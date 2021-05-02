You are here

  • Home
  • US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails
Sen. Mitt Romney addresses the Utah Republican Party 2021 Organizing Convention on May 1, 2021, in West Valley City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ust9

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

SALT LAKE CITY: Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him Saturday for his votes at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials.
The measure narrowly failed, 798 to 711, in a vote by delegates to the state GOP convention, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Romney drew heavy boos when he came to the podium earlier in the day.
Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.”
“This was a process driven by Democrats who hated Trump,” Guymon said. “Romney’s vote in the first impeachment emboldened Democrats who continued to harass Trump.”
The proposal, among several platform changes debated Saturday, also sought to praise the other members of Utah’s congressional delegation for their support of the former president.
Others warned supporting the censure risked defining the party around Trump instead of the conservative principles most delegates treasure.
“If the point of all this is to let Mitt Romney know we’re displeased with him, trust me, he knows,” said Salt Lake County delegate Emily de Azavedo Brown. “Let’s not turn this into a Trump or no Trump thing. Are we a party of principle or a party of a person?”

Somalia’s parliament votes to cancel presidential term extension

Somalia’s parliament votes to cancel presidential term extension
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

Somalia’s parliament votes to cancel presidential term extension

Somalia’s parliament votes to cancel presidential term extension
  • President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed himself asked Parliament cancel the two-year extension of his term that has spaked violence and also angered foreign donors
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somali lawmakers voted unanimously on Saturday to cancel a two-year presidential term extension they had approved last month, after clashes in the capital Mogadishu between factions of the security forces, which are divided over the issue.
In a speech following the vote in the lower house of parliament, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble ordered the army to return to barracks and urged politicians to avoid inciting violence.
The political crisis has raised fears that Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab insurgents could exploit a security vacuum if state forces split along clan lines and turn on each other. The group has taken over at least one Somali town in the past week as heavily armed fighters moved from the countryside into the capital city.
President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s attempt to extend his term has also angered foreign donors, who have backed his government in an attempt to bring stability to Somalia after more than two decades as a failed state following a civil war that began in 1991.
Saturday’s lower house vote was broadcast on Somali television and came shortly after Mohamed addressed parliament and said he was directing the prime minister to prepare to hold a delayed parliamentary election.
Roble said in a Twitter post late on Saturday that the government will “soon” prepare the plan for elections, and thanked the president and the parliament.
Mohamed’s term expired in February, but without a new crop of lawmakers, parliament was unable to choose a president.
The term extension was approved by the lower house last month but rejected by the Senate, provoking the crisis that has intensified in the past week.
Between 60,000 and 100,000 people were forced to flee their homes following clashes on Sunday that stirred fears of all-out war between heavily armed factions for and against the president.
Rashid Abdi, a Nairobi-based independent analyst, said the parliamentary vote and the president’s move toward holding elections appeared to be a good compromise.
“The problem is there is so little trust between the parties and as long as Farmaajo holds the levers of the military and security services, it looks difficult to build confidence in that process,” he said, using a popular nickname for the president.
The US State Department, the EU ambassador, and the Turkish foreign ministry praised Saturday’s developments.
“We call on the parties to the agreement to meet immediately without preconditions to finalize electoral arrangements and begin implementation in a collaborative and transparent manner,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, adding that the United States stood ready to support the conduct of elections as soon as possible.

Battle lines drawn
Opposition lawmaker Abdirahman Odowaa told Reuters “much remains to be done,” adding that he wanted Mohamed to formalize what had been agreed.
“The handing over of security and election process to the prime minister should be documented and signed ... (He) has to go to the conference tent and sign ... before all,” Odowaa said.
Senator Ilyas Ali Hassan, from another opposition party, Himilo Qaran, said he hoped Roble “will now lead the election and ... do the right thing, so that this country can have a free and fair election.”
Abdulahi Ali Hirsi Timaade, information minister of Puntland, one of Somalia’s five regional governments, told Reuters he wanted Mohamed to confirm in a letter that he had given Roble responsibility for the elections and security.
Mogadishu shopkeeper Duale Hussein said he feared the opposition had been duped.
“He cleverly did a somersault,” Hussein said of the president. “Farmaajo still rules everything ... Roble is just his remote control.”
It was not immediately clear whether security forces loyal to the opposition would withdraw from fortified positions in the capital following Saturday’s vote and Roble’s order, having refused to do so earlier this week.
Somalia’s armed forces include members of clan militias who have often battled each other for power and resources.
Mohamed is Darod, one of Somalia’s major clans. Most of the opposition leaders and Somali military in the capital are Hawiye, another large clan. 

