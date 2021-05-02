You are here

Is Jose Morais on his way to Al-Hilal?

Is Jose Morais on his way to Al-Hilal?
Morais has previously held roles at Saudi clubs Al-Hazm and Al-Shabab. (AFP)
Updated 02 May 2021
  • Club reported to have had talks with Jose Mourino’s former assistant
Saudi champions Al-Hilal have reportedly reached an agreement with the Portuguese coach Jose Morais to replace Rogerio Micale, according to the Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah.

According to close sources, Morais was chosen due to his vast coaching experience in the region, having previously held roles in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hazm (2007-08) and Al-Shabab (2014-15) — where he won the 2014 Saudi Super Cup — and more recently with South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, with whom he won the K League in 2019 and 2020. His success there earned him the K League Manager of the Year award, but he was eventually dismissed from his job last December.

Morais earned acclaim as assistant to Jose Mourinho at several clubs, particularly Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

Now he could be replacing the Brazilian Micale, who was given the role on an interim basis in February after the departure of Razvan Lucescu. Micale had been brought in December 2020 to coach Al-Hilal’s Under-19 squad.

Despite losing 2-0 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in their last Group A fixture, Al-Hilal on Friday qualified to the Round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League, despite losing 2-0 to Shabab Al-Ahly in the sixth and final round of Group A matches, taking advantage of Al-Ahly and Al-Duhail 1-1 draw.

Al Hilal now must prepare for the top of the table clash against Al-Shabab at Prince Khalid bin Sultan Stadium on Friday night, with both teams equal on 48 points with three rounds of the Saudi Professional League left.

Man Utd's Liverpool clash off after protesters storm Old Trafford, Arsenal cruise at Newcastle

Man Utd’s Liverpool clash off after protesters storm Old Trafford, Arsenal cruise at Newcastle
Updated 02 May 2021
AFP

Man Utd’s Liverpool clash off after protesters storm Old Trafford, Arsenal cruise at Newcastle

Man Utd’s Liverpool clash off after protesters storm Old Trafford, Arsenal cruise at Newcastle
  • Furious fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners
Updated 02 May 2021
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United’s clash against Liverpool was postponed after furious fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners on Sunday, while Arsenal kept Newcastle waiting to confirm their Premier League safety with a 2-0 win at St. James Park.
Manchester City would have been crowned English champions for the third time in four seasons if second placed United had lost to Liverpool.
But Pep Guardiola’s side saw their hopes of a title party put on hold after ugly scenes several hours before kick-off at Old Trafford.
The Glazer family, already disliked by many United supporters, were widely criticized for their leading role in the failed breakaway European Super League.
That prompted United fans to call for a demonstration before the Liverpool game and an angry mob of 200 protesters pushed down security barriers outside Old Trafford before running onto the pitch.
Fans waved anti-Glazer banners and set off green and yellow flares — the colors of United’s Newton Heath founders.
One protester was filmed picking up a camera tripod from a pitchside media position and hurling it onto the pitch.
Others tried to get down the tunnel, while another took a corner flag and some swung from the crossbar of one of the goals.
A flare was fired toward a television commentary gantry and small sections of the turf were damaged.
There were also clashes as fans tried to break police lines outside, with officers drawing batons to keep the crowds back and bottles and other projectiles thrown.
A line of riot police, backed by horses, eventually pushed the crowds away from the stadium.
Both United and Liverpool’s players were in their team hotels when the breach occurred.
Some fans also blockaded the entrance to the Lowry Hotel where the United players and staff were staying.
The scheduled 1530 GMT kick-off was delayed while Premier League chiefs discussed the situation, with United eventually announcing the postponement at 1640 GMT.
“Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” United said in a statement.
“Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.”
Pressure is mounting on the United States-based Glazer family, who bought the club in 2005.
The angry scenes at Old Trafford came after a smaller group of United fans broke into the club’s training ground last week to protest against the Glazers.
“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest,” United’s statement added.
“However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger.”
A Premier League statement added: “We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated Covid-19 breaches.
“Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.
“We sympathize with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football.”
Arsenal won for the first time in four games in all competitions thanks to Mohamed Elneny’s first Premier League goal and a superb strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Fourth bottom Newcastle remain nine points clear of the relegation zone with four games left.
Thursday’s Europa League semifinal second leg against Villarreal has already been billed by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta as the “crucial moment” in Arsenal’s season.
Arsenal will try to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit and they enjoyed the ideal preparation on Tyneside.
In the sixth minute, Hector Bellerin ran onto David Luiz’s long pass and cut his cross back to Aubameyang.
Aubameyang miscued his attempted shot but the ball ran to Egypt midfielder Elneny and he smashed a fine strike past Martin Dubravka from the edge of the area.
Aubameyang killed off Newcastle in the 66th minute with his first goal in seven games.
The Gabon forward met Gabriel Martinelli’s cross with a superb flying volley from six yards.
Newcastle had Fabian Schar sent off in the 90th minute for a late challenge on Martinelli.
Tottenham host Sheffield United in the day’s late game.

