Astronauts leave ISS, begin return journey to Earth on SpaceX craft

Astronauts leave ISS, begin return journey to Earth on SpaceX craft
This image from video provided by NASA shows the SpaceX capsule as it departs the International Space Station on May 1, 2021. (NASA via AP)
Updated 02 May 2021
AFP

Updated 02 May 2021

Astronauts leave ISS, begin return journey to Earth on SpaceX craft
  • Astronauts Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi went to space last November as the crew on the first fully operational mission to the ISS aboard a vehicle made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX
Updated 02 May 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Four astronauts left the International Space Station on Saturday aboard a SpaceX vessel, after more than 160 days in space which will culminate in a splash landing off the Florida coast.
The Crew Dragon capsule undocked from the ISS as scheduled at 8:35 p.m. (0035 Sunday GMT). With the flight back to Earth expected to take six-and-a-half hours, the crew was scheduled to splash down in the dark of night off Panama City, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico at 2:57 am.
“Dragon separation visually confirmed,” a NASA commentator said after two sets of six hooks tying the capsule to the ISS retracted.
The capsule then fired a series of short bursts with its thrusters to gently ease away from the ISS.
NASA livestream footage showed the Crew Dragon capsule moving off into the dark as it began its journey back to Earth, its rear engines lighting up in small flashes.
Seven astronauts remained on the ISS including a new crew of four who arrived on a different SpaceX craft last week.
“Thanks for your hospitality,” Michael Hopkins, one of the departing US astronauts, said as the capsule moved away. “We’ll see you back on Earth.”
NASA and SpaceX have alternative splash down sites ready, aside from Panama City, if need be.
“We have been practicing to recover the crews day or night,” Steve Stich, NASA’s Commercial Crew program manager, said shortly before the capsule’s departure.
“The ships have lots of lighting,” helped by “good moonlight,” he said, adding that weather conditions were excellent, with calm seas.
SpaceX boats are expected to reach the capsule about 10 minutes after splashdown.
Astronauts Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi went to space last November as the crew on the first fully operational mission to the ISS aboard a vehicle made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has become NASA’s favored commercial transportation partner.
Prior to that, two American astronauts made a test mission to the ISS in May and stayed for two months.
That was the first launch to the ISS from US soil since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. It was also the first crewed mission run by a private company, as opposed to NASA.
Until then US astronauts had caught rides to the ISS aboard Russian spacecraft.

Topics: International Space Station (ISS) SpaceX

China’s carrier group conducts exercises in South China Sea

China’s carrier group conducts exercises in South China Sea
Updated 26 min 22 sec ago
AP

China's carrier group conducts exercises in South China Sea

China’s carrier group conducts exercises in South China Sea
  • Chinese Defense Ministry last week urged the US to restrain its front-line forces in the air and seas near China
Updated 26 min 22 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: China’s Shandong aircraft carrier group has recently conducted routine annual exercises in the South China Sea, the People’s Liberation Army said Sunday, after Beijing criticized the US for sending Navy ships into the strategic area.
The Chinese Defense Ministry last week urged the US to restrain its front-line forces in the air and seas near China. US reconnaissance aircraft and warships have become more active around China since President Biden took office, it said.
The South China Sea is particularly contentious because China’s smaller neighbors also have competing claims to one of the world’s busiest sea lanes, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. China has constructed several man-made islands in the disputed waters in what the US says is a move to militarize the area.
Navy spokesperson Gao Xiucheng said in a statement that the exercises were completely legitimate and part of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as maintaining regional peace and stability.
“We hope the outside world will view it in an objective and rational way. In the future, the Chinese navy will continue to hold similar exercises as planned,” said Gao.
The Shandong is the second Chinese aircraft carrier to enter service after the Liaoning, which was originally purchased as a hulk from Ukraine and entirely refurbished.

Topics: China South China Sea

Pakistan to slash international flights by 80% to curb COVID-19

Pakistan to slash international flights by 80% to curb COVID-19
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

Pakistan to slash international flights by 80% to curb COVID-19

Pakistan to slash international flights by 80% to curb COVID-19
  • The restrictions will come into effect on May 5 and will run to May 20
  • Pakistan has seen record deaths in recent days from the coronavirus
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will reduce the number of international flights into and out of its airports by 80 percent to help curb rising COVID-19 cases, the government said on Saturday.
The restrictions will come into effect on May 5 and will run to May 20, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, though it did not specify which flights or destinations would be affected by the measure.
The controls will be reviewed on May 18, the government said in a statement endorsed by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), which oversees Pakistan’s response to the pandemic.
The restrictions will be applied to chartered and private flights as well as scheduled services.
All international passengers upon arrival at Pakistani airports on remaining services would be required to undergo rapid antigen testing (RAT) and will also have to show an RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours before boarding a Pakistan-bound flight.
Passengers with a negative COVID test will still undergo self-quarantine at home for 10 days, and those found positive will be shifted to a self-paid facility for the same period of time. Inbound passengers will also need to download an app on to their phones to help monitor their movements.
There will be exemptions on these controls for children younger than 12 years old, disabled persons, high-level international dignities and Pakistani deportees.
Pakistan has seen record deaths in recent days from the coronavirus and stricter restrictions on movement and gathering in public are planned for the upcoming Eid holiday, though the level of infections has not yet reached the level in neighboring India.
Officials are worried the country’s health care system, already under strain, could reach breaking point if more contagious variants of the virus begin to spread, as has happened in India.
Pakistan reported 4,696 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 146 deaths.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

