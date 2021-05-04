You are here

Modi’s dominance at risk after BJP loses key state
Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) celebrate the party’s lead during the counting process of the West Bengal legislative assembly election. (AFP)
Updated 04 May 2021

  • Shock Bengal poll defeat a ‘major setback’ for ruling party, analysts say
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led the Trinamool Congress to a spectacular victory by defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the eastern Indian state of Bengal, experts on Monday warned that the BJP’s loss in the crucial regional polls could have significant implications on national politics.

Five state assemblies went to the polls last month. However, the Bengal polls were the most watched and bitterly contested, with the top BJP leadership putting everything at stake to wrest the largest state in eastern India.

During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 38 election rallies in the eight-phase elections, while almost all of his Cabinet remained in Bengal for over a month in a bid to secure votes.

In a house of 294, Bengal’s ruling TMC improved its performance by winning 213 seats — three more than in the previous poll — while the BJP secured 77, a poor result compared with the previous parliamentary elections when it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats or roughly 140 seats in the local assembly.

“This is a historic and significant victory as we managed to stop the march of communal forces in Bengal,” TMC leader Ananya Chakraborty told Arab News.

“The secular fabric of the nation was saved by defeating the BJP. Had they won, it would have given them extra power to turn this nation into a Hindu majoritarian state,” Chakraborty added.

However, political experts differed in their analysis of the verdict, with some describing it as “a major setback to Modi’s political charisma” and others as a result of voter “resentment.”

“This is the first time Modi’s dominance is being challenged decisively,” Sudheendra Kulkarni, a Mumbai-based political analyst and the former political adviser to the first BJP government in 1999, told Arab News.

“Never in the history of the BJP since 1980 has it fought a state election with a total determination to win and in which the prime minister put everything at stake. Still, they could manage only 77 seats, which is 50 less than what they have gained in 2019 parliamentary elections,” he added.

“This TMC victory has given hope to the opposition that the BJP can be defeated. I anticipate that Mamata Banerjee will become a magnet for opposition unity in months to come.”

FASTFACT

The Bengal polls were the most watched and bitterly contested, with the top BJP leadership putting everything at stake to wrest the largest state in eastern India.

However, Hilal Ahmed of the New Delhi-based think tank, the Center for the Study of Developing Societies, warned against “overestimating the TMC victory.”

“The BJP has not merely won elections in the last few years, but has also been successful in transforming Hindu majoritarianism into the dominant narrative of Indian politics,” Ahmad told Arab News.

“There is certainly resentment against the regime,” he said, adding that “there is no counter-narrative.”

Chakraborty agreed, adding that the TMC party with “limited resources was fighting the mighty Indian state with unlimited resources.”

“The victory will have great political implications in future,” Chakraborty said.

However, the BJP claimed that it has done “well” in Bengal.

“The BJP has emerged as the main opposition with complete decimation of the Congress and the Left,” Sudesh Verma, party spokesperson, told Arab News.

India’s principal opposition Congress party could not open its account in the state this time with left-wing parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Forward Block and more — which ruled the state for 35 years until 2006 when they lost power to the TMC — also facing a similar fate.

“The ground has been prepared for certain victory for the BJP next time,” Verma said.

Bengal-based political activist Zim Nawaz said that the poll results were a “rejection” of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Under the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi and Christian minorities who moved to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before Dec. 31, 2014, are eligible to become citizens. Muslims are excluded.

The legislation is part of the government’s proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiative to identify “genuine citizens” of India.

If any non-Muslims are left out of the NRC, they will not be declared stateless because the CAA will protect them — a privilege denied to Muslims.

Most of the 1.9 million people left off the NRC were Bengali Hindus, who form part of the party’s core vote. Illegal migration was also a prominent issue in Bengal during the election campaign.

The BJP was banking on the support of the Hindu Matua community, which constitutes close to 20 percent of the state’s population. The Matuas migrated to India in large numbers during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971.

Under the CAA, the Matuas — despite having legal documents and residing as Indian citizens for decades — would be forced to declare themselves as refugees before claiming Indian citizenship again.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the Matuas voted overwhelmingly for the BJP, helping the party win 18 out of 42 seats after it promised to grant them citizenship rights.

However, the CAA has not been implemented because New Delhi has yet to frame the law’s rules.

Several in the Matua community have protested against the move, with the BJP’s lack of clarity on the matter forcing the community to question the party’s intent, experts say.

“Unlike the 2019 elections, the BJP could not get the Matuas’ vote en bloc. This shows their disenchantment,” Nawaz said. “By the next election, they will completely stop voting for the BJP.”

Besides Bengal, the results for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry Assembly elections were also announced on Sunday.

