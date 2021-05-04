Israel chief auditor announces probe in deadly stampede

You are here

Mourners gather for the funeral of Eliyahu Cohen, who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, in Jerusalem on Saturday, May 1 2021. (AP)
Updated 04 May 2021
AP

  • Officials had authorized 10,000 pilgrims to attend this year, but several Israeli media outlets reported that 100,000 people showed up at Mount Meron. AFP could not confirm that figure
Updated 04 May 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s state comptroller has announced the launch of an investigation into a stampede that killed 45 pilgrims at a religious festival, saying the crush “could have been prevented.”
At least 16 children and teens were among those crushed to death in the early hours of Friday morning, a tragedy described as Israel’s worst peacetime disaster.
Tens of thousands had packed a site at Mount Meron in northern Israel for the annual pilgrimage to the tomb of reputed second century Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, coinciding with the Lag BaOmer holiday. The tragedy “could have been prevented, and we must now determine how,” Matanyahu Englman told journalists as he announced a “special audit” into the stampede.
Englman’s office, a key government watchdog, had issued reports in 2008 and 2011 warning against the dangers to pilgrims at the Mount Meron site.
“The tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai is not prepared properly to take in tens and hundreds of thousands of people who arrive for mass events,” the 2008 report had said. The later document said maintenance at the site was limited and numerous, illegally-built additions “were likely to endanger” people inside.
The stampede in the male section of the gender-divided site is believed to have started as people moved through a narrow passageway that became a deadly choke point. Some blamed police for blocking access to a ramp that could have allowed pilgrims to escape.
Officials had authorized 10,000 pilgrims to attend this year, but several Israeli media outlets reported that 100,000 people showed up at Mount Meron. AFP could not confirm that figure.
Those killed were men and boys from the country’s large ultra-Orthodox community.
The Magen David Adom rescue agency said 120 people were also injured.

FASTFACT

At least 16 children and teens were among those crushed to death in the early hours of Friday morning.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a full probe, but several people including Defense Minister Benny Gantz have demanded a state commission of inquiry, Israel’s highest level of investigation.
Police chief for northern Israel Shimon Lavi said he was prepared to accept “responsibility,” while Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a close Netanyahu ally, said he was willing to face an inquiry.
“I’m responsible, but responsibility does not mean guilt,” Ohana said.
On Monday one of the last victims, a 21-year-old Talmudic school student originally from Argentina, was laid to rest at a Jerusalem cemetery packed with hundreds of mourners, Israeli media reported.
The funerals and the identification of the dead, had started hours after the tragedy Friday but paused for the Sabbath, resuming when the Jewish day of rest ended at sundown Saturday.

Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish authorities forcibly removed followers of an Islamist figure from three mosques in southern Turkey, saying their prayer gatherings were a provocation against COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
Footage showed police scuffling with a group of people in a mosque in the province of Gaziantep on Sunday and forcibly taking them out, while some yelled: “We are reading the Qur'an.” One officer could be seen using pepper spray.
Turkey has imposed a full lockdown until mid-May to try to cut rates of COVID-19 infection which have soared in recent weeks.
Prayer in mosques is not prohibited under the measures, but authorities in Gaziantep said the groups were trying to confine themselves in the mosques for the final days of Ramadan without prior permission.
The Gaziantep governor’s office said on Monday that the 76 people who entered the three mosques had previous terrorism investigations launched against them.
It said police had detained them after they engaged in civil disobedience and started swearing, adding that judicial processes were launched for threatening and insulting behavior and for violating the lockdown.
“The people carrying out this provocation are followers of (religious leader) Alparslan Kuytul who have been investigated numerous times previously on terrorism charges and their aim is not worship but civil disobedience,” the governor’s office said.
Kuytul, who was arrested in 2018 and tried on terrorism-related charges but was acquitted last year, said on his Twitter account that the members of his group had purely sought to worship and were not engaging in provocation.
The governor’s office said the officer who used pepper spray inside the mosque had been suspended.
Turkey has imposed a full lockdown from April 29 until May 17, as daily coronavirus cases surged to new record highs. 

