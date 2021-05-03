Review: ‘Children of the Enemy’ essays grandfather’s desperate mission to rescue children of Daesh fighters

You are here

The film had its world premiere at the Copenhagen Documentary Film Festival CPH:DOX. Supplied
Updated 03 May 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: One of the most heartstring-tugging aspects about the documentary “Children of the Enemy” by Chilean-Swedish auteur Gorki Glaser-Muller, is parental love and compassion for a child.

But the movie, that recently had its world premiere at the Copenhagen Documentary Film Festival CPH:DOX, goes beyond that in conveying the message that children still need care and understanding even if their parents have committed horrific crimes.

Muller follows his friend and the “hero” of his documentary, Patricio Galvez, a Chilean-Swedish musician in his 50s with a heart condition, as he goes in search of his seven grandchildren.

The story is well-known in Sweden because their father, Michael Skramo, joined Daesh and travelled along with his radicalized young wife, Amanda, and four kids to Raqqa in Syria sometime in 2014. The couple had three more children in Syria as their father became an active recruiter for the terror group, using social media to grow membership.

Muller’s work opens with grandfather Galvez looking at images of his grandchildren sent to him by Amanda, a chain of photographs that was cut short when she and her husband were killed, leaving behind seven orphans.

At home in Gothenburg, Galvez leads an unhappy life pining for a daughter he adored and yearning to see her children. A mild-mannered musician, he said: “To think my daughter joined this terrorist cult is horrible. But the children had nothing to do with this, they must not suffer.”




It is that thread of humanity that makes this crisp 95-minute documentary so important and powerful. Supplied

It is that thread of humanity that makes this crisp 95-minute documentary so important and powerful.

The Swedish government was unwilling to help him bring the children back home and Galvez realized that he would have to battle on alone. So, in 2019, he flew to Erbil, Iraq, with Muller, who was an acquaintance. The documentary follows him as he sits in hotel rooms, through long, lonely nights, surrounded by the toys and clothes he had bought for the children.

Travelling through Iraq to Syria, his journey is ridden with guilt of having lost a daughter, and uncertainty. His soul-searching over the radicalization of his daughter is a large part of the narrative, and one that happily saves this documentary from being a run-of-the-mill rescue mission led by a golden hero.




It is a thought-provoking, timely piece that opens up the discussion on how to treat the children of Daesh fighters. Supplied

The film charts the 45-day excruciatingly torturous journey filled with peril, but ultimately ends with Galvez being united with his seven grandchildren. It was nothing short of a miracle, and this feature takes viewers behind the headlines — the story was widely covered in the media — and sheds light on the harsh reality of innocent lives paying for the actions of their parents in a squalid camp.

Muller’s movie has very little drama, something a fictionalized version of the story would have compelled him to do. He said he was to an extent “a fish out of water on this odyssey” as he was first and foremost a feature filmmaker, and he admitted that his knowledge of the situation in Iraq and Syria was poor.

“To be honest, I was terrified of going there. I feared for my life,” he told media. But this emotion serves the film in showing how invested Muller was in the mission and many viewers will empathize when, after a breakthrough, both the grandfather and the director break down in tears.

It is a thought-provoking, timely piece that opens up the discussion on how to treat the children of Daesh fighters — and in a world where vitriol and hate is often the commanding emotion, it is a discussion that needs to be had.

Topics: review

The hitmaker took to the stage in a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit at the Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World show. Getty Images
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez was among a number of celebrities who took to the stage at the Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World show on Sunday, — and she pulled out all the stops with three wardrobe changes, which included a shimmering jumpsuit from Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad.

Performing some of her biggest hits at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, the 51-year-old singer cycled through a vibrant bodysuit, an off-the-shoulder, lion-encrusted mini dress and a jumpsuit for the first concert in LA since the pandemic hit.

The singer wore a sequin-encrusted, fringed jumpsuit embellished with feathers. AFP

Lopez first took to the SoFi stage to sing the iconic Neil Diamond song “Sweet Caroline,” joined by her mother Guadalupe, wearing a gold, fringed and feathered Zuhair Murad pantsuit. The dazzling creation featured sequins, cape sleeves and a plunging neckline and was plucked from the Ras Baalbek-born designer’s Spring 2021 couture collection.

Murad is one of Lopez’s go-to designers for special red carpet events and performances.

She was joined on stage by her mother Guadalupe. AFP

The “Hustlers” actress previously opened up about her affinity for Murad’s designs, describing the couturier as “probably her favorite designer” in a past interview with Venture Lifestyle.

“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show, and I was so jet-lagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in,” explained the hitmaker. “He had this beautiful show and I was like, ‘who is this guy?’”