While the BJP retained its spot in Assam, it lost power to the regional Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance in Tamil Nadu in southern India.

In Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) claimed a historic win by retaining power in a state known to change hands every five years.

Topics: BJP Narendra Modi

  • Afghan authorities say operations were in response to Taliban’s ‘provocations’ as Taliban accuses government of ‘testing its force’
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan government on Monday said that it had killed more than 60 Taliban insurgents in a series of offensives against the group after assuming control of a key US military base a day earlier.

“Backed by aerial support, the operations were conducted independently by local forces without any aid, cooperation or involvement of foreign troops,” Fawad Aman, a defense ministry spokesman, told Arab News.

“During the past 24 hours, 62 Taliban were killed, and 58 others were wounded in these operations,” he said.

The assaults covered several provinces in the south, northeast and eastern regions of the war-torn country, with a focus on the Ghazni province, to the southwest of Kabul, and the southern Helmand province where the US military formally handed over control of the Camp Antonik base to the government on Sunday.

Aman said that the operations were in response to the Taliban’s “provocations” and were aimed at “destroying their planning centers, used for attacking government forces.”

He declined to share the exact number of casualties suffered by the Afghan forces during the clashes. However, two security sources, requesting anonymity, said that more than 40 Afghan police and troops had died in the crackdown.

Meanwhile, in comments to Arab News on Monday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, accused Kabul of “showing and testing its force by launching the operations on Taliban-held areas, forcing the Taliban to prevent and respond.”

He refused to comment on how many Taliban members had been killed in the attacks.

With the fate of the US-sponsored peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in limbo, there has been an escalation of violence in recent weeks.

It is expected to spike in the coming months as US-led troops prepare to leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, amid fears of the country descending into another civil war.

By formally ending its most protracted conflict in history, which Washington started in late 2001 by ousting the Taliban from power, the US military began withdrawing the remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan on Saturday, based on a directive issued by American President Joe Biden last month.

All foreign troops were expected to exit the country by May 1 — the original deadline set by the Taliban before signing a landmark deal with Washington in Doha, Qatar, more than a year ago.

The Taliban have blamed Washington for violating the key condition of the Doha accord, which also pushes Kabul and the Taliban to hold talks and draw a political roadmap for a future government in Afghanistan.

Based on the deal — which also required the Taliban to cut ties with Al-Qaeda and other militants and not use Afghan soil to launch attacks on any other country, including America — the insurgents had halted attacks on foreign troops, but not on Afghan forces.

In comments to reporters last week, Afghan spy chief, Ahmad Zia Saraj, said that the Taliban had ramped up attacks by 24 percent since the Doha deal was signed, highlighting a spike in violence after Biden extended the troops’ presence to Sept.11, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks on US soil by suspected Al-Qaeda members.

The same year, US troops invaded Afghanistan and ousted the Taliban from power for refusing to hand over Al-Qaeda leaders, which Washington accused of staging the twin tower bombings.

In a statement on the 10th anniversary of the raid that killed Al-Qaeda chief, Osama bin Laden, Biden said that the US would “remain vigilant about the threat from terrorist groups that have metastasized around the world.”

“As we bring to an end America’s longest war and draw down the last of our troops from Afghanistan, Al-Qaeda is greatly degraded there. We will continue to monitor and disrupt any threat to us that emerges from Afghanistan,” he said.

Taliban spokesman, Mujahid, however, said that “the threat to America is clear,” adding: “We have repeatedly said and want to say again that we will allow no side to harm from Afghanistan the near, the far countries and the United States.”

“This (future threat posed from Afghanistan) is a propaganda for the continuation of occupation and keeping of the troops here,” he told Arab News.

He added that the Taliban were “willing to settle Afghanistan’s more than four decades of crisis through talks,” provided “Kabul shows sincerity” after the departure of foreign troops.

Washington’s withdrawal has created concerns both at home and abroad that the Taliban may seize power by force again and step up their attacks on the Afghan government, which has long relied on the US for financial, logistical and defense aid.

Ghulam Wali Afghan, a lawmaker from Helmand, a part of the Taliban’s main bastion, said that the insurgent group had “increased pressure on Helmand and there is a risk it will fall.”

“With the withdrawal of foreign forces, they will gain control of towns, highways and provinces such as Helmand. The government does not have the means to supply and provide aid (to the troops) on the ground,” he told Arab News.

Retired Gen. Attiqullah Amarkhail agrees. “Afghan forces were vulnerable to Taliban attacks due to lack of coordination, the prevalence of corruption in the system and absence of military doctrine,” he said.

“We have sufficient troops, which is unprecedented in our history, but those factors will play a big role in the future war. There is disunity in government on a peace plan, like other matters, while the Taliban speak with one voice,” he told Arab News.