Topics: Somalia Hussein Roble Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Mogadishu

Related

Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency
World
Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency
Somalia leaders fail to reach deal on elections
Middle-East
Somalia leaders fail to reach deal on elections

Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs, under a tent installed along the roadside amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Ghaziabad on May 1, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
  • The warning about the new variant in early March was issued by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium, or INSACOG
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters.
Despite the warning, four of the scientists said the federal government did not seek to impose major restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. Millions of largely unmasked people attended religious festivals and political rallies that were held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition politicians.
Tens of thousands of farmers, meanwhile, continued to camp on the edge of New Delhi protesting Modi’s agricultural policy changes.
The world’s second-most populous country is now struggling to contain a second wave of infections much more severe than its first last year, which some scientists say is being accelerated by the new variant and another variant first detected in Britain. India reported 386,452 new cases on Friday, a global record.
The spike in infections is India’s biggest crisis since Modi took office in 2014. It remains to be seen how his handling of it might affect Modi or his party politically. The next general election is due in 2024. Voting in the most recent local elections was largely completed before the scale of the new surge in infections became apparent.
The warning about the new variant in early March was issued by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium, or INSACOG. It was conveyed to a top official who reports directly to the prime minister, according to one of the scientists, the director of a research center in northern India who spoke on condition of anonymity. Reuters could not determine whether the INSACOG findings were passed on to Modi himself.
Modi’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
INSACOG was set up as a forum of scientific advisers by the government in late December specifically to detect genomic variants of the coronavirus that might threaten public health. INSACOG brings together 10 national laboratories capable of studying virus variants.
INSACOG researchers first detected B.1.617, which is now known as the Indian variant of the virus, as early as February, Ajay Parida, director of the state-run Institute of Life Sciences and a member of INSACOG, told Reuters.
INSACOG shared its findings with the health ministry’s National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) before March 10, warning that infections could quickly increase in parts of the country, the director of the northern India research center told Reuters. The findings were then passed on to the Indian health ministry, this person said. The health ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
Around that date, INSACOG began to prepare a draft media statement for the health ministry. A version of that draft, seen by Reuters, set out the forum’s findings: the new Indian variant had two significant mutations to the portion of the virus that attaches to human cells, and it had been traced in 15% to 20% of samples from Maharashtra, India’s worst-affected state.
The draft statement said that the mutations, called E484Q and L452R, were of “high concern.” It said “there is data of E484Q mutant viruses escaping highly neutralising antibodies in cultures, and there is data that L452R mutation was responsible for both increased transmissibility and immune escape.”
In other words, essentially, this meant that mutated versions of the virus could more easily enter a human cell and counter a person’s immune response to it.
The ministry made the findings public about two weeks later, on March 24, when it issued a statement to the media that did not include the words “high concern.” The statement said only that more problematic variants required following measures already underway — increased testing and quarantine. Testing has since nearly doubled to 1.9 million tests a day.
Asked why the government did not respond more forcefully to the findings, for example by restricting large gatherings, Shahid Jameel, chair of the scientific advisory group of INSACOG, said he was concerned that authorities were not paying enough attention to the evidence as they set policy.
“Policy has to be based on evidence and not the other way around,” he told Reuters. “I am worried that science was not taken into account to drive policy. But I know where my jurisdiction stops. As scientists we provide the evidence, policymaking is the job of the government.”
The northern India research center director told Reuters the draft media release was sent to the most senior bureaucrat in the country, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who reports directly to the prime minister. Reuters was unable to learn whether Modi or his office were informed of the findings. Gauba did not respond to a request for comment.
The government took no steps to prevent gatherings that might hasten the spread of the new variant, as new infections quadrupled by April 1 from a month earlier.
Modi, some of his top lieutenants, and dozens of other politicians, including opposition figures, held rallies across the country for local elections throughout March and into April.
The government also allowed the weeks-long Kumbh Mela religious festival, attended by millions of Hindus, to proceed from mid-March. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of farmers were allowed to remain camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi to protest against new agriculture laws.
To be sure, some scientists say the surge was much larger than expected and the setback cannot be pinned on political leadership alone. “There is no point blaming the government,” Saumitra Das, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, which is part of INSACOG, told Reuters.

