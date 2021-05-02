Inoculation campaign begins in rebel-held Syria

IDLIB: A COVID-19 vaccine campaign kicked off in Syria’s last rebel-held enclave on Saturday, with a 45-year-old front-line nurse becoming the first to receive a UN-secured jab.
Nizar Fattouh, a nurse in Ibn Sina Hospital in Idlib city, received one of 53,800 AstraZeneca vaccines delivered to northwest Syria through Turkey on April 21.
The vaccines come amid a new surge of infections in the war-torn country. Syria supplies of oxygen are depleted and its hospitals were already overwhelmed from 10 years of conflict and deteriorating health care services.
The AstraZeneca vaccines were delivered to the rebel-controlled area through a border crossing with Turkey, the northwestern territory’s only gateway to the outside world.
Idlib health official Yasser Najib said the jabs were provided through the UN-led COVAX program for the world’s poor and developing nations. He said the campaign will last 21 working days, starting Saturday in two of the enclave’s largest hospitals. On Monday, the campaign will unfold in other health centers, Najib said.
The WHO has said the vaccination campaign in Syria aims to inoculate 20% of the total population residing in the country by the end of the year.
He said the small quantity will prioritize healthcare workers and aid personnel who are on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus. Infections among healthcare workers in the enclave have been high, accounting for as many as 30 percent of confirmed cases at one point. There are over 21,000 confirmed infections in the rebel-held enclave, home to 4 million people, most of them displaced from different parts of Syria by the conflict. At least 641 have died in the area from COVID-19 related complications. Conflict has subsided in the area, but outbreaks of violence are still reported.
Syria has been divided by the war so vaccinations in government-controlled areas, nearly 60 percent of the country’s territory, are managed and take place separately.
The Syrian government has secured 200,000 vaccines through the UN-led program but also has obtained doses from China, Russia and the UAE.
A limited inoculation campaign had also begun in government-controlled areas that are experiencing increased pressure on hospitals.
In the Kurdish-controlled northeast, authorities announced they will extend a partial lockdown amid a surge in infections. The one-week extension comes as an international aid group warned of oxygen shortages in the region.
Pandemic puts a GCC AI company on the cutting edge of genome research
Genetic analysis to help scientists better understand origins of COVID-19, identify variants and improve testing
If successful, Abu Dhabi-based G42’s Hayat-Vax will make the UAE the first Arab country to produce a COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 51 min 29 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: The blueprint for all living things, from plants and animals to microscopic viruses, is coded into their DNA and RNA — molecular structures that communicate the genetic information that determines the characteristics of all cellular organisms.
Genomic sequencing studies that untangle these structures are helping scientists to understand the origins of the novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, as well as identify its potentially more contagious variants.
Without this field of research, COVID-19 testing and the current rollout of vaccines would not have been possible. In fact, the pandemic has forced a radical advancement of our scientific understanding of the coronavirus, leading to revolutionary new mRNA vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna.
Knowledge of the virus’s RNA sequence was a key factor in COVID-19’s early detection, which has enabled the rapid development of diagnostic techniques. Never before have the nearly 30,000 nucleotides of a virus been so closely examined.
Genomic surveillance studies are taking place in laboratories around the world. In South Africa, it was a genomic sequencing study that uncovered the B.1.351 variant (also known as 501Y.V2), which the scientific community fears is particularly contagious.
In the race to understand the source of the coronavirus, G42 Healthcare, an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, launched its own SARS-CoV2 genome sequencing study last year.
The entire study will soon be published as a scientific paper, which is now in its final stages of production.
The company has also recently announced its collaboration with China’s Sinopharm CNBG to develop Hayat-Vax — “Hayat” meaning “life” in Arabic — with the potential to make the UAE the first Arab country to develop its own COVID-19 vaccine.
As rich nations squabble over a limited supply of vaccines, Hayat-Vax is seen by some as a promising new option for the developing world — that is, if Phase III clinical trials are opened to peer review and the public is convinced it can be trusted.
On April 21, Abu Dhabi approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Sinopharm had been the only available shot in the UAE capital for the general public since December 2020.
“The UAE has been at the global forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with many firsts,” Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, told Arab News.
“From setting up one of the largest testing and diagnostics labs to the region’s first Phase III clinical trials for an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, to the timely Emergency Use Authorization to protect our frontline health care workers and now a national vaccination program that has vaccinated over 52 percent of the nation’s population,” Koshy said.