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory
Updated 02 May 2021
AFP

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory
  • Hamilton's win extends his lead over Red Bull’s Verstappen in the Formula One drivers’ standings to eight points
Updated 02 May 2021
AFP

PORTIMAO, Portugal: Lewis Hamilton delivered a flawless drive in his Mercedes to win the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday from his arch title rival Max Verstappen.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton’s 97th Grand Prix triumph extended his early season lead over Red Bull’s Verstappen in the Formula One drivers’ standings to eight points.
In third place in Portimao was pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull in fourth.
“That was such a tough race physically and mentally. I didn’t get a good start and also lost out at the restart but it was a great result in the end,” said Hamilton.
“Today wasn’t all perfect and we need to get ready now for the quick turnaround for Spain.”
At a sun-drenched Algarve International Circuit Bottas led Hamilton from the two Red Bulls into the first corner.
By the end of lap one it was the safety car which led after the two Alfa Romeos collided, with Kimi Raikkonen’s front wing littered across the straight after clipping Antonio Giovinazzi’s car.
Bottas carefully controlled the rolling restart on lap seven but in his rearview mirror he will have seen Verstappen charge past Hamilton and into second.
“That a boy” was the pleased reaction on the team radio from the Red Bull pits.
But four laps later and a mistake by the Dutchman on turn 14 let Hamilton regain second, darting past on the inside with Verstappen snapping: “I’m just a sitting duck on the straight. It’s unbelievable.”
Hamilton hit the front with a superb sweeping move past Bottas at the start of lap 20, quickly establishing daylight between the Mercedes men.
Verstappen was the first of the leading group to pit on lap 36, with Bottas next, followed by Hamilton, with Perez yet to change tires, in front.
With 13 laps left Hamilton pushed past Perez to regain control of the third leg of the record 23-race season, and from there the race was his to lose.
“I think Max made a mistake at some point and that was perfect. With Valtteri I had to make the move early on before the tires were destroyed and I just managed to get him at turn one. Right on my limit. Great race,” added Hamilton.
“We were not on top of it here but we’ll see what we can do in Barcelona,” said Verstappen, referring to next weekend’s race in Spain.
Intrigue in the closing stages surrounded the question of who would end up with a potentially crucial point for the fastest lap.
Verstappen thought he’d clinched it only for his effort to be ruled out due to track limits with Bottas eventually taking the honors.
The Red Bulls are emerging as serious challengers to Mercedes’ supremacy but the world champions have evidently worked hard to redress any imbalance in performance between the two teams.
And after three legs of the season it is Hamilton in his quest for a record eighth world crown that has won twice, adding this to his opening success in Bahrain, with Verstappen the winner in Imola.
Sitting third in the drivers’ standings is Lando Norris for resurgent McLaren after the Briton took fifth on Sunday.
He came in ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly completing the top 10.

Amr Zedan's Medina Spirit races to Kentucky Derby triumph

Amr Zedan’s Medina Spirit races to Kentucky Derby triumph
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Amr Zedan’s Medina Spirit races to Kentucky Derby triumph

Amr Zedan’s Medina Spirit races to Kentucky Derby triumph
  • The owner, who is also the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation and a board member of the Saudi Equestrian Authority, bought the horse for $35,000 last year
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Medina Spirit, owned by Amr Zedan of Saudi Arabia, won the Kentucky Derby by a half-length in front of a limited crowd on Saturday, with Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie coming in second and third respectively.

The win ensured that Bob Baffert, with seven Kentucky Derby wins, is the most successful trainer in the race’s history, while jockey John Velazquez has four Derby wins to his name.

The 46-year-old Zedan, who founded Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky five years ago, was delighted with the win.

“This is really surreal,” he said after the race. “I really just can’t believe it.”

Zedan also had special praise for Median Spirit’s legendary American trainer.

“With Bob, you’re just witnessing art in motion and I can’t thank him enough,” he added.

Zedan bought Medina Spirit for $35,000 last year, and now the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation and a board member of the Saudi Equestrian Authority has achieved a lifelong ambition in winning one of the world’s most famous races.

Speaking to Arab News in early February, Zedan was hopeful that one of his horses would challenge for the Kentucky Derby.

“My dream is to win the Derby some day, if not this year, then next year. We keep trying. That is the mission of Zedan Racing Stables,” he said.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face Iranian challenges in AFC Champions League Round of 16

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face Iranian challenges in AFC Champions League Round of 16
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face Iranian challenges in AFC Champions League Round of 16

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face Iranian challenges in AFC Champions League Round of 16
  • The next two rounds will be played as single-leg affairs in September, including an all-UAE clash between Al-Wahda and Sharjah
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

The line-up for the Western Zone half of the 2021 AFC Champions League Round of 16 has been finalized following the conclusion of the group stages at the weekend, with two of the three Saudi teams securing qualification.

While Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr suffered some anxious moments throughout the campaign before reaching the knockout stages, Al-Ahli failed to go through despite some encouraging performances along the way.

As Groups A and C brought Matchday Six to a dramatic end on Friday, several of the continent’s biggest clubs will miss out on the Round of 16, with Qatar’s Al-Sadd SC and Al-Duhail SC joining the Jeddah club in exiting the tournament.

The competition will resume in September with Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol taking on Iran’s Persepolis; Sharjah playing Al-Wahda in an all-UAE affair; Esteghlal of Iran against 2019 champions Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia; and Al-Nassr against Iran’s Tractor.

Istiklol capped a dream debut campaign by finishing top of Group A, with Al-Hilal advancing as one of the three best runners-up from the five West groups.

Sharjah, who ended their group stage campaign with 11 points, advanced as the Group B winners with second-placed Tractor also progressing.

Esteghlal, with 11 points, were the only team from Group C to qualify to the knockout stages.

Group D was topped by 2020 AFC Champions League semi-finalists Al-Nassr, with the Riyadh team’s two wins over Al-Sadd proving decisive in knocking out the newly crowned Qatari champions.

Iran’s Persepolis, the runners-up in 2018 and 2020, comfortably won Group E with 15 points, with UAE’s Al-Wahda also advancing.

The Round of 16 and quarter-finals will be played as single leg affairs in September.

The semi-finals and final will be contested on a home and away basis, with the last four ties scheduled for October and the final in November.

Man City on brink of title glory after beating Palace

Man City on brink of title glory after beating Palace
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

Man City on brink of title glory after beating Palace

Man City on brink of title glory after beating Palace
  • Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres seal 2-0 win after lackluster first half
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City are within touching distance of the Premier League title after Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres sealed a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit 13 points clear at the top and will be crowned champions if second-placed Manchester United lose against Liverpool on Sunday.

After a tepid first half in south London, it was fitting that Aguero — the architect of so many big moments in City’s history — should open the scoring with a typically lethal finish.

Torres killed off Palace two minutes later as City eased to an 11th successive away victory in the Premier League, equalling the English top-flight record.

Even if United do not slip up against Liverpool at Old Trafford, City have four matches left to secure the one win they need to clinch the title, starting with next Saturday’s home game against Chelsea.

It is a matter of when not if City add the Premier League to the League Cup they won against Tottenham in April.

“We can start to think about it and put it in the fridge. The Premier League is already there, it is in our hands. We need one more victory,” Guardiola said.

“I’m absolutely delighted with that after the Champions League. We could not play with much rhythm. We struggled a little bit but in the second half we deserved it.

“I will check on the Liverpool game. It’s in our hands and now we will give everything to beat PSG.”

City were languishing in 14th place in late November but a blistering run since then has carried them to the brink of a third title in four seasons.

The treble chasers could also add the Champions League to that haul.

On Tuesday, City will attempt to reach their first-ever Champions League final when they defend a 2-1 lead in the semifinal second leg against Paris Saint Germain.

This was City’s sixth successive game away from the Etihad Stadium and by the time they return to Manchester to play PSG, they will have clocked up more than 3,500 miles on the road in just three weeks.

Guardiola believes that grueling schedule has made City’s success this season “extra special” and this win was another tribute to their tenacious attitude.

The City boss made eight changes from the midweek win in Paris, with only Ederson, Rodri and Joao Cancelo keeping their places as Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling came in.

Aguero was making only his sixth league start of an injury-plagued season for City’s record goalscorer, who has announced he will leave in the summer.

All the changes left City looking disjointed in a scrappy first half.

Ederson had to make a superb save to keep City level when he stretched to block Christian Benteke’s close-range effort with his legs.

It was the first time in 21 games that City had failed to have a shot on target in the first half.

But City are too potent to be subdued for long and they played with far more intensity after the interval.

Aguero had been anonymous for long periods, but he rolled back the years to break the deadlock in the 57th minute.

Running onto Mendy’s pass, Aguero took a touch inside the Palace area before smashing a half-volley into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

“What a goal, what an action, what a player, what a man. I am incredibly delighted he is back,” Guardiola said.

“He is going to enjoy the last games. I am in love as a person. He is an incredible guy.”

Aguero’s fourth goal of the season — his 258th for the club — put City back in their groove and Torres doubled the lead 84 seconds later.

Aguero, Jesus and Sterling exchanged a flurry of passes, teeing up Torres for a fine low finish from the edge of the area.

Guardiola’s joyous fist-pumping celebration underlined the magnitude of the moment as City closed in on their latest title triumph.