STRICT MEASURES NOT TAKEN
INSACOG reports to the National Center for Disease Control in New Delhi. NCDC director Sujeet Kumar Singh recently told a private online gathering that strict lockdown measures had been needed in early April, according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by Reuters.
“The exact time, as per our thinking, was 15 days before,” Singh said in the April 19 meeting, referring to the need for stricter lockdown measures.
Singh did not say during the meeting whether he warned the government directly of the need for action at that time. Singh declined to comment to Reuters.
Singh told the April 19 gathering that more recently, he had relayed the urgency of the matter to government officials.
“It was highlighted very, very clearly that unless drastic measures are taken now, it will be too late to prevent the mortality which we are going to see,” said Singh, referring to a meeting which took place on April 18. He did not identify which government officials were in the meeting or describe their seniority.
Singh said some government officials in the meeting worried that mid-sized towns could see law and order problems as essential medical supplies like oxygen ran out, a scenario that has already begun to play out in parts of India.
The need for urgent action was also expressed the week before by the National Task Force for COVID-19, a group of 21 experts and government officials set up last April to provide scientific and technical guidance to the health ministry on the pandemic. It is chaired by V.K. Paul, Modi’s top coronavirus adviser.
The group had a discussion on April 15 and “unanimously agreed that the situation is serious and that we should not hesitate in imposing lockdowns,” said one scientist who took part.
Paul was present at the discussion, according to the scientist. Reuters could not determine if Paul relayed the group’s conclusion to Modi. Paul did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
Two days after Singh’s April 18 warning to government officials, Modi addressed the nation on April 20, arguing against lockdowns. He said a lockdown should be the last resort in fighting the virus. India’s two-month-long national lockdown a year ago put millions out of work and devastated the economy.
“We have to save the country from lockdowns. I would also request the states to use lockdowns as the last option,” Modi said. “We have to try our best to avoid lockdowns and focus on micro-containment zones,” he said, referring to small, localized lockdowns imposed by authorities to control outbreaks.
India’s state governments have wide latitude in setting health policy for their regions, and some have acted independently to try to control the spread of the virus.
Maharashtra, the country’s second-most populous state, which includes Mumbai, imposed tough restrictions such as office and store closures early in April as hospitals ran out of beds, oxygen and medicines. It imposed a full lockdown on April 14.

‘TICKING TIME BOMB’
The Indian variant has now reached at least 17 countries including Britain, Switzerland and Iran, leading several governments to close their borders to people traveling from India.
The World Health Organization has not declared the India mutant a “variant of concern,” as it has done for variants first detected in Britain, Brazil, and South Africa. But the WHO said on April 27 that its early modelling, based on genome sequencing, suggested that B.1.617 had a higher growth rate than other variants circulating in India.
The UK variant, called B.1.1.7, was also detected in India by January, including in the northern state of Punjab, a major epicenter for the farmers’ protests, Anurag Agrawal, a senior INSACOG scientist, told Reuters.
The NCDC and some INSACOG laboratories determined that a massive spike in cases in Punjab was caused by the UK variant, according to a statement issued by Punjab’s state government on March 23.
Punjab imposed a lockdown from March 23. But thousands of farmers from the state remained at protest camps on the outskirts of Delhi, many moving back and forth between the two places before the restrictions began.
“It was a ticking time bomb,” said Agrawal, who is director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, which has studied some samples from Punjab. “It was a matter of an explosion, and public gatherings is a huge problem in a time of pandemic. And B.1.1.7 is a really bad variant in terms of spreading potential.”
By April 7, more than two weeks after Punjab’s announcement on the UK variant, cases of coronavirus began rising sharply in Delhi. Within days, hospital beds, critical care facilities, and medical oxygen began running out in the city. At some hospitals, patients died gasping for air before they could be treated. The city’s crematoriums overflowed with dead bodies.
Delhi is now suffering one of the worst infection rates in the country, with more than three out of every 10 tests positive for the virus.
India overall has reported more than 300,000 infections a day for the past nine days, the worst streak anywhere in the world since the pandemic began. Deaths have surged, too, with the total exceeding 200,000 this week.
Agrawal and two other senior government scientists told Reuters that federal health authorities and local Delhi officials should have been better prepared after seeing what the variants had done in Maharashtra and Punjab. Reuters could not determine what specific warnings were issued to whom about preparing for a huge surge.
“We are in a very grave situation,” said Shanta Dutta, a medical research scientist at the state-run National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases. “People listen to politicians more than scientists.”
Rakesh Mishra, director of the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology, which is part of INSACOG, said the country’s scientific community was dejected.
“We could have done better, our science could have been given more significance,” he told Reuters. “What we observed in whatever little way, that should have been used better.”

