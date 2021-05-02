Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik takes to social media with touching pet plea

You are here

Model Shanina Shaik took to Instagram with a touching plea for help. Getty Images
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI:  Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik took to Instagram this week to ask fans to help reunite her with her pet dog Choppa. The Victoria’s Secret model recently moved back to the US from the UK, where she had spent the past year in quarantine with her beloved French bulldog. The 30-year-old disclosed that while she was able to make the trip across the Atlantic, her pet was unable to accompany her and now she is doing everything she can to bring her furry friend home.

“We’ve come to a few roadblocks,” she shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, adding it’s been “really difficult.”

She went on to ask if any of her friends or followers are traveling to the US from the UK and would be able to help her return her pet pooch home.

“I’m asking any of my friends who are flying private, or anyone who’s flying private from the UK and coming back to the USA if you could please contact me and DM me. I would be happy to pay for Choppa’s flight and seat on the plane,” Shaik said. “I’d be so appreciative if you did that for me,” she added.

It is unclear why Shaik cannot undertake the trip herself, but the model has had visa-related issues in recent history and only in February obtained a visa to enter America, thanks to US Immigration Attorney Carlos Rosas who helped her and made “the unimaginable happen,” according to an Instagram post.

In a past interview, Shaik revealed that she had left two dogs in Australia when she first moved to New York aged 17 to pursue her modeling career. After moving, she adopted Choppa.

The model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Australian and Lithuanian descent, regularly takes to social media to gush about her dog and even set up an Instagram account for her canine companion, which she has had for several years.

The dog is also ever-present on Shaik’s social media accounts and regularly travels with the jet-setting model, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret runway five times.

“My travel buddy,” she captioned an adorable snap of the canine during one of her trips last summer.

Indeed, Shaik’s beloved pet has been present for some of the most monumental milestones of the Melbourne-born model’s life.

Choppa accompanied Shaik at her legal marriage ceremony to her ex-husband DJ Ruckus (born Gregory Andrews) in the Bahamas in 2018.

The Brazilian entrepreneur and social media star boasts over 8.9 million Instagram followers. Supplied
Updated 02 May 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI:  The beauty industry has boomed in recent years, with consumers more willing than ever to part with their money for makeup and skincare – especially when the product is endorsed by a trusted influencer. So, it’s no surprise then that many successful social media bloggers and influencers have taken the steps to create their own beauty brands in recent years.

Brazilian entrepreneur Camila Coelho launched her beauty brand Elaluz in 2020. Supplied

“The dream of having my own beauty brand was always there,” said Brazilian influencer Camila Coelho, who has a stellar 9 million Instagram followers and recently launched her own clean cosmetics and lifestyle line Elaluz, which is available in Saudi Arabia via Net-A-Porter. "One of my favorite things about being a digital creator is connecting with a community from all over the world," said Coelho of her brand being available for purchase in the Kingdom. "My dream is to share the brand with as many people as possible, in as many places in the world as possible... Our mission is to make Elaluz available everywhere we have fans. I’m very happy to say that Elaluz is available to purchase in Saudi Arabia," she added.

Elaluz can be purchased online via a number of retailers, including Net-A-Porter. Supplied

The influencer, who closed out Ralph & Russo’s S/S18 couture show and is a mainstay on the high end fashion scene, spoke to Arab News about taking the leap and launching her own brand.

“Finally two-years-ago, I was like ‘okay I’m ready. I want to launch my brand and it's going to be a beautiful brand,’” she said of the big step.

Each of the eco-friendly skincare, haircare and makeup products in the brand are inspired by her vibrant home country of Brazil, down to the ingredient list. The Beauty Oil, for instance, is a mix of natural oils like cacay, buriti fruit and cupuacu that are native to Brazil. Even the name has personal resonance. “Elaluz” is Portuguese for “she is light.” 

Each of the products are inspired by her vibrant home country Brazil. Supplied

“I  believe that we are all born with a beautiful light shining inside of us,” shared Coelho. “Sometimes we may think that our light doesn’t shine as bright as other peoples’, but all it takes is for you to believe in yourself.”

The entrepreneur recalls the personal hardships she faced as a result of epilepsy, a neurological disorder, which is characterized by seizures caused by sudden surges of electrical activity in the brain,  after her diagnosis at age nine. “Growing up with epilepsy, I struggled with accepting myself and believing in myself when I was younger. My inner light has always been what made me strong and made me go after my dreams,” she said.

Today, Camila Coelho is a globally-known fashion and beauty influencer with over 8.9 million followers on Instagram. Supplied

The 32-year-old immigrated to the US at the age of 14 and started her career at a Dior makeup counter at her local Macy’s shortly after graduating high school. Today, she is a globally-known fashion and beauty influencer with over 8.9 million followers on Instagram, two successful YouTube pages offering beauty tutorials in English and Portuguese and numerous collaborations in addition to an eponymous clothing collection.

