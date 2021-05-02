Jerusalem tensions surge after Orthodox group denied worship entry
Jerusalem tensions surge after Orthodox group denied worship entry/node/1852701/middle-east
Jerusalem tensions surge after Orthodox group denied worship entry
Orthodox Christian worshippers sit outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on the day of the Holy Fire ceremony, amid eased coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
AMMAN: The city of Jerusalem is fast becoming the new epicenter of the Palestine-Israel conflict as tensions rise between local citizens and authorities.
On Saturday, Bassem Khoury, a Palestinian Christian businessman, led a delegation of 37 diplomats in Jerusalem to attend Holy Fire ceremonies.
They were met by an Israeli force that denied their entry. An Israeli official physically attacked Khoury at the New Gate.
“He threw me to the ground and I had to be helped by a Russian diplomat,” Khoury told Arab News. “I plan to sue the Israeli policeman for this act and for the violation of a court order to the Orthodox Club that called on the police to ease the entry of Christians to participate in religious ceremonies.”
After a long wait, police apologized and the delegation was allowed to enter.
A Jerusalem police spokesman told Arab News that the number of worshippers was limited by the authorities due to congestion limits.
“Because the maximum number of participants reached the compound, the police had to act to prevent others from entering due to the safety of the
people, following the implementation of COVID-19 guidelines,” the spokesman said.
However, Khoury has denied that the church and surrounding areas were congested.
“Normally, tens of thousands of tourists and local Christians attend the event. This year, the number barely reached 2,000,” Khoury added.
He warned that Israeli attempts to restrict the entry of Christians is part of a larger policy against Palestinian Muslims and Christians that aims to make Jerusalem a “pure Jewish city.”
SPEEDREAD
• On Saturday, Bassem Khoury, a Palestinian Christian businessman, led a delegation of 37 diplomats in Jerusalem to attend Holy Fire ceremonies.
• They were met by an Israeli force that denied their entry. An Israeli official physically attacked Khoury at the New Gate.
• After a long wait, police apologized and the delegation was allowed to enter.
Khoury said: “They are denying Jerusalem Palestinians the right to vote, they are encroaching daily on Al-Aqsa Mosque and now they are even denying Palestinian Christians their basic right to freedom of worship.” Orthodox Christians in Palestine, Egypt and other countries celebrated Easter Sunday on May 2.
In Jordan and parts of the Palestinian territories, a communal agreement was reached to allow all Christians to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25 alongside Catholics and Protestants, while marking Easter in accordance with the Orthodox tradition.
Separately, an Israeli court on Sunday postponed a decision to evict six Palestinian families from the Sheik Jarrah area.
Dozens of Palestinians are facing imminent dispossession from their homes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, in what they say is a move to force them out and build an Israeli settlement.
Jawdat Manna, coordinator of the Jerusalem campaign for the Sheikh Jarrah community, told Arab News that the decision “is an attempt by the apartheid regime to find a way out of the dilemma they are facing after lawyers have presented documentations that refute the settlers’ claims.”
Manna said that the court is now calling on the two parties to reach a compromise, adding that the Palestinians insist on holding on to their homes and are not willing to compromise their rights.
Lawyers from Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Turkey, the UK and the US are also joining the case, Manna said.
Madbouly stressed the need to maintain the ban on large events and gatherings, and keep parks, gardens and beaches closed during the Sham El-Nessim vacation
Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem Al-Jazzar instructed authorities to close all parks and beaches in cities during the Sham El-Nessim holiday, as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Sham El-Nessim is a national holiday, when many Egyptians gather in public spaces for picnics.
Al-Jazzar stressed the need to raise the level of preparedness during the holiday period, vowing to inspect malls, restaurants and cafes to ensure the implementation of regulations to fight the pandemic, according to a press release.
The minister said that any violations should be dealt with firmly, whether it is in restaurants and coffee shops or it is people not wearing masks, especially on public transportation.
SPEEDREAD
• Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly urged the country’s governors to apply precautionary measures strictly.
• He stressed the need to maintain the ban on large events and gatherings, and keep parks, gardens and beaches closed during the Sham El-Nessim vacation.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly urged the country’s governors to apply precautionary measures strictly.
Madbouly stressed the need to maintain the ban on large events and gatherings, and keep parks, gardens and beaches closed during the Sham El-Nessim vacation.
He called on citizens to be careful during the pandemic and to adhere to preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus.
The Egyptian Cabinet statement stated that Madbouly instructed all governors to also check on the availability of medicines, medical supplies and oxygen.
Turkey facing ‘exodus’ after asylum requests surge 506%
Brain drain triggered by inequality, repression and nepotism, experts warn
Updated 37 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
ANKARA: A brain drain and youth exodus from Turkey have become increasing points of debate in the country after two TikTok users were recently arrested for posting a satirical video about the inability of young Turks to travel abroad amid the pandemic.
