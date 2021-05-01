You are here

Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food

Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food
Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs has continued distributing Ramadan food. (SPA)
Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food
Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs has continued distributing Ramadan food. (SPA)
Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food

Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food
  • The distribution is part of King Salman’s iftar program, which is being carried out in cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Australia
Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

CANBERRA: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has continued distributing Ramadan food baskets in Australia, Fiji, and nearby islands, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The distribution is part of King Salman’s iftar program, which is being carried out in cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Australia.
Shadi Al-Sulaiman, who heads the Australian National Imams Council, praised the depth of the Kingdom’s relationship with Muslim communities in Australia, nearby islands and around the world.
The ministry also inaugurated King Salman’s program to distribute tons of dates to charities and Islamic centers across the Philippines during Ramadan, benefiting about 12,500 Muslims.
The initiative was carried out in cooperation with the office of the religious attache at the Saudi Embassy in the Philippines.
The ministry is implementing this year’s program in 24 countries including Indonesia, where food baskets and iftar meals were distributed for the third week in a row in coordination with the Saudi ambassador in Jakarta, Essam bin Ahmed Abed Al-Thaqafi.
Ahmed bin Isa Al-Hazmi, who is the Kingdom’s religious attache in Jakarta, said that more than 80,000 people in cities and villages would benefit. 

Madinah research center's works unveiled

Madinah research center's works unveiled
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

Madinah research center's works unveiled

Madinah research center's works unveiled
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman inaugurated projects and initiatives of the Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Research and Studies Center.

One of the projects was an electronic platform with all the center’s publications on Madinah’s history and heritage, as well as magazines with research on the historical, geographical, social and literary aspects of Madinah and Saudi Arabia.

He also inaugurated the digital doorway for the “Madinah Picture Book,” which is in Arabic and English and contains old and rare photographs from around the world documenting different stages of Madinah’s history and heritage. 

It also has photographs of the Prophet’s Mosque, monuments, Quba Mosque, and prominent landmarks. 

Prince Faisal praised the center’s contributions and important role in preserving and highlighting the history of Madinah and Islamic monuments since its establishment in 1997.

The prince launched a new competition organized by the center, with prizes of more than SR325,000 ($86,654). 

It focuses on promoting the values of Islam, spreading tolerance and moderation, as well as shedding light on Prophet Muhammad’s life through four different tracks. 

The four tracks are: Research on the prophet’s life, the best short film on his life, the best photograph or sketch of Madinah and its monuments, and the best creative idea showing the prophet’s life.

The prince also launched the “Sighted” initiative, with the center’s publications issued in Braille for the visually impaired and blind.

He was briefed about the projects being carried out in the scientific, cultural, historical and administrative fields.

These include an online encyclopedia of Madinah’s landmarks, updating the center’s bylaws and regulations and developing its execution plan, and the center’s achievement report for 2020.

Saudi travelers urged to check quarantine rules abroad before flying

Saudi travelers urged to check quarantine rules abroad before flying
Saudi travelers urged to check quarantine rules abroad before beginning their journey. (AP)
Updated 01 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi travelers urged to check quarantine rules abroad before flying

Saudi travelers urged to check quarantine rules abroad before flying
  • Health Ministry confirms vaccinated people need not quarantine in Kingdom after contact with infected people
Updated 01 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi travelers have been urged to check coronavirus disease (COVID-19) regulations at international destinations ahead of their flights, as quarantine measures may differ from one destination to the next.

Assistant Deputy Minister for Preventive Medicine Dr. Abdullah Asiri on Saturday urged Saudis intending to travel abroad after the May 17 lifting of the flight ban to be fully immunized before their flights, but warned that it might not spare them from spending time in quarantine isolation upon arrival, adding that each country’s regulations differ from one another and “immunized individuals might not be exempt.”
The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH), though, has said no quarantine is required for immunized individuals in the Kingdom if they have come into contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
A number of queries have been made about quarantine regulations after receiving a second jabs, but the MoH confirmed that 14 days after receiving the second dose, fully immunized individuals do not have to quarantine after contact with a confirmed case, but must continue with general precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
The MoH added that the COVID-19 vaccine works to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies, decreasing the risk of severe symptoms, and can also reduce transmission to others.
On Saturday, a total of 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom, meaning 418,411 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease.

