Modi’s party takes electoral hit amid virus surge

Election officials sit wearing masks and face shields during the counting of votes of Assam state assembly election in Gauhati, India, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP)
Assam police personnel stand guard near a counting hall during the counting of votes of Assam state assembly election in Gauhati, India, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP)
A counting agent in protective suit walks past officials during the counting of votes of Assam state assembly election in Gauhati, India, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP)
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

  • Even before the current virus surge, Modi’s party faced stiff challenges in these local legislative elections
  • Modi stands weakened but faces no threats to staying on as prime minister until his term ends in 2024
NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to make gains in four recent state elections, according to preliminary voting trends released Sunday by the independent Election Commission, indicating his Hindu nationalist party’s political strength may be slipping as the country struggles to contain an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.
The Election Commission’s vote forecast showed the Bharatiya Janata Party trailing in West Bengal state behind a powerful regional party, apparently unable to dislodge the state’s firebrand chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, after a hard-fought campaign.
Modi’s party looks set to retain power in the northeastern Assam state for a second term, but failed to pick up any significant gains there or make inroads in two southern states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Final results will be released late Sunday.
Even before the current virus surge, Modi’s party faced stiff challenges in these local legislative elections. Following the disappointing results, Modi stands weakened but faces no threats to staying on as prime minister until his term ends in 2024.
“The BJP started running out of steam as the pandemic spread,” said political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.
“The verdict in West Bengal state will definitely weaken Modi’s position,” he added, but cautioned that further study of the results was needed in order to say how much they were a referendum on the BJP’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
With 70% of the vote counted in West Bengal, the rival All India Trinamool Congress party could win 211 out of 292 seats in the state legislature — having won 21 seats so far and leading in anther 190. That’s compared to potentially just 80 seats for the BJP, which has won three seats outright and leads in 77.
In Assam’s 125-seat state legislature, the BJP and its allies are ahead in the race for 75 seats, compared to 49 seats tipping toward its main challengers.
Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress party — many without masks and ignoring social distancing guidelines — held victory celebrations and set off firecrackers in West Bengal after the initial results were released.
Health experts say the massive electoral rallies and marches held as voters cast their ballots in March and April are partly to blame for the subsequent spike in COVID-19 infections. Public anger for allowing the elections to go forward despite the risk has been directed at both Modi’s government and the Election Commission.
Last week, the High Court in Tamil Nadu state slammed the Election Commission for allowing crowded campaigns in the middle of a global pandemic. India’s daily new virus cases began rising past 100,000 in late March, and above 300,000 daily new cases on April 21, collapsing India’s tattered health care system.
“Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19. Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably,” the court said.
Polly Roy, a professor of virology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said last week that India’s extremely dense population and the government’s lax rules about election rallies and religious gatherings fueled the outbreak. Experts have also blamed new, more contagious virus variants.
Nationwide, death is so omnipresent that burial grounds are running out of space in many cities, and glowing funeral pyres blaze through the night. With the government unable to maintain a steady supply of oxygen to overwhelmed hospitals, desperate relatives plead for oxygen outside or weep in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment.
On Sunday, India recorded a slight drop in new infections with 392,488, down from a high of 401,993 in the previous 24 hours. It also reported 3,689 additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 215,542. Experts believe both figures are an undercount.
Modi’s party soared in Hindu-dominated regions in central and northern India since he was elected in 2014. The recent local elections were seen as crucial for the party to gain a foothold in three states that have sizeable minority Muslim populations. The Hindu nationalist BJP has for years been accused of stoking religious polarization and discriminating against minorities.
The prime minister also wants to project the BJP as a national party, replacing a dynastic Congress party that governed India for more than six decades after independence from British rule in 1947. The Congress party, led by Sonia Gandhi, did poorly in the recent elections, failing to capture power from the BJP in Assam or from Communist parties in Kerala.

