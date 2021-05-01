Cathay Pacific to resume Dubai flights from May 21

DUBAI: Cathay Pacific will resume non-stop weekly flights between Dubai and Hong Kong from May 21, 2021, the company has announced.
The flights, which will operate from Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport, will give UAE residents and visitors access to Hong Kong and onward connections across the carrier’s Asian network.
“Dubai has been an important route for us for more than four decades and we are extremely excited to be resuming our operations from here,” Vishnu Rajendran, Middle East area manager of Cathay Pacific, said.
The company will deploy the Airbus 330-300 on the route, which offers premium seats and sections for travelers, including fully flat bed business class seats.
“The resumption of this strategic route taps into the resurgent travel demand and underlines our ongoing efforts to recover our business from the impact of the pandemic,” Rajendran said, as vaccination programs give hope to the hard-hit industry.