The two 23-year-old users seemingly irked Turkish authorities, and were accused of “openly insulting the state’s sovereign insignia” in the satirical clip.
In Turkey, where even humor has become an inexcusable act for some authorities, an increasing number of citizens are choosing to move abroad, recent statistics show.
The latest data by the European Statistical Office shows that Turkish asylum requests to Europe have increased by 506 percent since 2019.
Experts said that the mass exodus is mainly connected to economic hardship and a systematic crackdown on freedom of expression and democracy.
Turks seeking safe haven in Europe ranked fifth in applications for asylum, immigration and temporary protection to EU countries, ranking just after Syrians, Venezuelans, Afghans and Iraqis.
In the same statistics, Turkey was followed by Somalia, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria and Pakistan.
About 2,995 Turks applied for asylum in EU countries in 2015, but in 2020, the number soared to 18,145.
The trend has escalated in recent years, especially with regards to white-collar, well-educated youth trying to build new lives and new futures in EU countries, most notably Germany, where most Turks applied for protection and asylum.
The large-scale brain drain has been triggered by the “democratic downgrading” in the country, as well as by deterioration in the standard of living, experts say, with most young Turks unable to see a future for themselves in the country.
FASTFACTS
• Turks seeking safe haven in Europe ranked fifth in applications for asylum, immigration and temporary protection to EU countries, ranking just after Syrians, Venezuelans, Afghans and Iraqis.
• In the same statistics, Turkey was followed by Somalia, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria and Pakistan.
• About 2,995 Turks applied for asylum in EU countries in 2015, but in 2020, the number soared to 18,145.
Recent protests by university students against the politically appointed rector to the country’s prestigious Bogazici University, as well as the abrupt Turkish withdrawal from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention that protects women and girls from domestic violence has further triggered an “emotional break” of young people.
Decreased quality in higher education, diminished possibilities for upward social mobility and widespread nepotism in the labor market have also pushed young people toward hopelessness and anger.
Turkey ranks 153rd in the Reporters Without Borders’ 2021 World Press Freedom Index that was announced on April 17.
The country also tops the list of Council of Europe member countries that receive the most judgments in terms of violations of freedom of expression.
In a recent report, the World Bank found that Turkey’s poverty level rose from 10.2 percent in 2019 to 12.2 percent in 2020. With inflation standing at about 12 percent, the youth unemployment rate in the country is estimated to be as high as 22 percent.
According to official Turkish statistics, in 2019, about 330,289 Turks migrated to Europe, the US and other countries, with the majority being aged between 25 and 29.
Turkey has the largest youth population in Europe — numbering almost 13 million people.
A survey conducted by the Istanbul-based Foundation for Social Democracy (SODEV) last year also revealed that Turkish youth increasingly tend to live abroad.
The survey was carried out across 12 provinces with 600 people aged between 15 and 25. About 62.5 percent of respondents said that they would prefer to live abroad if given a choice.
“Many young people want to emigrate, but those who can afford it can go to the European countries,” Ertan Aksoy, SODEV chairman, told Arab News.
According to Aksoy, young people face trouble expressing themselves for fear of facing criminal proceedings or being imprisoned on charges of insulting a public authority.
“They prefer going to countries where they will live freely and be able to self-accomplish,” he said.
Aksoy added that inequality in the job market has also alienated young people in Turkey.
“Despite having received a high-quality education, they realize that those who are not as qualified as them reach higher scales in the labor market. They even take the risk of working in low-paid jobs in Europe just to be able to live abroad with their fundamental rights being under effective state protection,” he said.
The decree granted a complete pardon for the punishment for crimes and felonies including smuggling, drug abuse, and foreign currency trading
Updated 42 min 35 sec ago
AP
DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree Sunday granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed before May 2, state news agency SANA said.
SANA did not give a reason for the amnesty but it came days before Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Fitr. It also comes ahead of the May 26 presidential elections, which Assad will most likely win for a fourth, seven-year term in office.
Since Syria’s conflict began in 2011, Assad has issued similar amnesties, the latest of which came in September 2019. The conflict has killed half-a-million people and displaced half the country’s prewar population including more than 5 millions who are refugees abroad.
BACKGROUND
Since Syria’s conflict began in 2011, Assad has issued similar amnesties, the latest of which came in September 2019.
SANA described Sunday’s presidential decree as “the most comprehensive amnesty decree for perpetrators of crimes, misdemeanors and felonies.”
The decree granted a complete pardon for the punishment for crimes and felonies including smuggling, drug abuse, and foreign currency trading.
It also covers kidnappings, provided that the kidnapped person was released before the date of the amnesty safe and sound.