Topics: Narendra Modi Coronavirus India Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Pakistan ready to boost Philippines’ war on terror, envoy says

Pakistan ready to boost Philippines’ war on terror, envoy says
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte salutes to personnel of the Pakistan Navy after boarding a Pakistan Navy ship docked in Manila on Dec. 14, 2017. (Photo courtesy: Philippine President Office)
Updated 02 May 2021
Ellie Aben

Pakistan ready to boost Philippines’ war on terror, envoy says

Pakistan ready to boost Philippines’ war on terror, envoy says
  • Ambassador Kazi lists shared experiences, eyes stronger ties between the two countries
Updated 02 May 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Pakistan is ready to share its “vast and valuable experience” with the Philippines in its war against terror to strengthen ties between the two nations, particularly in security and cultural diplomacy, Pakistani Ambassador to the Philippines Imtiaz Kazi said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

“Pakistan can rightly claim it has won the war on terror, albeit at a costly price,” Kazi said.

“Inside Pakistan, there were suicide attacks, terror attacks, our entire fabric of society was really disrupted. We suffered $130 billion (in economic losses). More than that  ... 60,000 to 70,000 people have died,” he said, adding that 8,000 to 9,000 of those were “officers and men of the Pakistan Army.”

However, Pakistan has succeeded in “dismantling terrorist networks which operated in its border areas” and, since 2014, has been “one of the best examples in containing terrorism.”

“It is ready to share the Pakistani forces’ capabilities and its experience of operation, namely, Zarb e Azb and Operation Raddul Fasaad, (to help) countries in their fight against terrorism,” Kazi said.

Citing the example of the 2017 Marawi siege in the Philippines — staged by Daesh-inspired militants who had recruited several Muslim youths — Kazi said that Pakistan had developed modest defense capabilities and equipment in addition to deradicalization programs, launched by the Pakistan National Counterterrorism Authority (NACTA), which it can share with the Philippine military.

He also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Salam Peace Center as part of an initiative “to bring moderation, as desired in Islam, a religion of peace and tolerance.”

“Terrorism could and should never be associated with any religion, race, faith, theology, values, culture or society,” he said.

“Muslim countries under the banner of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) have strongly condemned any attempt to link Islam with terrorism to achieve narrow interests,” he added, explaining that such attempts “play into the hands of terrorists.”

“It constitutes advocacy of religious hatred, discrimination and hostility against Muslims and incidents of Islamophobia,” he said.

Commending Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s efforts to bring a negotiated end to more than four decades of conflict in the restive Mindanao region, Kazi said Pakistan was “pleased to note this positive development in a brotherly country.”

Impoverished Muslim areas of Mindanao bore the brunt of armed rebellions by separatist and communist groups for decades.

It erupted into the Marawi siege, one of the worst conflicts witnessed by the Philippines in 2017 when members of the Daesh-inspired Maute group laid siege to the city for five months before being dismantled by the government.

What began on May 23, 2017, lasted until October that year. More than 1,000 militants, government troops and civilians were killed, while the once-bustling city was flattened, displacing more than 100,000 residents.

“We support this peace process, and we look forward to seeing it (achieve) its desired results and outcome,” Kazi said, stressing the need for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense cooperation between the two countries.

Already, Pakistan and the Philippines have been cooperating on defense issues, such as the gratis courses offered at their respective National Defense Schools and through intelligence information sharing.

In 2005, during Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf’s visit, the two countries inked an MoU on Combating Terrorism and other Crimes.

Pakistan also regularly attends the biennial Asian Defense and Security (ADAS) exhibition and conference in the capital city, Manila, and the Western Pacific Naval Symposiums (WPNS).

“Once the MoU on defense cooperation, which is presently under consideration, is finally concluded and implemented, I am confident our existing level of cooperation will be strengthened,” Kazi said.

“Possibly, a defense wing at the Pakistan Embassy in Manila could also be established after the Philippines reopened its defense (attaché office) in Islamabad last year,” he added.

Teodoro Cirilo Torralba III, assistant secretary for the Department of National Defense (DND), agreed, adding: “It is our standard Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) where training, exchanges, visits, staff-to-staff talks and other related activities will be covered.”

“We could also learn a lot from the experience and best practices of Pakistan on counterterrorism,” he told Arab News.

He added that the Philippines had agreed on the agreement’s final draft and was now “awaiting a confirmation from Pakistan.”

Kazi said that he had also chalked out activities for a Cultural Exchange Program from 2021-2025, which will include “several cultural events hosted by Pakistan, such as a truck art exhibition, food and music festival and a fashion show of Pakistani apparel.”

He added that Pakistan’s relations with the Philippines formed an essential component of its “Vision East Asia Policy” envisaged in 2003 to enhance collaboration with ASEAN-member countries.

