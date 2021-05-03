You are here

  • Home
  • Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler

Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler

Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler
Iran’s champion wrestler Navid Afkari was executed after being convicted of stabbing to death a security guard during anti-government protests in 2018. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/65snk

Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler

Iran threatens to kill brother of executed Olympic wrestler
  • Navid, Vahid, Habib Afkari arrested in 2018 for participating in anti-regime protests
  • Navid was hanged in 2020; Vahid, Habib sentenced to decades behind bars
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian security forces have threatened to kill the brother of Navid Afkari, an Iranian wrestling champion whose execution for participating in anti-regime demonstrations caused global uproar.

“After executing the innocent athlete Navid Afkari for protesting, authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran have now threatened to execute his jailed brother, Vahid Afkari, if he doesn’t agree to make forced confessions. His life is in danger,” said Masih Alinejad, a prominent Iranian human rights campaigner and founder of the United for Navid Campaign.

The threats against Vahid were also reported by US news organization Voice of America.

Navid was arrested in 2018 alongside his brothers Vahid and Habib for their participation in anti-regime protests.

Tehran claimed that Navid had murdered a police officer — something he vehemently denied until his execution in 2020.

“There is not one shred of evidence in this damned case that shows I’m guilty,” said Navid, 27, shortly before his hanging, adding that the regime’s judges “are looking for a neck for their rope.”

News of his killing, despite direct appeals by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for mercy, was heavily condemned by sports organizations, governments, dissident groups and the wider public.

Vahid was sentenced to 54 years behind bars, and Habib was handed a 27-year sentence for their role in the demonstrations.

Both were also given an additional punishment of 74 lashes, and have faced torture and isolation while in jail.

The trio’s fourth brother Saeed tweeted that his brothers have complained of “solitary confinement, beatings, and also the threat of murder by two high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic.”

He added: “After 228 days, an informal interrogation session was held only in Vahid’s presence. The interrogator did not give permission to access the file, to the video of the beatings, to the medical jurisprudence report of the injuries, and the solitary confinement still continues.”

Iran has long faced heavy criticism for its opaque and unfair judicial system. Rights group Amnesty International has said detainees face torture and solitary confinement in efforts to extract forced confessions, and defendants are regularly denied access to lawyers, among other abusive practices.

In April, a group of athletes and human rights activists petitioned the IOC to sanction Iran for breaching “Olympic values.”

Among those campaigning for sanctions is the United for Navid Campaign, which has criticized Tehran for forcing its athletes to intentionally lose games that would set up meetings against Israeli athletes.

An IOC spokesman said it “takes note of the letter and continues to evaluate the alleged issues.”

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran disregards outcry with wrestler’s ‘hasty’ execution
Middle-East
Iran disregards outcry with wrestler’s ‘hasty’ execution

Rockets land in Iraqi base hosting US contractors

Rockets land in Iraqi base hosting US contractors
Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Rockets land in Iraqi base hosting US contractors

Rockets land in Iraqi base hosting US contractors
Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

TIKRIT, Iraq: At least three rockets hit the Iraqi military air base of Balad north of Baghdad, which hosts some US contractors, on Sunday, Iraqi security officials said.
There are no immediate reports of casualties.
No group immediately claimed the attack, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past. 

Topics: Iraq balad air base rocket attack

Related

Iraq to invest $3bn in Basra Gas Co. over five years
Business & Economy
Iraq to invest $3bn in Basra Gas Co. over five years
18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids
Middle-East
18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids

Blinken says reports of US-Iran prisoner swap are not accurate

Blinken says reports of US-Iran prisoner swap are not accurate
Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Blinken says reports of US-Iran prisoner swap are not accurate

Blinken says reports of US-Iran prisoner swap are not accurate
Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said reports of a US-Iran prisoner swap are not accurate, adding that he was determined to bring every detained American home.
Speaking during a joint press conference, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also said reports of an imminent release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are not accurate.
More to follow...

Related

Update Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed
Middle-East
Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed
UK says Iran’s treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘torture’
Middle-East
UK says Iran’s treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘torture’

Iraq summons Turkish diplomat in protest against defense minister’s visit

Iraq summons Turkish diplomat in protest against defense minister’s visit
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Iraq summons Turkish diplomat in protest against defense minister’s visit

