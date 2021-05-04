You are here

Saudi ministry rejects claims about 2nd vaccine dose
Rescheduled appointments will be announced as soon as supplies are available. (AFP)
Updated 04 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Daily tally of virus infections remain below 1,000
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has refuted claims on social media that people waiting for their second doses will not receive them due to concerns about side effects.

On its Twitter account, the ministry published one of the most disputed claims circulating on various platforms on Sunday, reassuring residents that there was no cause for concern. It posted one of the FAQs, saying: “Incorrect, the postponement was due to lack of global supply, and in order for the largest possible number of members of the community to benefit from (the doses available) to achieve the immunity provided by immunization. Quantities will be provided and rescheduled for the second dose.”
On April 10, the ministry announced that it was postponing all appointments for those waiting for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rescheduled appointments will be announced as soon as supplies are available. Those over the age of 75 will be exempt from this rule and will be provided with their scheduled second doses without the need for an appointment according to Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.

• A total of 953 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday.

• The number of active cases has declined to 9,607.

For the second day in a row, the number of daily cases dipped below the 1,000 case mark. A total of 953 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, meaning 420,301 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease.
A total of 1,038 new recoveries were announced, taking the total number to 403,702. Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate is currently holding steady at 96 percent.
Due to the rise in recoveries, the number of active cases declined to 9,607 but critical cases remain high as eight new patients were admitted to ICUs, raising the total number to 1,359. A total of 13 new deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 6,992.

Updated 04 May 2021
Rashid Hassan

‘Safety comes first’ for Saudi tourists as international flights return

‘Safety comes first’ for Saudi tourists as international flights return
  • Tour operators gearing up for brisk business as citizens pack their bags
Updated 04 May 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudis have welcomed the Ministry of Interior’s announcement allowing vaccinated people and those who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to travel abroad from May 17.

Following the announcement, the ministry warned Saudis to exercise caution and follow guidelines when traveling.
The ministry on Sunday said that citizens who are fully vaccinated or have received the first dose at least 14 days before departure will be allowed to travel. Based on health information provided on the Tawakkalna app, citizens who have been infected must have recovered at least six months prior to travel.
Children between the ages eight and 18 are exempt from the vaccination rule, but must present travel insurance from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) that will ensure COVID-19 medical care.

The lifting of the ban is a welcome move and will help the tourism industry and travel agencies across the Kingdom.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, Academic

“This is a refreshing, dynamic and optimistic decision. Finally, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, it all depends on whether people maintain the guidelines of the government, wear masks and do not mix too much in social gatherings,” Mona Salahuddin Al-Munajjed, a writer and adviser on social issues, told Arab News.
She added that the decision proves that the government trusts its people, who at the same time have to fulfill all requirements, “because the danger of the virus will affect us from beyond the borders of Saudi Arabia.”
Europe, the US, India and many other countries have been badly hit by the coronavirus, she warned.
Al-Munajjed hailed government efforts in handling the pandemic through timely measures to contain the spread, including the vaccination of about 10 million people, which she hailed as an “excellent step.”
Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, an adviser and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News that lifting the travel ban will be a “great relief” for citizens, especially for those who are frequent travelers abroad.
However, the requirement for vaccination will lead to many people rushing to get their jabs, he added.

I believe one should not travel abroad unless on urgent business need or for family reasons, especially to countries suffering badly from the pandemic.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, Financial analyst

Al-Obaidy said that this will have a positive impact on the Saudi economy as well as regional and international economies, since Saudi tourists and travelers are “known for big spending,” which will help destination countries.
“The lifting of the ban is a welcome move and will help the tourism industry and travel agencies across the Kingdom, as well as the airlines operating to and from the Kingdom that suffered big losses due to the travel ban,” he said, adding: “It will also increase the profits of travel agencies and insurance companies offering travel insurance approved by SAMA.”
According to the professor, travel agencies are already experiencing a “huge increase” in demand for airline tickets and hotel reservations in destinations favored by Saudi travelers. Saudi agencies are also providing different offers on international travel and accommodation in many foreign destinations.

The decision proves that the government trusts its people, who at the same time have to fulfill all requirements.

Mona Salahuddin Al-Munajjed, Writer

He added that the demand for foreign travel is expected to surge, especially with summer holidays approaching.
Financial analyst Talat Zaki Hafiz told Arab News: “Despite the fact that the government is lifting the travel ban, I believe one should not travel abroad unless on urgent business need or for family reasons, especially to countries suffering badly from the pandemic.”
Unnecessary travel to countries that are badly affected may expose travelers to infection and mean that they cannot receive adequate medical care, Hafiz added.
“Let us all not forget that the Saudi government provides free treatment to all people with COVID-19 irrespective of nationality, which may not be available in some other countries,” he said.
While Hafiz appreciates the government’s decision to lift the ban, he believes people should “use it wisely” as “safety comes first.”
Dr. Majed Al-Hedayan, a senior legal expert, told Arab News that many people are choosing to take the vaccine now that it has become a prerequisite for traveling.
“Tourism destinations are not the same as they were before the pandemic. Therefore, I advise everyone not to take risks just to travel, except for cases that require the performance of tasks or medical treatment,” he said.