Lopez went on to explain the hurdles she faced when trying to get in touch with Murad, who doesn’t seem to have been a household name at the time.

Jennifer Lopez is a longtime fan of Zuhair Murad. AFP

“I came back (to the US) and I said, ‘Do you guys know Zuhair Murad?’ and nobody knew who he was, none of the stylists, nobody in the United States knew who he was. I was like, ‘You have to get me this dress for the Met Ball,” she said, referring to the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York and one of the fashion world’s most eagerly anticipated events. 

“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship. He’s a beautiful man, a beautiful designer,” Lopez added.

Murad wasn’t the only Lebanese designer that Lopez championed during the charity concert aimed at boosting confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and raising funds for vaccination efforts worldwide. The singer and actress turned heads in a plunging Elie Saab jumpsuit on the purple carpet before hitting the stage.

Topics: Jennifer Lopez Zuhair Murad

Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: British-Pakistani pop singer Zayn Malik opened up this week about how he balances his career and fatherhood. 

Malik said that Khai is an “amazing baby” and has made it easy for both him and Hadid to go about their everyday lives.

“The fact that she has been so easy to kind of just adjust to, it’s been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, and just doing really relaxing and chill stuff with her,” he added.

Topics: Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid

Burak Cakmak speaks during an event in New York City. (AFP file photo)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

  • The commission is one of 11 bodies under the Ministry of Culture and was set up to develop Saudi Arabia’s blossoming fashion industry
JEDDAH: The Fashion Commission has finalized its strategy to develop the sector, including educational and training programs to prepare graduates for the labor market, providing outlets for the distribution of locally designed products, and building networks between designers and investors.

The strategy’s aim is to enhance the national identity of the fashion industry and to serve designers, investors and creatives in all sector-related fields.

Fashion Commission CEO Burak Cakmak, who was appointed to the role earlier this year, said the strategy was crafted to ensure that the right infrastructure was being set up.

“The Kingdom can be a stellar example of how to build an innovative, sustainable, locally and culturally relevant fashion ecosystem in a country,” he added. “Through engaging with the innovators across the value chain and partnering to bring education, business development, entrepreneurship and retailing experiences, Saudis will be able to transform local businesses to achieve the highest standard in their operations and branding that can be celebrated globally.”

Among the development initiatives are: Defining the sector’s bylaws, setting up an association for fashion professionals, activating a product development studio to help designers, supporting local and international exhibitions, teaming up with foreign education institutions, promoting the accessibility of raw materials and manufacturing suppliers, creating a digital network of industry experts to facilitate connections, establishing a hub to support emerging talent, mentoring programs and attracting investment to  develop a local manufacturing system.

The commission is one of 11 bodies under the Ministry of Culture and was set up to develop Saudi Arabia’s blossoming fashion industry.

It wants to advance and evolve the sector through culture, amplifying the country’s heritage and identity, while at the same time responding to global needs and having a positive impact on the national economy.

It also seeks to enable the development of a fashion industry that is sustainable, inclusive, fully integrated along the value chain, and maximizes local talent and experience.

Its vision is based on setting the right ambition for the sector, planning in waves to balance short, medium and long-term ambitions, and to achieve results that fuel the success of Vision 2030.

Its initiatives will also contribute to a thriving cultural and educational ecosystem, enabling and enhancing the expression of Saudi heritage and identity, and boosting designers’ talent.

The commission will play an active role in stakeholder engagement, improve the legal and regulatory framework, and establish long-term partnerships to promote growth in the sector locally and globally, positioning the Kingdom as a regional gateway to the world of sustainable fashion and a global leader in retail and consumption. 

Topics: Saudi fashion commission Vision2030 Vision 2030

Model Shanina Shaik took to Instagram with a touching plea for help. Getty Images
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI:  Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik took to Instagram this week to ask fans to help reunite her with her pet dog Choppa. The Victoria’s Secret model recently moved back to the US from the UK, where she had spent the past year in quarantine with her beloved French bulldog. The 30-year-old disclosed that while she was able to make the trip across the Atlantic, her pet was unable to accompany her and now she is doing everything she can to bring her furry friend home.

“We’ve come to a few roadblocks,” she shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, adding it’s been “really difficult.”

She went on to ask if any of her friends or followers are traveling to the US from the UK and would be able to help her return her pet pooch home.

“I’m asking any of my friends who are flying private, or anyone who’s flying private from the UK and coming back to the USA if you could please contact me and DM me. I would be happy to pay for Choppa’s flight and seat on the plane,” Shaik said. “I’d be so appreciative if you did that for me,” she added.

