cryptocurrency

US food chain Chuck E. Cheese to expand in Saudi Arabia

US food chain Chuck E. Cheese to expand in Saudi Arabia
  • The firm currently has two franchisee partners in the Kingdom, with a total of 21 outlets throughout the country
CEC Entertainment, the parent company of American fast-food brand Chuck E. Cheese, is planning to open 100 new outlets around the world over the coming years, with at least 25 in Saudi Arabia.

The firm currently has two franchisee partners in the Kingdom, with a total of 21 outlets throughout the country.

Brian Bell, senior director of public relations, told Arab News: “We will be opening our first store in Bahrain soon and have a pipeline of over 50 more stores across the Middle East region over the next five to seven years. Specifically, Saudi will account for 50 percent of this growth.”

Unique Hospitality has been a Chuck E. Cheese franchise partner in Saudi Arabia since 2012.

In a website franchisee testimonial, Unique Hospitality’s general manager for Saudi Arabia, Talal Azhari, said: “Chuck E. Cheese has been a great addition to our portfolio, and we have been very profitable with the brand.

“The corporate international franchise team is engaged and willing to adapt the brand to local market needs, which creates a truly profitable model. We are in the process of acquiring more territory for future development in other countries.”

Ahead of its international expansion, CEC Entertainment recently relaunched its franchise development website. In addition to Saudi Arabia, it currently operates in many markets outside the US, including Mexico, Chile, Peru, Canada, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Panama, Colombia, Guatemala, the UAE, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Jordan, and India.

Topics: US restaurant Food Saudi Arabia

Saudi banks' aggregate profit grows 14% in March

Saudi banks’ aggregate profit grows 14% in March
  • The data covers 11 listed banks and some foreign banks operating in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia-listed banks reported a 14 percent rise in aggregate net profit before Zakat and tax to the tune of SR 4.02 billion in March 2021 as against SR 3.53 billion a year earlier, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

The data covers 11 listed banks and some foreign banks operating in the Kingdom.

Banks' aggregate assets grew by over 11 percent year on year (YoY) to SR 3.035 trillion in March, combined deposits increased by 9 percent YoY to SR 1.980 trillion in the same month, whereas loans to the private sector saw an increase of 15 percent YoY to around SR 1.871 trillion by the end of March, financial news portal Argaam reported.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, financial analyst and banking expert, told Arab News: " the obvious reason for the aggregate reported net profit by Saudi banks to show a rise of 14 percent is the positive return back of the banking sector to the normal operations after a long period of lockdown (partially and completely) of more than than 70 days, between March and May last year due to the COVID19 pandemic as part of precautionary measures taken by the Saudi government to prevent the spread of the virus."

During the lockdown Saudi banks were able to serve its clients normally, despite the fact that in certain days of the lockdown the sector was operating with only 25 percent of its branches network capacity which exceeds in total 2000 branches Kingdom-wide, he added.

Saudi banks utilised technology and electronic payments to serve customers effectively as is evident from report by SAMA, which also indicated that the rate of e-payments for the retail sector - Individual Retail Payments by the end of July 2019, amounted more than 36 percent of all payments available, exceeding the targeted percentage of the financial sector development program (FSDP), one of the key programs of Saudi Vision 2030, he underlined.

FSDP stipulates that the share of non-cash transactions should be increased by 28 percent by 2020, he added.

"This achievement is based on SAMA's strategy for payment systems and the FSDP, which aims to enhance e-payment and reduce cash handling to reach 70 percent of total payments in the Kingdom by 2030," said Hafiz.

SAMA also pointed out that the record growth rates witnessed in the e-payments through the national payment system "Mada" is a result of Mada strategic plan, he added.

Launching Mada Atheer (NFC) service has had a major impact in enhancing e-payment, especially after the introduction of mobile payment services.

"These positive indicators were the result of SAMA's efforts to support use of electronic channels in cooperation with the local banking sector with the participation of relevant private service providers, as well as the constant cooperation of SAMA with government entities to promote e-payment," he added.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, Advisor and Professor of economic law at the Institute of Public Administration, Riyadh told Arab News: "The increase in net profits of Saudi banks and foreign banks operating in the Kingdom is due in part to corporate credit growth which picked up substantially in 2021 after the Public Investment Fund (PIF) programs helped generate additional business for contractors and credit to small and medium enterprises (SME)."