Fight against violent extremism a ‘war of ideas’, says Muslim World League chief

MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

  • Al-Issa said that this extremist ideology threatened communal harmony in countries of religious, ethnic and cultural diversity and hindered cooperation between nations
JEDDAH: Winning the war of ideas is as important as military confrontation in overcoming violent extremism worldwide, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Mohammed Al-Issa, told a group of leading US defense analysts in a special address.
Al-Issa, who is also chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, was invited by the US Defense Department’s Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies (NESA) to deliver a lecture to senior executives on extremist organizations and their use of targeted messages via online platforms.
The MWL leader said that the internet has become a key tool for terrorists to spread their ideologies, preying on the vulnerable while reducing their spending.
Organizations such as Daesh rely heavily on the virtual world to promote their ideas, and the use of counter-ideas is important to eradicate the extremist threat, he said.
In his lecture, Al-Issa said that it is important to understand the nature of extremism, a term that depends on context.
“In Islam, extremism often refers to adopting rigid ideas that incite violence or terrorism, or create intellectual incubators for violence or terrorism. Outside the Islamic context, specifically in the West, the term is often understood as far-right opinions,” he said.
Most Al-Qaeda and Daesh fighters are fueled by religious sentiment more than religious extremist thought since many have no interest in the knowledge Islam holds, Al-Issa said.
Al-Issa said that this extremist ideology threatened communal harmony in countries of religious, ethnic and cultural diversity and hindered cooperation between nations.
He said that there is a greater awareness in the Islamic world and many Muslim minority countries of the danger of the ideology of political Islam led by the Muslim Brotherhood.
Al-Issa said that military efforts to combat extremism, such as the campaign that involved 83 nations led by the US against Daesh, were critical, but intellectual confrontation is even more important at this time.

The fight can and must start from home, with family, school and platforms of religious and social influence playing a major role in leading people back to the path of moderation, he said.

A second, more therapeutic, approach, should focus on dismantling ideologies through scientific, intellectual and social discourse, and institutional projects, initiatives and programs that will evaluate and measure results accordingly.

Taif — the Saudi city of roses is ready to bloom

Roses are planted every year at the beginning of ‘Al-Tarf’ season — one of the agricultural seasons that encourage the branches to bear the rose fruit. (Supplied)
Updated 04 May 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Roses are then harvested from March 20 in a process that continues for 35 to 45 days. The start of the harvesting season varies every year from 10 to 15 days
TAIF: The Taif Rose Festival, organized by the Saudi Culture Ministry, will attract visitors from around the Kingdom with activities, shows and displays running until May 11.
Latifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of the Taif History Center, told Arab News that the Taif roses are at the heart of the city’s aesthetic identity.
“Legend has it that five centuries ago an Ottoman sultan offered seedlings of the Levant rose to a noble man in Makkah, who ordered that the flowers be sent to Al-Hada Mountain to be planted there, as this area is known for its mild and cool weather, similar to the weather of the Levant.”
Taif roses were first documented by Swiss traveler Johann Ludwig Burckhardt, who visited Taif in 1814. They were then mentioned by Maurice Tamisier in 1834, Leon Roches in 1841, Charles Didier in 1854 and other travelers.
One of the main historical stages of these roses was marked by a report developed by a committee and published by Al-Qibla newspaper in 1920. Farmers in Saudi Arabia also own old documents, such as Al-Tulhat and Al-Kamal families in Al-Shafa in 1880; and Al-Qadi and Al-Halwani in Al-Hada in 1887.
Khaled Al-Amri, a researcher and specialist in Taif roses, told Arab News that Taif is known for its roses in Saudi Arabia and around the world.
“Rose farms across Taif produce nearly 800 tons of rose water yearly with 40,000 tolas of rose oil. Each tola is made from 12,000 roses and is sold for SR1,500 ($400).”
Taif is home to 2,000 rose farms. It is situated 1,900 meters above sea level, giving it an ideal atmosphere for roses to grow, he added.
“However, it is very important to search for the best rose farm, one that is located away from pollution. Al-Shafa Mountain is one of the best locations, given its big agriculture areas located far from main roads and residential areas. Roses there have a stronger scent.

• Taif roses were first documented by Swiss traveler Johann Ludwig Burckhardt, who visited Taif in 1814.