“It is a global benchmark, with the UAE ranking among the top three nations in the world on per hundred being vaccinated.”
Why is genomic surveillance important for public health?
* SARS-CoV-2 genome is packed inside an envelope that contains proteins, including the spike protein.
* Mutations are changes in the virus’ genetic code that naturally occur over time when an animal or person is infected.
* Many mutations do not affect the virus’ ability to spread or cause disease because they do not alter the major proteins involved in infection.
* Surveillance of emerging variants can help detect variants with various abilities, including evasion of vaccine-induced immunity.
G42 Healthcare was established in December 2019 under the guidance of the UAE Department of Health. It partnered with the Shenzhen-based Chinese genomics company BGI to build a COVID-19 testing laboratory in the UAE, using Israeli contractors to develop technologies to fight the disease.
BGI was established in 1999 as the Beijing Genomics Institute, a state-backed laboratory assisting the Human Genome Project — a global initiative to create the first comprehensive mapping of human DNA.
G42’s COVID-19 genome sequencing study took place between May and June 2020 and involved 1,067 nasal swab samples collected in Abu Dhabi, under the oversight of the Department of Health.
The study has revealed genetic variations of the virus and spread patterns specific to the UAE. The findings are expected to improve diagnosis accuracy by enhancing the design of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, allowing them to detect new local variants.
“One of the key factors for our collective success has been the efficient and timely implementation of a public-private partnership model with international collaboration of best-in-class experts to not only address challenges but create capabilities for future-proofing the health of our nation,” Koshy said.
“One such example is the study on COVID-19 variants, which is helping us gather additional insights for pandemic management and effective public health care systems.”
The mission is particularly timely given the recent discoveries of more infectious strains of the virus in the UK, South Africa and now the worrying P1 variant spreading from Brazil, which scientists fear may be especially resistant to the current crop of vaccines.
“The analysis of this study revealed some variations specific to the UAE and patterns of the virus spread during the first wave. The analysis of second-wave samples is still ongoing on a countrywide scale,” Dr. Walid Abbas Zaher, chief research officer at G42, told Arab News.
“The results from the study and similar studies usually result in improvement in both diagnostic accuracy and sensitivity. This study also provides additional insights to sustainable screening methods and how to help the country prepare for future outbreaks.”
G42 was also responsible for coordinating Sinopharm’s Phase III clinical trials in the UAE and elsewhere in the Middle East, with more than 43,000 volunteers from 125 nationalities participating in the trials, launched in July 2020. It told Arab News that “a select group of people are being administered a third shot in order to observe their immune system response.”
It also said “the ongoing study in UAE is in close consultation between Sinopharm and the UAE authorities, based on scientific safety protocols, and as part of risk mitigation for public safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Understanding slight variations and mutations may be the key to ultimately defeating the virus, ending the pandemic and — finally — lifting restrictions.
“It is known that viruses constantly change through mutation and new variants are expected to come over time — that is a part of how viruses always try to outsmart physicians,” Zaher said.
“This study and similar studies are helping to understand symptoms and how they affect the spread of the virus. Small mutations of the virus usually do not affect the vaccine. However, these mutations and their effects on the efficacy of the vaccine are still being studied for various vaccines including Sinopharm.”
Genetic analysis is a fast-growing industry. Beyond its COVID-19 research, G42 also offers consumer genomics testing, which examines an individual’s DNA and “screens” it for potential “problem areas,” Dr. Sally Mahmoud, lab director and clinical pathologist at Biogenix Labs, a G42 company, told Arab News.
“By using consumer genomics testing, a person can watch out for any lifestyle-based diseases and acquire an understanding of the potential risk factors which could lead to the development of certain inherited disorders,” she said.
In effect, understanding our DNA can help prevent or manage illnesses later on.
As the pandemic drives forward our understanding of biology’s most fundamental blueprints, new realms of opportunity are opening up in science and medicine — and the Arab region has its part to play.
Egypt president endorses harsher punishment for female genital mutilation
A person who requests the procedure of female genital mutilation be performed will also face prison time if the request is fulfilled
Updated 01 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has ratified amendments to the penal code submitted by the House of Representatives that introduce harsher penalties for the crime of female genital mutilation.
According to the new amendment, whoever performs the procedure by partially or completely removing any part of a female’s external genitalia, or inflicts injuries to those organs, shall be punished by five to seven years of imprisonment.
But the penalty will be imprisonment with hard labor for a period of no less than 10 years if the procedure results in death.