Saudi, Greek drug busts throw Hezbollah’s ‘narcoterrorist strategy’ into sharp relief
Discovery of amphetamines in two consignments has compelled Kingdom to ban import of fruit and vegetables from Lebanon
The pills may have originated in Syria, where drug production exploded during the war in areas under Assad regime control
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese fruits and vegetables are no longer welcome in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom’s vigilant port authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics inside pomegranates.
Last month, Jeddah Islamic Port’s customs officers seized more than 5 million Captagon pills expertly hidden in a pomegranate consignment from Lebanon. Separately, amphetamine pills stashed in a pomegranate shipment from Lebanon were seized in Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port.
The Kingdom responded to the incident by banning the import and transit of fruits and vegetables coming from Lebanon.
Waleed Al-Bukhari, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon, disclosed that there had been attempts to smuggle more than 600 million pills from Lebanon during the past six years.
Deploring the economic impact of the drug bust and import ban, Michel Moawad, a Lebanese politician who resigned from parliament in protest over the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut blast, said that farmers and legitimate importers are “today paying the price because of Captagon smugglers.”
“What are we gaining by exporting missiles, militias and drugs?” he said. “What are our interests when we are hostile to Arabs and the international community, when we go fight in Yemen and other places?”
When Moawad demanded that Lebanon’s “soil must remain totally sovereign, without security strongholds, illegal weapons, missiles, military training camps for Houthis and no Captagon factories,” he did not have to explicitly name Hezbollah.
The failed attempt to smuggle the amphetamine pills into Saudi Arabia is most likely linked to the Iran-aligned Shiite group with an active military wing, an unnamed source told the Independent Persian.
The source pointed to Hezbollah’s reputed association with the smuggling of drugs, including Captagon pills manufactured in Syria, a charge the group strenuously denies.
The source added that Hezbollah, by virtue of its authority over both “legal and illegal” border checkpoints between Syria and Lebanon, has unchecked control over all drug-related operations.
Hezbollah officials and politicians have yet to comment on the accusations.
Lebanese security officials have arrested four people so far on suspicion of being connected with the seized cargo. Local news media reports speculated that the pomegranates came from Syria via either the Al-Masnaa border checkpoint or the northern border crossing of Al-Aboudeyye.
After the certificate of origin was changed from Syrian to Lebanese, the consignment was shipped to Saudi Arabia through Beirut’s port, which lacks scanning devices for detecting drugs. The Independent Persian cited the source as saying “the Captagon was produced in Syria, transported to Beirut then consigned to the Kingdom.”
Earlier in April, Greek authorities seized more than four tons of cannabis hidden in a shipment of dessert-making machines heading from Lebanon to Slovakia in the country’s main port of Piraeus, following a tip from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Greece’s authorities said that the street value of the drugs was estimated at $4 million and that Saudi Arabia’s drug enforcement agency assisted them in the case.
In January, the BBC aired a documentary that showed Italian police burning 85 million amphetamine pills, weighing 14 tons, that had been seized in June 2020. Italy’s financial crimes police said that the contraband came from the Syrian port of Latakia.
The origin of the contraband was initially thought to be Daesh but turned out to be Syria, according to the BBC’s documentary, which alleged that the Syrian regime and its ally, Hezbollah, are deep into the drug trade as a major source of funding.
The size of the haul indicated that the amphetamine pills were manufactured on a very large scale in proper factories, something that was evidently beyond the ability of Daesh given the loss of most of its territory. That left areas under the control of Syrian President Bashar Assad as the likely source of the pills.
The BBC’s report mentioned, however, that Captagon is produced illegally in Lebanon. The Italian authorities did not publicly announce a possible manufacturer of the pills but confirmed that they came from Latakia.
Illegal drug production is believed to have exploded in Syria during the civil war, emerging as a source of much-needed income for the Assad regime. The ruling clique and its foreign allies have used the proceeds from drug trafficking to evade sanctions imposed by the West.
Amphetamine in Captagon is also known for its fear-inhibiting and stimulating effects, which have proved useful during protracted firefights in war-torn areas in the Middle East.
In the past few years, authorities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Jordan, among other countries, have seized enormous quantities of Captagon, often in shipments originating in Syria.
In a televised address in January, Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah said that accusations about its involvement in amphetamine production had “no credibility.”
“Our position on drugs, of all kinds, is (clear). It’s religiously banned to manufacture, sell, buy, smuggle and consume. In some cases, the punishment could even be execution, according to Sharia laws,” he said.
However, US and European drugs agencies are convinced that Hezbollah profits from the drug trade. Europol, a European law enforcement agency, issued a report in 2020 cautioning that Hezbollah members were using European cities as a base for trading in “drugs and diamonds” and to launder the profits.
