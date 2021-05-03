You are here

Syria approves Assad, two others to run in presidential election

Syria approves Assad, two others to run in presidential election
Head of the higher constitutional court, Jihad Al Laham, gestures as he receives a box with the names of candidates in the Syrian presidential election in Damascus, Syria April 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Syria approves Assad, two others to run in presidential election

Syria approves Assad, two others to run in presidential election
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court has accepted three applications out of 51 for candidacy for this month’s presidential elections in the war-torn country, state media reported Monday.
The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad, who was chosen along with two other men, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie, to run. Some 51 candidates, including seven women, had applied to be candidates. The Parliament later referred the names to the constitutional court.
The presidential vote, Syria's second since civil war broke out in 2011, is scheduled to be held on May 26. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.
Mohamad Jihad Lahham, the president of the Supreme Constitutional Court, said the court accepted the three candidates and rejected the rest because they did not meet the constitutional and legal requirements.
Lahham said that those whose candidacies have been rejected have the right to appeal before the court within three days.
Assad won nearly 90% of the votes in the 2014 elections and is widely expected to win a fourth seven-year term. He has held power since 2000, when he took over after the death of his father, who ran the country for 30 years.
Syria began allowing multi-candidate voting in the 2014 elections. Competition with Assad was symbolic and seen by opposition and Western countries as a sham designed to give the incumbent president the veneer of legitimacy.
The international community is unlikely to recognize the legitimacy of the upcoming elections. According to the U.N. resolution for a political resolution of the conflict in Syria, a new constitution is supposed to be drafted and approved in a public referendum before U.N.-monitored presidential elections are to take place. But little progress has been made on the drafting committee and Assad continues to have the backing of Russia and Iran.
In March, the Biden administration said it will not recognize the result of Syria’s presidential election unless the voting is free, fair, supervised by the United Nations and represents all of Syrian society.
Syria has been in the throes of civil war since 2011, when Arab Spring-inspired protests against the Assad family rule turned into an armed insurgence in response to a brutal military crackdown.

Topics: Syria Election

Arab Parliament denounces Houthis' banning of Tarawih prayers in areas under their control

Arab Parliament denounces Houthis’ banning of Tarawih prayers in areas under their control
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Arab Parliament denounces Houthis’ banning of Tarawih prayers in areas under their control

Arab Parliament denounces Houthis’ banning of Tarawih prayers in areas under their control
  • The parliament said this behavior was considered one of multiple flagrant violations committed by the militia against Yemeni people
  • The Arab Parliament called on regional and international unions and organizations to reject and denounce Houthis actions
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Parliament condemned the Houthis’ banning of Tarawih prayers in Sanaa’s mosques and other areas under their control by force of arms, Yemen’s state news agency Saba News reported on Sunday.

The parliament said this behavior was considered one of multiple flagrant violations committed by the militia against Yemeni people.

“This hateful behavior contradicts the principles of religions and contradicts international conventions that affirm respect for freedom of belief and the protection of places of worship,” the Arab Parliament said in a statement.

It also said the behavior is added to the militia’s record of multiple crimes against humanity. It added that Houthis are showing their lack of respect to the sanctity of religious rituals and the feelings of Muslims during the month of Ramadan.

“The militia’s attempts to impose its religious views and beliefs by force on the Yemeni people is a form of religious terrorism practiced by them along with their continuous terrorist attacks against civilians,” the statement read.

The Arab Parliament called on regional and international unions and organizations to reject and denounce the Houthis actions that targets the principles of religious coexistence and social peace in the country.

Topics: Houthis Yemen #ramadan

Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting

Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting
Military officials said that, following the latest territorial gains, troops had halted the offensive in part of the province and taken the upper hand. (AFP)
Updated 03 May 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting

Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting
  • The Houthi militia suffered heavy casualties. They are fleeing their locations, barricades and trenches”
Updated 03 May 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government troops, backed by Arab coalition warplanes, seized control of several mountainous locations near the central city of Marib after fierce clashes with the Houthis, an army spokesperson said on Sunday.

Maj. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili told a press briefing that troops had expelled the militia from several locations in Al-Kasara and Al-Mashjah, west of Marib, captured three rebels and destroyed more than 20 military vehicles. Coalition warplanes destroyed vehicles carrying ammunition and fighters headed for battle.

“The Houthi militia suffered heavy casualties. They are fleeing their locations, barricades and trenches.”