If a doctor or nurse performs the procedure and it results in a permanent disability, they will face prison time with hard labor of no less than 10 years.
They will face 15 to 20 years of prison time with hard labor if the procedure results in death.
In addition to the previous penalties, doctors and nurses will be prohibited from practicing their professions for a period of between three and five years, which begins following the punishment.
Authorities will also close down private facilities in which procedures are performed for the duration in which the doctors or nurses will be prevented from practicing their profession.
A person who requests the procedure of female genital mutilation be performed will also face prison time if the request is fulfilled.
Anyone who promotes, encourages or advocates, in one of the methods set forth in Article 171 of this law, to commit the crime of female genital mutilation will face prison time even if their actions have no effect.
As they observe Ramadan, Gazans hope COVID-19 measures will end soon
Visiting relatives is considered one of the Palestinian customs associated with culture and religion, residents say
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: Palestinians have traditionally called on their relatives during Ramadan, especially brothers and fathers visiting their sisters and daughters, and married sons visiting their fathers and mothers.
In Ramadan, after iftar, Palestinian families spend their time together, eating Palestinian sweets, especially qatayef, and drinking juices such as hibiscus, carob and tamarind.
But this year’s Ramadan was different in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Palestinian authorities in the Gaza Strip to impose a curfew from sunset until dawn, which has prevented many from visiting their relatives.
Khalil Al-Asali, 67, expressed his anger at the conditions that the Gaza Strip is experiencing.
Al-Asali said that the curfew has “deprived us of visits. We spend most of the time inside the house.”
He added: “For decades, I used to visit my sisters, brothers and daughters every year after their marriage, starting on the second day of Ramadan.
“But this year I did not visit anyone, especially since they live in areas far from my place of residence, and I cannot go on foot.”
The Gaza Strip is witnessing the peak of the spread of the coronavirus during its second wave.
The Hamas-controlled authorities imposed a complete curfew on Friday and Saturday, and a curfew throughout the week from sunset until dawn.
The Gaza Strip has recorded the infection of more than 100,000 Palestinians since the outbreak of coronavirus in the enclave. The Ministry of Health has recorded the deaths of nearly 900 people.
Catching up with relatives is considered one of the customs associated with culture as well as Islam among Palestinians as visiting the so-called “Silat Alraham” is one of the positive customs encouraged by the religion.
Al-Asali said: “We visit our relatives periodically, but without specific dates. But on some occasions, such as Ramadan and Eid, we must visit women in their homes, offer them congratulations, and take gifts.”
He added: “This is part of our Islamic customs, in which women are happy to visit their father, brothers and uncles. I learned them from my father and I taught them to my sons.”
This year’s Ramadan is different in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Palestinian authorities in the Gaza Strip to impose a curfew from sunset until dawn, which has prevented many from visiting their relatives.
Women decorate their homes every Ramadan, whether with lights, special posters or lanterns, to celebrate the month and prepare to receive guests.
Palestinians may spend some of their time together gathering for Ramadan iftar, after which they spend their time staying up late, whether inside the house or in the open parks, especially in the spring and summer seasons.
Dareen Al-Sousi, 44, expressed her dissatisfaction with the current situation.
Al-Sousi said Ramadan this year “is not like any previous Ramadan I lived in my life.”
She added: “Every Ramadan, I prepare the house with Ramadan decorations to receive guests daily, whether from my father and mother, as well as my brothers who are married with their wives, uncles, and some of my husband’s relatives, but this year no one has come.”
She said: “My brothers came during the day to visit me for a short time, and during fasting. We could not talk for long because the family considers visiting the sisters an essential part that cannot be dispensed with even in the most difficult circumstances.”
Al-Sousi, like the rest of the Palestinians in Gaza, hopes that measures to tackle the coronavirus will be eased so that people can spend time with their relatives and make up for what they have missed since the beginning of the holy month.
Turkey ban on protest filming unlawful and dangerous, lawyers warn
This year, only the leaders of some labor unions were allowed to hold memorials to mark the annual holiday
More than 200 demonstrators were detained this year as they attempted to hold a May Day rally in defiance of the lockdown ban
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Directorate General of Security under the interior ministry has issued a circular banning citizens from filming or recording police officers during demonstrations.
The circular, which was revealed by the Progressive Lawyers Association, came just before May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day celebrations across the country.
This year, due to the pandemic lockdown, only the leaders of some labor unions were allowed to hold memorials to mark the annual holiday, while workers were excluded.