The Philippines, he said, has been a steadfast supporter of Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its institutional linkages with the ASEAN, including its membership of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM).

The Philippines and Pakistan enjoy more than 70 years of bilateral ties anchored by multi-faceted cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, inking 25 agreements in various fields throughout the years.

One such example is the Agreement on Political Consultation Talks (PCTs) signed in 1997, with the last round of the PCTs held in Islamabad in February 2018.

Kazi said that one of his focuses was to ensure that the pending rounds of the PCT, disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, would be held “as early as possible.”

“This mechanism is a driving force for pushing multi-sectoral cooperation forward. Likewise, the next round of Joint Economic Commission is overdue,” he said.

Last year, bilateral trade between the two countries accounted for $156 million, of which Pakistan’s exports to the Philippines constituted $120 million.

This was a 10 percent decrease from the previous year when it stood at $172 million in 2019. 
About 2,000 Filipinos live in Pakistan, while about 3,000 to 6,000 Pakistanis are in the Philippines.

Topics: Pakistan Philippines

Updated 02 May 2021

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad
  • Once ready, it can accommodate 12,000 worshipers and will include a research and cultural center
  • Yasinzai said that the project was “another evidence” of solid ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan
Updated 02 May 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will start constructing a mosque named after King Salman bin Abdul Aziz at the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) in Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad, “very soon,” the institute’s rector told Arab News on Saturday.
“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has decided to lay the foundation of the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Mosque within this year, with a capacity of 12,000 worshippers at the new campus of the International Islamic University,” Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said.
“This is not just going to be a mosque but will have a huge complex with a research and cultural center for scholars and students,” he continued, adding that it will also house a library, a museum, and an auditorium named after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Yasinzai said that the project was “another evidence” of solid ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
“The research center will focus on the Arabic language, Islamic culture and heritage. The center will be equipped with digital technology to provide online Arabic courses from Islamabad to the whole world,” the IIU rector said.
He said that researchers from other Muslim countries would also be making intellectual contributions to the center.
“Initially, the construction of the mosque was going to cost Rs. 500 million ($3.3 million),” Yasinzai said. “But now the research and cultural center has also been included in the project, which will raise its cost.”
He added that the proposed model of the mosque was an exceptional representation of Islamic art and architecture.
In addition to that, the IIU official said Saudi Arabia would be sending 15 professors from some of the top universities in the Kingdom to teach Arabic, Shariah law and other Islamic subjects.
“They will come to Islamabad on deputation and will be financed by the Saudi government,” he said. “The Saudi authorities have also announced 250 fully funded scholarships for needy students in Pakistan.”
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on religious harmony, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, said that the people of Pakistan were thankful to the Saudi government for building the mosque.
“This grand mosque will have the capacity to accommodate 10,000 men and 2,000 women,” he told Arab News.
“It will be yet another monument of the Saudi-Pak friendship and lead to better progress in the bilateral relations of the two countries,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan Islamabad

Over 50 police injured, 250 detained in Berlin May Day riots

Over 50 police injured, 250 detained in Berlin May Day riots
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

Over 50 police injured, 250 detained in Berlin May Day riots

Over 50 police injured, 250 detained in Berlin May Day riots
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

BERLIN: More than 50 police officers were injured and over 250 protesters were detained after traditional May Day rallies in Berlin turned violent, the German Police Union said Sunday.
More than 20 different rallies took place in the German capital on Saturday and the vast majority of them were peaceful. However, a leftist march of 8,000 people through the city’s Neukoelln and Kreuzberg neighborhood, which has often seen clashes in past decades, turned violent. Protesters threw bottles and rocks at officers, and burned garbage containers and wooden pallets in the streets.
“We don’t have any final numbers, but regarding the known more than 50 injured colleagues and more than 250 detainments, it’s clear that we were far removed from a peaceful May 1,” Stephan Kelm, Berlin’s deputy chief of the police union, told German news agency dpa.
He condemned the throwing of bottles and rocks and the burning barricades on the streets, saying, “These are clear signs that it’s not about political expression but that the right to assemble was abused to commit severe crimes.”
There’s a nightly curfew in most parts of Germany currently because of the high number of coronavirus infections. But political protests and religious gatherings are exempt from the curfew.