He played a video that showed troops climbing mountains and rebels fleeing their vehicles and locations.

Thousands of troops and Houthis have been killed in the province since February, when the rebels resumed a military offensive on the city.

BACKGROUND

Iran-backed Houthis are desperate to capture Marib to gain leverage in UN-brokered peace talks, but the Yemen government is equally determined to defend it.

Official media on Sunday reported government military leader in Marib, Fahed Mabkhout Al-Arada, as saying that the bodies of Houthi fighters were still scattered on the battlefield as forces pressed to push the rebels away from the province.

“Houthi losses are very big. Their bodies are thrown in mountains and valleys. We would not allow them to enter Marib.”

Military officials said that, following the latest territorial gains, troops had halted the offensive in part of the province and taken the upper hand.

Col. Yahiya Al-Hatemi, the director of the military media, described the troops’ latest operations as the “mother of all battles” that gave loyalists a big morale boost as they managed to push back months of aggressive assault.

“The battle revealed the enemy's fragility and demonstrated the strength, boldness, skills and professionalism of the national army,” Al-Hatemi said, adding that coalition air cover had helped government troops to liberate mountains west of Marib during the last 48 hours.

In Houthi-held areas such as Sanaa and Saada, rebels arranged funeral processions for the dozens of fighters killed in the Marib fighting.

During a meeting with senior military officials and the governors of Marib, Sanaa, Rayma and Jouf, Defense Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Maqdashi said the army backed the Marib governor’s latest calls for mobilizing forces to liberate the province and the other remaining areas under Houthi control.

“We are able to achieve an honorable victory,” the minister said.

 

Topics: Yemen Marib

Egypt applies stricter COVID-19 precautionary measures 

Egypt applies stricter COVID-19 precautionary measures 
Authorities have been instructed to check on the availability of oxygen. (Reuters)
Updated 03 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt applies stricter COVID-19 precautionary measures 

Egypt applies stricter COVID-19 precautionary measures 
  • Madbouly stressed the need to maintain the ban on large events and gatherings, and keep parks, gardens and beaches closed during the Sham El-Nessim vacation
Updated 03 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem Al-Jazzar instructed authorities to close all parks and beaches in cities during the Sham El-Nessim holiday, as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Sham El-Nessim is a national holiday, when many Egyptians gather in public spaces for picnics.
Al-Jazzar stressed the need to raise the level of preparedness during the holiday period, vowing to inspect malls, restaurants and cafes to ensure the implementation of regulations to fight the pandemic, according to a press release.
The minister said that any violations should be dealt with firmly, whether it is in restaurants and coffee shops or it is people not wearing masks, especially on public transportation.

SPEEDREAD

• Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly urged the country’s governors to apply precautionary measures strictly.

• He stressed the need to maintain the ban on large events and gatherings, and keep parks, gardens and beaches closed during the Sham El-Nessim vacation.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly urged the country’s governors to apply precautionary measures strictly.
Madbouly stressed the need to maintain the ban on large events and gatherings, and keep parks, gardens and beaches closed during the Sham El-Nessim vacation.
He called on citizens to be careful during the pandemic and to adhere to preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus.
The Egyptian Cabinet statement stated that Madbouly instructed all governors to also check on the availability of medicines, medical supplies and oxygen.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Turkey facing 'exodus' after asylum requests surge 506%

Turkey facing ‘exodus’ after asylum requests surge 506%
Experts said that the mass exodus is mainly connected to economic hardship and a systematic crackdown on freedom of expression and democracy. (Reuters)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Turkey facing ‘exodus’ after asylum requests surge 506%

Turkey facing ‘exodus’ after asylum requests surge 506%
  • Brain drain triggered by inequality, repression and nepotism, experts warn
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: A brain drain and youth exodus from Turkey have become increasing points of debate in the country after two TikTok users were recently arrested for posting a satirical video about the inability of young Turks to travel abroad amid the pandemic.