Australia’s Perth at risk of second snap lockdown after new COVID-19 infections

Australia’s Perth at risk of second snap lockdown after new COVID-19 infections
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

Australia's Perth at risk of second snap lockdown after new COVID-19 infections

Australia’s Perth at risk of second snap lockdown after new COVID-19 infections
  • Perth on high alert and a new lockdown is a real prospect
  • Australia has all but stamped out community infections after closing its borders to non-citizens in March 2020
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s fourth-largest city faces prospects of its second snap lockdown in less than a month, officials warned on Sunday, after a hotel quarantine security guard in Perth and two of his housemates tested positive for COVID-19.
Western Australia (WA) Premier Mark McGowan said the state’s capital city, which last week emerged from a three-day snap lockdown after reporting one COVID-19 infection, was on high alert and a new lockdown was a real prospect.
“I want to avoid going into lockdown again. I know how much it can impact people’s lives and businesses but if we need to go back into lockdown we will,” McGowan told reporters on Sunday.
However, he said there were no plans to impose a lockdown on Sunday as was earlier feared.
“What has saved us from having a lockdown immediately is the fact that during the course of last week when these people were in the community ... everybody was wearing masks and we had a very quiet society,” McGowan added.
The infected 20-year-old man was a student working as a security guard at Perth’s Pan Pacific Hotel and had already had his first COVID-19 vaccine, McGowan said. Two of his housemates were food-delivery drivers and had also tested positive.
They were now quarantining in a hotel. The five other housemates who have so far tested negative were also in hotel quarantine.
Nightclubs will close and a local football match at which 45,000 people were previously expected to attend on Sunday afternoon would now be closed to spectators, McGowan added.
Australia has all but stamped out community infections after closing its borders to non-citizens in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths.
The country, which has no other community transmissions of the coronavirus, this weekend banned citizens who had been in India within 14 days from returning home, as the world’s second-most populous nation contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Meanwhile, New Zealand, which last month agreed to a quarantine- and COVID-testing free “travel bubble” with Australia, has paused travel from WA, canceling two flights due to arrive on Sunday morning.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

North Korea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech

North Korea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech

North Korea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
  • Biden last week called North Korea and Iran’s nuclear programs “a serious threat to America’s security and world security”
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea on Sunday warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” because President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy toward it.
Last week, Biden, in his first address to Congress, called North Korea and Iran’s nuclear programs “a serious threat to America’s security and world security,” and said he’ll work with allies to address those problems through diplomacy and stern deterrence.
“His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the US for over half a century,” Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said in a statement.
“It is certain that the US chief executive made a big blunder in the light of the present-day viewpoint,” Kwon said. “Now that the keynote of the US new DPRK policy has become clear, we will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the US will find itself in a very grave situation.”
Kwon still didn’t specify what steps North Korea would take, and his statement could be seen as an effort to apply pressure on the the Biden administration as it’s shaping up its North Korea policy.
The White House said Friday administration officials had completed a review of US policy toward North Korea, saying Biden plans to veer from the approaches of his two most recent predecessors as he tries to stop North Korea’s nuclear program. Press secretary Jen Psaki did not detail findings of the review, but suggested the administration would seek a middle ground between Donald Trump’s “grand bargain” and Barack Obama’s “strategic patience” approaches.
Kwon’s statement didn’t mention Psaki’s comments.
After performing a series of high-profile nuclear and missile tests in 2016-17, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un launched summit diplomacy with Trump on the future of his growing nuclear arsenal. But that diplomacy remains stalled for about two years over differences in how much sanctions relief North Korea could win in return for limited denuclearization steps.
In January, Kim threatened to enlarge his nuclear arsenal and build more high-tech weapons targeting the US mainland, saying the fate of bilateral ties would depend on whether it abandons its hostile policy.

Topics: North Korea

US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

US Republicans' bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

SALT LAKE CITY: Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him Saturday for his votes at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials.
The measure narrowly failed, 798 to 711, in a vote by delegates to the state GOP convention, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Romney drew heavy boos when he came to the podium earlier in the day.
Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.”
“This was a process driven by Democrats who hated Trump,” Guymon said. “Romney’s vote in the first impeachment emboldened Democrats who continued to harass Trump.”
The proposal, among several platform changes debated Saturday, also sought to praise the other members of Utah’s congressional delegation for their support of the former president.
Others warned supporting the censure risked defining the party around Trump instead of the conservative principles most delegates treasure.
“If the point of all this is to let Mitt Romney know we’re displeased with him, trust me, he knows,” said Salt Lake County delegate Emily de Azavedo Brown. “Let’s not turn this into a Trump or no Trump thing. Are we a party of principle or a party of a person?”