So, her own cosmetics line was the natural next step for the beauty mogul, who reveals that makeup has always been a huge part of her life. “Beauty has always been my passion,” she notes. “Since I was a little girl wearing red lipstick in my passport photo when I was six.”

Coelho tests each product herself before it is ready to hit shelves. Supplied

In addition to combining her passion for beauty and her love for her South American heritage, Elaluz, which is stocked online, is also committed to sustainability and mindfulness. The EWG verified brand uses recyclable, reusable materials and FSC-certified boxes for its packaging. Meanwhile, each eye cream, lip and cheek stain and finishing spray are formulated with ethically-sourced ingredients.

“I test every single thing,” she added. “It’s a huge responsibility to put a product out there. When I want to launch something, I need to love it. I need to be passionate about it. And I need to believe in that product.”

(Shutterstock)
Updated 02 May 2021
Suzanne Husseini

DUBAI: Stuffing vegetables is an art relished by many in the Middle East. Peppers are easy to fill while others, like cucumbers, carrots and turnips, can be a bit more challenging. Humble vegetables are elevated to another level once stuffed and served with a tantalizing sauce. I love making stuffed peppers since their shape acts as the perfect vessel for any filling. Try a colorful yellow and red pepper combination for a dish that is a treat for the eyes and the appetite.  

Ingredients: 

24 mini bell peppers
1 cup short-grain rice (presoaked, rinsed and drained)
4 tsp clarified butter (or butter)
300g finely diced lamb or beef
2 tsp cinnamon
2 tsp all-spice
Salt and pepepr
1 tbsp sugar
2 tbsp dried mint
12 cloves garlic
4 cups (1 L) pureed tomatoes, peeled, seeds removed
1 tbsp tomato paste
1 cup beef or chicken stock
1 lemon zest (optional)

Garnish ingredients:

Toasted pine nuts (or almonds), parsley or mint.
Serve with labneh or a mixture of 1/2 cup yoghurt and 1/2 cup creme fraiche or sour cream.

Method:

1.       Preheat oven to 190˚C then place the rice, butter, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp allspice, minced garlic, 2 tbs dried mint, and salt and pepper in a large bowl, mixing well.  Add the minced lamb and mix it into the rice with clean hands.

2.       Fill the hollow peppers about three quarters full and place 1 tomato slice on top. Repeat for all peppers. Place the filled peppers in a deep baking dish.

3.      In a saucepan, heat the olive oil and sautée the sliced garlic for one minute before pouring in the puréed tomatoes. Add in the water, tomato paste, 1 tbs dry mint, fresh mint, parsley, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp allspice, salt and pepper.

4.      Pour the tomato sauce all around the peppers. Cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes until rice is cooked. Serve hot with any extra tomato sauce and a sprinkle of your chosen garnish.

 

Updated 01 May 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: I was privileged to get a glimpse of the Aston Martin DBX a few years back at the carmaker’s main production plant in Warwickshire in the UK when it was just in the concept stage, and it looked a knock-out then.

A super SUV from the maker of the vehicle of choice of James Bond, the legendary British spy? Who would say no to that idea? Certainly not elite car aficionados in the Middle East, that’s for sure, and I recall telling Aston executives back then that they should get the car to the Gulf as quick as possible, because it was sure to be a winner.

A lot has happened at Aston since then, but it is reassuring to know that the company has lived up to the promise of the super SUV, which can now be seen and bought in the cities of the Gulf. It’s also reassuring to know that my judgement back then has been proved correct — the DBX is a real show-stopper.

Aston has come under new management over the past year, to help it through another bout of financial pressure brought on by a combination of Brexit, stock market woes, and the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it has not let those problems distract it from the main job — designing, manufacturing and selling top-class vehicles that have a distinctive British flavor, as well as an edge of excitement and — even — danger that other elite marks do not possess. The Bond heritage.

But how to combine that with the comfort, accessibility and adaptability of an SUV? Other super-car manufacturers have tried it, with varying degrees of success, but I think the DBX has produced an all-terrain vehicle that retains the pizzazz and glamour of its sports car stablemates better than most.

In the DBX, you could imagine Mrs Bond dropping the kids at school and doing a supermarket shop before handing the keys back to James for a spot of clandestine espionage. Mr Bond would be pleased to have the chance to drive it, I’d guarantee.

The one that I was lucky enough to test in Dubai was a real head-turner. My favorite hotel valet man at one of Dubai’s glitzy five-star hotels — who knows a thing or two about elite cars, having parked all of them — took a sharp intake of breath at the matt Xenon grey body paint that made the DBX look quite sinister, but also very muscular and powerful.

The wheels are big, even by SUV standards and would be sure to get you to the crest of even the most demanding sand dune, if that was your aim, or just to add to the road-holding qualities the DBX has even at high speeds and sharp corners.