The two 23-year-old users seemingly irked Turkish authorities, and were accused of “openly insulting the state’s sovereign insignia” in the satirical clip.
In Turkey, where even humor has become an inexcusable act for some authorities, an increasing number of citizens are choosing to move abroad, recent statistics show.
The latest data by the European Statistical Office shows that Turkish asylum requests to Europe have increased by 506 percent since 2019.
Experts said that the mass exodus is mainly connected to economic hardship and a systematic crackdown on freedom of expression and democracy.
Turks seeking safe haven in Europe ranked fifth in applications for asylum, immigration and temporary protection to EU countries, ranking just after Syrians, Venezuelans, Afghans and Iraqis.
In the same statistics, Turkey was followed by Somalia, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria and Pakistan.
About 2,995 Turks applied for asylum in EU countries in 2015, but in 2020, the number soared to 18,145.
The trend has escalated in recent years, especially with regards to white-collar, well-educated youth trying to build new lives and new futures in EU countries, most notably Germany, where most Turks applied for protection and asylum.
The large-scale brain drain has been triggered by the “democratic downgrading” in the country, as well as by deterioration in the standard of living, experts say, with most young Turks unable to see a future for themselves in the country.

FASTFACTS

• Turks seeking safe haven in Europe ranked fifth in applications for asylum, immigration and temporary protection to EU countries, ranking just after Syrians, Venezuelans, Afghans and Iraqis.

• In the same statistics, Turkey was followed by Somalia, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria and Pakistan.

• About 2,995 Turks applied for asylum in EU countries in 2015, but in 2020, the number soared to 18,145.

Recent protests by university students against the politically appointed rector to the country’s prestigious Bogazici University, as well as the abrupt Turkish withdrawal from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention that protects women and girls from domestic violence has further triggered an “emotional break” of young people.
Decreased quality in higher education, diminished possibilities for upward social mobility and widespread nepotism in the labor market have also pushed young people toward hopelessness and anger.
Turkey ranks 153rd in the Reporters Without Borders’ 2021 World Press Freedom Index that was announced on April 17.
The country also tops the list of Council of Europe member countries that receive the most judgments in terms of violations of freedom of expression.
In a recent report, the World Bank found that Turkey’s poverty level rose from 10.2 percent in 2019 to 12.2 percent in 2020. With inflation standing at about 12 percent, the youth unemployment rate in the country is estimated to be as high as 22 percent.
According to official Turkish statistics, in 2019, about 330,289 Turks migrated to Europe, the US and other countries, with the majority being aged between 25 and 29.
Turkey has the largest youth population in Europe — numbering almost 13 million people.
A survey conducted by the Istanbul-based Foundation for Social Democracy (SODEV) last year also revealed that Turkish youth increasingly tend to live abroad.
The survey was carried out across 12 provinces with 600 people aged between 15 and 25. About 62.5 percent of respondents said that they would prefer to live abroad if given a choice.
“Many young people want to emigrate, but those who can afford it can go to the European countries,” Ertan Aksoy, SODEV chairman, told Arab News.
According to Aksoy, young people face trouble expressing themselves for fear of facing criminal proceedings or being imprisoned on charges of insulting a public authority.
“They prefer going to countries where they will live freely and be able to self-accomplish,” he said.
Aksoy added that inequality in the job market has also alienated young people in Turkey.
“Despite having received a high-quality education, they realize that those who are not as qualified as them reach higher scales in the labor market. They even take the risk of working in low-paid jobs in Europe just to be able to live abroad with their fundamental rights being under effective state protection,” he said.

Topics: Turkey

Assad grants amnesties before election

Assad grants amnesties before election
Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks with reporters in Damascus, Syria. (AP file photo)
Updated 03 May 2021
AP

Assad grants amnesties before election

Assad grants amnesties before election
  • The decree granted a complete pardon for the punishment for crimes and felonies including smuggling, drug abuse, and foreign currency trading
Updated 03 May 2021
AP

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree Sunday granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed before May 2, state news agency SANA said.
SANA did not give a reason for the amnesty but it came days before Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Fitr. It also comes ahead of the May 26 presidential elections, which Assad will most likely win for a fourth, seven-year term in office.
Since Syria’s conflict began in 2011, Assad has issued similar amnesties, the latest of which came in September 2019. The conflict has killed half-a-million people and displaced half the country’s prewar population including more than 5 millions who are refugees abroad.

BACKGROUND

Since Syria’s conflict began in 2011, Assad has issued similar amnesties, the latest of which came in September 2019.

SANA described Sunday’s presidential decree as “the most comprehensive amnesty decree for perpetrators of crimes, misdemeanors and felonies.”
The decree granted a complete pardon for the punishment for crimes and felonies including smuggling, drug abuse, and foreign currency trading.
It also covers kidnappings, provided that the kidnapped person was released before the date of the amnesty safe and sound.

Topics: Syria Bashar Al Assad