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines
World
Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines
Fire in hospital’s intensive care kills 18 in India’s Gujarat
World
Fire in hospital’s intensive care kills 18 in India’s Gujarat

Deadly blast shatters poor Afghan families’ dreams

Deadly blast shatters poor Afghan families’ dreams
Updated 02 May 2021

Deadly blast shatters poor Afghan families’ dreams

Deadly blast shatters poor Afghan families’ dreams
  • Students celebrating exam results among 26 killed in minivan explosion at guesthouse
Updated 02 May 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: They were in the middle of breaking their fast during Ramadan, rejoicing after passing their university entrance exams, when a massive blast ripped through the guesthouse in Pul-e-Aam, the provincial capital of Logar in eastern Afghanistan, killing 25 people and leaving more than 100 injured.

At least 21 of those who died in the bombing on Friday night were school students who had traveled from different villages of an impoverished district of the Azar region to Logar for the exams, and the deadly blast crushed the dreams of several families seeking a better future for their children.

“They could not afford to rent hotel rooms and, instead, stayed in a guesthouse of a former provincial council member,” Homa Ahmadi, an MP from Logar, told Arab News.

“These were innocent and poor students with dreams for their future. Their families had raised them amid lots of hardship, and hoped to see them finish university and earn a living,” the MP added.

A minivan packed with explosives was parked near the guesthouse belonging to Didar Lawang, former head of the provincial council. It detonated a few minutes after several men disembarked, Hassibullah Stanekzai, chief of Logar’s provincial council, told Arab News.

The men reportedly introduced themselves as officials belonging to an aid group, searching for “some food to break the fast.”

“The force of the blast was so enormous that it shattered windows in houses up to 1 kilometer away. In total, 25 lost their lives and 110 were wounded,” Stanekzai said.

The explosion also damaged the only public hospital in the vicinity, forcing local officials to rush many of the injured to Kabul, he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aryan told Arab News that a probe had been launched into the incident, but it was too early to say who was being targeted in the attack.

However, President Ashraf Ghani accused the Taliban, describing the attack as a “humanitarian crime.”

“The Taliban have not giving up the killing of people in the month of Ramadan, which is a month of forgiving and mercy,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

The Taliban was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts by Arab News to contact them on Saturday. Smaller groups affiliated with Daesh are also known to operate in the region.

In July, at least 18 people, mostly security forces, were killed in a car bombing on the eve of Eid Al-Adha, one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar.

The attack occurred ahead of an announcement for a three-day ceasefire by the Taliban after the US stepped up its efforts to broker peace talks between the insurgents and Ghani’s government.

The Taliban denied any links to the attack. Friday’s blast comes amid a drawdown of the remaining US-led troops from Afghanistan, initially set for May 1 but postponed to a Sept.11, based on a decision by US President Joe Biden.

The complete withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan was a key condition set by the Taliban before signing a landmark accord with Washington in Doha, Qatar, more than a year ago.

The Taliban have accused Biden of violating the seal based on which the group had halted attacks on foreign troops, but not on Afghan forces.

The group had warned Washington against delaying the withdrawal process before boycotting all peace talks on Afghanistan until the troops’ exit.

Earlier, Afghan spy chief Ahmad Zia Saraj had said that the Taliban had stepped up their attacks by 24 percent since the Doha deal, highlighting a spike in violence after Biden delayed the withdrawal to Sept.11, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks on US soil by Al-Qaeda suspected members.

The same year, US troops invaded Afghanistan and ousted the Taliban from power for refusing to hand over Al-Qaeda leaders, which Washington accused of staging the twin tower bombings.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan blast

Related

Special US asks government officials to leave Afghanistan
World
US asks government officials to leave Afghanistan

Exiled man returns to UK after legal fight over alleged terror links

Exiled man returns to UK after legal fight over alleged terror links
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