Amarkhail added that Kabul needed to convince the US that “without putting pressure on Pakistan to persuade the Taliban to join the peace talks,” Washington’s rivals such as Iran, Russia and China will consolidate their influence in Afghanistan.

“But America cannot push Pakistan much either because Russia has managed to establish heavy influence in Pakistan, and if America loses Pakistan, then it will lose its presence in the region to a large extent,” he said.

Topics: Taliban Kabul US base

Arab News

  • The Fighter group earned its name bombing German dams during the Second World War
  • Battle against Daesh not yet over despite extremist group’s military and territorial decline
Arab News

LONDON: A squadron of jets known as the “Dambusters” for their role in targeting German dams during the Second World War will join the fight against Daesh in Iraq.

Britain’s Royal Air Force will send 617 Squadron — which flies the brand new F-35B jet — to a wider mission aimed at preventing the group “regaining a foothold in Iraq.”

The Ministry of Defence said the jets will target “remnants” of Daesh still holding out in Iraq.

Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said the “jets will pack a potent punch against Daesh and help prevent them from regaining a foothold in Iraq.

“This is a prime example of the UK armed forces stepping forward with our allies to confront persistent threats around the world.”

The mission will be conducted in cooperation with US armed forces, who have been working closely with the UK to confront Daesh since 2014.

A senior air force commander said he was in no doubt “violent extremism and the toxic ideology underpinning it is still rooted” in the region.

He added: “We’re going to conduct operations in support of the government of Iraq, fighting the remnants of Daesh in Iraq and Syria — and continuing to take the fight to them in their sanctuary where otherwise they would be threatening the streets of the UK and our allies.

“It’s something that air power has been doing very effectively now since 2014 and the Royal Air Force has played a considerable part in that success.

“Daesh is no longer the ground-holding force, the occupying force, that it was in 2015 and 2016.

“For the last two years we have been identifying pockets where they have dug in to strongholds in the mountains in remote areas, and have been helping the government of Iraq to clear out those remnants.”

Despite the group’s military and territorial decline, observers have noted that Daesh has not yet been completely eradicated, and has instead returned to its pre-caliphate clandestine terror tactics.

A report released February by Global Risks Insights warned that economic instability and sectarian tension in Iraq could provide fertile ground for the group’s resurgence, and that the ongoing conflict in Syria also represents a danger to the country’s stability.

“In early 2021, Iraq continues to see civil unrest over high unemployment, corruption, and the lack of basic services provided by the government,” said the report.

“Additionally, Iranian influence and the presence of proxy militias, which were initially intended to fight Daesh, are also creating tensions between Sunni and Shia groups in Iraq.”

It added: “The state remains highly fragile and susceptible to Daesh using the rapidly changing dynamics to re-establish a foothold.”

Topics: UK Daesh Iraq

Arab News

  • Violence in the Sahel has displaced millions, with many looking to cross Mediterranean sea
  • About 9k total arrivals from Libya to Italy so far this year
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of migrants have set sail from Libya for Europe in recent days, as intensifying conflicts in parts of Africa have forced more people to flee their countries, the UN has said.

Hundreds of people that were crammed into overcrowded boats were rescued by the Italian coastguard, navy and NGO vessels over the weekend.

Carlotta Sami, a spokesperson for the UN’s refugee agency, said: “About 2,000 people set sail from North Africa in recent days, and thanks to jihadist activity in Mali, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and northern Nigeria, we can expect sailings to increase.”

Conflict in the Sahel region — a vast expanse of land from Chad to Mauritania on Africa’s western coast — between Islamists and regional governments has intensified in recent years.

Terrorist groups in the region, the UN said, “exploit latent ethnic animosities and the absence of the state in peripheral areas to advance their agenda.”

Millions of people have already been displaced from their homes across the region, and in 2019 the UN warned that the situation was “extremely volatile.”

Some of those who flee the violence make the journey to Libya and onward to Europe — making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean aided by smugglers and often in dangerously overcrowded boats.

Last month, 130 people drowned when a dinghy sank attempting to reach Europe, bringing the total number of deaths so far this year on the route to about 350.

On Sunday, the bodies of 11 people washed ashore in Libya after their boat capsized, the International Organisation for Migration reported. The Libyan coastguard rescued 12 survivors.

Last week, charity vessel Ocean Viking rescued 236 people — including more than 100 unaccompanied children — who had made distress calls from two boats, while an Italian navy ship rescued 49 other people elsewhere. All of those found disembarked in Italy.

“That’s the first Italian navy rescue in 20 months,” one charity official told The Times newspaper, adding that Italy might have been “stung into action” by controversies over previous migrants deaths.

