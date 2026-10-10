ABU DHABI: Merab Dvalishvili is preparing for a “25-minute war” when he faces Petr Yan for a third time at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 24, as the Georgian looks to reclaim the bantamweight title and settle a rivalry that stands at one victory apiece.

Dvalishvili will challenge current champion Yan in the co-main event at Etihad Arena, with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his title against undefeated No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev in the headline bout.

Having acknowledged that he fought too much of Yan’s fight in their previous meeting, Dvalishvili believes the lessons from that defeat will show when they meet again.

“You guys are going to see me much sharper, much focused, much hungry, much dangerous,” Dvalishvili told Arab News. “I’ve been training hard and I believe I got much better after my last fight.

“Petr Yan is a top opponent. It’s hard to beat him, but I believe I will beat him.”

Yan has proven difficult to put away throughout his career, and Dvalishvili knows he may need the full five rounds to regain the championship.

“I’m ready for a 25-minute war,” he said. “I’m going to try to finish him every second, but if it happens, it happens. If not, then I’m ready to take a decision win because I’m the decision machine.”

The rivalry has developed over several years and two fights, with Dvalishvili still viewing Yan as the biggest threat in the division.

“Petr Yan is the most dangerous guy in my weight class right now,” he said.

“First time when I beat him, he was cocky and I made him humble. And now he’s going back this direction again and I have to make sure I beat him and put him back in the humble again.”

The loss to Yan ended an extended winning run for Dvalishvili, but he sees setbacks as part of testing himself against the sport’s elite. He also points out that he supported Yan receiving another opportunity at the title despite already holding a victory over him.

“I think this is just life,” he said. “I always wanted to challenge myself against the best fighters.

“I was the one who said Petr Yan deserves to fight for the belt. Even I already beat him before, I said he deserves to fight for the belt and I give him this chance.

“People see this and they respect me. That’s all I care.”

UFC 333 will mark Dvalishvili’s first fight in Abu Dhabi, although he has previously visited the UAE capital. The city has become a regular destination for the promotion since the UFC and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi began their long-term partnership in 2019, with UFC 333 set to be the 24th UFC event staged in the capital.

“Abu Dhabi has a big history about sports and competitions and fans always been nice and supportive,” Dvalishvili said. “I feel love there, too, and I’m sure will be good energy at the arena.

“It’s going to be fun time. I can’t wait.”

Beyond UFC 333, the bantamweight title picture has taken another turn following Song Yadong’s recent victory over Umar Nurmagomedov.

Dvalishvili had identified Song’s knockout power as his clearest path to victory against Nurmagomedov, and that ultimately proved decisive.

“I knew the only way he can win against Umar, he has to knock him out. That’s what he did,” he said.

“Umar was supposed to win this fight, but that’s why it’s MMA. That’s why you never know. It’s a fight.”

The result elevated Song’s position in the division and gave Dvalishvili a potential fresh challenger should he regain the belt. Song previously faced Yan in March 2024, losing a competitive three-round contest by unanimous decision, but has never fought Dvalishvili.

“We have a new contender now, Song Yadong, and I can’t wait to challenge myself against him,” Dvalishvili said.

“First I have to beat Yan and then after it has to be Song Yadong for sure.”

Before then, Dvalishvili has a trilogy to settle. Their contrasting styles have been central to their previous encounters, and the Georgian expects another high-level contest when they meet at Etihad Arena.

“It’s a trilogy, one and one,” he said. “I’m more grappler, but he’s striker, so we will see a high-level fight, grappler versus striker.

“One former champion, one current champion in Abu Dhabi, Russia versus Georgia. What do you want more? It’s going to be good.”

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on Oct. 24, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev. Limited tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.ae.