INNUMBERS

418,411 Total cases

401,544 Recoveries

6,968 Deaths

The highest recorded number of infections were in Riyadh at 379, Makkah reporting 277 cases and the Eastern Province 141, while the lowest number of infections came in the Northern Borders with 14, Baha with nine cases and Jouf with eight.
The number of active cases is still dangerously close to the 10,000 case mark. With Saturday’s numbers, there are currently 9,899 active cases, 1,333 of them critical — a decline by just 2 patients in the past 24 hours.
An additional 964 new recoveries were announced, taking the total number of recoveries to 401,544, while 11 new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 6,968.
The Kingdom’s current recovery rate is holding steady at 95.9 percent.
Saudi Arabia has administered more than 9.4 million COVID-19 vaccines so far at a daily rate of 194,978. That equates to 27 percent of the Kingdom’s residents receiving at least one dose.
There were 65,454 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number conducted in the Kingdom to more than 16.96 million.

General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques readies for Ramadan’s last 10 days

General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques readies for Ramadan’s last 10 days
More than 4,000 workers have been deployed to sanitize and perfume the Grand Mosque. (SPA)
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques readies for Ramadan’s last 10 days

General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques readies for Ramadan’s last 10 days
  • More than 4,000 workers have been deployed to sanitize and perfume the Grand Mosque, which is cleaned 10 times a day
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

MAKKAH: The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has increased its round the clock preparations to welcome worshippers and pilgrims during the last 10 days of Ramadan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Cleaning and sanitizing has been stepped up to ensure everyone’s safety and protection.
Additional doors have been opened, and there are more regulated entry and exit points, and designated pathways for people with special needs to ease the movement of worshippers and those wishing to perform Umrah.
There is greater distribution of Zamzam water to visitors in the Mataf, the white area immediately around the Kaaba, and the Grand Mosque’s courtyards.
These steps are being taken to meet the requirements of COVID-19 precautionary and preventive measures.
More than 4,000 workers have been deployed to sanitize and perfume the Grand Mosque, which is cleaned 10 times a day.
Over 80,000 liters of sanitizer and 1,600 liters of fragrance are used during each cleaning operation, while more than 500 sensor-equipped hand sanitizer dispensers have been distributed.
Around 200,000 bottles of water are distributed in the Mataf through private vehicles. Water is also distributed or available on the walkway, the funeral prayer hall, the first-floor prayer hall for people with special needs, the King Fahd and King Abdullah expansions, entrances and stairs.
More than 100 observers are stationed at the doors of the Grand Mosque to receive worshippers, direct them to their spots, organize their entry and exit, guide them to prayer halls, and support security officials in guiding worshippers.
Cold water is sprayed out at the mosque’s squares through 250 fans to help cool down air temperatures for worshippers during prayer times.

Who’s Who: Nour Mousa, CEO and co-founder of KSA's Desert Technologies

Who’s Who: Nour Mousa, CEO and co-founder of KSA's Desert Technologies
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Nour Mousa, CEO and co-founder of KSA's Desert Technologies

Who’s Who: Nour Mousa, CEO and co-founder of KSA's Desert Technologies
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

Nour Mousa is the CEO and co-founder of the Saudi solar energy firm Desert Technologies.

Desert Technologies, with its ambitious projects that are already yielding results throughout the region, serves as one example of how the Kingdom can leverage its abundant resources, domestic expertise and competitive advantage in energy production. 

Mousa is an executive with worldwide experience across major business functions and operations, from strategic planning, outsourcing, and technology transfer to finance, real estate development and investment, and world-class manufacturing.

He is a partner in Soho Properties, a leading real estate developer managing two development projects worth $600 million in Manhattan, New York.

As managing partner, he is responsible for the strategic and financial operations, execution of large complex transactions, and risk management of the company.

From 1998 to 2003 Mousa was director of strategic planning at Picorp Holding S.A.E., a multibillion-dollar Egyptian group with investments in the real estate, tourism, consumer goods, and manufacturing sectors, where he successfully established five turnkey projects exceeding $200 million from inception to execution.

Among these projects was establishing and structuring a multinational joint venture with Fujitsu General Ltd as a founding board member, while he also oversaw a manufacturing startup in Egypt distributing throughout North Africa.