This year, the number of people arriving via the sea to Italy has nearly tripled — with about 9,000 migrants having now arrived in Italy, compared with 3,451 at the same time last year.

Topics: Europe Africa migrants terrorism

Arab News

  • Robin Simcox urged Conservative Party to be ‘wary’ of calls for internal review into anti-Muslim activity
  • Govt report finds seven in 10 British Muslims have faced faith discrimination
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s new commissioner for countering extremism dismissed the word “Islamophobia” as a ploy to “shut down disagreement” and argued against use of the term.

Robin Simcox was appointed by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to the interim position last month, but he has proven controversial figure for a number of years.

In a September 2019 article, he called for the UK prime minister to “push back on ‘Islamophobia’” and be “wary” of calls for an internal Conservative Party review into prejudice within the party.

In an earlier piece, he wrote: “Muslims’ concerns about the prejudice they face in society cannot be ignored. Those concerns, however, must be addressed without throwing around accusations of Islamophobia, a word used to narrow the parameters of legitimate debate.”

And in a 2016 article, Simcox said the term violent extremism was “dreamed up as a way to avoid saying ‘Islamic’ or ‘Islamist’ extremism in the months after the July 2005 suicide bombings in London.”

He has also previously railed against Britain’s official definition of hate crime, and said that it was “far too broad.”

Simcox previously worked in a number of extremism-focused roles, including in a thinktank known for its close links to the former Trump administration in the US.

The Muslim Council of Britain, which Simcox himself has claimed are “extremists,” said: “It is far-right extremists who have the most to gain from refusing to recognize the lived experience of Islamophobia Muslims face today.

“And it is far-right extremists who are benefiting from the willful misrepresentation of Islamophobia as a word that allegedly limits free speech.”

A report by the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims found that 70 percent of British Muslims had experienced “religion-based prejudice,” and that three in five Muslims believe they face more discrimination than other religious groups.

In his new interim role — which will last an initial six months — Simcox will advise the government on countering all forms of hatred, a job that he said is a “great honor.”

He added: “Extremism is a scourge that has the potential to impact us all. There can be no place for it in the UK.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Mr. Simcox was selected as interim lead commissioner because he has a wealth of expertise in the area of countering extremism, having worked at a senior level for organizations including the Counter Extremism Group.

“The role of interim commissioner is independent of government, but all individuals appointed to roles like this are carefully vetted.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Islamophobia Robin Simcox Priti Patel

Reuters

  • NGO and group of lawyers filed complaint on Friday against Lebanon’s central bank governor over "suspicious" property purchases in France
  • Riad Salemeh told Reuters he proved and showed documents his wealth was acquired before taking up governor’s post in 1993
Reuters
PARIS: An anti-corruption group has submitted a legal complaint in France against Lebanon’s central bank governor over foreign investments including property he owns worth millions of euros, two people involved in the filing said on Monday.
Sherpa, a non-governmental organization that defends victims of economic crimes, said in a statement that it and a group of lawyers had filed the complaint on Friday over “suspicious” real estate purchases in France.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salemeh told Reuters he had proved and shown documents on many occasions highlighting that the source of his wealth was acquired before taking up his post in 1993.
“I have also declared that my properties in France were acquired prior to being governor,” he said.
Salameh’s brother, son and an associate are also named in the legal complaint, said Laura Rousseau, head of the illicit financial flows program at Sherpa.
“We are targeting the ill-gotten gains acquired in France and more specifically we are targeting the numerous investments overseas that make the suspicious origins of his (Salameh’s) fortune in France,” she told Reuters.
Lebanon’s financial and political elite have long been under scrutiny over allegations of mismanagement, corruption and obstructing efforts to unlock international aid.
It is the latest complaint filed on suspected Lebanese corruption to authorities in Europe.
Salameh has dismissed previous corruption allegations against him as a smear campaign.
The 81-page complaint in France, seen by Reuters, outlines what it says are assets, companies and investment vehicles across Europe worth hundreds of millions of euros which it alleges Salameh, members of his family and his associates used over years to divert funds out of Lebanon.
France’s National Financial Prosecutor, where the complaint was filed with the Collective Association of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices in Lebanon, was not immediately available for comment.
The complaint also lists almost 20 senior Lebanese politicians and suggests that bank owners and shareholders who could also be targeted in the future.
Lebanon faces a financial crisis in which banks have blocked most transfers abroad and cut access to deposits as dollars grew scarce. The meltdown has dragged down the currency, prompted a sovereign default and fueled widespread poverty.
“At the end of this affair, France will have to ensure that ill-gotten funds will be returned to serve the general interest, improve the living conditions of the Lebanese, strengthen the rule of law and fight against corruption,” Sherpa said.