It is unclear why Shaik cannot undertake the trip herself, but the model has had visa-related issues in recent history and only in February obtained a visa to enter America, thanks to US Immigration Attorney Carlos Rosas who helped her and made “the unimaginable happen,” according to an Instagram post.

In a past interview, Shaik revealed that she had left two dogs in Australia when she first moved to New York aged 17 to pursue her modeling career. After moving, she adopted Choppa.

The model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Australian and Lithuanian descent, regularly takes to social media to gush about her dog and even set up an Instagram account for her canine companion, which she has had for several years.

The dog is also ever-present on Shaik’s social media accounts and regularly travels with the jet-setting model, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret runway five times.

“My travel buddy,” she captioned an adorable snap of the canine during one of her trips last summer.

Indeed, Shaik’s beloved pet has been present for some of the most monumental milestones of the Melbourne-born model’s life.

Choppa accompanied Shaik at her legal marriage ceremony to her ex-husband DJ Ruckus (born Gregory Andrews) in the Bahamas in 2018.

Topics: Shanina Shaik

The Brazilian entrepreneur and social media star boasts over 8.9 million Instagram followers. Supplied
Updated 02 May 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI:  The beauty industry has boomed in recent years, with consumers more willing than ever to part with their money for makeup and skincare – especially when the product is endorsed by a trusted influencer. So, it’s no surprise then that many successful social media bloggers and influencers have taken the steps to create their own beauty brands in recent years.

Brazilian entrepreneur Camila Coelho launched her beauty brand Elaluz in 2020. Supplied

“The dream of having my own beauty brand was always there,” said Brazilian influencer Camila Coelho, who has a stellar 9 million Instagram followers and recently launched her own clean cosmetics and lifestyle line Elaluz, which is available in Saudi Arabia via Net-A-Porter. "One of my favorite things about being a digital creator is connecting with a community from all over the world," said Coelho of her brand being available for purchase in the Kingdom. "My dream is to share the brand with as many people as possible, in as many places in the world as possible... Our mission is to make Elaluz available everywhere we have fans. I’m very happy to say that Elaluz is available to purchase in Saudi Arabia," she added.

Elaluz can be purchased online via a number of retailers, including Net-A-Porter. Supplied

The influencer, who closed out Ralph & Russo’s S/S18 couture show and is a mainstay on the high end fashion scene, spoke to Arab News about taking the leap and launching her own brand.

“Finally two-years-ago, I was like ‘okay I’m ready. I want to launch my brand and it's going to be a beautiful brand,’” she said of the big step.

Each of the eco-friendly skincare, haircare and makeup products in the brand are inspired by her vibrant home country of Brazil, down to the ingredient list. The Beauty Oil, for instance, is a mix of natural oils like cacay, buriti fruit and cupuacu that are native to Brazil. Even the name has personal resonance. “Elaluz” is Portuguese for “she is light.” 

Each of the products are inspired by her vibrant home country Brazil. Supplied

“I  believe that we are all born with a beautiful light shining inside of us,” shared Coelho. “Sometimes we may think that our light doesn’t shine as bright as other peoples’, but all it takes is for you to believe in yourself.”

The entrepreneur recalls the personal hardships she faced as a result of epilepsy, a neurological disorder, which is characterized by seizures caused by sudden surges of electrical activity in the brain,  after her diagnosis at age nine. “Growing up with epilepsy, I struggled with accepting myself and believing in myself when I was younger. My inner light has always been what made me strong and made me go after my dreams,” she said.

Today, Camila Coelho is a globally-known fashion and beauty influencer with over 8.9 million followers on Instagram. Supplied

The 32-year-old immigrated to the US at the age of 14 and started her career at a Dior makeup counter at her local Macy’s shortly after graduating high school. Today, she is a globally-known fashion and beauty influencer with over 8.9 million followers on Instagram, two successful YouTube pages offering beauty tutorials in English and Portuguese and numerous collaborations in addition to an eponymous clothing collection.

So, her own cosmetics line was the natural next step for the beauty mogul, who reveals that makeup has always been a huge part of her life. “Beauty has always been my passion,” she notes. “Since I was a little girl wearing red lipstick in my passport photo when I was six.”

Coelho tests each product herself before it is ready to hit shelves. Supplied

In addition to combining her passion for beauty and her love for her South American heritage, Elaluz, which is stocked online, is also committed to sustainability and mindfulness. The EWG verified brand uses recyclable, reusable materials and FSC-certified boxes for its packaging. Meanwhile, each eye cream, lip and cheek stain and finishing spray are formulated with ethically-sourced ingredients.

“I test every single thing,” she added. “It’s a huge responsibility to put a product out there. When I want to launch something, I need to love it. I need to be passionate about it. And I need to believe in that product.”

Topics: beauty Camila Coelho