Updated 16 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 16 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Egypt has signed a contract with France to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets, its defense ministry said in a statement early on Tuesday, in a deal that investigative website Disclose said on Monday was worth 3.75 billion euro ($4.5 billion).
Egypt’s defense ministry said the deal would be financed through a loan to be re-paid over at least 10 years, but did not disclose the value of the deal or further details.
Citing confidential documents, Disclose said an agreement had been concluded at the end of April and a deal could be sealed on Tuesday when an Egyptian delegation arrives in Paris.
This deal would be a further boost for the Dassault-made warplane after a 2.5 billion euro agreement was finalized in January for the sale of 18 Rafales to Greece.
The Egyptian accord also reportedly covers contracts for missile provider MBDA and equipment provider Safran Electronics & Defense which are worth another 200 million euros.
France’s finance, foreign and armed forces ministries were not immediately available for comment.
France was the main weapons supplier to Egypt between 2013-2017, including the sale of 24 warplanes with an option for 12 more. Those contracts dried up, including deals for more Rafale jets and warships that had been at an advanced stage.
Disclose said financing for the deal would be up to 85 percent guaranteed by the French state with BNP Paribas SA, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and CIC, which funded the original deal, signing up again. The banks were not immediately available for comment.
Concerned by the political vacuum in Libya, instability across the region and the threat from jihadist groups in Egypt, both countries have cultivated closer economic and military ties since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s rise to power.

Updated 29 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 29 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel will begin sending emergency medical aid, including badly needed oxygen equipment, to India on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said, to help fight the world’s biggest COVID-19 surge.
In a statement on Monday, the ministry said a series of flights throughout the week would carry aid that included thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, as well as respirators, medications and other medical equipment.
“The extension of emergency assistance is an expression of the deep friendship between our countries in India’s time of need,” the statement quoted Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi as saying.
International aid has poured into India in response to the crisis as the country’s health system struggles to cope under the weight of new COVID-19 cases, with hospitals running out of beds and oxygen.

Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

  • Gulf concerns are ‘understandable and legitimate,’ Biden envoy says
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The US has launched a diplomatic drive to persuade skeptical allies in the Gulf of the benefits of a revived nuclear deal with Iran.
Top envoys and senators close to President Joe Biden are shuttling between Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Jordan, as talks continue in Vienna to breathe new life into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The 2015 agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions collapsed in 2018 when Donald Trump withdrew from it and began reimposing sanctions, and Iran retaliated by increasing enrichment of fissile uranium beyond the purity permitted by the JCPOA.
Biden has said he will lift sanctions if Iran returns to compliance with the agreement. Iran says the US must act first. Talks to resolve the stalemate began in the Austrian capital three weeks ago, and diplomats expect a new draft agreement by the end of May.
However, US allies in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, say that, like the original JCPOA, a new agreement will not address Iran’s ballistic missile program and its regional meddling through proxy militias in Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.
Those concerns are “understandable and legitimate,” Chris Coons, a US senator from Delaware and a Biden confidant, said in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Coons said he was in the UAE to create “broader engagement” with Gulf partners.
The senator said “close consultation” with the UAE about the talks in Vienna was “important, expected and happening,” and he hoped the UAE “may not just be notified, but actually help.”
Meanwhile, several senior Biden administration officials, including Brett McGurk from the National Security Council and Derek Chollet from the State Department, have visited Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Amman and Cairo in a tour intended to boost “long-standing political, economic, cultural, and security ties.”
Senator Chris Murphy, another Biden ally, joined the diplomatic activity with visits to Oman, Qatar and Jordan for talks on a political solution to the war in Yemen, which he linked to the nuclear deal.
“So long as we’re still sanctioning the Iranian economy ... it’s going to be hard to push the Houthis to a ceasefire,” he said. The nuclear deal “is very important, perhaps critical to peace in Yemen,” and without it, “the Iranians are going to see Yemen as an opportunity to make mischief against the US and our allies.”

