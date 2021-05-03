You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drones, missile targeting Najran

Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drones, missile targeting Najran

Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drones, missile targeting Najran
Earlier, the coalition confirmed two Houthi explosive drones had targeted the southern areas of the Kingdom, including one that was launched toward Khamis Mushait. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zthje

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drones, missile targeting Najran

Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drones, missile targeting Najran
  • The coalition affirmed that operational measures have been taken to protect civilians
  • The Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the attack
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile and two Houthi explosive drones targeting the southern city of Najran, the Arab coalition said on Sunday.

The coalition affirmed that operational measures have been taken to protect civilians, Middle-East daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen condemned the failed Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia.

He affirmed the OIC’s support to the Kingdom in all the measures it takes to protect its security and stability and the safety of citizens and residents, state news agency SPA reported.

Earlier, the coalition confirmed two Houthi explosive drones had targeted the southern areas of the Kingdom, including one that was launched toward Khamis Mushait, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

“The Houthi militia is committing serious violations of international humanitarian law,” the Arab Coalition said.

The Saudi defense ministry had also said, earlier on Saturday, it intercepted and destroyed an unspecified ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have increasingly launched ballistic missiles and drones rigged with explosives against Saudi Arabia, targeting crucial oil infrastructure and civilian facilities.

Topics: Arab Coalition saudi defense

Related

Update Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Saudi cultural minister meets US official in Riyadh

Saudi cultural minister meets US official in Riyadh
Saudi Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (SPA)
Updated 02 May 2021
SPA

Saudi cultural minister meets US official in Riyadh

Saudi cultural minister meets US official in Riyadh
  • The Saudi minister commended the US side’s participation in the Noor Riyadh festival
Updated 02 May 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Sunday held a virtual meeting with the chargé d’affairs of the US Embassy in the Kingdom, Martina Strong.
During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation in cultural fields between Saudi Arabia and the US, and the latest development in the bilateral cultural affairs in light of the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.
The Saudi minister commended the US side’s participation in the Noor Riyadh festival.
Earlier, Prince Badr met virtually with the French ambassador to the Kingdom, Ludovic Pouille. During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and France, especially the existing cooperation and future opportunities between the two sides in AlUla.
They also discussed international cultural exchange in the fields of arts and common humanitarian heritage.
The Saudi minister also met virtually with the ambassador of Sweden to Saudi Arabia, Niclas Trouvé. They discussed bilateral cultural cooperation and reviewed ways to enhance opportunities of cultural exchange between the two countries in various cultural fields. 

Topics: Saudi Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan

Related

New Lego store in Riyadh pays tribute to Saudi culture & heritage
Corporate News
New Lego store in Riyadh pays tribute to Saudi culture & heritage
Saudi Culture Ministry republishes works of French researcher
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry republishes works of French researcher

Who’s Who: Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, KSA's permanent representative to UNESCO

Who’s Who: Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, KSA's permanent representative to UNESCO
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, KSA's permanent representative to UNESCO

Who’s Who: Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, KSA's permanent representative to UNESCO
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin was recently appointed chairman of the advisory council at the Government Youth Summit that will be held in Dubai in June, where she will focus on youth empowerment.

Princess Haifa also serves as a permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The Kingdom became a member of UNESCO’s executive council in November 2019, and will remain so until 2023.

Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has said that, during its membership, the Kingdom will seek to extend cooperation with all members of the executive council, as well as to preserve Arab culture and heritage, support innovation and technology for sustainable social development, and promote tolerance.

Princess Haifa received her bachelor’s degree in economics from King Saud University in Riyadh in 2000 and her master’s degree in science in economics with reference to the Middle East from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in 2007.

In 2009, she briefly took up a part-time role lecturing at King Saud University, before starting work with the United Nations Development Program. In 2013, she was promoted to the role of program analyst there, covering social development and human rights.

She joined the Ministry of Economy and Planning as the head of the sustainable development goals sector in 2016 and was appointed assistant deputy minister for sustainable development affairs in 2017.

She currently serves as the assistant deputy minister for G20 Affairs under the Ministry of Economy and Planning, a position she took up in 2018. That same year, she was a speaker at the Second Urban Planning Forum — a testament to her expertise in the empowerment of youth and human rights advocacy.