• Home to 2,000 rose farms, Taif is situated 1,900 meters above sea level.

• Rose farms across Taif produce nearly 800 tons of rose water yearly with 40,000 tolas of rose oil.

“Taif roses are very sensitive and, thus, require the proper agricultural environment; 10,000 roses in Al-Shafa are enough to make a tola, unlike roses from other Taif farms, where 15,000 are required to make one tola, which proves the necessity of providing an adequate environment for these roses,” he said.
Al-Amri said that roses are planted every year at the beginning of “Al-Tarf” season — one of the agricultural seasons that encourage the branches to bear the rose fruit.
Roses are then harvested from March 20 in a process that continues for 35 to 45 days. The start of the harvesting season varies every year from 10 to 15 days, he said.
According to Al-Amri, the third week from the start of production marks the peak of the season and roses bloom one year after planting. An average of 50 roses per day bloom on each sapling. Each tola costs somewhere between SR1,500 and SR2,000.
As for the production of the fragrance, Al-Amri said the process goes through several phases.
“Between 12,000 to 15,000 roses are placed in a large pot containing 60 liters of water. The pot is sealed and heated up for water to evaporate through a pipe connected to a water tank and allowed to condensate. It is then poured into a 20-liter vial, where oil extract can be found floating on the intense rose water surface,” he explained.
The extracted oil is called “aroos” (bride), he added. The same process is repeated, and 20 liters of water are extracted, representing regular rose water. Rose oil is then poured into tolas (11 to 12 grams).
Aroos water is used for medicinal and cosmetic purposes, while regular rose water is used in foods and desserts.
As for the benefits of Taif roses, Al-Amri said that the elderly view them as beneficial for the heart and teeth.
When mixed with honey or sugar, rose water is considered a cure for phlegm and stomach ailments. It can help relieve headaches and allergies as well, and can also be added to water as a sweetener. Rose petals also can be added to tea.

Saudi airports ready to welcome vaccinated passengers

Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

  • The Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has sent airlines details of the procedures and requirements for citizens traveling abroad
  • The Ministry of Interior announced a day earlier that borders will reopen on May 17, and citizens who have received a vaccine will be allowed to fly
RIYADH: Airports in Saudi Arabia are ready to reopen to outbound passengers, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Monday.

It came a day after the Ministry of Interior announced that the Kingdom’s land, sea and air borders will reopen at 1 a.m. on May 17, at which time citizens who have received a COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to travel abroad.

GACA has sent to all airlines operating from the Kingdom’s airports, including private aviation businesses, details of the procedures, requirements and recommendations for people traveling abroad.

These state that airlines are permitted to transport fully vaccinated Saudi citizens and those who received their first dose of a vaccine at least 14 days before the date of travel. Citizens who have been infected by the virus must have recovered at least six months prior to travel, based on the health information recorded on the Tawakkalna app.

Citizens under the age of 18 are also permitted to travel and are exempt from the vaccination rule, but must present an insurance policy approved by the Saudi Central Bank that will cover the costs of any COVID-19 treatment outside the Kingdom.

GACA warned all travelers to check and verify the entry requirements for their destination countries, and said carriers must assume the responsibility of providing this information to passengers to help ensure safe and healthy travel and avoid any problems or difficulties.

Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, the president of GACA, thanked the Saudi government for allowing citizens to travel abroad, subject to health requirements, and highlighted the efforts the authority has made to combat the spread of the virus. He added that it is using all of its capabilities to implement the government directives and safely restore all airport services and facilities.

Saudi border guards foil attempts to smuggle hashish, khat in Jazan region

Saudi Border Guards foil attempt to smuggle 961 kg of hashish and 44.7 tons of khat into the Kingdom. (Twitter/@BG994)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Border Guards foil attempt to smuggle 961 kg of hashish and 44.7 tons of khat into the Kingdom. (Twitter/@BG994)
  • A total of 47 people have been arrested in several security operations in the region
RIYADH: Saudi authorities foiled a plot to smuggle almost 1,000 kilograms of hashish into the Kingdom through its southern borders. 
Col. Misfer Al-Quraini, a spokesman for the Border Guards, said the plans were uncovered by officers during their continual investigations of criminal drug activities.
Authorities seized 961kg of the drug in Jazan region, including 515kg in a joint operation with the General Directorate for Narcotics Control. A total of 24 were arrested in connection with the seizures, including 18 Ethiopian nationals, four Yemenis and two Saudi citizens.
Al-Quraini said that in other security operations in the region border guards seized 44.7 tons of khat, and 23 people were arrested, including 16 Saudi citizens, and seven Yemenis.
He added that security officials will continue their efforts to investigate and prevent cross-border smuggling and arrest those involved.