A 4.0 litre V8 turbocharged engine — from Aston’s German partner Mercedes — speeds you from 0 to 100km in 4.5 seconds and deliver a top speed of just under 300kph. Mrs Bond will be fine with that. James might want just a little a bit more but that’s a minor quibble — and in any case he could flick it into Sport+ mode when in hot pursuit of a villain.

Aston’s sound system — encased in leather like the rest of the interior — belts out the decibels through 14 strategically placed speakers that allow you to hear the music even above the distinctive deep-throated growl of the engine.

It is an SUV for sure, with plenty of space and comfort in the back and a boot that will carry everything you’ll want, including the dog. (One option is a pet-package that includes a washing facility for muddy post-walk paws, which would be equally useful for sandy feet.)

One thing I really liked was a huge sliding roof that pulled back to give you a skyline view and instantly made the interior look even more spacious. Great for night-time cruising in the high-rise cities of the Middle East.

The DBX starts at AED837,000 ($228,000), but extras — courtesy of Aston’s Q department — will probably make it a near AED1 million investment. That’s well worth it for a car that combines heritage, power and urban sophistication in one very head-turning package.

Jameela Jamil is known for her role as Tahani on NBC's 'The Good Place.' File/Getty Images 
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI:  May is Mental Health Awareness Month and actress Jameela Jamil has something special in store for her fans to mark the occasion.

The “The Good Place” star has invited her 3.4 million followers to a 30-minute online “exercise class where we wear pajamas, eat snacks and listen to disco while doing very silly aerobics.” 

The 34-year-old teamed up with her longtime friend and trainer for an Instagram Live “cringe fest” workout on Saturday in an effort to “take exercise back.”

“Watch me have the elegance of a walrus as I jump into happiness on Instagram Live,” wrote British-Pakistani-Indian Jameel ahead of the session. 

All that's needed to attend the virtual workout class was a delicious snack and a comfortable outfit. “Bring a delicious snack, baggy clothes and leave your eating disorder fears at the door because this can be a safe space away from the noise of toxic diet culture,” she wrote to her followers. 

Jamil, who became a household name with her activism and role as Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC’s “The Good Place,” routinely takes to her social media platforms to encourage people to respect and love their bodies.

She often gets candid about her struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia. 

“It’s taken me 20 years to get back into even light exercise because I’ve been so traumatized by my eating disorder history and how our society has weaponized exercise into being a tool of diet culture rather than something we do for our mental health,” wrote Jamil on Instagram. 

“The bralette tops and tight leggings and rooms full of mirrors and focus on definition, shape and size is just too much for me. It triggers old thoughts and habits. So, I do it in baggy clothes with light snacks (as in nothing that would make me throw up when I’m jumping up and down) and none of the emphasis is on my body, ONLY my mind. Doing this has revolutionized my relationship with exercise, my body, and my mind (sic),” she wrote.  

“It is disgusting that vanity has taken over exercise and that you’re made to feel like to even be able to exercise you have to show up thin and toned in revealing clothes. We need to TAKE EXERCISE BACK (sic),” she added.

‘Yasuke’ is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Updated 01 May 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: Thanks to a scarcity of official records, the story of Yasuke – an African samurai who fought for Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga – remains something of a mystery. While the documented history of this mysterious warrior runs to little more than a few entries in the history of feudal Japan, a new anime from Netflix opts for an enthusiastically … liberal … use of artistic license as the basis for a six-part series created by LeSean Thomas (“Black Dynamite,” “Cannon Busters”) and animated by Japanese studio MAPPA.

Yasuke is voiced in the English version by LaKeith Stanfield. Supplied

Still haunted by the assassination of Nobunaga (who was betrayed during the fabled Honnō-ji incident in Kyoto in 1582), one of his former samurai, Yasuke, lives a quiet life as a boatman in a remote village. When Saki, a young girl with mysterious powers, finds herself on the run from supernatural warriors and fiendish warlords, the reluctant hero promises to keep her safe and finds himself drawn into a world of magical battles, gore-heavy duels and warring sorcerers. Yasuke (voiced in the English version by LaKeith Stanfield) is a taciturn hero, and while the story of his journey from slave to samurai – told in flashbacks during the main narrative – is backed up by real-life accounts, the plot of “Yasuke” doesn’t concern itself with such empirical details. Thomas’s alternate take on 16th century Japan includes shapeshifting were-bears, hulking robotic mechs, mutant priests and even a magical shaman.

Yasuke” is a gory, over-the-top action-fest. Supplied

It’s a heady mix, but one that can be a little jarring. For one thing, Yasuke’s skin color causes much consternation among the people he meets – but those same characters don’t even flinch at a quick-talking robot, a 10ft warrior bear or a giant battle between telekinetic sorcerers. And as the story builds towards the final showdown, the main character becomes a mere narrative vehicle, traipsing from one fantastical battle to the next. “Yasuke” is a gory, over-the-top action-fest – but anyone hoping to learn more about a fascinating real-world samurai will find little here to satisfy their appetite.