Topics: Who's Who Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin

Related

Who’s Who: Nour Mousa, CEO and co-founder of KSA’s Desert Technologies
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Nour Mousa, CEO and co-founder of KSA’s Desert Technologies
Who’s Who: Rami Khalid Al-Turki, president and CEO of Al-Turki Holding
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Rami Khalid Al-Turki, president and CEO of Al-Turki Holding

Mohammad Bahareth: Proud to be an advocate for dyslexia

Mohammad Bahareth: Proud to be an advocate for dyslexia
Mohammad Bahareth. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 03 May 2021
Ruba Obaid

Mohammad Bahareth: Proud to be an advocate for dyslexia

Mohammad Bahareth: Proud to be an advocate for dyslexia
  • You can get 300 percent more productivity from a person with dyslexia if you know how to manage him right
Updated 03 May 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking, Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, Mohammed Ali, George Washington, and Steve Jobs gifted the world with ideas and talent that made tremendous contributions to mankind. They also had something else in common — dyslexia.
Dyslexia is a learning difficulty that primarily affects the skills involved in accurate and fluent word reading and spelling. It is characterized by difficulties in phonological awareness, verbal memory and verbal processing speed.
Despite these challenges, dyslexics have excellent thinking skills in the areas of conceptualization, reason, imagination, and abstraction. According to renowned speech language pathologist and dyslexia specialist Devon Barnes, most people with the learning difficulty have average or above average intelligence at least.
In 2016, Mohammad Bahareth gave a TEDx speech in Jeddah. He was onstage, before 3,000 people, and talking about his learning disability. One he had hidden all his life.
Despite his fear of public speaking, he did it anyway. “Talking in front of 3,000 people, saying that I have a disability called dyslexia which nobody knew before, was a very liberating experience,” he told Arab News.
Bahareth (@mbahareth) is a bestselling author and dyslexia advocate. Born and raised in Jeddah, he is an accomplished entrepreneur and startup consultant.
He has become known in the Kingdom for his initiatives to raise public awareness about dyslexia, aiming to help others like him.
There was a book in Arabic about all the techniques and tools he used or tried over the years to overcome and manage daily dyslexia-related difficulties.
He gave lectures and TV interviews to raise awareness and launched dyslexia.sa to help Arab speakers better understand the condition. He collaborated with international and local foundations, specialists and parents.
Bahareth works to make trusted information and tools available on his website to help those with dyslexia improve their quality of life.
He wants to give dyslexics a better world by spreading public awareness, erasing misconceptions, and calling on government bodies to ensure people with dyslexia are given their rights.
A major reason behind this eagerness to make a change is his personal experience and the challenges that he faced. There was a lack of support and lack of recognition from authorities of dyslexia as a disability.
“We are unable to get legal and proper disability documentation from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, which is the government entity for issuing these documents,” he said.
The condition was usually underestimated as a disability because it lacked a physical aspect, leading to accusations he was seeking sympathy.
But public pity and sympathy is not what Bahareth wants. His end goal is to establish a specialist association in Saudi Arabia that can adequately diagnose and assist dyslexics.
Every person’s condition was different, said Bahareth. Some people were able to manage it, while others like himself had severe symptoms like involuntary compulsions and organ dysfunction due to the instability of electricity between both brain hemispheres.
The brain functions differently in dyslexics, so there needs to be better understanding in their educational and workplace environment to improve and support their performance, as well as allowing them to develop their strengths.
“You can get 300 percent more productivity from a person with dyslexia if you know how to manage him right. People with dyslexia usually use one side of the brain more than the other, so they are primarily creative and are not suitable for administrative work. Just imagine what people with dyslexia can do if they got the support they needed. We put about 600 times the effort needed to function as normal people do.”
The condition is regarded as neurobiological and genetic in origin, which means it is passed down in the genes and can run in families.
Bahareth was certain there were more dyslexic people in Saudi Arabia than many other countries in the world.
“We have a high rate of marriage within relatives, so this would result in a higher percentage than other countries.”
Dyslexia is absent from official statistics and reports related to learning disabilities and other disabilities because it is not officially recognized as a one yet.
He urged authorities to facilitate an integrated support system for dyslexics starting with recognizing the disability, which would help ensure they received the proper support in public places, the right treatment in educational institutions and the workplace, as well as legal and health protection.
He was disappointed with the current levels of awareness about dyslexia.
“We will raise awareness so that every parent knows how to deal with this disability and function with the best tools, devices, and techniques known to humanity.”