More than 200 demonstrators were detained this year as they attempted to hold a May Day rally in defiance of the lockdown ban.
The circular was aimed at protecting security officials’ privacy.
Privacy violations sometimes led to images and voices of security personnel circulating online in such a way that their security and the safety of citizens is compromised, said the circular.
This prevents the fulfillment of their duties and leads to “popular misjudgments about the security department,” it added.
However, experts warn that the ban is unlawful and will threaten citizens’ rights by weakening police accountability and preventing evidence collection, especially in cases where police commit violence against demonstrators.
“There is no legal basis of such a circular. The constitution grants the right of privacy only to the individuals, and the public institutions and public officials are exempted from such protection,” Gokhan Ahi, a lawyer specializing in technology and IT laws, told Arab News.
“Therefore, this ban is considered baseless, because the acts of the police forces against demonstrators don’t involve their privacy. Otherwise, it would be unnecessary to put security cameras in police stations.
“The jurisprudence so far has noted that public officials cannot enjoy privacy clauses for the acts they commit in the public places. Each public officials should act legally when they are performing their duties, and anyone can register these acts,” Ahi said.
Registering such acts normally helps authorities identify unlawful behavior, and provide strong evidence and a de facto monitoring mechanism for judicial authorities, especially in cases of torture and mistreatment, Ahi added.
“The helmet numbers of the riot police were erased recently, while the authorities use an increased number of civilian police to intervene in social movements, which feeds the unaccountability for the mistreatment by police forces on duty,” he said.
Several journalists were prevented on Saturday from covering street demonstrations by recording the police crackdown on May 1 protesters, while photography equipment and smartphones were allegedly confiscated by police.
The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey said on Twitter that journalists filming the May Day demonstrations were being blocked by police.
Faik Oztrak, the spokesperson of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, warned that the move “could result in increased police brutality.”
He said: “Now, they will feel free to do whatever they want and bully people as they please.”
During the 2013 anti-government Gezi Park protests, where Turkish police suppressed protesters with tear gas and water cannons, 11 people died and more than 8,000 were injured.
Separately, Turkey’s Constitutional Court decided on April 29 that there was a violation of rights when the state denied permission for a trial of police officers involved in the injury of a protester during the Gezi Park protests.
Erdal Sarikaya lost sight in one eye during the protests when a tear gas canister fired by police hit his face, but he could not sue the government for his injury. Now, the trial against the police officers involved will begin eight years after the incident.
The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is considering raising the capacity of the electrical interconnection line with Jordan during the current year, with the aim of increasing power exports
Updated 01 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egypt is seeking to strengthen its electricity exchange with neighbors as part of plans to become a regional energy hub, a top official said.
Egyptian Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohammed Shaker said that electricity connection projects have an important role in enhancing energy security as well as increasing the use of renewable energy in the medium and long term.
Shaker also confirmed that a study into an electrical interconnection project with Iraq was underway.
He said that Egypt has power links with Jordan in the east, Libya in the west and Sudan in the south.
Egypt plans to export electricity to Iraq as part of a strategy to transform itself into regional hub for exchanging energy via its power connection with Jordan.
The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is considering raising the capacity of the electrical interconnection line with Jordan during the current year, with the aim of increasing power exports.
The two countries have been linked since 1999 through a line with a capacity of 400 MW.
In a press statement, Shaker said that electrical interconnection projects between countries offer technical, economic, environmental, social, political and legal benefits.
Work is underway to investigate raising the capacity of electrical interconnection with the countries of the Mashriq and the Arab Maghreb, he said.
A connection project with Saudi Arabia will link Egypt to the Gulf countries and Asia.
Shaker voiced hopes that power connections to Europe will absorb electricity output from renewable energy sources in Africa.
He said that Egypt is keen to support the efforts of African countries to access clean energy from renewable sources, especially since many African countries enjoy untapped renewable sources.
Egypt is expected to be one of the main hubs for the transfer of clean electrical energy to Europe.
The daily reserve in the Egyptian network reaches 15,000 MW, which allows it to expand electrical interconnection projects with all countries to take advantage of the reserve capabilities that are constantly increasing and attracting investors to Egypt.
A source at the Ministry of Electricity confirmed that all studies related to the electrical interconnection with Iraq will be completed by the end of 2021.
Egypt’s huge reserve qualifies it as a major energy hub, while there is lack of electric power in some countries amid the collapse of networks in Syria and Iraq.