Topics: Germany berlin may day riots

Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant

Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant

Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant
  • The variant was detected in an Indian national screened at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport
  • Malaysia banned flights to and from India
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, Health Minister Adham Baba said on Sunday, days after imposing a ban on flights from India.
The variant, named B.1.617, was detected in an Indian national screened at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, he said.
The World Health Organization has described it as a “variant of interest,” suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.
“We advise the public to remain calm... All public health efforts will continue in order to break the chain of infection and ensure public safety,” Adham said.
He did not say when the variant was detected.
Malaysia, which is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday banned flights to and from India and prohibited travelers from any Indian destination from entering the country to prevent the spread of the new variant.
India is battling a devastating second wave of the coronavirus that has overwhelmed hospitals, morgues and crematoriums.
Malaysia in February launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program, aiming to inoculate 80% of its 32 million people within a year.
The Southeast Asian country reported 3,418 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing its total number of infections to 415,012 cases, including more than 1,500 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus

Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record

Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record

Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: More emergency medical aid from foreign donors to alleviate a dire oxygen shortage arrived in India on Sunday, as Covid-19 deaths in the South Asian nation rose to a new record.
India is setting almost-daily records for new infections and deaths as the virus crisis engulfs overstretched hospitals in cities and spreads into rural regions.
The country of 1.3 billion reported 3,689 deaths on Sunday — the highest single-day rise yet in the pandemic, to take the overall toll to more than 215,000.
Just under 400,000 infections were added, bringing the total number of cases past 19.5 million.
The latest figures came as medical equipment, including oxygen-generation plants, was flown into the capital New Delhi from France and Germany as part of a huge international effort.
“We are here because we are bringing help that... will save lives,” Germany’s ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, said as 120 ventilators arrived late Saturday.
“Out there the hospitals are full. People are sometimes dying in front of the hospitals. They have no more oxygen. Sometimes (they are dying) in their cars.”
French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said his country wanted to show solidarity with India.
“The epidemic is still going on in one country. The world won’t be safe until we are all safe. So it’s a matter of urgency,” he said early Sunday following the delivery of eight oxygen-generation plants and dozens of ventilators from France.
India’s eastern state of Odisha on Sunday became the latest region to order a lockdown to slow the spread of the pathogen.
The nation’s worst-hit city, Delhi, reported just over 25,000 cases on Saturday as it extended its own lockdown by another week.
Hospitals in the capital continued to issue SOS calls for oxygen on social media, with the latest appeal posted by a children’s hospital on Twitter on Sunday.
The plea came a day after up to a dozen patients died at a Delhi hospital amid an oxygen shortage, local media reported.
There are also growing fears about the surge of the virus in small cities, towns and rural regions where health infrastructure is already patchy and limited.
India on Saturday opened up its inoculation drive to all adults, but supplies are running low and only online enrolments are allowed for those aged under 45.
“It is a necessity now. We are seeing so many people testing positive,” data scientist Megha Srivastava, 35, told AFP outside a Delhi vaccination center as she waited for her shot.
The head of the world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla, told The Times newspaper on Saturday during a business trip to Britain that he was being hounded by political and business leaders for more supplies.
“’Threats’ is an understatement,” he told the paper. “The level of expectation and aggression is really unprecedented. It’s overwhelming. Everyone feels they should get the vaccine.”
Experts have called on the government to allow more flexibility in India’s vaccine rollout, particularly in poorer rural areas where there is lower Internet penetration.
“We should procure sufficient vaccines, then plan bottom-up through... the primary health center level,” Bangalore-based public health expert Hemant Shewade told AFP.
“Take vaccines to the people the way we have implemented our polio and measles campaigns.”
Alarm bells are also ringing in other countries in densely populated South Asia.
“Infections have surged beyond the capacity of the health system,” Nepal’s health ministry said Friday as it warned that hospital beds were running out amid a spike in infections.
On Saturday, the Himalayan nation recorded 5,706 new cases, just shy of a pandemic high of 5,743 in October.
Nearly 40 percent of people tested returned a positive result, data from the ministry showed.
The government has enforced lockdowns or partial lockdowns in almost half of Nepal’s 77 districts.
In Sri Lanka, daily infections hit a record 1,699 on Saturday, with authorities imposing further curbs on movement and activities in parts of the island nation.
“We could face an India-type crisis very soon unless we arrest the current trend of infections,” chief epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera said.

Topics: Coronavirus Oxygen supply India

