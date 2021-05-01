You are here

Cathay Pacific to resume Dubai flights from May 21

Cathay Pacific to resume Dubai flights from May 21
Cathay Pacific will resume non-stop weekly flights between Dubai and Hong Kong from May 21, 2021, the company has announced. (File/AFP)
  • The flights will give UAE residents and visitors access to Hong Kong and onward connections
  • The company will deploy the Airbus 330-300 on the route, which offers premium seats and sections for travelers
DUBAI: Cathay Pacific will resume non-stop weekly flights between Dubai and Hong Kong from May 21, 2021, the company has announced.
The flights, which will operate from Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport, will give UAE residents and visitors access to Hong Kong and onward connections across the carrier’s Asian network.
“Dubai has been an important route for us for more than four decades and we are extremely excited to be resuming our operations from here,” Vishnu Rajendran, Middle East area manager of Cathay Pacific, said.
The company will deploy the Airbus 330-300 on the route, which offers premium seats and sections for travelers, including fully flat bed business class seats.
“The resumption of this strategic route taps into the resurgent travel demand and underlines our ongoing efforts to recover our business from the impact of the pandemic,” Rajendran said, as vaccination programs give hope to the hard-hit industry.

DUBAI: The Saudi Space Commission is setting the terms of an initial agreement between the Kingdom and India on space cooperation, Asharq Al-Awsat has reported.

The MoU will involve cooperation on the peaceful use of outerspace between Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Talks of an MoU between the pair started in March at a virtual bilateral discussion.

“Both had discussions on initiating space cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The possibility of concluding country-level MoU for space cooperation was also discussed,” the bengaluru-based ISRO said in statement.

Dubai-based 3F Music buys iconic memes for nearly $1m

Dubai-based 3F Music buys iconic memes for nearly $1m
DUBAI: 3F Music studio in Dubai has been making headlines for its digital collectibles shopping spree, with the recent purchase of four iconic Internet memes for about $993,000.

The music studio recently bought the non-fungible tokens (NFT) versions of the memes “Disaster girl,” “The overly attached girlfriend,” the two “Creepy chans” in crypto coin, ether.

The seller of the memes said that the purchases would change their lives forever, with Zoe Roth, “disaster girl” herself saying she would use the money to pay off student loans and give a portion to charity.

The sales were the latest addition to the studio’s shopping spree of NFTs, which included music albums, digital art works and the 1959 space exploration cover art of Time magazine.

NFTs allow digital content creators to stamp their “products” with a unique digital code. It is then stored on the blockchain, a ledger system that underlines bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Artists have recently explored selling their work as NFTs to take advantage of an unprecedented rise in popularity, especially to collectors who could be genuine supporters of their art.

In a statement to The New York Times (NYT) in March, 3F Music said it was always in cooperation with “some highly knowledgeable and experienced art advisers” who had told them buying NFTs could promote their business, and support artists and the art market.

3F Music owns more than a hundred NFTs, including an NYT column that it bought for 350 ether, or about $998,500.

Saudi buy boosts Clorox sales

Saudi buy boosts Clorox sales
DUBAI: A joint venture acquisition in Saudi Arabia last year helped to buoy earnings at global cleaning products giant Clorox.
Still, overall sales remained flat in its third fiscal quarter, it said.
The company increased its investment in each of the two entities comprising its joint venture in the Kingdom last July.
Clorox forecast full-year earnings below estimates and expected a drop in gross margins, blaming higher manufacturing, commodity and logistics costs.
Consumer product makers are battling higher prices for commodities, including pulp, resin and petrochemicals, as well as supply disruptions due to transportation bottlenecks caused by the pandemic. Some industries are also facing labor shortages.
Clorox, which uses pulp and petrochemicals in its products such as wipes and bleaches, said rising raw material costs coupled with higher freight and manufacturing expenses, resulted in the first contraction in its quarterly gross margins in 10 quarters.
While rivals Procter & Gamble and Unilever are raising prices, Clorox did not disclose plans to hike prices to counter the higher costs.
Clorox reported gross margins of 45.5 percent for fiscal 2020, boosted by feverish demand during the pandemic and a reduction in several product lines to focus on improving capacities for its wipes and bleaches.
Signs are emerging, however, that people are cutting back on using surface cleaners and other disinfectant products, as vaccinations gather pace.
Clorox said it shipped fewer shipments of cleaning and disinfecting products to retail and professional customers in the third quarter, when compared to the same period a year earlier.
Supply constraints for some key products and tough comparison to last year led to flat sales growth in the quarter, at $1.78 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.62, above the average analyst estimate of $1.48, according to Refinitiv data.
For the full year, Clorox expects adjusted profit of $7.45 to $7.65 per share.

Turkey adds crypto firms to money laundering, terror financing rules

Turkey adds crypto firms to money laundering, terror financing rules
ISTANBUL: Turkey added cryptocurrency trading platforms to the list of firms covered by anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regulation, it said in a presidential decree published early on Saturday.
The Official Gazette said the country’s latest expansion of rules governing cryptocurrency transactions would take immediate effect and cover “crypto asset service providers,” which would be liable to the existing regulations.
Last month Turkey’s central bank banned the use of crypto assets for payments on the grounds such transactions were risky. In the days that followed two Turkey-based cryptocurrency trading platforms were halted under separate investigations.
The probe into one of them, Thodex, led to the jailing on Thursday of six suspects including the siblings of its chief executive, Faruk Fatih Ozer, who Turkish authorities are seeking after he traveled to Albania.

US food chain Chuck E. Cheese to expand in Saudi Arabia

US food chain Chuck E. Cheese to expand in Saudi Arabia
CEC Entertainment, the parent company of American fast-food brand Chuck E. Cheese, is planning to open 100 new outlets around the world over the coming years, with at least 25 in Saudi Arabia.

The firm currently has two franchisee partners in the Kingdom, with a total of 21 outlets throughout the country.

Brian Bell, senior director of public relations, told Arab News: “We will be opening our first store in Bahrain soon and have a pipeline of over 50 more stores across the Middle East region over the next five to seven years. Specifically, Saudi will account for 50 percent of this growth.”

Unique Hospitality has been a Chuck E. Cheese franchise partner in Saudi Arabia since 2012.

In a website franchisee testimonial, Unique Hospitality’s general manager for Saudi Arabia, Talal Azhari, said: “Chuck E. Cheese has been a great addition to our portfolio, and we have been very profitable with the brand.

“The corporate international franchise team is engaged and willing to adapt the brand to local market needs, which creates a truly profitable model. We are in the process of acquiring more territory for future development in other countries.”

Ahead of its international expansion, CEC Entertainment recently relaunched its franchise development website. In addition to Saudi Arabia, it currently operates in many markets outside the US, including Mexico, Chile, Peru, Canada, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Panama, Colombia, Guatemala, the UAE, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Jordan, and India.