Exiled man returns to UK after legal fight over alleged terror links

Exiled man returns to UK after legal fight over alleged terror links
  • Lawyer: Client “systematically targeted” by British authorities
  • Man says he was in Turkey doing relief work related to Syrian conflict
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A UK man exiled abroad for more than three years after having his citizenship revoked over alleged terror links has returned to Britain after the Home Office conceded that it had acted unlawfully.
The 37-year-old Londoner, known as N3 in legal documents, had fought a three-year legal battle with the Home Office over his citizenship status, but won his case last month.
His mother told Sky News: “It has now been three years since I last saw him. I am an elderly lady living on my own and I am in poor health. I have missed his love, warmth and companionship.”
In 2017, the Home Office sent a letter to N3 telling him of the decision to strip his citizenship.
He said he was in Turkey at the time doing relief work related to the Syrian conflict. His legal team subsequently argued that the UK had rendered him stateless.
A year later, in 2018, N3 — who is of Bangladeshi origin — won an appeal to have his British citizenship reinstated.
Bangladeshi laws mean that he was ineligible for citizenship there because he did not attempt to apply before turning 21.
N3 traveled to France on his way back to the UK but was refused entry. He was detained and classified as a stateless person.
But last month, the citizenship deprivation order was withdrawn and the UK home secretary restored his citizenship.
On Wednesday, N3 was transferred to the UK and is being detained by London’s Metropolitan Police under the Terrorism Act 2000.
Fahad Ansari, N3’s solicitor, says his client has been “systematically targeted” by the Home Office for more than three years, and throughout the legal process N3 was not shown the evidence leveled against him.
“This sustained campaign of harassment has deprived his children of their father for too long now and must come to an end,” Ansari said.
N3’s story is similar to many Britons who traveled to Syria during the conflict. He was suspected of having links to terror groups, and was given obscure evidence as to why his citizenship was revoked, which rights groups have warned cannot be seen or challenged.
His mother, who has been supported by advocacy group CAGE, said: “With my health ailing, I desperately need his support during these challenging times.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: “We do not routinely comment on individual cases.”

Topics: Syria Turkey UK

Related

Britain has failed women trafficked to Syria: Charity
World
Britain has failed women trafficked to Syria: Charity
UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists
World
UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists

French officer behind ‘coup’ letter warns of civil war in France if message ignored

French officer behind ‘coup’ letter warns of civil war in France if message ignored
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

French officer behind ‘coup’ letter warns of civil war in France if message ignored

French officer behind ‘coup’ letter warns of civil war in France if message ignored
  • Fabre-Bernadac said he plans to create an organization to highlight the message that France is facing “disintegration” as a result of Islamism
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A former French officer who signed a letter denouncing the government of Emmanuel Macron earlier this week has warned of the threat of civil war if his message that France is facing “disintegration” as a result of Islamism is ignored.

Jean-Pierre Fabre-Bernadac, 70, told British newspaper The Times that he plans to create a “powerful” organization to combat what he said were ethnic “hordes” and political correctness “ruining” France.

Fabre-Bernadac said he now wanted to “structure” a movement to create a nationwide “camaraderie,” and wanted it to be a “powerful lobby,” adding that if not listened to it would take France “a further step towards civil war, which we don’t want.

“If I tell you that if you’re not careful when you’re driving your car, you could have an accident, it’s not because I want you to have an accident. It’s the opposite,” he said.

Others who signed the letter included retired general Antoine Martinez, founder of “Volontaires pour la France,” a right-wing group committed to defending “traditional French values.”

The controversial letter has led some left-wing commentators to call the action of the military personnel the beginning of an attempted coup, to which Fabre-Bernadac told the Times: “I am 70. Can you really see me staging a coup d’état? And if we were planning one, do you really think we’d announce it first?”

French soldiers who signed the letter, including officers, will face sanctions before a military council, the armed forces chief of staff said earlier this week.

“Each one (will go) before a senior military council, ” General Francois Lecointre told Le Parisian newspaper, and could be “delisted” or “put into immediate retirement.”

The open letter, published by right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles last week, predicted that failure to act against “suburban hordes” — or residents of mainly immigrant suburban areas — and other groups who “scorn our country” will lead to “civil war” and deaths “in the thousands.”

It states that France was “disintegrating with the Islamists of the hordes of the banlieue [suburbs] who are detaching large parts of the nation and turning them into territory subject to dogmas contrary to our constitution.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex labelled the rare intervention in politics by military figures “an initiative against all of our republican principles, of honor and the duty of the army.”

The 18, including four officers, were among hundreds of signatories to the open letter.

“I believe that the higher the responsibilities, the stronger the obligation of neutrality and exemplarity,” said Lecointre.

The main instigators of the letter are alleged to have ties to far-right, anti-immigration movements in France.

Fabre-Bernadac ran security in the 1990s for the National Front leader, the Canard Enchaine newspaper reported.

* With AFP

Topics: France French President Emmanuel Macron

Related

Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group
World
Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group
France restricting travel from 4 countries to curb variants
World
France restricting travel from 4 countries to curb variants

Latest updates

Somalia’s parliament votes to cancel presidential term extension
Somalia’s parliament votes to cancel presidential term extension
US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails
US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails
Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
Deadly blast shatters poor Afghan families’ dreams
Deadly blast shatters poor Afghan families’ dreams
What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of Miracles by Katie Booth
What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of Miracles by Katie Booth

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.