Prior to working at Picorp, Mousa was in the automotive industry, and was among the team that launched Nissan Egypt’s operations.

Mousa holds a bachelor’s degree in production engineering from Helwan University, and a graduate diploma in industrial engineering from the American University in Cairo.

His charitable work includes the foundation and endowment of Park51, a nonprofit Islamic culture and community center in lower Manhattan.

Ramadan atmosphere returns with Madinah’s Quba Front

Ramadan atmosphere returns with Madinah’s Quba Front
The open courtyard offers family-friendly placements of cafes, shopping booths and a carnival area, all decorated with lights. (Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 01 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Ramadan atmosphere returns with Madinah’s Quba Front

Ramadan atmosphere returns with Madinah’s Quba Front
  • The area is called Rouh Quba because when the carnival was created it brought life to the area, so many people visited and all age groups played. It’s so much fun for all of them”
Updated 01 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: A pedestrian walkway in Madinah connecting the Prophet’s Mosque and Quba Mosque is bringing families together to enjoy the Ramadan atmosphere.
After a year of very limited public events due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions, people across the Kingdom have been excited to experience the holy month while being out and about and with their loved ones.
Ramadan is even more special for those in Madinah, one of Islam’s two holy cities.
Jadat Quba (Quba Avenue) is named after Islam’s first mosque, with the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) laying its foundation stone when he first arrived in Yathrib, as Madinah was then known, after migrating from Makkah.
Families and friends have been flowing into the three kilometer-long walkway, a space lined with food trucks and shopping kiosks that meet every taste and budget, while the open courtyard of Quba Front offers family-friendly placements of cafes, shopping booths and a carnival area, all decorated with Ramadan-themed lights.
Ahmed Sadat is the CEO of NICE, the social enterprise that developed Quba Front. It received 45,000 visitors in one day when it opened in January.
He said the front’s first space was the square near the Prophet’s Mosque and that it was important to have this area for local brands and shopping. There was also a space for families with home-based businesses, with more than 120 families supported so far.
“What’s special about Quba Front is that you will always find something different when you visit because we are a developmental project,” Sadat told Arab News.
Gala Al-Motlq explained why the carnival area, where she worked, was so special.
“I’ve been working here for three months, and honestly they were the best three months of my life,” Al-Motlq told Arab News. “I hold the toys and call on visitors to come my way to play the carnival games and encourage sportsmanship and friendly competition, making sure they leave the area with a smile on their face. The area is called Rouh Quba because when the carnival was created it brought life to the area, so many people visited and all age groups played. It’s so much fun for all of them.”
High school senior Nafisah Nafea applauded government efforts to make the space a well-organized, lively and prime public family venue.
“A lot was done to this area,” she told Arab News. “My family and I usually avoided this area before the developments were made due to traffic. Now that it has been solved, it encouraged people from Madinah and outside to visit Quba. These developments are wonderful, the amusement area, the cafes and restaurants, they’re all high quality.”
She said she really liked Quba Front and was planning to visit with her friends next time. “My family and I weren’t really the type to go out in Ramadan a lot, but now that these developments have been made, it looks like we’re changing our old ways. We’ll go out and see people.”

FASTFACT

Jadat Quba (Quba Avenue) is named after Islam’s first mosque, with the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) laying its foundation stone when he first arrived in Yathrib, which is known as Madinah today, after migrating from Makkah. 

Abdulmajeed Al-Harbi, who is 27, was also happy about the Ramadan atmosphere returning to the city.
“The atmosphere here is special, we were deprived of it last year, and they have really outdone themselves this year, from the organizing to the activities available and the overall Ramadan atmosphere,” he told Arab News. “I come here every week ever since it opened. I really enjoy the variety of shops, cafes and activities here. Quba Front brought all these options in one area.”
Jeddah high school senior Reeman Bakkar, who was visiting Madinah, said Ramadan was her favorite month. Experiencing it with all its elements and traditions meant a lot to her, especially in the holy city.
“The best thing about this year is that Ramadan and all its qualities are back,” she told Arab News. “Hearing the call to prayer, going to the Prophet’s Mosque to pray Taraweeh. We finally experienced the real Ramadan after being away from these elements for a year. We now can visit our relatives and practice our traditions again — which is a big deal in the Kingdom. What I look forward to the most every year is Ramadan.”

