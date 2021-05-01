CANBERRA: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has continued distributing Ramadan food baskets in Australia, Fiji, and nearby islands, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The distribution is part of King Salman’s iftar program, which is being carried out in cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Australia.
Shadi Al-Sulaiman, who heads the Australian National Imams Council, praised the depth of the Kingdom’s relationship with Muslim communities in Australia, nearby islands and around the world.
The ministry also inaugurated King Salman’s program to distribute tons of dates to charities and Islamic centers across the Philippines during Ramadan, benefiting about 12,500 Muslims.
The initiative was carried out in cooperation with the office of the religious attache at the Saudi Embassy in the Philippines.
The ministry is implementing this year’s program in 24 countries including Indonesia, where food baskets and iftar meals were distributed for the third week in a row in coordination with the Saudi ambassador in Jakarta, Essam bin Ahmed Abed Al-Thaqafi.
Ahmed bin Isa Al-Hazmi, who is the Kingdom’s religious attache in Jakarta, said that more than 80,000 people in cities and villages would benefit.
Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food
https://arab.news/9zkmr
Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food
- The distribution is part of King Salman’s iftar program, which is being carried out in cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Australia
CANBERRA: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has continued distributing Ramadan food baskets in Australia, Fiji, and nearby islands, the Saudi Press Agency reported.