African migrants gather at at home in the Tunisian coastal city of Sfax, about 270km southeast of the capital, on April 22, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 04 May 2021
AFP

  • So far this year at least 453 migrants have died trying to reach Europe from North Africa, the International Organization for Migration says
Updated 04 May 2021
AFP

SFAX: Aminata Traoure survived a shipwreck in which she lost her baby daughter, her sister and her niece but she is determined to embark again on the illegal crossing to Europe.
For the 28-year-old from Ivory Coast, the perilous Mediterranean crossing from the North African nation of Tunisia is her only way to build a better future.
“Leaving Tunisia could ease my pain,” said Traoure.
Her attempt ended in tragedy on March 9, when the rickety boat she had boarded capsized along with another in the Mediterranean, and she was flung into the waters with around 200 others.
Among the 39 who drowned was Sangare Fatim, her 15-month daughter.
Traoure said she would like to return home to Ivory Coast, 3,000 km southwest across the sands of Sahara, but she can’t afford it.
The price of the ticket — plus a fine for staying three years illegally in Tunisia — costs more than a crossing to Europe.
“I’ll have to try again,” she said.
The number risking the dangerous sea crossing from Tunisia is rising and for the first time the majority on the boats are not Tunisians.
During the first quarter of 2021, more than half of those arriving in Italy from Tunisia were mostly citizens from sub-Saharan African countries, according to the Tunisian rights organization FTDES.
So far this year at least 453 migrants have died trying to reach Europe from North Africa, the International Organization for Migration says.
Around 100 of those had set off from Tunisia’s port of Sfax.
“Despite the shipwrecks, despite our mourning families, we are always ready to risk our lives,” said Prista Kone, 28, also from Ivory Coast.
She attempted the crossing last year, but her boat was intercepted by Tunisian authorities.
Kone arrived in Tunisia in 2014 with a degree in business management and plans to pursue her studies.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number risking the dangerous sea crossing from Tunisia is rising and for the first time the majority on the boats are not Tunisians. • During the first quarter of 2021, more than half of those arriving in Italy from Tunisia were mostly citizens from sub-Saharan African countries.

But without money, she found work as a housekeeper, she said.
She also discovered “the extent of racism” in Tunisia.
“My boss asked me not to touch her children because I am black!” Kone said.
“When something was missing in the house, she accused me of stealing it.”
On the streets “people called me ‘monkey’ and threw stones at me,” she added.
It is a common story among her compatriots, packed into a small room in a working-class district in Sfax.
“If these people survived a shipwreck at noon, they would be ready to participate in another crossing at 1 p.m.,” said Oumar Coulibaly, head of the association of Ivorians in Sfax.
“For them it is Europe or death!“
Coulibaly believes there are some 20,000 people from sub-Saharan nations in Tunisia, nearly two-thirds from Ivory Coast.
“They represent the hopes of their families,” Coulibaly said.
“Some came to continue their studies, to work, others were promised huge salaries, but ... they were lied to.”
Without employment permits, many work illegally and are grossly underpaid, all while facing regular abuse by police or citizens.
FTDES president Alaa Talbi said migrants who have come for work in Tunisia want to leave, because “neither the legal framework nor the cultural framework favors integration.”
Deals between Italy and Libya — another key jumping off point for Europe — have likewise “complicated departures,” with more migrants trying to leave from Tunisia, he said.
Tunisia’s economy has lurched from crisis to crisis since the country’s 2011 revolution, most recently due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures.
With seas calmer in the looming summer months, many expect more Tunisians to risk the crossing too.
According to Catholic aid agency Caritas, people smugglers are luring migrants with tales that accommodation and jobs are now easy to find in Europe, claiming the virus has decimated the population.
Sozo Ange, a 22-year-old Ivorian mother, has been in Tunisia for two years.
For her, staying means — at best — life as a cleaning lady, earning enough to share a tiny room with several others and surviving off “soup from out-of-date turkey,” she said.
“I’ll leave here with my family, it is make or break,” she said, breastfeeding her son.
Her husband, Inao Steave, 34, is employed in a bakery — where he is worked harder than his Tunisian colleagues.
“I can’t let my child grow up like this,” he said.
“We are aware of the risks, but we have no choice — we will die or live in Europe!“