INNUMBERS
10,100 - Hashish packets seized on Syria-Jordan border in 2020.
4.1 million - Captagon pills seized on Syria-Jordan border in 2020.
$4 million - Market value of drugs seized by Greece with Saudi help in April.
$24 million - Lebanon’s annual fruit & vegetable trade with KSA until the ban.
85 million - Amphetamine pills seized in Italy in June 2020.
In 2018, the US State Department named Hezbollah among the top five global criminal organizations. Reports indicate that Hezbollah’s criminal operations have increased of late in response to Iranian directives to generate income as part of its efforts to dodge US sanctions.
For their part, police in Israel have accused Hezbollah of smuggling hashish into the country.
Lebanon is known to be one of the world’s top producers of cannabis, which is widely cultivated in areas considered strongholds of Hezbollah, notably Baalbek and Hermel.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Last year, the US State Department and Washington’s intelligence community said that there was ample evidence to support claims linking Hezbollah to criminal activities, including drug trafficking, in South America and Europe.
Since 2009, many Lebanese have been sanctioned by the US Treasury for their connection to organized crime, involving drug trafficking and money laundering. Many of those sanctioned were linked to Hezbollah.
Hezbollah has built strong connections with the tri-border area of Paraguay-Argentina-Brazil in South America, home to more than 5 million people of Lebanese origin. Local contacts are believed to facilitate and conceal Hezbollah’s drug-trafficking, money-laundering and terrorist-financing operations in this area.
Antoine Kanaan, editor in chief of Lebanon Law Review, says that there is little doubt that Hezbollah was behind the Captagon found in the consignment of pomegranates that reached Jeddah.
He said that pomegranate is not even commercially produced in Lebanon, adding that it is a secondary fruit crop whose cultivation is "restricted to plots of land as small as private orchards and gardens.
By contrast, Syria is well known for its pomegranate production, especially in areas such as Daraa, he told Arab News.
“That means that the pomegranates that went from Lebanon to Saudi Arabia originated in Syria,” said Kanaan, who believes that the Captagon was inserted into the fruits in Lebanon.
The amount of Captagon involved and the ingenuity of the plot confirm Hezbollah’s involvement, or at least consent and profit-sharing, according to Kanaan, who further noted that consensus governs everything in Lebanon, even drugs.
“Hezbollah is the number one Captagon supplier in the region and there’s no way an independent Lebanese trader, or even the Syrian government, would have dared pull this off without involving Hezbollah,” he said.
As to why the drugs were sent to Saudi Arabia, Kanaan said: “It is possible but unlikely that they were headed for (Iran-backed Houthi) fighters in Yemen.”
Brig. Gen. Adel Machmouchi, a former chief of antinarcotics department at Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, said that the drug bust in Jeddah has exposed Lebanon as one of the countries that does not cooperate with international drug-enforcement bodies.
In a TV interview over the weekend, he suggested that the Lebanese ministries and security bodies concerned should have “better and closer control” over areas — in Bekaa Valley and northern Lebanon — where illegal farming and production of drugs takes place.
He said that the government should transform those illegal businesses into legitimate, productive projects.
Machmouchi said that punishments “are not harsh enough to curtail crimes of producing, trafficking and smuggling drugs,” and should be made harsher to act as a deterrent.
He claimed there are about 20 factories used to produce Captagon pills in Lebanon. “Lebanese antinarcotics bodies should (join forces) with counterparts in Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries to be able to combat this crime and halt the process of using Lebanon as a launchpad to smuggle drugs,” Machmouchi said.
Government employees will work from home, and Oman urged private sector companies to do the same
Oman bans all kinds of gatherings and celebrations in various locations during Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Oman will ban the movement of people and vehicles from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. from May 8 until May 15, the state news agency said on Sunday, citing the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus.
Oman will also ban commercial activity all day during the same period, except for food stores, gas stations, health institutions and pharmacies. Home delivery services for all goods are also exempt.
The decision came following a supreme committee meeting chaired by Minister of Interior Hammoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi on developments in the pandemic.
The sultanate also said government employees will work from home from May 9 until May 11, and urged private sector companies to implement business continuity plans by working remotely and downsizing the number of employees who are required to come to the workplace.
The supreme committee also instructed people to not hold Eid prayers and traditional markets, and banned all kinds of gatherings and celebrations in various locations, including beaches, parks and public gardens, during Eid Al-Fitr.
Eid Al-Fitr, also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast” or Lesser Eid, is celebrated by Muslims around the world to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. This year, it is expected to start on May 12.
The committee said the measures aim to “protect society from the pandemic and its great health risks,” and called on the public to adhere to them and avoid gatherings during the remainder of Ramadan and throughout the Eid holiday.
The committee added that the decisions are continuously being reviewed according to epidemiological developments.