He said: "Saudi banks and foreign banks operating in the Kingdom outperformed their regional counterparts. This reflects the relatively low impact of the pandemic on the performance of Saudi banks loan books and higher growth of mortgage lending."

The outlook for Saudi banks and foreign banks operating in the Kingdom is expected to remain positive, he added.

This rise in net profits is also due to lower impairments and higher fees and commissions which is indicative of the Saudi economy’s resilience and recovery from the pandemic impact, he reasoned.

"Saudi banks have also benefited from an increase of their total operating income due to higher net commission income, invested related income and higher fees from banking services. Also mergers between Saudi banks such as the merger between the National Commercial Bank and Samba financial group will help increase such profits," said Al-Obaidy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia banking

3D-printed home in Dutch city expands housing options

3D-printed home in Dutch city expands housing options
A view of a house made of 3D printed concrete, as part of Project Milestone. (AFP)
  • Salet believes 3D printing can help by digitizing the design and production of houses
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands: Elize Lutz and Harrie Dekkers’ new home is a 94-square meter two-bedroom bungalow that resembles a boulder with windows.
The curving lines of its gray concrete walls look and feel natural. But they are actually at the cutting edge of housing construction technology in the Netherlands and around the world: They were 3D printed at a nearby factory.
“It’s special. It’s a form that’s unusual, and when I saw it for the first time, it reminds me of something you knew when you were young,” Lutz said Friday. She will rent the house with Dekkers for six months for €800 ($970) per month.
The house, for now, looks strange with its layers of printed concrete clearly visible — even a few places where printing problems caused imperfections.
In the future, as the Netherlands seeks ways to tackle a chronic housing shortage, such construction could become commonplace. The country needs to build hundreds of thousands of new homes this decade to accommodate a growing population.
Theo Salet, a professor at Eindhoven’s Technical University, is working in 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, to find ways of making concrete construction more sustainable. He figures houses can be 3D printed in the future using 30 percent less material.
“Why? The answer is sustainability,” he said. “And the first way to do that is by cutting down the amount of concrete that we use.”
He explained that 3D printing can deposit the material only where you need it.
A new generation of startups in the US also are among the companies looking to bring 3D-printed homes into the mainstream.
Fittingly, Lutz and Dekkers’ new house is in Eindhoven, a city that markets itself as a center of innovation.
The home is made up of 24 concrete elements “printed” by a machine that squirts layer upon layer of concrete at a factory in the city before being trucked to a neighborhood of other new homes. There, the finishing touches — including a roof — were added.
The layers give a ribbed texture to its walls, inside and out. The house complies with all Dutch construction codes and the printing process took just 120 hours.
The home is the product of collaboration between city hall, Eindhoven’s Technical University and construction companies called Project Milestone. They are planning to build a total of five houses, honing their techniques with each one. Future homes will have more than one floor.
The process uses concrete the consistency of toothpaste, Salet said. That ensures it is strong enough to build with but also wet enough so the layers stick to another. The printed elements are hollow and filled with insulation material.
The hope is that such homes, which are quicker to build than traditional houses and use less concrete, could become a factor in solving housing shortages in a nation that is one-third of the size of Florida with a population of 17.4 million people and rising.
In a report this month, the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency said that education and innovation can spur the construction industry in the long term. But other measures are needed to tackle Dutch housing shortages, including reforming zoning.
Salet believes 3D printing can help by digitizing the design and production of houses.
“If you ask me, ‘will we build 1 million of the houses, as you see here?’ The answer is no. But will we use this technology as part of other houses combined with wooden structures? Combined with other materials? Then my answer is yes,” he said.
Dekkers has already noticed great acoustics in the home even when he’s just playing music on his phone. And when he’s not listening to music, he enjoys the silence that the insulated walls provide.
“It gives a very good feel, because if you’re inside you don’t hear anything from outside,” he said.

Topics: 3D printing