Iraq summons Turkish diplomat in protest against defense minister’s visit
  • Iraq condemns Turkey’s intention to establish a permanent military base in northern Iraq
  • Baghdad ‘categorically rejects’ violations of Iraqi sovereignty by Turkish military force
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iraq launched a diplomatic protest against Turkey on Monday after the Turkish defense minister visited troops in northern Iraq.
The foreign ministry summoned the charge d’affairs at the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad to protest against the minister’s trip on Saturday.
Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq on April 23. Baghdad has repeatedly complained about Turkish offensives on its territory. Turkey claims it is hitting bases belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which the group uses to carry out attacks inside Turkey.
Iraqi officials handed the Turkish diplomat a protest note expressing the Iraqi government’s “strong dissatisfaction and condemnation of the presence of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in Iraqi lands without coordination or prior approval from authorities,” the ministry said.
The Iraqi government also denounced Akar’s meeting with Turkish forces that it says are in the country illegally. The statement condemned comments by the Turkish interior minister regarding Turkey’s intention to establish a permanent military base in northern Iraq.
The Iraqi government “categorically rejects” the violations of Iraqi sovereignty and airspace by Turkish military forces, the statement said.
Turkish media reported that Akar and military officials visited a base in Iraq and updated troops on the number of PKK militants killed in the operation.
The offensive is based in Iraq’s Metina and Avashin-Basyan regions.

Topics: Iraq Turkey Hulusi Akar Turkish offensive Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)

Related

Turkish jets, troops hit PKK targets in new Iraq incursion
Middle-East
Turkish jets, troops hit PKK targets in new Iraq incursion
18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids
Middle-East
18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids

Kuwait bars unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad from May 22

Kuwait bars unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad from May 22
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Kuwait bars unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad from May 22

Kuwait bars unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad from May 22
  • The ban does not include people in age groups not eligible to receive the vaccine
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Kuwaiti citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be able to travel abroad from May 22, the information ministry said on Monday.
A decision was taken “not to allow citizens and their companions who are first-degree relatives and domestic workers to travel outside the country unless they have been immunized from the coronavirus,” the ministry said. 
The ban does not include people in age groups not eligible to receive vaccinations against the coronavirus. A previous directive banning the entry of non-Kuwaitis into the country still stands, the statement said. 
The Ministry of Health has extended the period between administering the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine due to a delay in the shipment from the manufacturer.
“This comes in light of the global competition to obtain ample quantities of vaccines,” the health ministry said, adding the decision applies to everyone who will receive the first dose of the vaccine starting Monday.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Kuwait Travel COVID-19 Coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Related

Kuwait suspends all commercial flights with India over high COVID-19 cases
Middle-East
Kuwait suspends all commercial flights with India over high COVID-19 cases
Update Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening
Business & Economy
Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening

4 killed in flash floods in Yemen’s historic Tarim city

4 killed in flash floods in Yemen’s historic Tarim city
Updated 03 May 2021
AFP

4 killed in flash floods in Yemen’s historic Tarim city

4 killed in flash floods in Yemen’s historic Tarim city
  • Four dead, an unspecified number of injured and three residences collapsed in heavy rains on Sunday
  • AFP footage showed streets of the city flooded, mud-brick buildings damaged and vehicles buried under debris and mud
Updated 03 May 2021
AFP

TARIM: Four people have been killed in flash floods following heavy rains in the historic Yemeni city of Tarim, state media said Monday.
The city, located in the central province of Hadramawt, is best known for its mud-brick structures and more than 360 mosques including Al-Mehdar, which has the tallest minaret in the country.
The state-run Saba news agency reported four dead and an unspecified number of injured as a result of heavy rains on Sunday, and said three residences had collapsed.
AFP footage showed streets of the city flooded and mud-brick buildings damaged, with vehicles and motorcycles buried under debris and mud.
Residents said the victims’ bodies were transported to hospital.
“I pulled my children out of the building, and rescue teams came and transported us to a school to take shelter,” Saeed Al-Mas, whose house was destroyed, told AFP.
Dozens of people are killed every year across Yemen in flash floods.
Fierce storms have added to the woes of the war-torn country, which the UN has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions pushed to the brink of famine in the years-long conflict between the government — supported by a Saudi-led military coalition — and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Local authorities have said that due to the conflict, they have struggled to raise funds to maintain historic sites in the impoverished country.

Topics: Yemen Heavy Rains

Related

Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13
Middle-East
Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13
Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen

Latest updates

Jose Morais joins Al-Hilal in time for crunch league clash with Al-Shabab
Jose Morais, who was number two to Mourinho at Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, has taken over the reins of Al-Hilal. (AFP/File Photo)
Rockets land in Iraqi base hosting US contractors
Rockets land in Iraqi base hosting US contractors
UK appoints controversial extremism chief who dismissed ‘Islamophobia’
UK appoints controversial extremism chief who dismissed ‘Islamophobia’
Blinken says reports of US-Iran prisoner swap are not accurate
Blinken says reports of US-Iran prisoner swap are not accurate
Oman to get $780m revenues from VAT in 2021, $400m in 2022, says Ubhar CEO
 Value-added tax (VAT) in Oman will provide the government 300 million Omani riyals revenues in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.