 I will do my best to reach this goal during my lifetime and ensure it will continue after my death.”
Saudi Arabia  has seen developments in disability care laws in recent years. It guarantees that people with disabilities can obtain suitable employment opportunities and education, ensuring their independence and integration in society.
But Bahareth said people with dyslexia were still waiting for authorities to pay attention to their demands and needs.
“The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development did not classify dyslexia as a disability, which is counterproductive and blocking all legal rights for people with dyslexia.”
This lack of recognition prevents dyslexics from getting special discounts and priorities in certain conditions, as well as insurance and support for special tools and utilities, assistance in airports, police stations, the courts, and other places.
“Nobody knows what we need to function or how to assist us. Many doctors here are confused about it. Some are classifying it under the psychology department, which is outdated. It should be organized with neurologists as it should be, like all other countries starting to realize that it is a neurological condition, with assistance from speech specialists when needed.”
Bahareth thanked the Saudi Food and Drug Authority for allowing dyslexia medication to be sold in the Kingdom. “Their response was fast and diligent. This has helped me and many others, and this is my hope that the support will increase for all people with dyslexia.”
Despite his many books in different fields and his busy career, Barareth is usually associated with dyslexia. But this association is not a problem for him.

“I am proud to be an advocate for dyslexia in Saudi Arabia. Within a few years, every person with dyslexia in Saudi Arabia will be proud that he has it. I know in my heart that people with dyslexia will give back to their country more than anyone. The next Saudi Einstein is born with dyslexia, and he might be an infant today, but I hope that I will be the person to guide him to change the world.”

Topics: Man with dyslexia

Related

WATCH: How one Saudi man has turned disused water tanks into feeding stations for birds video
Saudi Arabia
WATCH: How one Saudi man has turned disused water tanks into feeding stations for birds
Meet the Saudi man who Trump’s COVID-19 Twitter blunder accidently made famous
Media
Meet the Saudi man who Trump’s COVID-19 Twitter blunder accidently made famous

Saudi inspectors monitor COVID-19 rule violations

Saudi inspectors monitor COVID-19 rule violations
Municipalities in Saudi Arabia have stepped up efforts to ensure anti-coronavirus health measures. (SPA)
Updated 03 May 2021
SPA

Saudi inspectors monitor COVID-19 rule violations

Saudi inspectors monitor COVID-19 rule violations
  • Eastern Province authorities carried out 1,333 inspection tours in a single day across malls, commercial centers and stores to monitor adherence to safety precautions
Updated 03 May 2021
SPA

QASSIM: Municipalities throughout the Kingdom have stepped up efforts to ensure compliance with anti-coronavirus health measures in order to protect the public amid the pandemic.
During the third week of Ramadan, Qassim municipality carried out more than 16,000 inspection tours of premises, including health and food facilities.
Inspectors recorded 54 violations during the tours. Authorities will continue inspections around the clock through more than 400 observers and an additional team of volunteers.
Eastern Province authorities carried out 1,333 inspection tours in a single day across malls, commercial centers and stores to monitor adherence to safety precautions.
During the tours, 10 commercial facilities were closed, while 55 violators were issued penalties for ignoring health measures, which led to overcrowding and failure to use the Tawakkalna app.
Authorities urged members of the community to do their part in maintaining public health. 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

May 20 deadline to register for Ithra conference in Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran
Saudi Arabia
May 20 deadline to register for Ithra conference in Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran
Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen
Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 03 May 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen
  • KSrelief distributed 16 tons of Ramadan food baskets in Benin, benefiting 19,200 individuals, and continued to distribute Ramadan food baskets across a number of regions in Sudan
Updated 03 May 2021
SPA

HAJJA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 9,195 cartons of dates to displaced and affected families in a number of directorates in Hajjah governorate, benefiting thousands of people.
KSrelief also distributed 13,500 cartons of dates to families in Aden governorate.
This comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian projects provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, in various sectors for Yemenis in all governorates without discrimination.
Meanwhile, the Emergency Center for Epidemic Diseases Control in Hajjah governorate has continued providing treatment services, backed by KSrelief. During the period from April 8-14, the clinics received 1,213 people with various health conditions, providing 600 people with medication.
KSrelief also distributed 16 tons of Ramadan food baskets in Benin, benefiting 19,200 individuals, and continued to distribute Ramadan food baskets across a number of regions in Sudan. As many as 67 tons of food was distributed in one day to needy families in Sudan, benefiting 12,240 people.
The center has implemented 1,556 projects worth more than $5 billion in 59 countries, carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners. 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi aid agency delivers $1.5 million medical aid package to Pakistan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency delivers $1.5 million medical aid package to Pakistan
Saudi aid agency launches Ramadan food baskets project
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency launches Ramadan food baskets project

Latest updates

Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drones, missile targeting Najran
Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drones, missile targeting Najran
Almarai to invest $1.8bn in massive poultry expansion
Almarai to invest $1.8bn in massive poultry expansion
Tokyo Games need 500 nurses; nurses say needs are elsewhere
Tokyo Games need 500 nurses; nurses say needs are elsewhere
Saudi artist, Amazon launch debut Eid-themed gift card collaboration
Saudi artist, Amazon launch debut Eid-themed gift card collaboration
Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting
Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.